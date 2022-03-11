News
Heat get good news on Caleb Martin’s hyperextended left knee; no MRI required, questionable for Friday
The Miami Heat received favorable news Thursday regarding the hyperextended left knee sustained Wednesday night by forward Caleb Martin.
Injured during the first half of the loss to the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena, Martin did not require an MRI and is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
Martin already had been dealing with a sore left Achilles that had him listed as questionable on recent injury reports. He missed five games in a seven-game stretch in February with that ailment, before returning to appear in the past eight games.
Even with the return of guard Victor Oladipo from an 11-month injury absence, Martin had remained in the rotation, with coach Erik Spoelstra instead shuffling Gabe Vincent and Max Strus into lesser roles.
Martin, 26, began the season on a two-way contract. He then was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 15, making him eligible for the playoff roster. He becomes a restricted free agent July 1, with the Heat able to match outside offers up to their salary-cap limit.
The Heat have 15 games remaining in their regular season, with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday night. The regular season ends April 10, with the NBA playoffs opening April 16.
Added in the offseason after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets, Martin has made 52 appearances this season, including 10 starts. He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 22:51, often playing with the closing lineup due to his defensive prowess.
With forward Markieff Morris still sidelined in his recovery from a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Martin has been one of the few options for Spoelstra as the backup power forward to starter P.J. Tucker. Spoelstra’s remaining options are recently signed Haywood Highsmith, bigger lineups that feature dual big men, or going small, with Strus taking Martin’s minutes in Wednesday night’s second half.
“I mean, one thing you don’t like to see is one of your brothers go down,” center Bam Adebayo said of Martin. “He’s an important piece for us. He does so many things defensively, and he kind of has an offensive game.
“You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously, but he’ll bounce back.”
Also listed as questionable for Friday is forward Jimmy Butler, who missed Wednesday night’s game due to sinus congestion.
In addition to Morris, Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart also are listed as out Friday, in their case due to G League assignment.
Why Highsmith
With the signing of Highsmith, the Heat do not have a roster spot for a Martin fill-in, if needed, already at the roster limit of 15 under standard contract, Guy and Smart on two-way contracts.
Spoelstra explained the reasoning for the signing of Highsmith as a move made with the long view in mind, with the 25-year-old 6-foot-7 forward signed to a three-year contract that includes non-guaranteed 2022-23 and ‘23-24 seasons.
“We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
The Heat initially had Highsmith on a pair of emergency 10-day contracts in the wake of the team’s COVID outbreak in late December.
“We’re really excited about having him in the program,” Spoelstra said. “We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did.
“He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Bad moments
Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns was the Heat second worst home loss of the season, eclipsed only by their 111-85 Dec. 1 loss to the Cavaliers, Friday’s opponent at FTX Arena.
Also, the Heat’s 55-38 rebounding deficit Wednesday was their third-worst deficit of the season, worst since being outrebounded by 18 in a Dec. 4 loss in Milwaukee.
“Obviously unacceptable,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve been pretty good about it all year, but definitely a learning experience that now we know that definitely can’t happen.” . . .
In scoring 17 against the Suns, guard Tyler Herro saw his franchise-record streak snapped at seven consecutive 20-point games off the bench. The previous Heat record was four in a row by Chris Gatling in March 1996 . . .
Wednesday was the Heat’s first loss when Robinson scored 20 or more, now 11-1 in such situations, after Robinson led the Heat with 22.
()
News
Chicago Bears agree to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for 2 draft picks
The Chicago Bears went all-in pursuing a Super Bowl championship when they traded for Khalil Mack four years ago. Now, in the first big move by new general manager Ryan Poles, they are shipping out the edge rusher in the hopes of laying a foundation for the future.
The Bears have agreed to trade Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. The deal is contingent on Mack, who underwent foot surgery after he was placed in injured reserve last season, passing a physical.
Poles has mentioned multiple times the Bears are short on draft picks as they pay off the remainder of the trade with the New York Giants to move up and draft quarterback Justin Fields last year. He called it the “hand we were dealt” last week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, where multiple sources hinted the Bears could be looking to move one of the few assets on the roster that could bring a quality return.
