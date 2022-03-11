News
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: Andover 2, Moorhead 1, 2OT
The third time was truly the charm for Gavyn Thoreson and the Andover boys hockey team Thursday night.
In a couple different ways.
Making their third straight state tournament appearance, the Huskies finally managed to escape the quarterfinals, dramatically downing Moorhead 2-1 in Class 2A action at Xcel Energy Center on a goal by Thoreson with 5:42 left in the second overtime.
The game ended just before 11:30 p.m.
“I made eye contact (with teammate Cayden Casey) as we were going down the ice,” said Thoreson describing the game-winning goal. “He knew what he was doing and made a perfect pass. We do a drill in practice called stiff stick where we go hard to the net and just tip it in.
“I don’t even remember what happened,” he added with a smile. “I blacked out.”
The game winner came after an apparent goal by Casey with 16.3 seconds to play in regulation was disallowed on review when officials ruled he had made a kicking motion.
There was a second review after the puck got behind Spuds goalie Kai Weigel in the first overtime. Officials ruled the whistle had blown before the puck went in the net, and the call on the ice stood.
But there was no doubt about the goal by Thoreson. And, as a result, Andover (23-5-1) advances to meet top-seeded Hill-Murray in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. The Pioneers held off Lakeville South 3-2 in the other quarterfinal Thursday night.
“The coaches just told us to take a deep breath,” said Casey of coming back after seeing an apparent game-winning goal wiped out. “There’s nothing you can do about it after that. We just had to play our game and keep working hard.”
The Huskies made their state tournament debut as the top seed in 2020 but fell 3-2 to St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals, then lost 5-2 to Maple Grove in the quarterfinals a year ago.
“It feels really good,” Andover coach Mark Manney said. “These guys probably feel better about it than I do. They had to do all the work. I just stood and watched.
“We’ve now come here as a five seed twice and as the one seed once. And you can play a lot looser being the underdog — even if it’s as a minute underdog in the four-five game.”
The Spuds, who defeated Andover 6-1 when the two teams met on Dec. 3 in Moorhead, outshot the Huskies 45-33 Thursday. But Andover senior Austin Brauns, a finalist for this season’s Frank Brimsek Award given to the state’s top senior goalie, finished with 44 saves.
Weigel, a sophomore, finished with 31 saves for his team, which had lost only once since mid-December prior to Thursday.
“I felt like they had more jump than us for two periods,” Manney said. “And then it started to even out the first half of the third.”
Things remained scoreless well into the second period before Huskies junior Cooper Conway scored with 11:13 to go before intermission. Moorhead tied things up when junior forward Harper Bentz scored his 38th goal of the season with 6:21 left in the period.
And that’s how it remained until Thoreson finally brought things to a close.
“Obviously, it means a lot to us,” Brauns said. “The past two years we’ve lost close ones in the quarterfinals. (So to come out on top tonight) means a lot.”
Cardinals’ home opener set for April, and baseball fans are ready
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis baseball fans are rejoicing over the news the Major League Baseball lockout is over and the season will start in time for the St. Louis Cardinals home opener to be played on April 7.
“Everyone’s got spring fever, baseball fever, and they’re ready to get it going again,” said baseball fan Ellis Brodsky. He’s also the assistant store manager for the Arch Apparel store and Ballpark Village.
“I think everyone gets a little bit more energy when the birds are back and we’re ready for them,” said Brodsky.
Salt + Smoke manager Jon Cross shared similar enthusiasm over the news the lockout is over. The Ballpark Village location has a patio overlooking Busch Stadium.
“I call it my cathedral,” said Cross.
He said business has been good downtown and Thursday’s news will lead to even more business. Cross said Cardinals baseball pairs well with barbecue, bourbon, and beer. He’s relieved the lockout is over and games will be played soon.
“It’s real,” said Cross, “There’s a date to it. It’s definitely been very exciting.”
Mike LaMartina is the Chief Operating Officer of Ballpark Village. He said the downtown destination is ready to welcome back baseball fans for opening day.
“We’ll have tons of things going on across the property all day long and then throughout the season as well,” said LaMartina. “We have a lot to show off and a lot to be excited for.”
He said some fans have yet to see the changes since Phase 2 of Ballpark Village has been completed. One of those additions includes the Live! By Loews luxury hotel. The Budweiser Brew House is also having a grand reopening on March 18.
