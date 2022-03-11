News
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: Hill-Murray 3, Lakeville South 2
It was early evening, but Jack Erickson got a quick wake-up call as the Hill-Murray junior goalie made his first state tournament start Thursday night.
It came when junior forward Tanner Ludtke scored 10 seconds into the first period to give unseeded Lakeville South an early one-goal lead over the top-seeded Pioneers in a Class 2A state quarterfinal matchup at Xcel Energy Center.
After that, though, Erickson could not have been more on his toes, finishing with 32 saves including a couple of huge stops down the stretch in the third period, as Hill-Murray held off the Cougars 3-2.
“I’d say that kind of woke me up,” said Erickson of surrendering the early goal. “It got me into the game a little bit.
“It got the nerves out.”
Hill-Murray (24-4-1) advances to meet the winner of the Andover/Moorhead quarterfinal in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday, continuing a quest for the state title it never got the chance to defend a year ago. The Pioneers won the Class 2A championship in 2020 but were unable to take the ice in the quarterfinals last season because of a COVID-19 exposure, meaning they returned even hungrier this time around.
“It’s super special to us to be here,” said senior Dylan Godbout, the East Metro boys hockey player of the year and (along with senior teammate Leo Gruba) a finalist for this season’s Mr. Hockey Award. “There are a lot of guys in that locker room who didn’t get the chance to do this last year.”
They’re getting the opportunity this time around. But when Ludtke scored before fans had even settled into their seats for the start of action, it was a bit of a jolt. The Nebraska-Omaha recruit now has 23 goals this season, and that one missed being the quickest goal in a state tournament game by only three seconds, falling short of a goal seven seconds in by St. Cloud Cathedral’s Josh Wolke in the 1993 Tier II third-place game.
“I’ve been to the tourney twice before,” said Ludtke, whose team finished as runner-up to Eden Prairie last season. “This is my third time now. I know you can’t pass up shots there. I got a spot and saw upper left. It was a good way to start.”
But senior Axel Begley answered with a goal just under three minutes later, then Gruba followed with one of his own on the power play with 11:11 remaining in the first period as Hill-Murray took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
“You always want to start a state tournament fast, and it was a bummer to give one up just 10 seconds in, but we responded fairly quickly,” said Godbout, who had an assist on Gruba’s goal. “We got the momentum back and I don’t think we ever lost it after that.”
Still, things stayed even into the second period before senior Gianni Hurley scored what proved to be a crucial goal at the 13:42 mark of the second period to increase the Hill-Murray lead to 3-1.
“We just made a couple of mistakes, but (they) will capitalize on every mistake you make because that’s the kind of team they are,” said Lakeville South head coach Josh Storm, who is in his first season leading his team.
But Storm’s players did not go quietly. Junior Tyler Lafferty scored just as a Pioneers’ penalty expired to cut the gap to 3-2 with 13:41 remaining. That, though, was as close as the Cougars could get as Erickson came up with some huge saves late, including one from his direct left by junior Aidan Willis with 7:58 to go.
“I was on the ice and I had a perfect view of that one,” Godbout said. “My jaw hit the ice. I knew he could make that save. But to do it on this stage, in front of this many people, is something that he’ll remember and I’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”
So now it’s onto the semifinals with the goal of more beyond that.
“This is a great feeling,” Erickson said. “It’s been a dream of mine my whole life to get here. I saw what it was like when we won two years ago and I want to help us do that again.”
Minnesota Senate approves ALS funding, a tribute to member stricken with disease
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to provide $20 million in grants for research against Lou Gehrig’s disease, a tribute to Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who was diagnosed with the disease last year.
The bill would give $20 million to the Office of Higher Education to award competitive grants to conduct research into the prevention, treatment, causes, and cures of the disease, formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. It also includes $5 million for ALS caregivers.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and there is no known cure. It ultimately robs people of their ability to walk, talk and, eventually, breathe. At any given time roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease.
Tomassoni, a former Democrat turned independent, said in a statement that little to no progress has been made in finding a cure since New York Yankees baseball player Lou Gehrig died of ALS in 1941. He said he was still driving and able to dress and feed himself in September, but can’t do any of that today.
“Hopefully, this bill will go a long way to finding a permanent stop to any progression whatsoever,” the veteran Iron Range lawmaker said. “It may not happen in my lifetime but the future needs to be full of hope that the next generations will be ALS free.”
The bill now awaits action in the House, where Speaker Melissa Hortman said a hearing is expected on Tuesday.
Crash shuts down lanes of southbound I-55 in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Meramec Bottom Road in south St. Louis County.
The crash happened around 8:52 p.m. Thursday. There is a report of injuries; however, it’s unclear how many people were hurt in the crash.
Police are encouraging drivers to use an alternate route. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
After massive brawl, Wild earn 6-5 shootout win over Red Wings
DETROIT — Cam Talbot made a beeline from his crease with fists flying nearly 200 feet away from him.
A tense battle between the Wild and Red Wings had just erupted into a street fight on the other end and Talbot was about to let his teammates go at it alone.
It started with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic taking a full swing at Jordan Greenway with no time on the clock. That ignited complete chaos that featured Greenway ready to drop the gloves with anyone willing to accept his invitation, Talbot picking a fight with Nedeljkovic to no avail, and Matt Dumba pummeling rookie sensation Lucas Raymond with a series of haymakers that left a pool of blood on the ice.
We almost had Cam Talbot v Alex Nedeljkovic. Almost. pic.twitter.com/9Zf2s0acR4
— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) March 11, 2022
When the dust settled, and the blood got scraped from the surface, the Wild and the Red Wings actually had to finish a hockey game.
In the end, the Wild prevailed 6-5 in a shootout, an anticlimactic way to decide a highly entertaining game.
It was a fast start for the Wild with Matt Boldy cashing in a couple of minutes into the game to make it 1-0. Not long after that, Jakub Vrana helped the Red Wings tied the game at 1-1 with a rising shot that beat Talbot.
The scoring continued midway through the first period when Joel Eriksson Ek put the Wild in front 2-1. Kinda. Though he technically gets credit for the goal, Eriksson Ek can thank Nedeljkovic, who essentially scored on himself when his clearing attempt accidentally knocked the puck into the back of the net.
Give the Red Wings credit for not folding at that point. They tied the score at 2-2 with a goal from Raymond a couple of minutes later, then moved in front 3-2 when Vrana hammered home a wide-angled shot.
The deficit grew for the Wild early the second period as Raymond scored for the Red Wings to make it 4-2. Mats Zuccarello responded with a goal to make it 4-3, then the Wild appeared to tie the game before a goaltender interference penalty wiped the goal off the board.
As the second period came to a close, the Wild and Red Wings got into the aforementioned brawl. The officials assessed a handful of penalties, including roughing minors on Greenway and Dumba, roughing minors on Nedeljkovic and Raymond, and a penalty against Talbot for leaving his crease.
That put the Wild on the penalty kill to start the third period, and after killing the penalty with relative ease, the Wild tied the game at 4-4 when Boldy found the back of the net once again. Then, after shaking off a series of big hits, Kirill Kaprizov put the Wild in front 5-4 with a clutch goal.
While it looked like it might be enough for the Wild, Jordan Oesterle helped the Red Wings tie the game at 5-5 with a snipe in the waning minutes.
That forced overtime and the ensuing shootout where the Wild came out on top.