Adding the Chargers’ second-round pick (No. 48 overall) gives the Bears three picks in the top 100 of what is considered a deep draft. It’s not good for quarterbacks and there are more questions than answers for the how the top-10 will shake out, but plenty of good prospects will be available on Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) and entering Day 3. The other Bears picks in the top 100 are at No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3.
Mack, 31, had six sacks through seven games last year before the Bears rested him with the foot injury. When the situation didn’t improve, he was shut down for the season. Although he played in all 16 games in 2020, he battled a variety of injuries that limited him to nine sacks.
Now, Mack will be paired with Joey Bosa playing for Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Bears’ outside linebackers coach in 2018. The Bears still have Robert Quinn, who is coming off an 18½-sack season, and this could potentially create a larger role for Trevis Gipson, who had seven sacks last year in his second season.
The trade, which cannot become official until the first day of the new league year March 16, saddles the Bears with $24 million in dead cap space for this season. He would have counted for more than $30 million against the cap if he was on the roster.
If Poles doesn’t believe the Bears roster is positioned for a playoff run right away — and it certainly doesn’t look like it is — the time to trade Mack was now. Paying a player entering his ninth season near the top of scale for pass rushers wouldn’t make a lot of sense for a team entering a transitionary phase.
The Denver Broncos received second- and third-round picks from the Rams for pass rusher Von Miller during the middle of last season. Denver paid down the remainder of Miller’s contract by $9 million. That probably accounts for the difference in compensation as there’s no sign at this point the Bears are eating a portion of Mack’s contract, which calls for him to receive a $5.5 million roster bonus March 18.
Mack was an instant success for the Bears in the 2018 season opener when he had one sack, one interception retuned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in what was a 24-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He went on to have 12½ sacks and six forced fumbles for one of the best defenses in the league, but the Bears were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The defense began to slide in 2019 following the departure of coordinator Vic Fangio, and Mack had 8½ sacks that season. The team banked on investing in Quinn to pair with Mack in 2020, the idea being that one of the fiercest pass rushes in the NFL would restore the defense to greatness. Mack was listed on the injury report with four separate issues that season and Quinn never got going.
Now, the Chargers hope the combination of Mack and Bosa elevates them in the rugged AFC West while Poles has a little more draft capital to work with and clears the highest-paid player on the roster from the books.
It will be interesting to see if the Bears dangle more veterans to acquire draft picks in return or stay put. They have a void at pass rush as they build a new defense under coach Matt Eberflus.
()
News
Julius Randle, Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane’s last dustup was not personal
MEMPHIS — The Knicks were not only run out of MSG the last time they faced the Grizzlies. Their star, Julius Randle, was forced to leave early after a dustup with guard Desmond Bane.
It wasn’t a personal beef, as Bane noted ahead of Friday’s rematch. Randle was trying to be cheeky and eavesdropped on the Grizzlies huddle during a timeout. Bane shoved Randle and both were assessed technical fouls (Randle was ejected because of a second technical later in the game).
“Pretty simple,” Bane said. “We’re still conversating, talking about what we were doing. So it’s just a respect thing.”
Is that common in the NBA?
“I ain’t seen too much of it,” Bane answered.
The exchange is a small storyline to a juicy matchup between the upstart Grizzlies and the resuscitating Knicks, who’ve salvaged some play-in intrigue by winning three straight games.
At the time, over a month ago, it prompted Ja Morant to boast about his team’s toughness with a witty line — “We climb up the chimney, we ain’t ducking no smoke” — but now it’s an afterthought.
“Go out and compete. I’m focused on us,” Bane said. “I’m focused on the Grizzlies and whatever it takes to win a basketball game. So there’s no bad blood there.”
No animosity but a significant contest in Memphis on Friday night for both sides. The Knicks are trying to salvage a play-in spot and need to make up 3 ½ games with 16 to go. The Grizzlies (45-22), perhaps the most positively surprising team in the NBA, can maintain their position as the two-seed in the West, which is significant to avoid a potential first-round matchup against Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell or even Steph Curry.
Morant has elevated to superstardom but Bane represents the unsung hero with solid production as the starting two-guard, an unlikely role given his draft status (30th overall pick in 2020).
