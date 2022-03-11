Connect with us

News

Crash shuts down lanes of southbound I-55 in south St. Louis County

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Crash shuts down lanes of southbound I-55 in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Meramec Bottom Road in south St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 8:52 p.m. Thursday. There is a report of injuries; however, it’s unclear how many people were hurt in the crash.

Police are encouraging drivers to use an alternate route. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

News

After massive brawl, Wild earn 6-5 shootout win over Red Wings

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

After massive brawl, Wild earn 6-5 shootout win over Red Wings
DETROIT — Cam Talbot made a beeline from his crease with fists flying nearly 200 feet away from him.

A tense battle between the Wild and Red Wings had just erupted into a street fight on the other end and Talbot was about to let his teammates go at it alone.

It started with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic taking a full swing at Jordan Greenway with no time on the clock. That ignited complete chaos that featured Greenway ready to drop the gloves with anyone willing to accept his invitation, Talbot picking a fight with Nedeljkovic to no avail, and Matt Dumba pummeling rookie sensation Lucas Raymond with a series of haymakers that left a pool of blood on the ice.

When the dust settled, and the blood got scraped from the surface, the Wild and the Red Wings actually had to finish a hockey game.

In the end, the Wild prevailed 6-5 in a shootout, an anticlimactic way to decide a highly entertaining game.

It was a fast start for the Wild with Matt Boldy cashing in a couple of minutes into the game to make it 1-0. Not long after that, Jakub Vrana helped the Red Wings tied the game at 1-1 with a rising shot that beat Talbot.

The scoring continued midway through the first period when Joel Eriksson Ek put the Wild in front 2-1. Kinda. Though he technically gets credit for the goal, Eriksson Ek can thank Nedeljkovic, who essentially scored on himself when his clearing attempt accidentally knocked the puck into the back of the net.

Give the Red Wings credit for not folding at that point. They tied the score at 2-2 with a goal from Raymond a couple of minutes later, then moved in front 3-2 when Vrana hammered home a wide-angled shot.

The deficit grew for the Wild early the second period as Raymond scored for the Red Wings to make it 4-2. Mats Zuccarello responded with a goal to make it 4-3, then the Wild appeared to tie the game before a goaltender interference penalty wiped the goal off the board.

As the second period came to a close, the Wild and Red Wings got into the aforementioned brawl. The officials assessed a handful of penalties, including roughing minors on Greenway and Dumba, roughing minors on Nedeljkovic and Raymond, and a penalty against Talbot  for leaving his crease.

That put the Wild on the penalty kill to start the third period, and after killing the penalty with relative ease, the Wild tied the game at 4-4 when Boldy found the back of the net once again. Then, after shaking off a series of big hits, Kirill Kaprizov put the Wild in front 5-4 with a clutch goal.

While it looked like it might be enough for the Wild, Jordan Oesterle helped the Red Wings tie the game at 5-5 with a snipe in the waning minutes.

That forced overtime and the ensuing shootout where the Wild came out on top.

News

Police: Man crashes after shots fired into his car on I-70 near East St. Louis

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Police: Man crashes after shots fired into his car on I-70 near East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Drivers on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge witnessed a bizarre incident Thursday morning — a man walking on the interstate after his car crashed into a concrete median.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX team was checking traffic delays along Interstate 70 around 6:45 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle speeding on the ramp going toward Interstate 64 in East St. Louis. The car eventually crashed.

Illinois State Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man, told them he was driving on the interstate when someone in another vehicle started shooting into his car. The 49-year-old crashed while fleeing from the suspect.

After the crash, the victim tried to get into another car before it got away. He then started walking on the highway. FOX 2 contacted Illinois State Police to report the incident.

The man appeared to be talking on a phone while walking away. A short time later, several police cars arrived at the scene. Officers handcuffed the man and asked him to lie on the ground. They eventually removed the handcuffs after he told them about the shooting.

No one was injured.

Some Illinois drivers called the situation scary.

“I wish people would have more sense to not do that because nobody needs that with all the stuff that’s going on in the world,” said Caseyville resident Mekal Hogan. “It’s just too much. Everybody just needs to stop being dumb and stick together and stop doing all that.”

Another Caseyville resident, Breanna Buneta, said: “I think that the world should just come together. Should not be any hatred toward anyone, and it’s crazy to think that you can’t even just go about your day-to-day life without being scared of something like that happening. It’s terrifying.”

Illinois State Police is looking into the incident. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and remain anonymous.

News

Woman grazed after walking outside during shooting in south St. Louis

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 11, 2022

By

Woman grazed after walking outside during shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was grazed in the head by a bullet during a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Schirmer Street. The woman stepped outside to see where the gunfire was coming from and was subsequently grazed.

Authorities have not released any further details on the shooting or identified any suspects.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

