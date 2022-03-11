News
Commentary: Loons can further show MLS power rankings are a joke
We need to take the power back.
The MLS power rankings are not just drunk; the weekly lists slur words instead of make sense. Here are two anecdotes.
Let’s start with Week 2 of 2021. Minnesota United had just been smacked in a 4-0 season-opening loss at Seattle and deserved to fall in any pecking order. But ESPN’s list dropped the Loons to 27th — dead last.
What?!
The Sounders were coming off an MLS Cup appearance in 2020, beating the Loons in the Western Conference final to get there. Given their lofty statuses the year before, Minnesota did not deserve after one game to be below the dozen clubs who didn’t make the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, nor its new expansion side.
It was laughable at the time, and especially later when Minnesota made the playoffs. But last spring, I swore off checking “power rankings” — even if the list, at times, comes with some insightful comments on clubs I might not usually check in on.
Fast forward to Tuesday. After Week 2 of 2022, I caved and clicked on MLSsoccer.com’s current list to find MNUFC at 12th. On the surface, that’s fine. The Loons are winless with two draws in two games. They’ve scored two goals and have conceded two, so that’s seems to be an OK spot in a 28-club league at this point in the young season.
MLSsoccer.com had Nashville SC at No. 1. Fair. They beat Seattle, a Western Conference favorite, 1-0 on the road in the season opener and then held on for a 1-1 draw with the Loons in St. Paul last Saturday.
No. 4 on that list was Philadelphia Union, which had a 1-1 draw with Minnesota in their home opener on Feb. 26 and then staged a second-half comeback to beat Montreal 2-1 last week.
Philly and Nashville are considered top-tier sides this season, and their results have proven that standing through two weeks. Good for them. Top-5 clubs. This isn’t a suggestion Minnesota deserves to be higher than them, but eight spots lower in a cobbled-together list is just too big a gap.
For another perspective, ESPN had Nashville at No. 2, Philadelphia ninth and Minnesota 13th.
Adrian Heath saw MLS’ rankings, too, and commented on them unprompted earlier this week because, well, of course he did. The Loons manager doesn’t pass up many opportunities to single out slights — real or otherwise.
When Minnesota reached the U.S. Open Cup final in 2019, Heath said “flags will be at half-mast” for MLSsoccer.com commentators given the Loons’ success.
Yet power rankings aren’t some sort of grave injustice. Voting for polls can be hard; I’ve cast ballots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for years and years. It’s a grind.
I’m not perfect in my system; I’ve got biases. But there is concerted effort made to be fair and also course correct if a misstep appears to be made.
It’s also far from personal. I’ve been accused of hating a particular program, but I’ve got no vendettas, despite diehards dropping into my Twitter direct mentions to tell me otherwise. And I’ll bore you: I’m more likely just ambivalent about your squad!
Preseason rankings can be particularly tough to compile, with roster turnover and no results yet on the field, but once teams start playing, especially better teams squaring off, those games are the most sterling data points possible.
This brings us to MLS action on Sunday, when the Loons will look to knock off a team that is not only higher in power rankings but tops in the Eastern Conference standings.
The New York Red Bulls are 2-0-0 after wins over San Jose and Toronto. While those opponents are not Philly and Nashville, a plus-five goal differential shows the Red Bulls have been steps above their competition thus far. Red Bulls attacker Lewis Morgan is the reigning MLS Player of the Week after a first-half hat trick against Toronto, and their 4-2-2-2 formation has been clicking.
If the Loons get a road win in Harrison, N.J., or even a third straight draw, it will be a positive result that, you’d think, would boost their power rankings within the league.
But I won’t be holding my breath.
Children and an adult rushed to St. Louis hospitals after sleeping in a car all night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue in north St. Louis this morning. Several children and a woman were rushed to area hospitals for a medical emergency. The children range in age from one to eight years old.
A neighbor says the group was sleeping in a running car all night with a bad muffler. The exhaust from the car may have seeped into the interior of the vehicle. They may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene early this morning to check on the people in the car. One of the children was able to walk but others had to be carried away from the scene.
One of the children is in critical condition. Two of the kids are in serious condition.
FOX 2 reporters at the scene and the hospital gathering details in this developing story. This page will be updated with more information as it comes into our newsroom.
Alan Jackson brings ‘Last Call’ tour to the X on July 29
Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is bringing his “Last Call: One More for the Road!” tour — with more than 30 years of hits — to St. Paul on July 29.
Jackson will be on tour for the first time since revealing last fall that he has a neurological disorder.
“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in a news release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow.”
Tickets, at prices that have not yet been announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at AlanJackson.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning March 15 (citientertainment.com).
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and an industrial city in the east for the first time as a huge armored column long stalled outside Kyiv was on the move again, fanning out into nearby forests and towns.
The U.S. and its allies prepared to step up their efforts to isolate and sanction Russia by revoking its most favored trading status. But with the invasion now in its 16th day, Russia appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum, with expanded bombardment and tightening on cities already under attack, particularly the key port city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands were struggling to find food under an intense 10-day-old siege.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there are “certain positive developments” in Russia-Ukraine talks — but did not offer details.
