News
Chicago Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for 2 draft picks
The Chicago Bears went all-in pursuing a Super Bowl championship when they traded for Khalil Mack four years ago. Now, in the first big move by new general manager Ryan Poles, they are shipping out the edge rusher in the hopes of laying a foundation for the future.
The Bears have agreed to trade Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. The deal is contingent on Mack, who underwent foot surgery after he was placed in injured reserve last season, passing a physical.
Poles has mentioned multiple times the Bears are short on draft picks as they pay off the remainder of the trade with the New York Giants to move up and draft quarterback Justin Fields last year. He called it the “hand we were dealt” last week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, where multiple sources hinted the Bears could be looking to move one of the few assets on the roster that could bring a quality return.
Adding the Chargers’ second-round pick (No. 48 overall) gives the Bears three picks in the top 100 of what is considered a deep draft. It’s not good for quarterbacks and there are more questions than answers for the how the top-10 will shake out, but plenty of good prospects will be available on Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) and entering Day 3. The other Bears picks in the top 100 are at No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3.
Mack, 31, had six sacks through seven games last year before the Bears rested him with the foot injury. When the situation didn’t improve, he was shut down for the season. Although he played in all 16 games in 2020, he battled a variety of injuries that limited him to nine sacks.
Now, Mack will be paired with Joey Bosa playing for Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Bears’ outside linebackers coach in 2018. The Bears still have Robert Quinn, who is coming off an 18½-sack season, and this could potentially create a larger role for Trevis Gipson, who had seven sacks last year in his second season.
The trade, which cannot become official until the first day of the new league year March 16, saddles the Bears with $24 million in dead cap space for this season. He would have counted for more than $30 million against the cap if he was on the roster.
News
Photos: Ukrainians fleeing war ‘can’t leave’ pets behind
Mounds of abandoned clothes and other personal items lie strewn along corridors leading out of Ukraine. The farther people carry their things, the harder it is, so they leave them behind, said Ludmila Sokol, a gym teacher fleeing Zaporizhzhia in the south.
But their pets, they keep alongside them.
Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the pets people could not leave behind: birds, rabbits, hamsters, cats and dogs.
People fleeing the outskirts of Kyiv crowded together under a destroyed bridge, carrying little luggage and abandoning their vehicles on the road. But their pets remained with them.
One woman ferried her dog across an improvised bridge over the Irpin River amid the evacuation. Another at a train station in Poland nuzzled her orange cat, nose to nose.
A young girl wrapped in an aluminized blanket hugged her two Chihuahuas close as she made the crossing into Medyka, Poland.
And in Siret, Romania, a young mother helped her toddler to drink from a paper cup as she cuddled her white Chihuahua. Nearby, a Maltese puppy peered out of a plastic bag filled with toothpaste, shampoo and hand lotion.
Grasping her fluffy white dog, an elderly woman who made it to Romania collapsed in exhaustion in a ballroom converted into a refugee shelter.
Victoria Trofimenko said she felt an obligation to keep not only her family but her pets safe.
The 42-year-old had originally never planned to leave Kyiv, she told The Associated Press by Zoom days after the war started.
But as the missiles and explosives rained down she thought about her duty to protect her 18-year-old daughter, 69-year-old mother — and her dog, Akira, and cat, Galileo.
She bought train tickets to head west, eventually ending up in Prague. She said she first arrived in Hungary, though, and was grateful to have Akira by her side for protection.
“I can’t leave dogs or cats. I have to take responsibility,” she said.
News
Smollett’s grandmother asks judge not to send him to prison
By DON BABWIN
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s grandmother said Thursday her grandson is a “justice warrior” and asked a judge not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett’s conviction of lying to police in a staged hate crime.
“The Jussie I know and love does not match up with the media’s portrayal of him,” Molly Smollett, 92, said during a sentencing hearing. Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at the hearing at the Cook County Courthouse.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett said, later adding, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Jussie Smollett put his hands together as if praying and met his grandmother’s eyes as she left the witness stand.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Chicago’s police superintendent said Thursday that Jussie Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes, according to a statement read during the actor’s sentencing.
