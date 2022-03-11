News
FBI searches home of Wisconsin woman who helped St. Paul charter school make hedge fund investment that lost millions
Before making an illegal $5 million investment with an overseas hedge fund in 2019, Hmong College Prep Academy founder and superintendent Christianna Hang tried to invest the school’s money with a woman the FBI now thinks was running a Ponzi scheme.
The FBI last month obtained a search warrant for the Mequon, Wis., home of Kay Yang, who is a friend of Hang’s.
Agents were looking for evidence that Yang committed money laundering and wire fraud while managing more than $15 million in investments for clients across the country.
Those clients nearly included Hmong College Prep Academy, the St. Paul charter school, according to documents contained in a lawsuit the school filed against Woodstock Capital, LLC.
In May 2019, while looking to invest some of the school’s money to help pay for a new middle school, Hang contacted Yang, who held herself out to be a successful hedge fund manager.
Hang wanted to invest the school’s funds in Yang’s hedge fund, but Yang refused, saying she was over capacity and couldn’t take on more money, Woodstock said in a court filing. Woodstock’s attorney, Mathew Meyer, later said he spoke with Yang by phone and Yang explained her hedge fund actually was “too small to handle such a large investment.”
In reality, Yang “never funded” her hedge funds and had no hedge fund investors, according to a 2020 consent order Yang reached with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. She was, however, facilitating foreign currency exchange trades, or FOREX, for a number of clients, but was not registered as an investment adviser. Regulators ordered her to pay back $17 million to around 40 investors; an ongoing lawsuit by some of the investors claims she hasn’t paid.
No criminal charges have been filed.
WOODSTOCK REFERRAL
Although Yang would not take the school’s money, she did refer Hang to a business associate, Paul Brown, a London-based representative of the Woodstock hedge fund, in August 2019.
Four weeks later, against the advice of the school’s attorney and, according to the office of State Auditor, in violation of state law, Hang wired Woodstock $5 million of the school’s money.
Eighteen months after that, all that was left of the school’s investment was $700,000.
The school sued Woodstock last July, alleging the hedge fund either stole or badly mismanaged the investment.
Woodstock says the $4.3 million loss was just a matter of bad timing.
Meyer, the hedge fund’s attorney, said in a court filing that the investment came just before the coronavirus pandemic, “possibly the worst time in recent world history for investments such as those made by hedge funds in general.”
Meyer told the Pioneer Press in September that he knew little about Yang’s activities and that her 2020 trouble with Wisconsin regulators was “completely unrelated” to the school’s dispute with Woodstock. He reiterated Thursday that Woodstock was a legitimate hedge fund and the school’s investment suffered because of poor timing.
John Duffey, who represent the school in its lawsuit against Woodstock, declined to comment Thursday about Yang’s alleged Ponzi scheme.
YANG AND HANG
The relationship between Hang, the school founder, and Yang, the troubled Wisconsin investor, is not entirely clear.
Woodstock in a court filing described Yang as a “close personal friend of Dr. Hang’s.”
In a conference call last year with investors financing the bulk of the school’s expansion, Hang gave vague responses to questions about how she came to invest with Woodstock.
She described Yang’s company, Xapphire, as an investment group that is “in the community” – apparently referring to the Hmong-American community– and helps the school from time to time. such as when it bought $20,000 in McDonald’s food for a school picnic.
When investors pressed her about the school’s relationship with Xapphire, Yang acknowledged she herself is “the one who knows the Xapphire group,” as well as an associated charity, the Milwaukee-based National Institute & Association for Minorities.
Yang’s name never was mentioned on the investor call, only the name of her company. And when an investor asked whether the company was spelled “Sapphire,” Hang confirmed it was.
By the time of that call, a Google search of “Xapphire” would have produced Yang’s consent order with Wisconsin regulators.
Hang and her husband, chief operating officer Pao Yang, both resigned from the school at the end of last year, leaving with a combined $350,000 in separation payments.
