News
Vikings sign DT T.Y. McGill in first roster move of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era
Six weeks after the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings have made their first roster move under the new general manager.
The team on Wednesday signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, who spent the final two months of last season on Minnesota’s practice squad and was elevated to play in two games. McGill, 29, has played in 46 games in seven NFL seasons.
Adofo-Mensah was hired Jan. 26 to replace the fired Rick Spielman. The Vikings also have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, hired Feb. 16 to replace the fired Mike Zimmer.
McGill’s nonguaranteed salary of just over $1 million won’t affect Minnesota’s salary cap much since just the top 51 players on the roster count for cap purposes when the NFL’s new league year begins next Wednesday. The Vikings are about $15 million over the cap, and need to get down to the their adjusted cap number of $209.95 million by the start of the new league year.
News
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones discloses recent surgery amid offseason when he could be traded
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones posted an image on Instagram on Wednesday morning, indicating he had a recent surgery performed on his lower left leg.
Jones, who has trade buzz surrounding him this offseason, posted two pictures — one that shows his left leg shaved up to the knee before the procedure and another of the lower leg in a boot, kicked up on a hospital bed with crutches leaned up against the boot.
“Having a shaved leg is cool but it is NOT worth the free surgery afterwards,” Jones, 29, wrote in the caption to the post that had a geographic tag of New York City.
Although posted on Wednesday, it is unknown when the surgery took place. Several Dolphins teammates commented on the post, wishing him a speedy recovery.
The surgery was reportedly on a lingering left ankle injury, according to NFL Network, but ESPN said it was on his left Achilles tendon to address an injury he dealt with this past season. The reports said he’s expected to be out for two months, which wouldn’t put Jones’ availability for training camp ahead of the season in jeopardy.
Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player last year with a cap hit of $16.1 million, missed one game during the season, the Oct. 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London with Achilles and groin injuries, according to the team’s injury report that week.
In the weeks that followed, he had the same two injuries listed on the report as he returned to play. He also once had a quadriceps injury listed that he played through against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10. For much of November through the end of the season, Jones was largely off the injury report, aside from missing two practices for veteran rest.
In what could be purely coincidental, the post comes the day after reported interested from the Dolphins in top free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson, who had 17 interceptions the past two seasons for the New England Patriots.
Boston Globe columnist Ben Volin tweeted Tuesday there has been “some buzz” about the Dolphins pursuing Jackson, who would be a high-priced free agent. Such a move would pair Jackson with Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who once coached him in New England, and fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who seeks more money this offseason in a renegotiation of his contract.
Such an acquisition would likely mean that the Dolphins will be looking to trade Jones, a process that could get complicated if Jones is coming off recent surgery.
Jones’ base salary of $14.375 for the 2022 season is fully guaranteed, which would also make an outright release difficult.
In two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones has two interceptions — both in 2020 — 95 tackles, 14 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. While outplayed by Howard on the opposite side, the single coverage Howard and Jones are asked to play on boundary receivers has been instrumental in allowing Miami’s defense to send extra pass rushers, including blitzing safeties.
()
News
Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge
By DAVID A. LIEB
With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists who are facing the prospect of even higher pump prices as the country cuts off Russian oil imports.
Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.
Republican legislative leaders in Michigan and Pennsylvania announced proposals Wednesday to suspend or reduce state gas taxes. That came after the Republican governor of Georgia and Democratic governor of California both called for relief from state gas taxes Tuesday, when President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports.
Meanwhile, the Democratic governors of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin sent a joint letter to congressional leaders urging them to support legislation suspending the federal government’s 18.4-cent-a-gallon gas tax through 2022.
Critics of the proposals say there is no guarantee the savings would get passed on to consumers and worry that suspending gas taxes could hurt funding for road projects. Even so, the eye-popping prices at the pump are prompting lawmakers to act.
“In the past several days, we have seen gas prices skyrocket to historic levels,” Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican running for governor, said in a memo seeking co-sponsors for the legislation. “We must do all that we can to address this now at the state government level and offer our support to hard-working families.”