The Knicks, like almost every other team, passed on Bane in the draft. They took another guard, Immanuel Quickley, five spots earlier and apparently didn’t put much consideration into the stocky 6-4 guard out of TCU.
“I interviewed with them,” said Bane, who is averaging 17.9 points in 30.1 minutes this season. “We didn’t really know what direction the Knicks were going to go. We knew there was a little bit of interest, but that wasn’t necessarily a team that had a real strong interest.”
Now the Knicks have to deal with Bane, and the Grizzlies have to slow down Randle, who is averaging 26.1 points and 10.3 rebounds in his last 14 games.
“He’s physical. You got to know what he does, make it hard on him,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “He’s a good player. Got to just respect his game and make it hard for him to score, not allow yourself to get in foul trouble versus him so you can’t play physical. You know how physical he wants to play.”
()
News
The Nets are staring down the opps in Philly tonight
PHILADELPHIA — Nets, take a look: These are the opps.
James Harden left Brooklyn for Joel Embiid and the 76ers, an Atlantic Division rival the Nets will see four times every season. Harden has gone 5-0 since forcing his way to Philly in a trade deadline deal that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
The Nets have gone 4-8 since the deal and lost 18 of their last 24 games, with the Nets entering Thursday night with a 1-2 record since Kevin Durant’s injury return.
Not to mention they’ve tanked to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They’re a team with a still-legitimate championship aspiration, but are jostling for a play-in tournament position with an anemic .500 record.
It feels like a mid-season hit job by a team the Nets are going to see four times every season, a reality that magnifies the details underscoring this CrockPot rivalry.
The Nets are in worse position now than before the trade, and even though they’re starting to get healthy, they have just 15 games to put it together before it’s win or go home.
Meanwhile the Sixers have buoyed up the standings to second in the East. They are the direct beneficiaries of the Nets’ downfall.
That makes them Public Enemy No. 1. And now the Harden-led Philly squad — a legitimized championship contender — will play the Nets up-close and personal in the first matchup between the two falling a month from the day of the blockbuster trade.
Bruce Brown said he’s thankful for what Harden did to help his game in a breakout season last year, but on Thursday night, he’s the enemy.
“Definitely,” Brown said. “I don’t want him to do well tonight.
“Honestly James made my season last year for sure. … So that’s my guy – but tonight…you know…”
And then comes the harsh reality: It’s not just Harden. It’s also Embiid, a front-runner for the league’s Most Valuable Player of the Year award.
The Nets are no different from the NBA’s other 28 teams who’ve each proved unsuccessful in slowing down the All-Star big man who’s averaging a league-leading 29.7 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists per game to go with perennial Defensive Player of the Year-level clamps.
Brooklyn’s best hope has just been upgraded from the veteran and former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge to Drummond, who was Embiid’s backup in Philly before the deal. Drummond didn’t have any cheat codes on how to slow his former teammate down.
“You can’t stop a guy like that and hold them out an entire game,” Drummond said at shootaround on Thursday. “He’s going to score; he’s going to find ways to be effective during the game. It’s just being okay with some of the shots he takes, and just playing it the best you can.”
And what are the shots the Nets don’t want Embiid to take?
“Layups!” Drummond said in disbelief. “Layups! We don’t want him taking layups, as many jump shots as possible.”
So the Nets want to keep Embiid out of the paint, without any real answers on how to do so. That was already the case before Harden arrived in Philly, opening up the offense for Embiid and taking a large scoring load off his shoulders.
“Incredible talent between those two,” Nash said. “So we’ll have our hands full. We’ll have to compete, play extremely hard and play with a lot of spirit.”
It’s an impossible situation, as evidenced by the Sixers’ 5-0 record in games Harden and Embiid have played together. Meanwhile the Nets find themselves at Square 1 in the final leg of the season.
They are still seeking chemistry and cohesion, still adjusting to new faces on the roster, including one name that hasn’t touched the floor yet.
And that’s why the Sixers are the opps, because “opp” is short for opposition. They have reaped their benefits at Brooklyn’s expense.
Now the Sixers are legitimate title contenders, while the Nets’ odds have been muddied by a number of circumstances in a disastrous season.
Which could be a reminder the Nets receive four times each season plus the playoffs for the foreseeable future.
()