The couple sold their Hugo home last month, and a mobile phone number for Hang no longer works.
SEARCH WARRANT
The FBI’s Wisconsin search warrant application says nothing about Woodstock, Hang or Hmong College Prep Academy.
What is alleged is that Yang since 2017 has obtained over $15 million from investors throughout the country with the understanding she would invest in foreign exchange trading. A number of those individuals are from Minnesota, according to a Wisconsin investor who lost money with Yang and spoke with the Pioneer Press.
Several investors told the FBI they were promised strong returns and shown statements that seemed to reflect a successful investment. But when they’d contact Yang about withdrawing their funds, she either wouldn’t respond or would make excuses for why they couldn’t.
The FBI found that about $2 million was returned to investors, but Ponzi schemes “are ultimately unsustainable because the returns promised to an ever-growing number of participants must be paid using funds deposited by a necessarily finite pool of new participants. At some point the scheme must become too big.”
Yang apparently did invest $12 million in FOREX trading between 2017 and 2021, but $11 million of that was lost to fees and poor performance.
Of the funds that never were invested, several million apparently paid for personal expenses, including the purchase of Yang’s home and one for her sister-in-law; a Tesla; luxury travel; credit cards; international wire transfers; student loans; tuition payments; and ATM withdrawals at casinos.
Casino records showed that between 2016 and August 2020, Yang and her husband visited the same Milwaukee casino about once every five days, wagering a total of $10.7 million at slot machines and losing $854,000.
With MLB’s lockout over, what’s next for Twins?
A deal has been agreed upon. The lockout is over. Baseball is back.
So, what comes next?
A frenzy of activity is expected over the next few days as preparations for the 2022 season resume. Opening Day is scheduled for April 7 at Target Field, just shy of a month from now, and there is much to be done before then.
Twins players will begin descending upon Fort Myers, Fla., to report to camp, which is set to officially kick off on Sunday. A handful of players are already in the area, and may report earlier.
Some members of the coaching staff, including manager Rocco Baldelli, are already on site, as are members of the front office.
As the Twins ready for the beginning of spring training, though, there’s still plenty of roster building that must happen. First on the list of priorities: The front office still needs to build a starting pitching rotation, be it via free agency, trade or filling some spots internally.
Last we left off, the Twins had locked in superstar center fielder Byron Buxton long term, doling out a seven-year, $100 million extension to keep him in the Twin Cities through 2028.
Hours after making that news official, and shortly before the lockout began, the Twins brought in starting pitcher Dylan Bundy on a one-year deal with a club option. Bundy joins a rotation in need of work.
The Twins appear to be banking on Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober stepping up and filling spots in the rotation. But the two of them have just a combined 25 games of major league experience in between them.
Other options for the back of the rotation, like Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe, are on the roster, though both spent a bulk of last season injured — a finger injury for Dobnak, a shoulder issue for Thorpe.
A flurry of moves preceded the lockout, many of the premium arms coming off the board. Hours before the lockout began, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said that they had spent the early part of the offseason having “a lot of discussion about trade fits, what those could look like, trying to lay the groundwork for those,” looking more closely into the trade market than at free agents.
While the Twins could turn to more creative options to eat up some innings, it’s no secret to anyone that the front office will be spending plenty of time in the upcoming days looking to shore up the rotation.
Patching up the bullpen should be another area of focus, though that’ll take on less importance in the coming days than starting pitching and the Twins’ other big need: a starting shortstop.
While the Twins could theoretically move Jorge Polanco back over, Polanco thrived defensively at second base last season after being shifted across the infield.
This year’s free-agent shortstop class headed by Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Báez and Trevor Story represented likely the best shortstop crop to hit the market in a long time, but all but two have signed and the Twins weren’t expected to be swimming at the top of the market anyway. Andrelton Simmons, who manned shortstop for the Twins last year, is among the options still available.
