Girls basketball roundup: Como Park headed to state tournament for second time in program history
For the second time in program history, Como Park’s girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament, after a 75-72 victory over DeLaSalle on Thursday night. Ronnie Porter scored 27 to lead the Cougars past DeLaSalle in the Class 3A Section 3 championship on Thursday.
The game was close throughout, with DeLaSalle holding a one-point lead at halftime. However, DeLaSalle struggled to handle Porter and Kaylynn Asberry, who scored 18 points of her own. Savannah White led DeLaSalle with 16 points and Aneisha Scott and I’Tianna Salaam each added 13 points. Como Park’s only other state tournament appearance came in 2016, a first-round loss to Becker.
Rosemount 52, Park 30: Rosemount held Park to one of its worst offensive performances of the season, clinching the Class 4A Section 3 championship and a girls’ state tournament bid in the process. It is Rosemount’s second consecutive state tournament appearance and fourth in school history.
The Irish controlled the game throughout, leading by 12 at halftime and adding onto it in the second half. Alexa Ratzlaff scored a game-high 21 points and Nicole O’Neil added 13 points for the Irish. No Park player scored more than nine points.
Rosemount will now look to avenge its runner-up finish at last year’s state championship.
White Bear Lake 63, Stillwater 57: A trio of White Bear Lake scorers propelled the Bears past Stillwater in the Class 4A Section 4 championship. It marks White Bear Lake’s 10th state tournament appearance and first since 2017.
White Bear Lake maintained a narrow lead for much of the game. Lauren Eckerle scored 22 points, Nevaeh Adams added 18 and Jordyn Schmittdiel had 13 for the Bears.
The Ponies had a dynamic trio of their own. Alexis Karlen scored 19 while Amber Scalia and Lizzie Holder added 18 and 17 points, respectively. It was the third meeting of the season between these two Suburban East foes, with each winning a game in the regular season. Thursday’s contest was the largest margin of victory of any of the games.
Totino-Grace 59, Hill-Murray 50: Hill-Murray could not overcome a dreadful offensive performance in the first half, falling to Totino-Grace in the Class 3A Section 4 championship.
The Pioneers scored just 15 points in the first half, putting themselves in a 16-point deficit to begin the second half. Hill-Murray fought back, powered by Ella Runyon and her 23 points, but it was not enough to make up for the first half. Totino Grace was led by Hannah Herzig and Leah Dengerud, who combined for 47 points.
For Totino Grace, it will be the school’s sixth appearance in the state tournament and first since 2009.
Other scores: Roseville defeated Maple Grove 60-50; Centennial defeated Andover 67-36.
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
ST. LOUIS — Betsy Faria’s daughter said we are not hearing her mother’s real story. Her mom is now being portrayed in a national TV series about Pam Hupp.
Mariah Day said her mom deserves so much better than the way she’s currently being represented in a dramatized TV series.
“I understand them bringing awareness to wrongful convictions, but I think there are so many other ways they can do that rather than making people’s real-life tragedies into a dramatized TV show for entertainment,” she said.
Mariah chooses to remember her mother, Betsy Faria, for her spirit.
“My mom was probably the most unique person you’d ever meet and she touched so many lives,” she said. “It’s just crazy to look back and think back to who she was.”
Betsy was someone who loved making people laugh – and who was electric on the dance floor.
“She should definitely be remembered more than her death story,” she said. “I think people forget there are so many victims impacted by that story.”
She mentioned Louis Gumpenberger, shot and killed by Pam Hupp in 2016. She also mentioned her step-dad, Russ Faria, who was wrongfully imprisoned for years because of Hupp.
Mariah said she’s constantly asked if she’s getting paid for the TV show since her name is used. She is not. She hasn’t even watched all of it, explaining that she could only get through watching part of the first episode.
She said she couldn’t stomach the dark comedy tone, adding, “For people to watch it and get satisfaction is just kind of strange.”
Mariah’s focus remains on good memories of her mom – as well surprising news about how Betsy Faria will live on.
“I am 9-months pregnant with a baby girl due on my mom’s birthday and her name will be Elizabeth Kay – named after my mom,” she said.
