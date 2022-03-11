News
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: No. 3 Maple Grove 5, Edina 2
Maple Grove got five goals from four different goal scorers Thursday to get past Edina, 5-2, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.
The third-seeded Crimson will meet unseeded Prior Lake in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Finn Brink netted the first goal of the game to put Maple Grove up 1-0. Edina answered back with a score from Eddie Revenig later in the period.
But Maple Grove pulled away in the second with scores from Landon Gunderson and Joshua Giuliani to build a two-goal lead that ballooned to three with Blake Steenerson’s goal early in the third.
Edina made things a little interesting later in the final period, as Wyatt Wurst scored to cut the Hornet’s deficit to two, and Edina generated a late power play. But the Hornets failed to score with the man advantage, and Giuliani scored his second goal of the game, this one with an empty net, to seal the deal with a minute to play.
Minnesota Fringe lottery selects performers; new festival mascot needs a name
Minnesota Fringe, the summertime alternative performing arts festival, will return to in-person performances this summer after two years of virtual and hybrid events.
The 29th Fringe will run Aug. 4-14 at 11 locations in two neighborhood hubs in Minneapolis.
Fringe participants are chosen in a random lottery. The 2022 Fringe will host 595 performances of 119 shows over 11 days, according to a Fringe Festival news release. A complete list of this year’s 244 applicants is available at minnesotafringe.org.
A naming contest is under way for the new Fringe mascot, with submissions accepted through March 21. The winning name will be announced at Five Fifths, Fringe’s annual fundraising event, on May 9. For years, the Fringe mascot was a zany black cat-creature named Wobbles. The new mascot is a more sedate purple cat figure.
For more information, go to minnesotafringe.org.
Tyler Conklin ‘would love’ to re-sign with Vikings but unsure what will happen in free agency
Tyler Conklin has interest in re-signing with the Vikings, but has no idea what will happen next week in free agency.
Conklin, who last season became just the fifth different tight end in team history to catch 60 passes, is due to become a free agent next Wednesday. But his price tag might be too high for the cap-challenged Vikings to keep him, especially since he might be viewed as a potential backup to Irv Smith Jr., who missed all of last season due to a knee injury.
“I would love to be back in Minnesota if it makes sense for both parties,’’ Conklin said Thursday in a phone interview. “But I don’t have those answers. But I love Minnesota. My girlfriend loves Minnesota.”
Conklin, who caught 61 passes last season for 593 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Smith as the starter, said he has not received an offer from the Vikings. Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald said in January that Conklin, who made $920,000 in 2021, could command a salary of between $6 million and $8 million a year in free agency. And that was before three of the NFL’s eight players who received franchise tags this week were tight ends in Cleveland’s David Njoku, Miami’s Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz of Dallas.
“I think we’re in a good situation market-wise,’’ Conklin said. “There’s obviously the tags, and that took a couple of guys off the market. … After finally getting an opportunity to show what I can do going into my fourth year and getting into free agency and having a good year and being healthy, you can’t ask for much more.”
Conklin said he has yet to speak to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell but has talked to new tight ends coach Brian Angelichio. O’Connell replaced the fired Mike Zimmer and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has replaced the fired Rick Spielman as general manager.
“I like everything that’s happened,’’ Conklin said. “I think the organization is in good hands and heading in the right direction. Whether I’m there or not, I’m excited to see how things go.”
Caleb Martin’s left knee is the Heat’s latest injury concern, MRI not needed
The Miami Heat again find themselves in an injury waiting game, this time with forward Caleb Martin.
Injured during the first half of Wednesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena, Martin initially was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, It was determined Thursday that a MRI was not required.
Martin already had been dealing with a sore left Achilles that has had him listed as questionable on recent injury reports. He missed five games in a seven-game stretch in February with that ailment, before returning to appear in the past eight games.
Even with the return of guard Victor Oladipo from an 11-month injury absence, Martin had remained in the rotation, with coach Erik Spoelstra instead shuffling Gabe Vincent and Max Strus into lesser roles.
Martin, 26, began the season on a two-way contract. He then was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 15, making him eligible for the playoff roster. He becomes a restricted free agent July 1, with the Heat able to match outside offers up to their salary-cap limit.
The Heat have 15 games remaining in their regular season, with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday night. The regular season ends April 10, with the NBA playoffs opening April 16.
Added in the offseason after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets, Martin has made 52 appearances this season, including 10 starts. He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 22:51, often playing with the closing lineup due to his defensive prowess.
With forward Markieff Morris still sidelined in his recovery from a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Martin has been one of the few options for Spoelstra as the backup power forward to starter P.J. Tucker. Spoelstra’s remaining options are recently signed Haywood Highsmith, bigger lineups that feature dual big men, or going small, with Strus taking Martin’s minutes in Wednesday night’s second half.
For the Heat, it means additional time less than whole.
“I mean, one thing you don’t like to see is one of your brothers go down,” center Bam Adebayo said. “He’s an important piece for us. He does so many things defensively, and he kind of has an offensive game. So that hinders us.
“You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously, but he’ll bounce back.”
Why Highsmith
With the signing of Highsmith, the Heat do not have a roster spot for a Martin fill-in, if needed, already at the roster limit of 15 under standard contract, plus guards Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart on two-way contracts.
Spoelstra explained that the team signed Highsmith, 25, with the long view in mind. The 6-foot-7 forward was signed to a three-year contract that includes non-guaranteed 2022-23 and ‘23-24 seasons.
“We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
The Heat initially signed Highsmith to a pair of emergency 10-day contracts in the wake of the team’s COVID outbreak in late December.
“We’re really excited about having him in the program,” Spoelstra said. “We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did.
“He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Bad moments
Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns was the Heat second worst home loss of the season, eclipsed only by their 111-85 Dec. 1 loss to the Cavaliers, Friday’s opponent at FTX Arena.
Also, the Heat’s 55-38 rebounding deficit Wednesday was their third-worst deficit of the season, worst since being outrebounded by 18 in a Dec. 4 loss in Milwaukee.
“Obviously unacceptable,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve been pretty good about it all year, but definitely a learning experience that now we know that definitely can’t happen.” . . .
In scoring 17 against the Suns, guard Tyler Herro saw his franchise-record streak snapped at seven consecutive 20-point games off the bench. The previous Heat record was four in a row by Chris Gatling in March 1996 . . .
Wednesday was the Heat’s first loss when Robinson scored 20 or more, now 11-1 in such situations, after Robinson led the Heat with 22.
