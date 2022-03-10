News
U.S. House approves ban on Russian oil imports; Rep. Cori Bush votes no
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.
Going further than Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organization and signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the U.S. works to economically isolate the regime.
Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of U.S. bipartisanship. The legislation was approved Wednesday, 414-17, and now goes to the Senate.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) was among those voting no. Her office has not returned a message seeking comment on her vote.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who helped draft the bill, acknowledged it may cost more to fill up tanks at home to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks abroad.
“It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity,” Doggett said during the debate.
News
Man sentenced for filming sexual abuse of Jefferson County girl
ST. LOUIS – A registered sex offender from St. Louis County is going to federal prison after admitting to filming himself abusing a child and secretly recording videos of another minor in the bathroom.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Scott Reinhardt II pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of production of child pornography.
Reinhardt, 36, sexually abused one victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time, between Feb. 1, 2020 and Dec. 13, 2020, in Jefferson County.
According to a plea agreement, Reinhardt used his cellphone to record video and produce images of the abuse. Reinhardt used the same phone to record the second victim while she was nude in the bathroom of a home he shared with the victim’s mother.
Reinhardt was placed on the sex offender registry after being convicted in November 2014 for one count of second-degree statutory rape and two counts second-degree statutory sodomy for raping a 14-year-old in Jefferson County. He was sentenced to five years in state prison for those crimes.
News
Knicks’ last three wins at least shows improvement closing games
DALLAS — As the Knicks packed for Memphis with their three-game winning streak and continued hopes of a playoff miracle, questions of their legitimacy inevitably circulated.
Is this a mirage? Did the Knicks and Julius Randle really turn a corner? Is it safe to jump into the believe pool again? Maybe just dip in a toe?
Obviously, three straight wins isn’t worthy of love letters or a parade near the end of a disastrous season. But to hear coach Tom Thibodeau explain it, the positive trends started before the victories, just after the All-Star break.
“I tell the players, when we came back from the break, the Miami game, the two Philly games, the Phoenix game. Like each game I thought we played really well,” the coach said Wednesday night after the Knicks pummeled the Mavericks. “We didn’t have a whole lot to show for it, but I thought we were playing good basketball. Now we’re starting to scratch out the wins. We’ve just got to keep going, take it day by day, concentrate on improvement, keep getting better. We’ve been emphasizing all year how important it is to be mentally tough when you’re facing adversity. That’s what we’re doing.”
By claiming the Knicks “played really well” without results, Thibodeau was citing the four straight defeats out of the All-Star break, when they squandered double-digit leads to three of the NBA’s best teams (including the Sixers twice). The worst collapse was probably in Phoenix, where they blew a 14-point advantage in the fourth quarter. Or, it might’ve been in Philly.
The Knicks rallied after such disheartening results, rather than sulk away the rest of their Western Conference road trip. They pounded the Clippers. They launched a comeback in Sacramento. On Wednesday night, they annihilated the Mavericks.
“Closing the games out. That’s all we’re doing different,” RJ Barrett said. “The past couple of games before that, we would have a lead and lose it. The difference is now is finishing the games off.”
There are two schools of thought on blowing games in fourth quarters, as the Knicks so aptly accomplished in February. Either they played well enough to build a big lead, or their superior opponent simply waited until the important part to dial up its focus and effort.
For much of this season, it was easier to think the Knicks were just inferior. Over the entirety of January and February, for instance, they averaged the fewest fourth-quarter points in the NBA.
But their last three games bucked the trend. The Knicks outscored the Clippers, Kings and Mavericks by a combined 34 points in fourth quarters. They moved to within 3 1/2 games of the final play-in spot with 16 to play, chasing Kristaps Porzingis of the Wizards and Trae Young of the Hawks, still the two biggest enemies in MSG.
The Knicks also have an opportunity Friday night in Memphis to reinforce that this stretch is something to be excited about. The Grizzlies (45-22) are among the NBA’s best, and the Knicks still have a lot to prove.
“It’s another test. Look, they’re a great team,” Thibodeau said. “They’re playing great basketball. They’re fast. They got a number of good players and obviously [Ja Morant].”