Betsy’s mother, Janet Meyer, also shared feelings about the TV show. She did not want to talk on camera but wanted me to know she did watch the entire program. She said they got so many things wrong it’s impossible to count.
For example, she said she did not have a last goodbye outside as Pam hurriedly drove Betsy away the night of the murder. She says that really hurt her to see that made up.
She also said she never owned a love sack chair like the one Pam Hupp was portrayed sitting on at her house. Janet says she has since found that chair costs a thousand dollars. She believes that made her look wealthy when she isn’t
She also talked about how Pam Hupp, back in 2011, was nothing like the way she appeared on the show. Janet says Hupp was not loud and not overly friendly, rather, more of an observer back then.
She said Pam’s bizarre behavior only seemed to come out later during the civil court fight when Pam Hupp refused to give Betsy’s daughters the life insurance proceeds.
Both of Betsy’s daughters spoke to FOX 2 last summer after Hupp’s indictment for their mother’s murder. Watch that report, in which they discuss law enforcement’s earlier failed Pam Hupp investigation here.
Minnesota House passes DFL’s drought relief bill
The Minnesota House voted 101-33 Thursday evening to pass a Democratic-Farmer-Labor version of a drought relief bill for farmers and ranchers. But with a competing Republican proposal from the Senate, aid may face further delays as lawmakers work to hash out differences between the bills.
A Republican-backed proposal that passed the Agriculture Committee in the Senate Wednesday focuses mostly on grants for farmers and ranchers, appropriating $10 million in relief grants, as well as funding for the state Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and $500,000 for deer farmers.
The Democrats’ proposal offers similar relief but adds $13 million for programs including reforestation efforts to counter tree loss inflicted by the drought and grants for water infrastructure.
“The ongoing drought has affected forests throughout Minnesota,” Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, said in a release announcing the bill passing the House. “This bill provides for reforestation in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Protecting our public natural resources is critical in conserving water and mitigating climate change.”
Hansen and Rep. Mike Sundin, DFL-Esko, authored the House version of the relief bill, which despite some Republican protests passed with bipartisan support.
Earlier on in the Legislative session, both parties appeared to agree on $10 million in drought relief. With two competing versions of the bill in the Legislature, the House and Senate will likely have to negotiate on a compromise in conference committee.
Minnesota Senate approves GOP’s mandate on K-12 curriculum requirement
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday advanced a proposal to require K-12 teachers to make public their class syllabus and update parents if there were meaningful changes during the course of the academic year.
The plan is the latest piece of GOP lawmakers’ so-called “Parents Bill of Rights” to advance through the chamber and the bill’s author said it comes on the heels of the pandemic and after parents reported that they had trouble getting information about their kids’ syllabi from public or charter schools.
On a 36-31 vote, senators advanced the proposal, which will face an uphill climb in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led House of Representatives. Republican lawmakers around the country have introduced similar bills ahead of the midterm elections in the fall.
And Minnesota Republicans said they were a top priority coming into the 2021 legislative session.
“During COVID, the burden fell more on parents ins some cases, and as we move back to balance, let’s remember that partnership needs to be strengthened every day because that is what’s best for our kids,” the bill’s author Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, said. Benson is also running for governor on the GOP ticket. “We’re giving parents visibility to understand what their child will be learning in the month and in the year to come. … I hope this syllabus requirement becomes a tool to help parents and teachers be partners.”
Democrats pushed back on the need for the bill and cited concerns from Education Minnesota — the state’s largest teacher’s union — noting that the requirement would be onerous on educators who are already stretched thin.
“These are unnecessary mandates. There are already over 40 elements in statute that remind us, require us to communicate with our parents as teachers,” Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said. “Yes, our parents should and do already share their curriculum. … This bill and the bill we heard last week are going to require teachers who are already overworked to do even more.”
The Minnesota School Boards Association, Association of Metropolitan School Districts and Minnesota Association of School Administrators in written testimony said they supported efforts to get parents involved in the classroom but hoped lawmakers would avoid “time-consuming and costly new mandates.”
