Entertainment
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Chris Pine has grown a substantial silver beard and long locks and while he’s hinted it could have something to do with a new character he’s playing, he joked that not having to “shave and have makeup put on” also played a part in his rugged new look.
Entertainment
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has agreed to pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, $45,601 a month in child support for their two kids River, seven, and Remington, five, until they turn 18, as well as $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.
Entertainment
The Week in Drag – New DragCon panels, Trixie and Ariana have a kiki, Adore takes her show on the road and more
In the latest The Week in Drag, we get caught up with the latest from the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World (actually, it’s now just RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The US) and check in with some of your favorites.
Entertainment
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Joe Jonas spent two months living in Islington, north London, with his wife Sophie Turner and although he “loved” their time there, he admitted the people next door were not so keen on them because of the noise from one of their parties.