()
News
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Talks Building Characters Through Fabric and Color
A designer of costumes for musical theater for nearly thirty years, Paul Tazewell, recently nominated for an Oscar for his work on West Side Story, understands how fabric moves. From Ariana DeBose’s swirling yellow swing dress in West Side Story, to the flying white tailcoats in Hamilton, Tazewell has a personal and sensual feel for clothing that is meant to be danced in. In Spielberg’s West Side Story, Anita’s now famous dress as she sings “America,” with its unreal shade of lemon yellow, steals the scene. While inspired by naturalistic photographs from the 1950s, many of the film’s costumes seem to erupt out of a dream. It’s all very Spielberg, with the director’s knack for shining up and modernizing classic Americana and combining gritty period detail with sunny nostalgia. As Anita and her pals dance battle across the West Side in “America,” tearing up the sidewalk in their crimson petticoats, the film is like an homage to the genre of American musical theatre itself.
Tazewell straddles a space between fantasy, realism, and practicality in his costumes for the film. He discussed with Observer how he delves into a character’s psyche when designing: imagining the intimate thinking that goes into how a character would choose clothes: how the colors and shapes they are drawn to and find flattering say something about them and tap into how they see themselves. For Anita’s character in West Side Story, Tazewell thought not just about what she would wear but, as a dressmaker herself, what she would sit down at a sewing machine and create—delving into Anita’s head as she chooses fabric and fantasizes about dazzling a gym full of onlookers. Tazewell himself learned to sew at a young age and he tapped into his personal experience of making clothes for himself and his friends in his designs for Anita. This intimate thinking about clothes, he told Observer, stemmed from a very real place inside of him. He wanted that to ring true for the audience watching the film.
Getting his start on Broadway designing costumes for the 1996 original production of George C. Wolfe’s Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, Tazewell’s renown grew through his work on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights and later Hamilton, for which he won a Tony Award. His other Broadway credits include MJ: The Musical, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Color Purple, and Caroline, Or Change. Recently, in his film and television work, he designed costumes for Harriett and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, as well as Disney’s filmed production of Hamilton.
In an unusual move for Steven Spielberg, who mainly uses the same designers for his movies over and over again, Tazewell was sought out specifically for West Side Story because of his work on Hamilton. Spielberg told Tazewell that he wanted a naturalistic look for his film. He wanted the movie to look like New York actually looked in 1957, when the original Broadway production of the musical was staged. As a result, Tazewell spent a lot of time looking at photographs of New York from that period, including Bruce Davidson’s photos of Caucasian gangs in New York, and Gordon Parks’ 1950s photos of people of color around the city.
Drawing inspiration from period photography, Tazewell described to Observer developing a color palette for the film that was grounded in realism but spoke to the characters’ feelings, backgrounds, and fantasies. The Sharks and the Jets, the warring gangs in the musical, have what Tazewell described as “team colors.” The Jets are styled in blues and grays, blending in with the concrete, steel, and asphalt of the city itself. Theirs is a cool toned world, and their playground is a construction site made of rubble. Their clothes are meant to represent people who aren’t interested in trying very hard. They don’t need to try to fit in. They’ve been told their whole lives that they are what normal looks like. As white people they are established already in the neighborhood and only interested in keeping their territory.
The Puerto Rican Sharks, meanwhile, have a brighter and more aspirational palette. They exist in a warmer world of color, reflective of the tropical island they came from. They have goals and dreams, and, unlike the Jets, they have jobs and are more concerned about what they look like.
“The Sharks are coming from a more formal background where the Catholic Church, family are very important to them,” Tazewell told Observer. “I pulled from my own experience of self-representation and how you clothe yourself to look respectable—that was more front and center for the Sharks as an aspirational community.”
Tazewell sees his politics coming out in these designs in the way that he honors the different groups being represented. Through his costumes he wants to tell the story not just of a particular character, but of their entire community, “marrying their personality with what their life experience has been.” He is interested in the fashion choices a character would make based on who they are, where they come from, and how they wish to be seen.
Tazewell’s psychoanalytic approach to costumes, his inquisitiveness about culture and character, and his willingness to bring his personal experience into his creations, reveals an artist working from a place of creative abundance. He is the first Black man to ever be nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design. Tazewell has given to the world the unforgettable image of Anita in her yellow dress descending on Manhattan like a molten sun. His Oscar frontrunner status seems richly deserved.
U.S. House approves ban on Russian oil imports; Rep. Cori Bush votes no
Man sentenced for filming sexual abuse of Jefferson County girl
Knicks’ last three wins at least shows improvement closing games
Your Life Is Changed By A Serious Injury: Tips To Help You Overcome This Obstacle
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Talks Building Characters Through Fabric and Color
Russian attack on hospital stirs outrage as talks stall
St. Paul, Minneapolis lift mask mandates at city facilities
The Best Blazers That Add Polish to Any Outfit
Caleb Martin’s left knee is the Heat’s latest injury concern
Bill would establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday in Minnesota, replacing Columbus Day
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch