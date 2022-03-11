News
First mochi doughnut shop in Minnesota arrives in St. Paul
Consider a cake donut. It’s wheel-shaped, laden with sugar or glaze and dense — at times, a little too heavy for my liking. Now, take that regular cake donut and add some bounce and levity to the dough (in the form of glutinous rice flour) and a bulbous shape (think eight small spheres of dough connected to form a ring). And there you have it: a mochi doughnut.
Mochi donuts have become trendy among U.S. foodies in the past two years, and they have finally arrived in Minnesota by way of Soga Mochi Donut, the new donut kiosk in St. Paul’s Dragon Star Oriental Foods.
Soga’s co-founder, Bella Zhan, originally fell in love with these donuts when she was studying and living in Japan. In Tokyo, there’s a beloved donut chain called Mister Donut, which popularized the mochi donut (also known as the pon de ring donut). Every day, Zhan would traverse back from school and pick up a Mister Donut mochi donut along the way. Mochi donuts are sold in Hawaii, California and New York, but, when Zhan was doing research, there were none in Minnesota. “When I came back to the U.S., I really missed that texture, that taste of the doughnut. So that’s when I started to create a plan to open a mochi doughnut shop,” Zhan said.
Soga Mochi Donut offers mainstay mochi doughnut flavors that include an original mochi doughnut and a churro mochi doughnut, along with four flavors of the week that change each Monday — some past flavors include matcha doughnuts made with ceremonial grade matcha powder from Japan, Oreo, pistachio and yuzu. Zhan seeks inspiration for the weekly flavors by perusing the ice cream section of Target and compiling a list of different flavor possibilities on her Notes app.
These scratch-made doughnuts incorporate glutinous rice flour into the batter to create a chewy, elastic texture. This flour is naturally higher in starch, which lends a bouncier mouthfeel to the treat. The doughnuts come out hot with a golden and crisp exterior, and they go down bite by bite, chewy and light. According to Zhan, on any given weekend day, the shop sells around 1,800 to 2,000 doughnuts.
Though Zhan’s mochi doughnut shop is Minnesota’s first, it won’t be Minnesota’s last. The soon-to-open Bober Tea and Mochi Dough in Dinkytown is slated to open sometime this spring. Who knows where else folks will find these doughnut delights in Minnesota in the coming months? But for now, Zhan is elated to introduce Minnesotans to the magic of the mochi doughnut.
Dragon Star Oriental Foods: 633 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul
News
Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raises $65.8M from 176,160 new shareholders — and 5% are from Illinois
The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.
This marked the Packers’ sixth stock offering, and first since 2011.
The Packers sold more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25. The Packers announced the final totals Thursday and noted they now have more than 537,000 shareholders.
Buying shares in the Packers isn’t a typical stock purchase.
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers reminded potential shareholders that anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
Net proceeds from this stock offering will help fund ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.
About 17% of the new shareholders are from Wisconsin. The states with the next highest percentage of shareholders were California (8%), Texas (5%), Illinois (5%), Florida (4%) and New York (3%). Canadian fans purchased about 3,500 shares.
The 2011 stock offering added more than 250,000 shareholders and raised $67.4 million with a price of $250 per share. That project helped pay for a new entrance tower and viewing platform in Lambeau Field’s north end zone and an expansion that added about 6,600 seats to the south end zone.
()
News
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.
Western and Ukrainian officials called the hospital attack on Wednesday a war crime by Moscow. Meanwhile, the highest-level talks held since the invasion began two weeks ago yielded no progress, the number of refugees fleeing the country topped 2.3 million, and Kyiv braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the capital had become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians.
More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege of the frigid city of Mariupol, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Residents of the southern seaport of 430,000 have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves.
Grocery stores and pharmacies were emptied days ago by people breaking in to get supplies, according to a local official with the Red Cross, Sacha Volkov. A black market is operating for vegetables, meat is unavailable, and people are stealing gasoline from cars, Volkov said.
Places protected from bombings are hard to find, with basements reserved for women and children, he said. Residents, Volkov, are turning on one another: “People started to attack each other for food.”
Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians have been thwarted by Russians shelling, Ukrainian authorities said.
“They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve,” Vereshchuk said. “It’s a war crime.”
A child was among those killed in the hospital airstrike in Mariupol. Seventeen people were also wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors, and children buried in the rubble. Images of the attack, with pregnant women covered in dust and blood, dominated news reports in many countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Russian leaders that the invasion will backfire on them as their economy is strangled. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply.
“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. “And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens — everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed such talk, saying the country has endured sanctions before.
″Just as we overcame these difficulties in the previous years, we will overcome them now,” he said at a televised meeting of government officials. He did, however, acknowledge the sanctions create “certain challenges.”
