Bum knee can’t keep Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards off the court for long
Anthony Edwards returned Wednesday night from the first non-COVID injury that ever caused him to miss NBA games in his brief pro career. The tendinopathy in his left knee caused the second-year Timberwolves guard to miss four consecutive games.
“I don’t normally get hurt,” Edwards said Wednesday. “This is the most I’ve had to sit out, for sure.”
He battled the knee for a while leading up to the all-star game, and was listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of games. Yet prior to the break, Edwards continued to play through the ailment for the Timberwolves (38-29).
“It’s something that you can play through; certain people can play through it. But if you don’t have a certain tolerance for pain, you can’t play through that. That joint was just throbbing on my knee, right by my kneecap, big knot just hurting, hurting, hurting,” Edwards said. “It would start off good, then three to four minutes into the game, hurting, hurting, hurting for the rest of the game and I be in trouble because I can’t really do nothing, for real.”
Edwards said the recent time off was “needed.” It appeared to have a positive impact. The 20-year-old guard said he didn’t experience any issues with the knee during Wednesday’s 132-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“So that’s a great sign,” Edwards said.
Edwards finished the game with 16 points, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“I thought it was a good first game back,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
The knee is likely something the Timberwolves will continue to monitor and potentially manage down the stretch run of the regular season. Edwards noted he has had to go to bed earlier so he can get to the facility earlier in the mornings for his treatments.
“But it’s all good,” he said. “It’s to get me back to 100 percent, and I’m all with it.”
Finch noted prior to the Thunder game just how excited Edwards was to get back to competition. Edwards longs to play the game, and despises missing action. He said returning to action is the “best thing that ever happened to me.” There was a reason for his specific return date Wednesday.
“I wanted to get my rhythm back before the Miami game (Saturday), because I know that’s a big game,” Edwards said. “I thought this game was the perfect game for me to go out there and get all the rust out. Orlando game (Friday), then should be ready.”
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: No. 3 Maple Grove 5, Edina 2
Maple Grove got five goals from four different goal scorers Thursday to get past Edina, 5-2, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.
The third-seeded Crimson will meet unseeded Prior Lake in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Finn Brink netted the first goal of the game to put Maple Grove up 1-0. Edina answered back with a score from Eddie Revenig later in the period.
But Maple Grove pulled away in the second with scores from Landon Gunderson and Joshua Giuliani to build a two-goal lead that ballooned to three with Blake Steenerson’s goal early in the third.
Edina made things a little interesting later in the final period, as Wyatt Wurst scored to cut the Hornet’s deficit to two, and Edina generated a late power play. But the Hornets failed to score with the man advantage, and Giuliani scored his second goal of the game, this one with an empty net, to seal the deal with a minute to play.
Minnesota Fringe lottery selects performers; new festival mascot needs a name
Minnesota Fringe, the summertime alternative performing arts festival, will return to in-person performances this summer after two years of virtual and hybrid events.
The 29th Fringe will run Aug. 4-14 at 11 locations in two neighborhood hubs in Minneapolis.
Fringe participants are chosen in a random lottery. The 2022 Fringe will host 595 performances of 119 shows over 11 days, according to a Fringe Festival news release. A complete list of this year’s 244 applicants is available at minnesotafringe.org.
A naming contest is under way for the new Fringe mascot, with submissions accepted through March 21. The winning name will be announced at Five Fifths, Fringe’s annual fundraising event, on May 9. For years, the Fringe mascot was a zany black cat-creature named Wobbles. The new mascot is a more sedate purple cat figure.
For more information, go to minnesotafringe.org.
Tyler Conklin ‘would love’ to re-sign with Vikings but unsure what will happen in free agency
Tyler Conklin has interest in re-signing with the Vikings, but has no idea what will happen next week in free agency.
Conklin, who last season became just the fifth different tight end in team history to catch 60 passes, is due to become a free agent next Wednesday. But his price tag might be too high for the cap-challenged Vikings to keep him, especially since he might be viewed as a potential backup to Irv Smith Jr., who missed all of last season due to a knee injury.
“I would love to be back in Minnesota if it makes sense for both parties,’’ Conklin said Thursday in a phone interview. “But I don’t have those answers. But I love Minnesota. My girlfriend loves Minnesota.”
Conklin, who caught 61 passes last season for 593 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Smith as the starter, said he has not received an offer from the Vikings. Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald said in January that Conklin, who made $920,000 in 2021, could command a salary of between $6 million and $8 million a year in free agency. And that was before three of the NFL’s eight players who received franchise tags this week were tight ends in Cleveland’s David Njoku, Miami’s Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz of Dallas.
“I think we’re in a good situation market-wise,’’ Conklin said. “There’s obviously the tags, and that took a couple of guys off the market. … After finally getting an opportunity to show what I can do going into my fourth year and getting into free agency and having a good year and being healthy, you can’t ask for much more.”
Conklin said he has yet to speak to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell but has talked to new tight ends coach Brian Angelichio. O’Connell replaced the fired Mike Zimmer and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has replaced the fired Rick Spielman as general manager.
“I like everything that’s happened,’’ Conklin said. “I think the organization is in good hands and heading in the right direction. Whether I’m there or not, I’m excited to see how things go.”
