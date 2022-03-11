News
Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—But It’s Still a Terrible Time to Buy an Electric Car
Gas prices have jumped tremendously in the past week amid the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On March 10, two days after President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, the U.S. national average gas price reached $4.31 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Now that driving a car powered by fossil fuels gets more expensive by the day, does it make sense to finally switch to electric?
Historically, abrupt jump in gas prices often led to increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. This was the case during oil price spikes in 2008 and 2011, according to automotive information site Edmunds.com.
But the situation is different this time. As oil prices surge, electric vehicles are increasingly expensive as well—for a host of reasons. And, like just about every other type of vehicle, they are in short supply.
First, there is the ongoing chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production disruption. Additionally, some key raw materials of electric vehicle batteries are seeing price spikes like that of oil as the war rattles commodity markets. “Electric vehicles are more dependent on microchips and rare earth metals than traditional vehicles, making the industry challenges of the past two years particularly costly for EVs,” said Karl Brauer, an executive analyst of the automotive research site iSeeCars.
The price of nickel, a main component of EV batteries, has jumped 400 percent since the war in Ukraine began, according to data compiled by the Wall Street Journal. On Tuesday, nickel contracts skyrocketed so rapidly that the London Metal Exchange, the world’s largest exchange of industrial metal futures, had to suspend trading.
There is no direct sanctions on Russian metal exports yet. But prices of nickel and other metal commodities have been surging for weeks as talks of the West’s ban on Russian oil export drive concerns that metals could also be targeted.
Tight Supply Is Driving Up the Price of Electric Vehicles
Then, there is the supply squeeze. A record-low inventory of new cars—both electric and gas-powered—have driven up prices at both dealerships and used car markets. A Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan, one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S., cost $48,000 in March 2021, according to tech news site electrek. Now, it’s selling for $52,000 (before potential tax savings) on Tesla’s website. Some used Model 3 cost even more. According to a February study by iSeeCars, a one-year-old Tesla Model 3 cost $8,300 (or 17.8 percent) more, than a new one.
At the end of 2021, inventory levels at U.S. car dealership were at their lowest since the 2008 Financial Crisis, according to a report from the automotive analytics firm IHS Markit.
“These issues should eventually be resolved, but the current state of the world is not friendly to EV production,’ iSeeCars’ Brauer said. “(It’s) cutting profits and forcing price hikes in many instances.”
Cost factors aside, there are also EV makers who seem to hike up prices just because they can. Rivian, the Amazon-backed EV startup whose electric pickup is rated “2022 Truck of the Year” by MotorTrend magazine, recently announced a nearly 20 percent price increase on their most popular pickup and SUV models. (Rivian later reversed the price increases after meeting strong customer backlash, including a shareholder lawsuit.) Rivian has delivered only about 1,000 vehicles to date and hasn’t begun mass production. It’s unclear how supply chain constraints would affect its cost economics.
Most hybrid and fully-electric vehicles are more expensive than their gas-powered equivalents. The time it takes for owners to offset that premium withtax rebates and gas savings varies from model to model. When asked whether now is a good time to buy an electric vehicle, Brauer said, “It’s not a great time to buy an EV but it’s no worse than anything else given the current market conditions.”
MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.
The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25 p.m. The deal was still pending approval by MLB’s owners.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.”
Major League Baseball and its locked-out players gained momentum toward an agreement Thursday after the bickering sides agreed to negotiate on an international amateur draft and management made a new counteroffer.
MLB told players if an agreement was reached by 3 p.m. Thursday and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
A deal Thursday also would preserve the 162-game schedule and opening day would be April 7, a little more than a week after the original March 31 date, the person said.
Under a deal reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.
Talks aimed at ending the lockout had bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184. He said opening day would be no earlier than April 14.
The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin in recent days.
MLB raised its luxury tax threshold proposal to $230 million this year earlier this week, and its final year of 2026 to $244 million on Thursday. That was up from $240 million and almost the midpoint of the union’s $250 million.
MLB kept its proposal on this year’s minimum salary at $700,000, $10,000 less than players, and raised its 2026 minimum by $10,000 to $780,000, matching players.
MLB raised its offer on the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $40 million to $50 million — players were at $65 million, with $5 million annual increases.
For the first time in the nearly one year of talks, there was hope among both sides that an agreement could soon be reached.
Under the deal reached Thursday that enabled the sides to get past the previous day’s logjam, if a negotiated agreement on a draft is reached by July 25, direct amateur draft-pick compensation would be removed for free agents starting with the 2022-23 offseason.
If the sides do not reach an agreement by July 25, direct amateur-draft pick compensation would remain in place.
The agreement does not impact the current offseason’s qualified free agents who remain subject to compensation: Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Michael Conforto, Nicholas Castellanos and Trevor Story.
Manfred did not use the word “canceled” to describe the games wiped off the calendar but left the appearance 162 games no longer could be played due to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.
