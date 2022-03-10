News
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin the latest injury concern, plus other Heat-Suns thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 111-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns:
— Perhaps it is as simple as the Heat cannot have good things.
— Prior to Wednesday night’s game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of his team’s ability to overcome adversity.
— He was talking about Jimmy Butler being out due to sinus congestion.
— Then, in the second quarter, the Heat lost Caleb Martin to a knee injury.
— No, he is not as essential as Butler.
— But his activity makes him plenty essential.
— Which is why even with Victor Oladipo back, Spoelstra made sure Martin remained in the primary rotation.
— Wednesday it was 9:40 and then done.
— With no one else in the Heat mix offering his measure of defense, athleticism and energy.
— Meanwhile, with Butler out, Gabe Vincent went from back end of rotation on Monday against the Rockets to starting Wednesday in place of Butler.
— The opening lineup rounded out with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker.
— It was the Heat’s 18th lineup of the season.
— The move to Tucker kept Martin with reserves, with additional time to work with Victor Oladipo.
— As long as that lasted.
— Adebayo’s first block was the 300th of his career.
— With his ninth assist, Lowry moved past Norm Nixon for 30th on the NBA all-time list.
— Spoelstra said discussing anything beyond 15 minutes per game for Oladipo is not even a talking point at this juncture.
— “Nope. Same,” he said. “I’m going to give that same answer for a while.”
— It again was Tyler Herro again as sixth man.
— Followed by Dewayne Dedmon and then Martin.
— With 1:24 left in the opening period, Oladipo then entered.
— Again playing ahead of Max Strus.
— That had the Heat closing the first quarter with a three-guard lineup of Lowry, Herro and Oladipo.
— Haywood Highsmith played the final seconds of the quarter.
— Strus then entered for the first time with 3:16 left in the third period.
— Markieff Morris again shot pregame with Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Still no change on his status, just “Return to Competition Reconditioning.”
— Of Butler being out, Suns coach Monty Williams said pregame, “They have the ultimate plug-and-play system. They play the same way every night, no matter who is out there. Whoever they play in their rotation, those guys play hard and shoot the ball well.”
— Williams added, “They have it all, and that’s one of the reasons why I watch a ton of their games, because I admire the way that Spo goes about his business.”
— Spoelstra pregame discussed the connection between Suns guard Devin Booker and Herro.
— “I mean that’s that Kentucky Mafia, that fraternity,” Spoelstra said. “I think he’s been a great mentor, a resource for Tyler, going back to his year in college. And I can see the comparisons.”
— Spoelstra also cautioned, “I don’t like to get into the comparisons. Book, he is a world-class player at this point in his career. He’s helped take a team from basically the bottom of the league to NBA Finals last year. He’s an Olympian, a multiple-year All-Star. Tyler is just getting going.”
— Of the Booker-Herro comparisons, Williams said of Herro, “I can see it. He scores on every level. He’s more athletic than you realize. More than anything, you can see the competitive spirit and the heart, the willingness to take big shots. You can tell he has been in the weight room.”
— Spoelstra also discussed pregame the reasoning behind signing Highsmith to a standard contract for the rest of the season and beyond.
— “We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
— Spoelstra added, “So we’re really excited about having him in the program. We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did. He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Class A state boys hockey roundup: Top seeds cruise into state semis
Warroad 7, Monticello 1: Monticello took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Quintin Brooks in the first period Wednesday to kick off state tournament action and get everyone pondering an early upset.
But it was all Warroad from there. Less than three minutes of game time later, goals from Carson Pilgrim and Jack Jones had the No. 2 seed back on top. Pilgrim added a short-handed goal later in the contest and Daimon Gardner scored twice for the Warriors, who cruised into their semifinal matchup against Mahtomedi, which is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.
Gardner and Jayson Shaugabay tied for a game-high three points. The Warriors outshot Monticello 50-19, including a second period in which they won the shot battle 24-3.
Hermantown 5, New Prague 1: Hermantown jumped all over New Prague before the game had hardly started Wednesday night. The top seed got goals from Wyatt Carlson, Zam Plante and Dominic Thomas all within the first 3:01 of the game.
Plante scored his second of the period later in the frame to extend the Hawks’ lead to 4-1.
William Anderson scored late in the first to put New Prague on the board, but that was all the offense the Trojans could generate. Max Plante scored early in the third period for the game’s final score.
Hermantown outshot New Prague 50-13. Carter Puente tallied 42 saves for the Trojans.
The win comes a year after Hermantown was bounced in the state quarterfinals by Dodge County after the Hawks’ roster was ravaged by a COVID-19 close contact. Now, the Hawks are back to a stage with which they’re awfully familiar: the state semifinals.
A mother and her children were killed on a bridge in Ukraine. This is their story.
