Amy Brendmoen: Invest Minnesota’s surplus to settle IOUs to cities

Last week the Pioneer Press reported a record $9.3 billion Minnesota state budget surplus. Before legislators decide how to spend this surplus they should first meet their obligation to fund local governments, parks and schools. As the Saint Paul City Council president, I understand the impact that these broken promises have on our local taxpayers, and I am calling out this historic disinvestment and the opportunity to remedy it today.

The State of Minnesota is not fulfilling its obligation to provide Local Government Assistance (LGA) to its cities.

LGA exists as a statewide promise to fairly redistribute income and sales taxes and in turn, help city governments keep local property taxes low.

However, over the past two decades, state budgets have steadily reduced LGA appropriations. By its own estimates the state is currently under-contributing to the City of Saint Paul by a staggering $32.5 million annually. In fact, St. Paul has the biggest gap between the targeted amount and LGA received. Our roads, parks, infrastructure and public safety services have suffered as a result of the gap. All cities, and certainly Minnesota’s Capital City, work on behalf of the whole state to address its most complex and most regionally important issues such as homelessness and public safety. The surplus should fully fund the LGA promise between cities and the state and return revenues they collect for basic government services in the equitable and formulaic manner that Minnesotans expect.

The State of Minnesota is not funding its statutory responsibility for Metropolitan Parks.

The funding formula for the Metropolitan Area Regional Parks legislated in Minnesota Statute Section 473.351 promises 40% state participation to fund the operations and maintenance of the Regional Parks — parks like Como, the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes, Lebanon Hills, Elm Creek and others. The annual cost to maintain these parks is $112 million. Current state contributions fall over $35 million short of its statutorily established fair share.

As a result, local taxpayers are picking up the tab for the rest of the state.

These are not local parks, these are significant state assets and the operating partnership should be honored. The surplus should be used to make good on this deal, by fully closing or significantly shrinking the gap.

The State of Minnesota should end the Special Education cross-subsidy hurting local schools.

The failure to fulfill promises to fund special education in our schools has parallel impacts to LGA disinvestment.

The federal government commits to funding 40% of special education costs, yet funds approximately 8%.

And state government funding has similarly not kept up its deal with our students, especially special education and non-English learners.

This results in local schools shifting resources from other programs, including class sizes and mental health services. It also results in local school districts continually asking their voters to raise their property taxes, with the increases overwhelmingly needed to cover the costs of special education and backfill the empty promises of the state.

Like LGA this is a statewide issue, and like LGA this hits the largest urban districts the hardest, as they serve the highest needs for special education and non-English learners. Our state should honor its deal by investing surplus in our schools that take on the heavy lifts for special education and non-English learners.

The current state surplus was generated by businesses and residents in the form of income, corporate, and sales taxes. St. Paul alone generates an estimated $260 million in annual state sales tax and about $550 million in state income taxes. But being a major population center comes with major service demands, and there has likely been no time in our history when the spotlight on our cities has been brighter, our cities’ vulnerabilities more apparent, and the success of our cities more critical.

The Pioneer Press describes the current state surplus as a “modern record and nothing in recent history even comes close.” If this is not the time when the state can make good on its important promises with local government partners, those promises will likely never be fulfilled.

In recognizing the opportunity of the 2022 surplus, I am not pleading for municipal charity or pitching a new program. I am simply calling on the state to recognize and honor its side of our governing partnership. Doing so will allow cities to meet Minnesota residents’ demands for better services, improved safety and economic vitality. All of Minnesota benefits financially and fundamentally when its big cities, including its Capital City, are successful.

Amy Brendmoen is the president of the Saint Paul City Council and is a board member of the League of Minnesota Cities.