Businesses near the Busch Stadium are also excited. El Burro Loco server Ashley Johnson said whether it’s fans watching games on their television or fans enjoying a meal before or after a game, Cardinals baseball is good for business.
“It’s very good news for us, especially the servers and the bartenders who get to make some good money,” said Johnson. “I’m excited.”
Nets rally around Ben Simmons for statement win vs. 76ers: ‘If you come at Ben, you come at us.’
PHILADELPHIA — The night began with boos for Ben Simmons.
The night ended with boos for the 76ers, and cheers from the traveling Nets faithful after the arena cleared.
Kevin Durant best summed the swing just a few seconds after taking the podium following Thursday’s game — a landslide, 129-100 victory over the 76ers that re-legitimized the Nets as conference juggernauts and championship contenders.
“It was a good environment to start. It didn’t finish that way. It didn’t feel (hostile) when we left off the court,” Kevin Durant said postgame. “It’s hard for you to chant at Ben Simmons when you’re losing by so much.”
Philly fans booed Simmons, the ex-Sixers star who joined the Nets in the James Harden trade, every time he was visible: When he entered the team hotel after the bus arrived in Philadelphia; when he assisted Patty Mills during pregame warmups, and when he emerged from the locker room wearing a black-and-yellow hockey jersey to join his team on the bench as a spectator for Thursday night’s rivalry game.
Those boos may have impacted Simmons, who smiled at times when the fans poured on, but they had the opposite effect on a Nets team that rallied around their Australian star to string together their most dominant performance of the second half of the season.
“I think playing for Ben on this night meant something to Ben,” Kyrie Irving said postgame. “We all felt it. We’re all there. … If you come at Ben, you come at us. You come at anyone else on our team, you come at all of us, and that’s the mentality.”
The Nets ignored the theatrics and made quick work of the new-look Sixers, leading by as many as 36 en route to a blowout victory. It was the most focused performance the Nets have put forth in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that uprooted their roster mid-season, and they have won two straight since their get-right victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
“I think it’s great for our confidence,” said head coach Steve Nash. “We’ve had such a rough stretch with injuries and trying to put this thing together and build some cohesion and understanding. It’s nice to have two games in a row where you play well and the ball goes in the basket. It brings everyone together a little bit and puts relief and confidence in what we are trying to do.”
The Nets connected on a flurry of first-quarter haymakers, and the Sixers never recovered. Brooklyn hung a 40-point first quarter and took a 17-point lead into the second period. The Nets neutralized James Harden who shot just 3-of-17 from the field and missed 11 of his first 12 shots. Poor shooting has been typical of Harden in games he struggles to get to the free throw line. Taking foul shots away had been an area of emphasis for the Nets already, Nash said, but even more so given Harden’s crafty and deceptive history.
Yet in many respects, it was a typical performance for Harden, who struggled both to find his offense at the beginning of the season in the face of the NBA’s rule changes on shooting fouls and to find a shooting touch in his final days in Brooklyn.
The Beard shot just 2-of-11 against the Sacramento Kings, 6-of-19 against the Phoenix Suns and 4-of-13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three of his last games against the Nets before the trade to Philly. His game against the Nets was his worst since he joined the Sixers. It also marked Philly’s first loss in a game both he and Joel Embiid have played in since the trade. The Sixers were 5-0 in such games before the loss to the Nets.
“(Only) two free throws tonight for (Harden), 3-for-17 (from the field), tried to get to the rim but I think we were all there swarming,” Durant said of the defense on his former teammate. “When he’s getting to the rim, getting downhill, getting to the free throw line, that’s when he’s tough to stop and we eliminated a lot of that stuff — 3-for-17, 11 points, that’s a great formula for us to win.”
As the boos piled in the Sixers’ direction, Nets fans intensified their chants for their team. 76ers fans exited the arena early into the fourth quarter when it became clear no level of heroics would save their team. Meanwhile, Nets fans hung back and chanted “Brooook-lynnnnnn” relentlessly in an all-but-empty arena.
Those fans also surrounded Durant atop the tunnel leading to the locker room as he walked off the Wells Fargo Center floors after the game.
“Our fans traveled,” said Durant. “It was pretty remarkable to see Brooklyn fans because the label on us is that we don’t have any fans. So to hear them in a huge arena like this, fighting against another energetic crowd like the Sixers fans, it was exciting to see.”
