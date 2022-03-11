Class 2A state hockey quarterfinals: Prior Lake 6, No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall 0

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This continues to look like a fairly minor winter weather event coming in tonight and tomorrow. However, even minor events at the wrong time can be inconvenient, and if not prepared, can cause some issues for drivers.

The timing of this event is of particular concern with the main thrust coming late tonight through the morning rush hour Friday.

Sign up for a FOX 2 newsletter for headlines in your inbox

There are a few mitigating factors with this system that limit its potential:

Warm ground after a couple of days of fairly mild, although not super warm temperatures.

Time of year and time of day: The sun angle is getting up there now and daytime snow accumulation is tough, especially on roads and even more so with marginal surface temperatures.

Marginal surface temperatures, likely near freezing, and maybe even above freezing

Friday for any snow that falls southeast of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. North of there, much of the snow will fall at night and that is where the greatest roads concerns will be with this event.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here



St. Louis winter precipitation outlook

White zone

Expect occasional light snow, possibly mixed with rain at times today, for areas north of the Missouri River. It’s mainly snow and it will not be continuous. Snow will come in waves into Friday morning before ending. Because much of the snow will fall at night with temperatures in the 20s this is the region most likely to see the heaviest accumulation of 2-3 inches. Much of this will be on grass, but slushy roads are also likely.

For the White Zone south of the Missouri River (Hermann south to Cuba, Rolla and Salem, MO) you’re looking at your best chance for snow holding off until late Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Here too I’m thinking 2-3 inches, although most will be on the low end of that range, or close to 2 inches.

Blue zone

Everything west and northwest of the City of St. Louis (St. County, St. Charles, Jersey County, etc.) 1 to perhaps as many as 2 inches will be possible. Much of this will be limited to grassy areas.

The blue zone south of St. Louis near the Kaskaskia River in Illinois and from Park Hills over to Perryville. This zone will be interesting. The snow will not reach these areas until Friday afternoon and evening. The sun will become less of a factor and accumulations will become slightly more effecient down that way. Hence, the 1-2 inch accumulation forecast.

Roads may get sloppy ranging from wet to slushy at times. But the fact that much of this snow will fall during the day means much of what falls will melt, holding accumulations down a bit. The exception will be roads that do not receive much sunshine.

Pink zone

This region may not see much snow accumulation at all. Very marginal temperatures, lighter snowfall intensities, and the time of day should all conspire to limit the impact in these areas. This includes downtown St. Louis and the Metro East. 1″ or less is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces in these areas.

Glenn Zimmerman’s 2022 spring weather outlook



The bottom line

There are a lot of factors to consider when forecasting snowfall. It’s not just how much will fall, but how much will actually stick. This time of year there are many things that can turn a snowy day into a non-event because it can be snowing hard, but melting just as fast.