The Twins are also without a full-time designated hitter after trading away Nelson Cruz last season, but it seems likely they could opt to move players in and out of the role on a daily basis. That would help get players off their feet for a day, which could come in handy particularly for 36-year-old third baseman Josh Donaldson.
No matter what the Twins do, the next few days — and weeks — are bound to be hectic.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard agrees to return to Giants on restructured, one-year deal: source
Shep is back for year seven.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is returning to the Giants on a restructured, one-year contract, a source confirmed to the Daily News early Thursday evening.
Shepard’s existing contract ran through 2023. He is making financial concessions as he returns from a torn left Achilles in exchange for hitting free agency a year earlier.
The financial terms of the new deal were not immediately disclosed.
The Giants would have had to eat $7.9 million in dead money this season if they’d cut Shepard outright and would have saved only $4.5 million against the salary cap.
The restructure will lower Shepard’s $8.475 million scheduled salary to an undisclosed number, lower his scheduled $12.4 million salary cap hit, and wipe out next season’s scheduled $13.4 million cap hit altogether.
Shepard’s cap hits for the 2022 and 2023 seasons were so high because the Giants restructured his contract in September. The team was badly cap-strapped throughout the 2021 season, which resulted in several player restructures just to stay afloat.
They converted $5.9 million of his base salary into a signing bonus in September and, in the process, added $1.9 million to his 2022 and 2023 cap hits.
Now, Shepard, 29, the longest-tenured Giant, will return for a seventh season with the team that drafted him in the 2016 second round out of Oklahoma.
His contract restructure is one of several moves GM Joe Schoen is making to try to clean up the Giants’ salary cap. And Thursday’s agreement will likely kick off a flurry of activity in the next few days before the 2022 league year opens next Wednesday.
Corner James Bradberry is a trade or release candidate. Linebacker Blake Martinez (torn ACL) may take a pay cut or end up being released. And safety Logan Ryan is in jeopardy, even though cutting him wouldn’t save meaningful money.
The News first reported in late February that there are people in the Giants’ front office who want to move on from Ryan.
Schoen also has left the door open to trading Saquon Barkley at the right price, and recent reports oddly have connected the Giants to Bills free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as possible training camp competition for Daniel Jones.
In the coming days, Schoen’s actions will say more than any words he has spoken in press conferences to date.
Smollett declines to speak at sentencing in staged attack
By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY
CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett declined to make a statement during his Thursday sentencing hearing for lying to police in a staged hate crime, saying he agreed with his attorney’s advice to remain quiet.
Smollett’s attorneys asked Cook County Judge James Linn to limit the sentence to community service, arguing that the former “Empire” actor has been punished by the criminal justice system and by the effect on his career.
Prosecutors have asked Linn to include incarceration and order $130,000 restitution in his sentence.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
The special prosecutor who brought the criminal case against Jussie Smollett that led to a guilty verdict against the actor asked a judge Thursday to include “an appropriate amount of prison time” when sentencing Smollett for his conviction of lying to police in a staged hate crime.
Dan Webb said during the sentencing hearing that he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to Cook County Judge James Linn’s discretion. He also asked that Smollett be ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.
Smollett’s defense attorney Nenye Uche asked Linn to limit the sentence to community service. He said Smollett “has lost nearly everything” in his career and finances and asked that Linn give him time to make restitution if that is part of the sentence.
“Why are we jumping up and down as if this is a murder case?” Uche said. “It’s not.”
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes. Brown asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
“The city is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crime,” Brown said.
Jussie Smollett’s grandmother, testifying for the defense, asked Linn not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett, 92, told the court. She later added, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., told the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Smollett’s attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including an organizer with Black Lives Matter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Linn to consider the case’s effect on Smollett’s life and career and to avoid any confinement as part of his sentence.
Other supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family’s Jewish heritage.
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, Smollett will be allowed to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
___
Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