“I’ve been seeing it more and more the last couple of years now that I’ve been here. Fans are starting to travel more and more to support us.”
Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry scored 25 of the Nets’ first 26 points and combined for 71 on the night. At one point, the trio had scored 44 points to Philly’s 42.
And to think: At some point, Simmons will be off the bench and on the floor joining the players who just reduced his former teammates to ash. It makes the victory that much sweeter for the Nets: They just unraveled the Eastern Conference’s third seed, and they did it without their third-best player.
“I think Ben is special because of all the different things he does on the floor, from defense rebounding, facilitating and scoring,” Nash said postgame. “So I want him to play in a lot of different ways and be a problem for other teams in multiple facets of the game.”
Thursday night’s victory moves the Nets just two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They also have the NBA’s fourth-easiest remaining schedule, and with the Philly game now behind him, Simmons is expected to overcome his back soreness, get in shape and join the rotation in the coming weeks.
Yet even without Simmons, even without Joe Harris (out for the season with ankle soreness), and even without LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), the Nets proved the better team by a mile. Joel Embiid scored 27 points but did all of his damage from the foul line, where he shot 15-of-19 from the field in the first half alone. The Nets sent doubles at Embiid and rushed him every time he touched the ball, forcing him into a 5-of-17 shooting night from the field.
Meanwhile, the Nets shot 56% as a team and 45% from deep, featuring 25 points from Durant, 24 from Curry and another 22 from Irving. They also held the Sixers to less than 120 points for their first time in any games Harden and Embiid have played together.
As dominant of a victory as Thursday night was for the Nets, it’s only one mark in the win column. Brooklyn is still fighting an uphill battle: They remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, still in need of a Hail Mary to evade the end-of-the-season play-in tournament.
Yet with Irving, Durant and Curry, the Nets proved more than capable of handling a top-four Eastern Conference foe.
“We’re getting better, we’re getting used to playing with each other,” said Curry. “We got a lot of veteran guys, a deep team, a lot of guys who in a short amount of time are coming together, playing together and making it easier for everyone else. It’s more of a regular season game but it’s a big stepping stone.”
Here’s why gas prices are soaring, according to oil industry expert
ST. LOUIS — A long-time chemical engineer in the oil industry and a senior energy columnist for Forbes says it’s time people know the truth about what’s behind soaring gas prices.
People now feel lucky to find gas for under $4-a-gallon in St. Louis and they’re looking for someone to blame. President Biden, Vladimir Putin, and oil industry leaders are the most often suspect culprits.
A diesel fill-up at $4.89-a-gallon cost a driver more than $209 in Maryland Heights, Thursday.
He said that was cheap compared to where he came from in Tennessee.
Our current fuel crisis has certainly been “fueled” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, according to Rapier.
However, it’s rooted in the Covid19 ‘stay home’ orders of 2020, he said.
The oil industry crashed amid plummeting demand then with U.S. production falling from nearly 13 million barrels-a-day to 9.7 million, Rapier said. Demand recovered, pump prices started climbing, and oil companies started ramping up production months before President Biden took office.
“When supply collapsed you had companies that went bankrupt. You had people that left the oil industry permanently. When demand started to recover it’s not like going back out and turning a nob and cranking production back up,” Rapier said.
“Our drilling rigs have risen by 60% in the last year,” he continued. “So, oil companies are drilling. Production is coming up but was still about 1.5 million barrels a day below the pre-Covid numbers. That’s a major factor in causing oil prices to rise because demand has recovered.”
Experts expect U.S. oil prices to end up closer to $75-$80 dollars a barrel, down from close to $130 this week.
Moving forward with the Keystone pipeline, stalled by President Biden, could help with future crises, according to Rapier.
“In the case of crisis like this that pipeline would have been there. We would have had potentially another 830,000 barrels-a-day coming down that pipeline that could have been relied on in an emergency,” he said.
Oil companies ride the highs and lows of the marketplace and are unlikely to base production projections on the current inflated prices. He expects those prices to flatten out at $75-$80-a-barrel over the next year.
A shift in tone from both the Biden administration and oil industry leaders could speed up the timetable for relief at the gas pumps, he said.
“We’re in a crisis. The administration needs to be talking to the oil companies about what can you do, how can we help, how can we work together to boost oil production,” Rapier said.
If the market settles at $75-$80-a-barrel oil, gas prices should settle at closer to $3-a-gallon, instead of $4-$5.