Pennsylvania’s 57.6-cent-a-gallon gas tax is the highest in the nation, just ahead of California’s. Corman said he is introducing legislation for a roughly one-third reduction through the rest of the year. The lost gas tax revenue would be offset by directing $500 million of federal COVID-19 relief aid to state police and issuing $650 million in bonds to ensure infrastructure projects remain funded.
Legislation pending in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate also would offset lost revenue from a gas tax suspension by transferring an equal amount of general fund dollars to the accounts that fund state highway and public transit programs. The legislation is opposed by groups that advocate for road and bridge funding. They fear a tax suspension would set a poor precedent and become politically difficult to restore, if politicians are cast as supporting a tax hike when it kicks back in.
The potential for lost infrastructure funding has been one of the biggest obstacles to those seeking to suspend or reduce gas taxes, but some state officials say they can afford the financial hit. Many states ended their 2021 fiscal years with record cash balances due to an influx of federal pandemic aid and a resurgent economy that yielded greater income and sales tax revenue than expected.
Suspending Michigan’s 27.2-cent-a-gallon fuel tax for the remaining six months of the state fiscal year would cost about $750 million, Republican legislative leaders said.
“Michigan has billions of dollars in surplus revenue available,” House Speaker Jason Wentworth said in statement Wednesday. “The solution here isn’t complicated. Republicans are going to take action today and put a real plan on the governor’s desk to actually lower the cost at the pump.”
Though average gas prices are at record levels, they are not yet the highest that Americans have paid when adjusted for inflation. The previous record high of $4.10 a gallon in July 2008 would be equal to about $5.24 in today’s dollars.
Proposals to suspend gas taxes are based on an assumption that the savings would be passed on to consumers.
“Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more,” the six Democratic governors wrote in their letter Tuesday to Democratic and Republican congressional leaders.
But transportation advocates say that because of other factors affecting gas prices, the full amount of tax cuts may not be reflected at the pump.
On average, only about one-third of the value of previous gas tax cuts or tax increases were passed on to consumers, according to a 2020 report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association that analyzed 113 state gas tax changes enacted over several years. That’s because retail gas prices are influenced by complex factors, including the price of crude oil and supply-and-demand pressures.
“The real problem with this approach at both the federal and the state level is that there’s no way to ensure that the people will see this savings when they go to the gas pump to fill up their cars, their SUVs and trucks,” said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Last year, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended state motor fuel taxes for several days to offset increasing prices after a computer hack led to the shutdown of a key pipeline that carries fuel to much of Georgia.
Kemp on Tuesday said he again wants to suspend the state’s 29.1-cent-a-gallon gas tax because of rising prices, though details remain to be worked out in legislation introduced in the General Assembly.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom also renewed a call to provide relief from rising gas prices during his State of the State address Tuesday, after a previous proposal gained little traction in the Democratic-led legislature. The average price for a gallon of gas in California reached $5.57 on Wednesday — the highest nationally, according to AAA.
After Newsom’s speech, California Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon issued a joint statement saying they plan to pursue tax relief from the general fund instead of “a small cut to the gas tax that might not get passed on to consumers.”
Virginia lawmakers also were negotiating this week whether to suspend a recent gas-tax hike for one year. The proposal was a key campaign pledge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican elected last November. The Republican-controlled House included the temporary 5-cent gasoline tax cut in its budget proposal, but the Democrat-controlled Senate did not.
Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida had proposed a five-month pause on the state’s gas tax this summer as part of a broader package of tax relief. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois also had proposed to halt an automatic 2.2-cent increase in the state’s motor fuel tax as part of a broader tax-cut plan.
Lawmakers in other states — including Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Ohio — also have proposed to suspend or roll back gas taxes. A day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Missouri state Rep. Andrew Schwadron, a Republican, filed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel taxes for six months, citing an emergency to protect consumers from rising prices.
“The quickest way that we could provide that relief would be by temporarily suspending that gas tax,” he said.
___
Associated Press writers from across the U.S. contributed to this report.
News
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JAMES ANDERSON
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country, according to the indictment made public Wednesday.
Tina Peters, a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, was charged with seven felony and three misdemeanor counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct. Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.
Over the past year, Peters has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Peters recently announced plans to launch a campaign for Colorado secretary of state, on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
The indictment, filed in Mesa County District Court, alleges that Peters and Knisley were part of a “deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people.”
