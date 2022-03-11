News
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
His wife, Carol Delgado, told The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York. He was 81.
As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children.
“There really wasn’t any representation of actual people,” Delgado said in a 2021 interview on the YouTube series “Famous Cast Words.” “Most of the roles that I went out for were either for bandits or gang members.”
That changed with “Sesame Street,” where a diverse cast interacted with a diverse group of children, along with Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and Grover.
Delgado joined the show starting with its third season in 1971. He said the producers embraced his suggestion to sprinkle Spanish terms into the script.
“The first time that I saw Big Bird walk on, my line was, ‘Big Bird!’” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “But I didn’t say ‘Big Bird,’ I said, ‘pájaro!’”
After a quick meeting in which Delgado explained that “pájaro” meant “bird,” the producers decided to keep it in.
“I called him ‘pajaro’ from then on every time I saw him,” Delgado said.
Delgado was born in 1940 in Calexico, California, near the U.S.-Mexico border and raised a few miles away in Mexicali, Mexico.
From his home, he could hear music into the night from a pair of beer gardens across the street.
“I remember going to sleep to the sound of mariachis,” he said in a 2011 interview on the public television series, “Up Close with Patsy Smullin.”
He was enchanted, and decided to become a performer, singing whenever possible and appearing in school plays, with the full support of his proud parents.
As a young man he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, and had little luck. He received a call out of the blue from the producers of “Sesame Street” in New York.
After an interview with “Sesame Street” producer Jon Stone, in which he spoke to Delgado, but didn’t ask for any kind of audition, he got the job.
“He didn’t want actors,” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “He wanted real people.”
He would remain on the show for 45 years, an integral part of the childhood of generations of children, and for Latino kids a rare character that looked like them.
“His warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” the Sesame Workshop said in a statement Thursday night. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”
“Sesame Street” would also allow him to sing regularly, and sometimes play his guitar.
Luis Rodriguez (the adult characters had last names, though they were rarely used), would marry the show’s other prominent Latina, Maria Figueroa, played by Sonia Manzano, in a ceremony on the show in 1988. The storyline allowed the show to teach children about love, marriage and childbirth.
“Luis and Maria were the first Latinos I ever saw on TV,” Rosy Cordero, a television reporter for Deadline, said on Twitter. “They were a huge part of my family. They paved the way.”
He would leave the show when his contract was not renewed during a retooling in 2016.
Figueroa made frequent appearances in the theater and on other TV series during his time as Luis.
He played a recurring character on the newspaper drama “Lou Grant” from 1979 to 1982, and made multiple appearances on “Quincy M.E.,” “Falcon Crest,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”
His death was first reported by TMZ.
Delgado was diagnosed with multiple myeloma late in 2020, but was still making appearances and giving interviews in 2021, until his health started to decline.
‘Coal Country’ Digs Deep Into Workers Rights and Justice
There are two extremely precious natural resources deep beneath West Virginia and other states that mine. One is coal harvested in the earth’s crust, amassing fortunes for the owners. The other is the people who work those mines, mostly men, who labor under incredibly dangerous conditions. One of these resources can be treated as less than worthless by the bosses. Until it all comes crashing down.
The documentary play Coal Country examines the aftermath of such a cataclysm, the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster of 2010, in which 29 out of 31 miners were killed in a coal dust explosion that could have been avoided if proper ventilation procedures had been followed. Theater makers Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank, teaming up with country singer-songwriter Steve Earle, have created an informative, often harrowing portrait of a community going through unimaginable heartbreak and painful reckoning. With a script drawn verbatim from interviews with survivors and relatives in West Virginia, and Earle’s own rootsy original tunes, the piece is an education about labor and accountability in America.
If the title rings a bell for theatergoers, it’s because the production had opened at the Public Theater in March 2020, days before the pandemic lockdown. This return in-person engagement (through April 17) is co-produced by the Public and the audiobook giant Audible, which released an audio version of the show last September.
Earle kicks off the night with “John Henry,” his tribute to the folk hero who died trying to beat a machine at hammering, and thus setting the theme for the night: workers caught between dignity and rapacious, industrialized capitalism. We get to know the characters (real-life people), played by a solid cast of stage veterans. There’s Gary (Thomas Kopache), an old-timer who thought he’d seen it all; lanky, quick-tempered Tommy (Michael Laurence), who loses three of his family in the blast; Patti (Mary Bacon), fiancée of one of the doomed miners; easygoing Goose (Carl Palmer) and his wife, Mindi (Amelia Campbell), who get off relatively unscathed, except for a tortured conscience; and Roosevelt (Ezra Knight), whose father is trapped in the shaft on that dreadful day. Other characters take center stage to share reminiscences in the form of court testimony on the day that CEO Don Blankenship is found guilty.
Not that there was true justice for the families and friends of the fallen 29. While at the top of the show, a judge (Kym Gomes) makes it clear that Blankenship has been convicted of conspiring to violate mine health and safety standards, the punishment does not fit the crime (spoiler alert). Blankenship gets a year in prison and a fine of $250,000, a drop in the bucket of his wealth. The justified shock and rage among the survivors ripples throughout the Cherry Lane Theatre. Compared to the unspeakable horrors relatives went through on the day—not knowing for hours if their loved ones were dead, getting false hope from the company, only to have it dashed—Blankenship’s light sentence was insult added to tragedy.