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said the financial cost of investigating Smollett’s report was significant. But he added that the effect on true victims of hate crimes cannot be measured.
Brown also asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
“The city is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crime,” Brown said.
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., spoke for the defense, telling the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Joel Smollett, Jr. also mocked suggestions that his brother going to jail would restore public trust in the criminal justice system. He said the case boils down to “he said, he said.”
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Cook County Judge James Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett’s attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
___
News
Amy Brendmoen: Invest Minnesota’s surplus to settle IOUs to cities
Last week the Pioneer Press reported a record $9.3 billion Minnesota state budget surplus. Before legislators decide how to spend this surplus they should first meet their obligation to fund local governments, parks and schools. As the Saint Paul City Council president, I understand the impact that these broken promises have on our local taxpayers, and I am calling out this historic disinvestment and the opportunity to remedy it today.
The State of Minnesota is not fulfilling its obligation to provide Local Government Assistance (LGA) to its cities.
LGA exists as a statewide promise to fairly redistribute income and sales taxes and in turn, help city governments keep local property taxes low.
However, over the past two decades, state budgets have steadily reduced LGA appropriations. By its own estimates the state is currently under-contributing to the City of Saint Paul by a staggering $32.5 million annually. In fact, St. Paul has the biggest gap between the targeted amount and LGA received. Our roads, parks, infrastructure and public safety services have suffered as a result of the gap. All cities, and certainly Minnesota’s Capital City, work on behalf of the whole state to address its most complex and most regionally important issues such as homelessness and public safety. The surplus should fully fund the LGA promise between cities and the state and return revenues they collect for basic government services in the equitable and formulaic manner that Minnesotans expect.
The State of Minnesota is not funding its statutory responsibility for Metropolitan Parks.
The funding formula for the Metropolitan Area Regional Parks legislated in Minnesota Statute Section 473.351 promises 40% state participation to fund the operations and maintenance of the Regional Parks — parks like Como, the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes, Lebanon Hills, Elm Creek and others. The annual cost to maintain these parks is $112 million. Current state contributions fall over $35 million short of its statutorily established fair share.
As a result, local taxpayers are picking up the tab for the rest of the state.
These are not local parks, these are significant state assets and the operating partnership should be honored. The surplus should be used to make good on this deal, by fully closing or significantly shrinking the gap.
The State of Minnesota should end the Special Education cross-subsidy hurting local schools.
The failure to fulfill promises to fund special education in our schools has parallel impacts to LGA disinvestment.
The federal government commits to funding 40% of special education costs, yet funds approximately 8%.
And state government funding has similarly not kept up its deal with our students, especially special education and non-English learners.
This results in local schools shifting resources from other programs, including class sizes and mental health services. It also results in local school districts continually asking their voters to raise their property taxes, with the increases overwhelmingly needed to cover the costs of special education and backfill the empty promises of the state.
Like LGA this is a statewide issue, and like LGA this hits the largest urban districts the hardest, as they serve the highest needs for special education and non-English learners. Our state should honor its deal by investing surplus in our schools that take on the heavy lifts for special education and non-English learners.
The current state surplus was generated by businesses and residents in the form of income, corporate, and sales taxes. St. Paul alone generates an estimated $260 million in annual state sales tax and about $550 million in state income taxes. But being a major population center comes with major service demands, and there has likely been no time in our history when the spotlight on our cities has been brighter, our cities’ vulnerabilities more apparent, and the success of our cities more critical.
The Pioneer Press describes the current state surplus as a “modern record and nothing in recent history even comes close.” If this is not the time when the state can make good on its important promises with local government partners, those promises will likely never be fulfilled.
In recognizing the opportunity of the 2022 surplus, I am not pleading for municipal charity or pitching a new program. I am simply calling on the state to recognize and honor its side of our governing partnership. Doing so will allow cities to meet Minnesota residents’ demands for better services, improved safety and economic vitality. All of Minnesota benefits financially and fundamentally when its big cities, including its Capital City, are successful.
Amy Brendmoen is the president of the Saint Paul City Council and is a board member of the League of Minnesota Cities.
