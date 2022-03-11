FBI searches home of Wisconsin woman who helped St. Paul charter school make hedge fund investment that lost millions

Before making an illegal $5 million investment with an overseas hedge fund in 2019, Hmong College Prep Academy founder and superintendent Christianna Hang tried to invest the school’s money with a woman the FBI now thinks was running a Ponzi scheme.

The FBI last month obtained a search warrant for the Mequon, Wis., home of Kay Yang, who is a friend of Hang’s.

Agents were looking for evidence that Yang committed money laundering and wire fraud while managing more than $15 million in investments for clients across the country.

Those clients nearly included Hmong College Prep Academy, the St. Paul charter school, according to documents contained in a lawsuit the school filed against Woodstock Capital, LLC.

In May 2019, while looking to invest some of the school’s money to help pay for a new middle school, Hang contacted Yang, who held herself out to be a successful hedge fund manager.

Hang wanted to invest the school’s funds in Yang’s hedge fund, but Yang refused, saying she was over capacity and couldn’t take on more money, Woodstock said in a court filing. Woodstock’s attorney, Mathew Meyer, later said he spoke with Yang by phone and Yang explained her hedge fund actually was “too small to handle such a large investment.”

In reality, Yang “never funded” her hedge funds and had no hedge fund investors, according to a 2020 consent order Yang reached with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. She was, however, facilitating foreign currency exchange trades, or FOREX, for a number of clients, but was not registered as an investment adviser. Regulators ordered her to pay back $17 million to around 40 investors; an ongoing lawsuit by some of the investors claims she hasn’t paid.

No criminal charges have been filed.

WOODSTOCK REFERRAL

Although Yang would not take the school’s money, she did refer Hang to a business associate, Paul Brown, a London-based representative of the Woodstock hedge fund, in August 2019.

Four weeks later, against the advice of the school’s attorney and, according to the office of State Auditor, in violation of state law, Hang wired Woodstock $5 million of the school’s money.

Eighteen months after that, all that was left of the school’s investment was $700,000.

The school sued Woodstock last July, alleging the hedge fund either stole or badly mismanaged the investment.

Woodstock says the $4.3 million loss was just a matter of bad timing.

Meyer, the hedge fund’s attorney, said in a court filing that the investment came just before the coronavirus pandemic, “possibly the worst time in recent world history for investments such as those made by hedge funds in general.”

Meyer told the Pioneer Press in September that he knew little about Yang’s activities and that her 2020 trouble with Wisconsin regulators was “completely unrelated” to the school’s dispute with Woodstock. He reiterated Thursday that Woodstock was a legitimate hedge fund and the school’s investment suffered because of poor timing.

John Duffey, who represent the school in its lawsuit against Woodstock, declined to comment Thursday about Yang’s alleged Ponzi scheme.

YANG AND HANG

The relationship between Hang, the school founder, and Yang, the troubled Wisconsin investor, is not entirely clear.

Woodstock in a court filing described Yang as a “close personal friend of Dr. Hang’s.”

In a conference call last year with investors financing the bulk of the school’s expansion, Hang gave vague responses to questions about how she came to invest with Woodstock.

She described Yang’s company, Xapphire, as an investment group that is “in the community” – apparently referring to the Hmong-American community– and helps the school from time to time. such as when it bought $20,000 in McDonald’s food for a school picnic.

When investors pressed her about the school’s relationship with Xapphire, Yang acknowledged she herself is “the one who knows the Xapphire group,” as well as an associated charity, the Milwaukee-based National Institute & Association for Minorities.

Yang’s name never was mentioned on the investor call, only the name of her company. And when an investor asked whether the company was spelled “Sapphire,” Hang confirmed it was.

By the time of that call, a Google search of “Xapphire” would have produced Yang’s consent order with Wisconsin regulators.

Hang and her husband, chief operating officer Pao Yang, both resigned from the school at the end of last year, leaving with a combined $350,000 in separation payments.

The couple sold their Hugo home last month, and a mobile phone number for Hang no longer works.

SEARCH WARRANT

The FBI’s Wisconsin search warrant application says nothing about Woodstock, Hang or Hmong College Prep Academy.

What is alleged is that Yang since 2017 has obtained over $15 million from investors throughout the country with the understanding she would invest in foreign exchange trading. A number of those individuals are from Minnesota, according to a Wisconsin investor who lost money with Yang and spoke with the Pioneer Press.

Several investors told the FBI they were promised strong returns and shown statements that seemed to reflect a successful investment. But when they’d contact Yang about withdrawing their funds, she either wouldn’t respond or would make excuses for why they couldn’t.

The FBI found that about $2 million was returned to investors, but Ponzi schemes “are ultimately unsustainable because the returns promised to an ever-growing number of participants must be paid using funds deposited by a necessarily finite pool of new participants. At some point the scheme must become too big.”

Yang apparently did invest $12 million in FOREX trading between 2017 and 2021, but $11 million of that was lost to fees and poor performance.

Of the funds that never were invested, several million apparently paid for personal expenses, including the purchase of Yang’s home and one for her sister-in-law; a Tesla; luxury travel; credit cards; international wire transfers; student loans; tuition payments; and ATM withdrawals at casinos.

Casino records showed that between 2016 and August 2020, Yang and her husband visited the same Milwaukee casino about once every five days, wagering a total of $10.7 million at slot machines and losing $854,000.