“We were talking these last few days about taking those first two series and finding a way to get them back in the schedule,” Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall said. “From what I’m hearing now, these four series are out.”
In MLB’s proposal for an international draft, teams would rotate picking in different quadrants of the first round over a four-year period. A slotting system would be installed similar to what the union agreed to starting in 2012 for the amateur draft covering residents of the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.
The international draft proposal includes hard slots that could not be negotiated by individuals. MLB estimates $17 million in additional spending for the drafted international players above the $166.3 million spent by the 30 teams in 2021, plus an additional $6 million on non-drafted players. The draft would start in 2024.
International players would lose the right to pick which team they sign with. The age for the draft would be in the year a player turns 16.
“The narrative being pushed also ignores a lot of history, including corruption from clubs,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor tweeted. “This issue is bigger than just Latin players or amateur players. It’s about all players and about the future of the game.”
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
By DON BABWIN
CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett returned to court on Thursday, where he will learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free.
Smollett arrived at the Cook County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, flanked by family members and his attorneys. At the hearing, his defense team first sought to have the jury’s verdict overturned on legal grounds.
Defense attorney Tina Glandian said legal errors predate the trial and argued that a county judge did not have the legal authority to permit a second prosecution of Smollett led by special prosecutors after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges against him. But judges rarely grant such motions.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Cook County Judge James Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett’s attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
Recent developments beef up Dolphins’ free agent, trade options at positions of need
The Miami Dolphins will indubitably look into veteran options on the offensive line and at running back, wide receiver and inside linebacker in free agency, which begins next week.
The choices available ahead of Monday, when free agent negotiations can begin before the official start of free agency next Wednesday, increased between developments on Thursday and Wednesday night.
If the Dolphins go the way of a guard in free agency, the Tennessee Titans’ Rodger Saffold III and Buffalo Bills’ Jonathan Feliciano were recently released and now are available in the free-agent market.
If they want to address a more glaring hole at tackle, beyond the options in free agency, an NFL Network Thursday report said the Dallas Cowboys are actively having trade conversations surrounding tackle La’el Collins, who is due $10 million next season and has been a mainstay on Dallas’ line since 2015.
This after last week’s news that the Cowboys are likely to release wide receiver and Miami native Amari Cooper and Tuesday night’s development that the Seattle Seahawks released eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Saffold (6 feet 5, 325 pounds) would be 34 next season, presenting an experienced voice on the line with 157 starts over a 12-year NFL career. Don’t confuse his age for an imminent downfall either. He’s coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2021. Saffold has spent most of his career as a guard after initially entering the league with the St. Louis Rams as a left tackle.
Feliciano, 30, is a Broward County product out of Western High and the University of Miami. The 6-4, 325-pounder started 31 of his 34 games played with the Bills over the past three seasons after starting his career with the Oakland Raiders.
After originally finding his professional footing in Buffalo beginning in 2019, Feliciano had a forgettable 2021. He missed a game with a concussion, went on injured reserve due to a calf injury that cost him five games, returned in a reserve role and tested positive for COVID-19, missing two more games and getting treated at a hospital. Signing a three-year, $14.4 million contract extension last March, his release saved the Bills nearly $3.5 million.
Among other guards available in free agency is San Francisco’s Laken Tomlinson, who played in McDaniel’s offense with the 49ers, just turned 30 last month and, like Saffold, was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2021.
Miami could benefit from going after one of the top veteran tackles in free agency, with that being the biggest hole in pass protection. Top free agents in Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints and Trent Brown of the New England Patriots will carry a large price tag. The same applies to Eric Fisher, the former No. 1 draft pick in 2013 who hits the market after not re-signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins could also opt to either give left tackle Liam Eichenberg, a rookie in 2021, another chance there or, if the guard market appears more feasible financially, new coach Mike McDaniel and his staff could decipher if they want to kick Robert Hunt back out to right tackle in his third year. Hunt was solid there as a rookie in 2020 before easily being Miami’s best blocker in 2021 at right guard.
Before the new offensive line options became available, they were also trimmed, specifically at tackle, at Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. The Kansas City Chiefs tagged Orlando Brown and the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same with Cam Robinson, although both were unlikely to reach free agency. The same goes for wide receivers that were tagged in Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin.
Cooper, if pursued, could provide a prime target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have alongside Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag on Tuesday. Wagner, while likely pricy, could be the piece in the middle that sets the Dolphins’ defense over the top with everything else constant.
The Dolphins wouldn’t be in the market for a high-priced defensive end if they are able to bring back Emmanuel Ogbah on a multi-year deal, but should he land elsewhere, the Detroit Lions informed Trey Flowers he will be released at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, a Thursday report from the Detroit Free Press said.
Also becoming available on Thursday due to a split from his team but unlikely to receive interest from the Dolphins is former Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety Landon Collins. Collins and the Washington Commanders are expected to part ways after he was reportedly asked to take a pay cut following the Commanders’ acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, but the Dolphins appear set at safety with the young tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.