Earle’s smoky, jangly, ruminative songs are woven smartly throughout, providing respite from the sheer emotional weight of the testimony, and poetic distance from the heaviness of facts. In the rousing climactic number, “It’s About Blood,” the cast joins Earle on stage as he sings out the name of every man who died in the accident, with this Biblical refrain: “It’s about muscle / It’s about bone / It’s about a river running thicker than water ’cause / It’s about blood.” For most of these workers, the connection runs deep between father and son, a bond made even closer and more mysterious by work beneath the earth.
Director Blank’s unpretentious, stripped-down staging flows organically from speech to song, occasionally using wooden benches as a stand-in for mining equipment or elements of a courtroom. Lit with majestic shafts of light articulating rich pools of shadow by David Lander, with a carefully balanced sound design by Darron L. West, this scrupulous production throws light on a world about which most of us are ignorant—although blood of its workers makes that light possible.
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.
The work stoppage ended at 7 p.m. sharp, closing an acrimonious 99-day lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995.
Training camps in Florida and Arizona will open Friday, with players mandated to report by Sunday. Opening day was pushed back just over a week from its March 31 date, but all that might be forgetten when the Yankees’ Aaron Judge digs in against the rival Red Sox, or Shohei Ohtani eschews the new universal desginated hitter and plays both ways for the Angels.
“I do want to start by apologizing to our fans,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said, his voice quavering at times, later adding: “I hope that the players will see the effort we made to address their concerns in this agreement as an olive branch in terms of building a better relationship.”
A frenzy of free-agency action was expected. A freeze on roster transactions was dissolved Thursday night, spurring a wave of speculation about new homes for Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and more than 100 other free agents who had been kept in lockout limbo.
The deal brings major changes that include expansion of the DH to the National League, increasing the postseason from 10 teams to 12, advertisements on uniforms, a balanced schedule that reduces intradivision play starting in 2023 and measures aimed to incentivize competition and decrease rebuilding, such as an amateur draft lottery. Most of the labor fight, of course, centered on the game’s core economics.
The players’ executive board approved the five-year contract at about 3 p.m. in a 26-12 vote. Owners ratified the deal 30-0 just three hours later, and just like that, baseball’s ninth work stoppage ended.
Not that all is resolved. Union head Tony Clark did not appear alongside Manfred and scheduled a separate news conference for Friday, a visible sign of the sport’s factions.
“Our union endured the second-longest work stoppage in its history to achieve significant progress in key areas that will improve not just current players’ rights and benefits, but those of generations to come,” Clark said in a statement.
Manfred pledged “maybe to more regularly get to the bottom of player concerns so that they don’t build up.”
“I spoke to Tony after their ratification vote. I told him that I thought we had a great opportunity for the game in front of us.” Manfred said. “One of the things that I’m supposed to do is promote a good relationship with our players. I’ve tried to do that. I think that I have not been successful in that. I think that it begins with small steps.”
Players’ pictures that had been scrubbed from the league’s website were restored. Teams tweeted videos and statements celebrating the lockout’s end and sharing info about tickets for the new opening day.
The 184 games canceled by Manfred were instead postponed, and the regular season was extended by three days to Oct. 5. Approximately three games per team will be made up as part of doubleheaders.
With pitchers Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller taking prominent roles as union spokesmen, players let three management deadlines pass — Manfred called them “the art of collective bargaining” — before accepting an agreement before the fourth.
“Time and economic leverage. No agreement comes together before those two things play out,” Manfred said. “I think we made an agreement when it was possible to make an agreement.”
After narrowing the economic gap this week, MLB made another offer Thursday afternoon, saying this was the absolute, final, last moment to preserve full salary and service time.
“The deal pushes the game forward,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, a member of the union’s executive subcommittee, said in an telephone interview with the AP. “It addresses a lot of the things that the players in the game should be focused on: the competitive integrity aspect of it.”
The union especially wanted to boost pay of young players and enourage teams not to delay their debuts in order to push back free agency.
Under the new postseason format, two division winners from each league receive first-round byes and the remaining four teams play in a best-of-three wild card round.
The deal allows teams to have advertising on uniforms and helmets for the first time and established a fast-track MLB-dominated rules committee that could recommend a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts starting in 2023.
The luxury tax threshold rises from $210 million last year to $230 million this season, the largest yearly increase since that restraint began in 2003. The threshold rises to $242 million by 2026, a loosening for the biggest spenders such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox. The 3% annual growth is well over the 2.1% during the expired cotract and the 12% in the 2011 deal.
Tax rates remain unchanged at the initial threshold, second and third thresholds. A new fourth threshold, aimed at billionaire New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, starts $80 million above the first and has rates of 80% for the first offender, 90%, for the second and 110% for the third.
The minimum salary rises from $570,500 to $700,000 this year, a 22.7% rise that is the highest since 2003, with $20,000 annual increases each season.
A new $50 million bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.
While the sides preserved a full regular season, the cost was rancor that cast both owners and players as money obsessed. Spring training was disrupted for the third straight year following two exhibition seasons altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“People can go to the ballpark. That will help,” Cole said. “Maybe some people will go to the ballpark to tell us know how they feel negatively. That’s their right to do as well. I will say that nobody wants it to go this way. And some of the hurdles we’ve had to jump through over the last few weeks have not necessarily been ill will but just due process.
“It’s just a very democratic process and some of these sorts of things take some time. But I think everybody is tremendously excited to get back and tremendous excited to get back in front of the fans.”


Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A body was found on a sidewalk across the street from Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, authorities said.
The body was discovered around 7:00 p.m. Thursday near One Cardinal Way, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers are at the scene.
Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