KYIV, Ukraine — They met in high school but became a couple years later, after meeting again on a dance floor at a Ukrainian nightclub. Married in 2001, they lived in a bedroom community outside Kyiv, in an apartment with their two children and their dogs, Benz and Cake. She was an accountant and he was a computer programmer.
Serhiy and Tetiana Perebyinis owned a Chevrolet minivan. They shared a country home with friends, and Tetiana Perebyinis was a dedicated gardener and an avid skier. She had just returned from a ski trip to Georgia.
Then, late last month, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the fighting quickly moved toward Kyiv, the capital. It wasn’t long before artillery shells were crashing into their neighborhood. One night, a shell hit their building, prompting Tetiana Perebyinis and the children to move to the basement. Finally, with her husband away in eastern Ukraine tending to his ailing mother, Tetiana Perebyinis decided it was time to take her children and run.
They didn’t make it. Tetiana Perebyinis, 43, and her two children, Mykyta, 18, and Alisa, 9, along with a church volunteer who was helping them, Anatoly Berezhnyi, 26, were killed Sunday as they dashed across the concrete remnants of a damaged bridge in their town of Irpin, trying to evacuate to Kyiv.
Their luggage — a blue roller suitcase, a gray suitcase and some backpacks — was scattered near their bodies, along with a green carrying case for a small dog that was barking.
They were four people among the many who tried to cross that bridge this past weekend, but their deaths resonated far beyond their Ukrainian suburb. A photograph of the family and Berezhnyi lying bloodied and motionless, taken by New York Times photographer Lynsey Addario, encapsulates the indiscriminate slaughter by an invading Russian army that has increasingly targeted heavily populated civilian areas.
The family’s lives and their final hours were described Friday by Serhiy Perebyinis and a godmother, Polina Nedava. Serhiy Perebyinis, also 43, said he learned of the death of his family on Twitter, from posts by Ukrainians.
Breaking down in tears, Perebyinis said he told his wife the night before she died that he was sorry he wasn’t with her.
“I told her, ‘Forgive me that I couldn’t defend you,’ ” he said. “I tried to care for one person, and it meant I cannot protect you.”
“She said, ‘Don’t worry, I will get out.’ ”
After she didn’t, he said he felt it was important that their deaths had been recorded in photographs and video. “The whole world should know what is happening here,” he said.
The Perebyinis family had already been displaced once by war, in 2014, when they were living in Donetsk in the east and Russia fomented a separatist uprising. They moved to Kyiv to escape the fighting and started rebuilding their lives. When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine last month, they could hardly believe it was happening again, Serhiy Perebyinis said.
Tetiana Perebyinis’ employer, SE Ranking, a software company with offices in California and London, had encouraged employees to leave Ukraine immediately once the fighting started. It had even rented rooms for them in Poland, Serhiy Perebyinis said. But his wife delayed her departure because of uncertainty over how to evacuate her mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
A colleague at work, Anastasia Avetysian, said that SE Ranking had provided emergency funds for employees to evacuate and that Tetiana Perebyinis, as the chief accountant in Ukraine, had been busy in her final days disbursing them.
“We were all in touch with her,” Avetysian said. “Even when she was hiding in the basement, she was optimistic and joking in our group chat that the company would now need to do a special operation to get them out, like ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ ”
But behind the jokes was a period of waiting and intense worrying, Serhiy Perebyinis said. His son, Mykyta, started sleeping during the day and staying up all night, keeping a vigil over his mother and sister. When there were sounds of fighting, he woke them up and all three would move into a corridor, away from the windows. “My son was under a lot of stress,” Serhiy Perebyinis said.
On Saturday, after two days in the basement, the family made a first attempt at evacuating. But as they were packing up their minivan, a tank rolled by on the street outside. They decided to wait.
The next day they were up and moving by about 7 a.m. Tetiana Perebyinis had discussed the plan in minute detail with her husband. She and her two children and her mother and father, who lived nearby, would join a church group and try to evacuate toward Kyiv, and then get somewhere safe from there.
They drove as far as they could in Irpin, but then Tetiana Perebyinis was forced to abandon the minivan. They set out on foot toward a damaged bridge over the Irpin River.
To escape, they were forced to cross 100 yards or so of exposed street on one side of the bridge. As Russian forces fired into the area, many tried to seek cover behind a brick wall.
Berezhnyi, the church volunteer, who had earlier evacuated his own family but had returned to help others, was with Tetiana Perebyinis and her children when they began to dash toward the other side.
Through the night, Serhiy Perebyinis had tried to monitor his wife’s location using a locator app on their phones. But it showed nothing: The family was in a basement, without cell reception.
Around dawn, he said, he saw one ping, showing them at their home address. But nothing showed them moving. Cellphone coverage had become too spotty in the town.
The next ping of a location on Serhiy Perebyinis’ phone came around 10 a.m. Sunday. It was at Clinical Hospital No. 7 in Kyiv. Something had gone wrong.
He called his wife’s number. It was ringing, but nobody answered. He called his children’s phone numbers, with the same result.
A half-hour or so later, he saw a post on Twitter saying a family had been killed in a mortar strike on the evacuation route out of Irpin. A short time later, another Twitter post appeared, with a picture. “I recognized the luggage and that is how I knew,” he said.
When the mortar shell hit, the family and Berezhnyi were about 12 yards away from the crater left by the mortar. They had no chance. The explosion sent out a spray of hundreds of jagged, metallic shrapnel shards. Their bodies slumped onto the muddy street beside a monument to World War II dead from Irpin. A plaque on the monument read: “Eternal memory to those who fell for the fatherland in the Great Patriotic War.”
Tetiana Perebyinis’ parents were behind the mother and children and were unharmed. They are now staying with Nedava, the godmother. The following day, a snowstorm blew over Kyiv. The suitcases, one of which had been knocked open by the explosion or later opened by passersby, lay covered in snow on the street beside blood stains. It held only clothes: a pink child’s tank top, sweatpants, yellow and blue child-size socks, apparently for Alisa.
When asked to describe his wife, Serhiy Perebyinis slumped in his chair. Nedava offered that she had a “light” spirit, was often joking and cheered up a room.
“We were married for 23 years and refurbished three apartments and never argued once,” Serhiy Perebyinis said.
Berezhnyi had moved his wife to western Ukraine but had returned to Irpin to help with the evacuation organized by his church, the Irpin Bible Church, said the pastor, Mykola Romaniuk.
When the mortar strike began, with shells landing first a few hundred yards away, Romaniuk said other church volunteers saw Berezhnyi run to help Tetiana Perebyinis. “He took her suitcase and they started running,” he said.
Berezhnyi, Romaiuk said, was quiet and generous. “He was the kind of friend who is ready to help with no words needed,” he said. “I do not know how God can forgive such crimes.”
In mid-February, before the war started, Serhiy Perebyinis had traveled to his hometown, Donetsk, in rebel-held eastern Ukraine, to care for his mother, who was sick with COVID-19. After hostilities began, the crossing point closed and he was trapped in the East.
To return to Kyiv from separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine after the death of his family, Serhiy Perebyinis traveled into Russia and flew to the city of Kaliningrad, to cross a land border into Poland. At the Russia-Poland border, he said, Russian guards questioned him, took his fingerprints and seemed ready to arrest him for unclear reasons, although he was eventually allowed to travel on.
He said he told them: “My whole family died in what you call a special operation and we call a war. You can do what you want with me. I have nothing left to lose.’’
Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez co-found new sports stock market
Timberwolves and Lynx part-owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are dipping their toes further into the sports investment realm.
Rodriguez and Lore, who are slated to become Minnesota’s majority owners in the coming years, are now co-founders of Mojo — a sports stock market in which fans can “buy” and “sell” players whose value will go up and down based on how they perform in games.
Vinit Bharara is the CEO of the new company. He and Lore constructed a similar business called “The Pit” in the early 2000s, though that was based on sports trading cards. They eventually sold the company to Topps for millions.
“Ever since, however, we always felt it could be much, much bigger,” Bharara wrote in a post on LinkedIn.
Bharara said Lore came to him about a potential relaunch. Changes in the legal landscape have paved the way for an even more unique experience this time around.
“We’re creating an easy-to-use, vertically-integrated app that houses a new sports market, based on predicting uncertain athlete statistics that can accumulate for several years and as long as a player’s career,” Bharara wrote. “That market needs to be tradable and instantly liquid. We’ll start with one market in one sport. In the long run, we’ll have all sports, thousands of players, and many different markets. We ultimately aim to be the definitive place to bet on any and all sports futures and all sports anywhere. All of this means we have to pioneer groundbreaking work at the intersection of complex engineering, advanced data science, sophisticated market making, cutting-edge app design, original content, changing regulation, and a host of other areas.”
Lore and Rodriguez won’t be involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, according to a Bloomberg article released Wednesday. But Lore did offer this to Bloomberg:
“I’ve always thought the idea of a sports stock market was the holy grail — the vision could transform sports, and fandom as a whole,” he said in an email. “For years, I’ve heard people throw around the idea — but nobody has been able to do it. For the concept to truly work, you need underlying principles like intrinsic value and instant liquidity.”
FINCH IS FOR FUN
The madness that was the fourth quarter Monday against Portland was a rarity for an NBA contest, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley participating in the Target Center wave, and Beverley firing off the T-shirt cannon into the crowd during timeouts.
What did Timberwolves coach Chris Finch think of it all?
“I want these guys to have a good time. I want them to remain professional and keep it within the balance of acceptability. Other than that, I’m still coaching the game,” Finch said. “I just had to check to make sure that they were able to go back in the game if need be, and they had the mindset to do so. But that appeared lost, probably at the point that PB fired a shirt into the crowd.”