The Russian leader hosted Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow for talks on Friday, telling him negotiations were “being held almost on a daily basis,” and that “there are certain positive developments, negotiators on our side reported to me.”
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had “reached a strategic turning point,” speaking in a video outside the presidential administration in Kyiv
“It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it because … we have reached a strategic turning point,” he said, He didn’t elaborate. He said authorities were working on 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and basic goods to people across the country.
Western and Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces have struggled in the face of heavier-than-expected resistance and supply and morale problems. So far, they have made the most advances on cities in the south and east while stalling in the north and around Kyiv.
Friday’s strikes targeted the west, away from the main battlezones, where the Ukrainian air force has used bases to operate. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons Friday to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk “out of action.” He did not provide details.
The Lutsk strikes killed four Ukrainian servicemen and wounded six, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered to shelters after an air raid alert, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.
In another potentially ominous movement, new satellite photos appeared to show the massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had fanned out into nearby towns and forests.
Howitzers were towed into positions to open fire, and armored units were seen in towns near the the Antonov Airport north of the city, according to Maxar Technologies, the company that produced the images.
The 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, tanks and artillery had massed outside Kyiv early last week. But its advance had appeared to stall amid reports of food and fuel shortages while Ukrainian troops also targeted it with anti-tank missiles.
The purpose of the new moves was unclear. Russia likely intends to eventually encircle the capital. But Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst at British defense think-tank Royal United Services Institute, said the move “looks like a defensive measure to allow the convoy to both better protect itself” and may indicate it can’t surround the city quickly.
“Therefore, by dispersing, they can better protect themselves in the areas where they do hold ground,” Reynolds said. The Russians seemed to be stalled near Kyiv and Kharkiv but making progress in other areas, and the Ukrainian military has “taken a battering” while Russia is increasing bombardments and regrouping its forces on the ground.
“It’s ugly already but it’s going to get worse,” he said.
The British Ministry of Defense said that after making “limited progress,” Russian forces were trying to “re-set and re-posture” their troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
Moscow also indicated it plans to bring fighters from Syria into the conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin approved bringing in “volunteer” fighters and told his defense minister to help them “move to the combat zone.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the “volunteers” include fighters from Syria.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia knew of “more than 16,000 applications” from Middle East countries, many of them from people he said had helped Russia against the Islamic State group, according to a Kremlin transcript.
Since 2015, Russian forces have backed Syrian President Bashar Assad against various groups opposed to his rule, including Islamic State. Opposition activists in Syria have also reported Russian recruitment efforts for the Ukraine war. But they estimate the number of volunteers so far is in the hundreds or a few thousand.
On the sanctions front, revoking Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status by the U.S. and other nations would allow higher tariffs on some Russian imports. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow to Russia, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply. Putin has insisted Russia can endure sanctions.
Meanwhile, the offensive on Ukrainian cities has expanded.
In Syria, Russia backed the government in imposing long, brutal sieges on opposition-held cities, wreaking heavy destruction on residential areas and causing widespread civilian casualties. That history, along with the ongoing siege of the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, has raised fears of similar bloodshed in Ukraine.
Russian airstrikes Friday targeted for the first time the eastern city of Dnipro, a major industrial hub and Ukraine’s fourth-largest city in a strategic position on the Dnieper River. Three strikes hit, killing at least one person, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.
In images of the strikes’ aftermath released by Ukraine’s state emergency agency, firefighters doused a flaming building and scattered ash fell on bloodied rubble. Smoke billowed over shattered concrete and collapsed sidings where buildings once stood.
The Ukrainian general staff said the attacks in the west and in Dnipro were launched because the Russians were “unable to succeed” on other fronts. It said Russian efforts remained concentrated around Kyiv and Mariupol, and that Russian forces were regrouping in the north and around the eastern cities of Sumy and Kharkiv.
Temperatures sank below freezing across most of Ukraine and were forecast to hit -13 degrees Celsius (8 Fahrenheit) in Kharkiv, which has come under heavy bombardment. Some 400 apartment buildings were cut off from heating supplies, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov appealed to remaining residents to descend into the subway system or other underground shelters where authorities and volunteers were distributing blankets and hot food.
A deadly strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol this week sparked international outrage and charges of a possible war crime.
Mariupol residents said bombardment continued Friday. Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, said Russian-backed fighters have advanced up to 800 meters from Mariupol from the east, north and west, further squeezing the city which has the Azov Sea to its south. He said the advance was being conducted by fighters from the separatist-held Donetsk region, the standard Russian line for fighting in the east.
Ukrainian authorities are planning to send aid to Mariupol, home to some 430,000, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video message.
Repeated previous attempts have failed as aid and rescue convoys were targeted by Russian shelling, even as residents have grown more desperate, scrounging for food and fuel.
More than 1,300 people have died in the siege, Vereshchuk said. “They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve,” she added. “It’s a war crime.”
Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. Millions more have been driven from their homes. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s population, have left the capital.
___
Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, along with other reporters around the world contributed.