In addition those who have fled the country, millions have been driven from their homes inside Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people — half the population of the metropolitan area — have left the capital.
“Every street, every house … is being fortified,” he said. “Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands.”
On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl named Katya was recovering at the Brovary Central District Hospital on the outskirts of Kyiv after her family was ambushed as they tried to flee the area. She was shot in the hand when their car was raked with gunfire from a roadside forest, said her mother, who identified herself only as Nina.
The girl’s father, who drove frantically from the ambush on blown-out tires, underwent surgery. His wife said he had been shot in the head and had two fingers blown off.
Western officials said Russian forces have made little progress on the ground in recent days and are seeing heavier losses and stronger Ukrainian resistance than Moscow apparently anticipated. But Putin’s forces have used airpower to pummel Ukraine’s cities.
Zelenskyy said 35,000 people managed to get out on Wednesday from several besieged towns, and more efforts were underway on Thursday.
The Mariupol city council posted a video showing buses driving down a highway. It said a convoy bringing food and medicine was on the way. But as night fell, it was unclear if those buses had reached the city.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the airstrike on the hospital “a shameful and immoral act of war.” Britain’s Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the hospital was hit by indiscriminate fire or deliberately targeted, “it is a war crime.”
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into the invasion, saying, “The eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed concerns about civilian casualties as “pathetic shrieks” from Russia’s enemies, and denied Ukraine had even been invaded.
He also claimed without providing evidence that the Mariupol hospital had been seized by far-right radical fighters who were using it as a base — despite photographs from the aftermath that showed pregnant women and children at the site.
Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, held talks in a Turkish Mediterranean resort in the first meeting between the foreign ministers since the invasion.
The two sides discussed a 24-hour cease-fire but made no progress, Kuleba said. He said Russia was still seeking “surrender from Ukraine.”
“This is not what they are going to get,” he added.
Lavrov said Russia was ready for more negotiations, but he showed no sign of softening Moscow’s demands.
Russia has alleged that Western-looking, U.S.-backed Ukraine poses a threat to its security. Western officials suspect Putin wants to install a government friendly to Moscow in Kyiv as part of an effort to draw the former Soviet state back into its orbit.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, 91-year-old Alevtina Shernina sat wrapped in a blanket, an electric heater at her feet, as cold air blew in through a damaged window. She survived the brutal World War II siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.
Her daughter-in-law Natalia said she was angry that Shernina “began her life in Leningrad under the siege as a girl who was starving, who lived in cold and hunger, and she’s ending her life” in similar circumstances.
“There were fascists there and there are fascists here who came and bombed our buildings and windows,” she said.
___
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed along with other reporters around the world.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Magic’s defensive progress to be tested against league’s elite offenses
The Orlando Magic used another high-level defensive showing to secure a 108-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
How much progress has the Magic’s defense made after the All-Star break and how will it handle going up against elite offenses? They won’t have to wait long to find out, with the next week giving them multiple opportunities for answers.
Wednesday marked the sixth time in seven games the Magic (17-50) finished with a better-than-league-average defensive rating — points allowed per 100 possessions.
Orlando’s 104.7 defensive rating since the All-Star break is the league’s best mark during that period and a significant improvement from its 117 defensive rating in nine games before the break.
“That’s two nights in a row holding teams to 102,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wednesday’s win, which came one day after Orlando’s 102-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “That’s what we talk about. We’re going to hang our hats on the defensive end and our guys are understanding that. Our ability to sit down and guard is what we’re going to hang our hats on nightly.”
To Cole Anthony, the Magic’s defensive improvements come from being “tied together on a string.”
Orlando’s been protecting the rim — a staple of its defense — better since the break, allowing 45.1 points in the paint (sixth in the league) compared to 51.1 points (21st) in nine pre-break matchups.
“Rotations, we’ve been on point with that,” Anthony said. “Just having each other’s backs and making multiple efforts as a team. That’s really been the key to our defense being what it is right now.”
The caveat to the Magic’s improved defensive rating? Their performances have come against teams who’ve had season-long offensive struggles (Houston Rockets) or were without at least one of their primary offensive creators (Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet; Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker; Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram).
Friday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) will be the start of matchups that give the Magic a better idea of how much progress they’ve made defensively. The Timberwolves have a 112.8 offensive rating (the league’s seventh-best mark) and a 119.5 offensive rating since Feb. 1.
Sunday’s home game will come against the Philadelphia 76ers, who rank top-three in offensive rating since James Harden joined the lineup while Tuesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets will come against a team that’s played at an elite offensive level since Kevin Durant returned from his left knee injury.
The Magic will know how close they are, or how much farther they have to go.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