An email seeking comment from Peters’ representatives was not immediately returned. Authorities said an arrest warrant had been issued. An attorney for Knisley didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
State election officials first became aware of a security breach in Mesa County last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.
Because each Colorado county has unique passwords maintained by the state, officials identified them as belonging to Mesa County, a largely rural area on the border with Utah that Trump won in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 63% of the vote. President Joe Biden won Colorado overall with 55.4% percent of the state’s vote.
Peters in August of 2021 appeared onstage at a “cybersymposium” hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has promoted Trump’s claims of a stolen election and promised to reveal proof of that during the event.
While no evidence was provided, a copy of Mesa County’s voting system hard drive was distributed and posted online, according to attendees and state officials.
The copy included proprietary software developed by Dominion Voting Systems that is used by election offices around the country. Experts have described the unauthorized release as serious, saying it provided a potential “practice environment” that would allow anyone to probe for vulnerabilities that could be exploited during a future election.
Peters has previously said she had no knowledge of how the copy came to be distributed and declined to say who was with her when the copy was made.
“I didn’t go in to try to address some conspiracy theory,” Peters told the The Associated Press in an interview earlier this year. “It’s just my responsibility to protect, and solely my responsibility to protect election records.”
But state officials, in various court documents, have outlined what they believe happened. It began when officials asked the county for a list of people who would be present for a routine visit by the state to prepare voting systems ahead of elections in 2021.
As part of the process known as a “trusted build,” files from the previous election are deleted and the software that manages elections is replaced with the original version. This is a security measure that ensures election officials are using software that has not been altered.
According to the indictment, Peters falsely introduced a person as a county employee during the state officials’ May 25 and May 26 visit for the “trusted build.” County records showed that an access card assigned to the person was used to enter a secure area in the election office the Sunday before.
Authorities have been working to determine the identity of that person, who is believed to have made two copies of the county’s voting system hard drive — one before the visit by state officials and one after it.
The person whose name and background check was presented to state officials ahead of the visit testified before the grand jury that they were, in fact, not present at the state visit and were never hired by the county, according to the indictment.
Peters has said she had the authority and an obligation to make the copies. State authorities, however, said Peters was only allowed to back up certain files and was not authorized to make a copy of the entire hard drive. Federal authorities also are investigating.
In the meantime, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold persuaded a judge to prohibit Peters from overseeing last year’s elections in Mesa County and has asked for a similar injunction in this year’s elections.
In a statement, Griswold — a Democrat seeking re-election this year — said: “Officials tasked with carrying out elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position.”
Peters announced in February that she is running for Griswold’s position, saying she would “stand up to the Biden administration that wants to run our country in the ground with nationalized elections.”
She joins a group of Republican candidates this year who are seeking to oversee elections in their state while questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election — despite no evidence of widespread fraud or a coordinated scheme to manipulate voting machines. Experts have expressed concern that candidates who don’t have faith in elections increase the risk of insider attacks or efforts to interfere in vote counting.
A Republican primary opponent, Pam Anderson, said Wednesday that Peters’ indictment “further erodes voter confidence.” Anderson is a former chief of the Colorado County Clerks Association and a former clerk in suburban Jefferson County.
Peters faces other legal troubles stemming from allegations that she obstructed a police officer assisting with a search warrant and violated court rules by using a tablet to record a hearing involving Knisley.
In a separate development Wednesday, a coalition of civil and voting rights organizations filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a group of Trump supporters from going door-to-door in Colorado seeking to support voter fraud claims that already have been debunked.
___
Cassidy reported from Atlanta.
___
This version corrects that Peters was indicted on 10 counts, not 13.
Vikings sign DT T.Y. McGill in first roster move of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones discloses recent surgery amid offseason when he could be traded
Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Could the unique approach of Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff help Dolphins land free agents?
Ahead of return to Philly, Kyrie Irving has advice for Ben Simmons
Kyrie Irving hangs 50 on Hornets to push Nets back to 8th seed
After 11 months, Heat’s Oladipo on threshold of season debut, upgraded to questionable for Monday
Downtown St. Paul: Sherman Associates eyes residential conversion of 25-story Landmark Towers
Letting ‘unsung hero’ Reggie Bullock walk is yet another Knicks what-if
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing