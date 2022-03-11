News
Amy Brendmoen: Invest Minnesota’s surplus to settle IOUs to cities
Last week the Pioneer Press reported a record $9.3 billion Minnesota state budget surplus. Before legislators decide how to spend this surplus they should first meet their obligation to fund local governments, parks and schools. As the Saint Paul City Council president, I understand the impact that these broken promises have on our local taxpayers, and I am calling out this historic disinvestment and the opportunity to remedy it today.
The State of Minnesota is not fulfilling its obligation to provide Local Government Assistance (LGA) to its cities.
LGA exists as a statewide promise to fairly redistribute income and sales taxes and in turn, help city governments keep local property taxes low.
However, over the past two decades, state budgets have steadily reduced LGA appropriations. By its own estimates the state is currently under-contributing to the City of Saint Paul by a staggering $32.5 million annually. In fact, St. Paul has the biggest gap between the targeted amount and LGA received. Our roads, parks, infrastructure and public safety services have suffered as a result of the gap. All cities, and certainly Minnesota’s Capital City, work on behalf of the whole state to address its most complex and most regionally important issues such as homelessness and public safety. The surplus should fully fund the LGA promise between cities and the state and return revenues they collect for basic government services in the equitable and formulaic manner that Minnesotans expect.
The State of Minnesota is not funding its statutory responsibility for Metropolitan Parks.
The funding formula for the Metropolitan Area Regional Parks legislated in Minnesota Statute Section 473.351 promises 40% state participation to fund the operations and maintenance of the Regional Parks — parks like Como, the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes, Lebanon Hills, Elm Creek and others. The annual cost to maintain these parks is $112 million. Current state contributions fall over $35 million short of its statutorily established fair share.
As a result, local taxpayers are picking up the tab for the rest of the state.
These are not local parks, these are significant state assets and the operating partnership should be honored. The surplus should be used to make good on this deal, by fully closing or significantly shrinking the gap.
The State of Minnesota should end the Special Education cross-subsidy hurting local schools.
The failure to fulfill promises to fund special education in our schools has parallel impacts to LGA disinvestment.
The federal government commits to funding 40% of special education costs, yet funds approximately 8%.
And state government funding has similarly not kept up its deal with our students, especially special education and non-English learners.
This results in local schools shifting resources from other programs, including class sizes and mental health services. It also results in local school districts continually asking their voters to raise their property taxes, with the increases overwhelmingly needed to cover the costs of special education and backfill the empty promises of the state.
Like LGA this is a statewide issue, and like LGA this hits the largest urban districts the hardest, as they serve the highest needs for special education and non-English learners. Our state should honor its deal by investing surplus in our schools that take on the heavy lifts for special education and non-English learners.
The current state surplus was generated by businesses and residents in the form of income, corporate, and sales taxes. St. Paul alone generates an estimated $260 million in annual state sales tax and about $550 million in state income taxes. But being a major population center comes with major service demands, and there has likely been no time in our history when the spotlight on our cities has been brighter, our cities’ vulnerabilities more apparent, and the success of our cities more critical.
The Pioneer Press describes the current state surplus as a “modern record and nothing in recent history even comes close.” If this is not the time when the state can make good on its important promises with local government partners, those promises will likely never be fulfilled.
In recognizing the opportunity of the 2022 surplus, I am not pleading for municipal charity or pitching a new program. I am simply calling on the state to recognize and honor its side of our governing partnership. Doing so will allow cities to meet Minnesota residents’ demands for better services, improved safety and economic vitality. All of Minnesota benefits financially and fundamentally when its big cities, including its Capital City, are successful.
Amy Brendmoen is the president of the Saint Paul City Council and is a board member of the League of Minnesota Cities.
Ellis, Knox: Let’s address the ‘benefits cliff’ to help Minnesota families climb toward economic security
In communities across the state, Minnesotans want to create a life of economic stability for themselves and their families by participating in a thriving workforce. At first blush, it appears the landscape is robust for workers, with more than 200,000 job vacancies across the state. A closer look indicates that most unfilled roles offer low wages with little consistency in terms of schedule. This often leaves individuals and families with highly variable, fluctuating monthly income levels that can make it difficult to make ends meet.
For workers in industries such as retail, food service, hospitality, low-wage health care and agriculture – where labor shortages are most acute – public benefits often help fill the gaps. These temporary critical supports help thousands of working Minnesotans supplement their current income to pay for housing, food and child care when times are tough.
However, eligibility requirements for these programs, which intend to prioritize public dollars toward greatest need, often present barriers to economic independence by effectively penalizing people who take advantage of the employment opportunities available to them.
It’s called the benefits cliff: It’s when small, incremental income gains cause benefits that cover costs for things like child care, housing or health care to abruptly disappear and result in a sizable net loss to households.
We can address this issue by smoothing out these “cliffs,” allowing Minnesotans to fully participate in our state’s workforce by staying employed, re-entering the workforce, or pursuing more stable work.
This stabilizing income can allow workers to pursue the education, training and career support needed to expand their capacity for future, higher-wage employment and better economic opportunities.
Saint Paul Promise Neighborhood recently released new survey data showcasing the impacts of the benefits cliff on 267 St. Paul families who have received public benefits. Data found that 99% of surveyed families had lost a critical benefit due to a small increase in income. Approximately half of respondents had experienced losing multiple benefits, including critically needed housing or food assistance. Ninety-seven percent of participants reported it being particularly difficult to access needed benefits, be it child care, housing, health care or food.
A St. Paul parent with a 4-year-old son shared the difficulty of accessing early education in their survey response. Because they earn just $200 over the income guidelines, the family no longer receives benefits to access costly child care, which they need to go to work. Another St. Paul resident shared that after a slight increase in their income, they lost the ability to receive food subsidies. This has led them to spend most of their monthly salary on food, reducing their ability to pay for other basic needs such as housing or transportation.
These stories showcase the urgency surrounding the benefits cliff and the need for solutions that allow these public programs to temporarily support families while they find economic stability. Doing so allows more Minnesotans the opportunity to make a steady living and move into financial independence, all while bolstering our state’s currently strained workforce and supply chain.
That is why Greater Twin Cities United Way and nonprofit partners like Saint Paul Promise Neighborhood are championing tangible solutions that address the impacts of the benefits cliff at the state Capitol this session, starting with adjustments to the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) and Medical Assistance (Minnesota’s Medicaid program) to allow people more stable periods of eligibility under each program.
While just a starting point for addressing the benefits cliff, these changes would have an immediate and lasting impact on Minnesotans. We urge legislators to join us in making these changes to provide working families pathways to fully engage in a thriving state economy.
Acooa Lee Ellis is the senior vice president of Community Impact at Greater Twin Cities United Way. Tiffany Scott Knox is the director of Saint Paul Promise Neighborhood, an education partnership that puts children in Frogtown, Rondo and Summit-University neighborhoods of Saint Paul on the pathway to college and career success.
Police official: Smollett’s false report harmed real victims
By DON BABWIN
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent said Thursday at Jussie Smollett’s sentencing that the actor’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims of such crimes,” according to a statement read during the hearing.
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said the financial cost of investigating Smollett’s report was significant. But he added that the effect on true victims of hate crimes cannot be measured.
Brown also asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
“The city is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crime,” Brown said.
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Cook County Judge James Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett’s attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 11-17
Turning Red.”>Turning Red.”>
This week offers some sweet nostalgia: new movies take us back to the family sci-fi romps of the ’80s, as well as the colorful chaos of the ’00s. But there are also epics from directors Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve returning to streaming, plus the second season of a show created by the man who gave us the beloved American version of The Office. There’s more than enough to fill your week with streaming, so here are some of your best options.
What to watch on Netflix
The Adam Project
The Adam Project is the second collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy-director Shawn Levy within the past 12 months, and this Netflix family blockbuster looks like it might be just as big of a hit. When Reynold’s time-traveling fighter pilot crash lands in 2022, he has to team up with the 12-year-old version of himself to save the future. How can they accomplish this? By going to their father, a science whiz professor played by Mark Ruffalo. The cast is rounded out by a trio of talented actresses: Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener. It’s a lovely return to classics like Back to the Future and E.T., making it one to watch for nostalgia alone. The Adam Project premieres Friday, March 11th.
Dunkirk
Rarely does an awards season pass without some kind of historical war movie, but somehow 2021 seemed to go on with no critically acclaimed combat epic in sight. But fear not – Dunkirk is coming to streaming this week. One of Christopher Nolan’s most daring and innovative films, Dunkirk tracks various British soldiers and civilians one week, one day, and one hour out from the dangerous rescue at Dunkirk, France during World War 2. Nolan creates spectacle on a massive scale, grounding some of his best visual set pieces in historical realism. Dunkirk will be streaming from Saturday, March 12th.
What to watch on Hulu
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
For those of you who don’t know, Romania has a pretty booming film industry; the country sends movies to international film festivals like Cannes and Berlin annually, and Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is the latest of a string of critical successes. This off-kilter film follows the aftermath of a school teacher’s sex tape leak, complete with angry parents demanding her dismissal and a significant meditation on privacy and hypocrisy in the 2020s. The movie is equal parts raunch and moral philosophy, and it’s entirely provocative. Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn will be available starting Thursday, March 17th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Upload
From Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of The Office and Parks and Recreation, comes Season 2 of Upload, a sci-fi comedy that premiered back in 2020. In this series, people can “upload” their consciousness into a virtual afterlife once they’ve passed. Nathan, our computer engineer protagonist who died young, continues to navigate life after death, which includes some bumps in the road of his relationship with his still-living girlfriend, Ingrid, all the while his afterlife customer service representative Nora suspects that his untimely death was a murder! The show juggles a lot, but Daniels’ past series should tell you that things only get better as the seasons stretch on. Season 2 of Upload premieres Friday, March 11th.
What to watch on HBO Max
Dune
This week’s addition to the list of Oscar nominees on streaming is Dune. With ten nominations (including Best Picture) and a nine-figure box office gross, Dune is one of the biggest movies of the past year. The first in a two-part sci-fi epic, it stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul, the heir to House Atreides and a slew of political conflict. Alongside him are Oscar Isaac as his father Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as his mystic mother, and Jason Momoa as the interestingly-named sword master Duncan Idaho. Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin add to the never-ending, exquisite ensemble. Dune is available to stream now.
What to watch on Disney Plus
Turning Red
Turning Red is the newest Disney-Pixar animated movie, and I am incredibly excited for it! It centers on Mei Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who finds out that a certain family curse has doomed her to turn into a massive red panda whenever she gets overly anxious or excited. The film is set in the early-aughts, so it’s filled to the brim with boy-bands and brightly colored backpacks. Turning Red is a movie for all of the weird girls, those of us who had mousy hair and too-big braces and an incredibly difficult time with the burgeoning emotions of teenage girlhood. If the premise doesn’t hook you in, maybe the glowing reviews will. Turning Red premieres Friday, March 11th.
What to watch on Apple TV+
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
This miniseries stars Samuel L. Jackson in the kind of dramatic role we rarely see him in these days, and that’s reason enough to tune in. Based on the novel of the same name, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey features its title character, an aging man struggling with dementia, as he briefly remembers a period of his past that has to do with the mysterious death of his nephew. The series is a very different vehicle for Jackson, but he proves that he’s as good a lead actor as any. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey premieres Friday, March 11th.
