News
Here’s why gas prices are soaring, according to oil industry expert
ST. LOUIS — A long-time chemical engineer in the oil industry and a senior energy columnist for Forbes says it’s time people know the truth about what’s behind soaring gas prices.
People now feel lucky to find gas for under $4-a-gallon in St. Louis and they’re looking for someone to blame. President Biden, Vladimir Putin, and oil industry leaders are the most often suspect culprits.
A diesel fill-up at $4.89-a-gallon cost a driver more than $209 in Maryland Heights, Thursday.
He said that was cheap compared to where he came from in Tennessee.
Our current fuel crisis has certainly been “fueled” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, according to Rapier.
However, it’s rooted in the Covid19 ‘stay home’ orders of 2020, he said.
The oil industry crashed amid plummeting demand then with U.S. production falling from nearly 13 million barrels-a-day to 9.7 million, Rapier said. Demand recovered, pump prices started climbing, and oil companies started ramping up production months before President Biden took office.
“When supply collapsed you had companies that went bankrupt. You had people that left the oil industry permanently. When demand started to recover it’s not like going back out and turning a nob and cranking production back up,” Rapier said.
“Our drilling rigs have risen by 60% in the last year,” he continued. “So, oil companies are drilling. Production is coming up but was still about 1.5 million barrels a day below the pre-Covid numbers. That’s a major factor in causing oil prices to rise because demand has recovered.”
Experts expect U.S. oil prices to end up closer to $75-$80 dollars a barrel, down from close to $130 this week.
Moving forward with the Keystone pipeline, stalled by President Biden, could help with future crises, according to Rapier.
“In the case of crisis like this that pipeline would have been there. We would have had potentially another 830,000 barrels-a-day coming down that pipeline that could have been relied on in an emergency,” he said.
Oil companies ride the highs and lows of the marketplace and are unlikely to base production projections on the current inflated prices. He expects those prices to flatten out at $75-$80-a-barrel over the next year.
A shift in tone from both the Biden administration and oil industry leaders could speed up the timetable for relief at the gas pumps, he said.
“We’re in a crisis. The administration needs to be talking to the oil companies about what can you do, how can we help, how can we work together to boost oil production,” Rapier said.
If the market settles at $75-$80-a-barrel oil, gas prices should settle at closer to $3-a-gallon, instead of $4-$5.
News
Man shot in head, killed in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot in the head in north St. Louis Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near Union Street and Interstate 70. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating. No further details have been released.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
News
NCAA women’s hockey: Bulldogs earn another shot at Gophers after blanking Harvard
Last Saturday in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals at Ridder Arena, Minnesota Duluth surrendered a goal to Minnesota in the opening minute of an eventual 5-1 loss to the Gophers, who also struck early in the second and a mere 14 seconds into the third.
Back at Ridder Arena again on Thursday for the NCAA tournament, it was the Bulldogs who were striking early and often.
UMD senior center Gabbie Hughes posted a natural hat trick, scoring two of her three goals in the opening minute of the first and second periods, to lead the No. 8-seeded Bulldogs to a 4-0 victory over No. 9 Harvard in a first-round NCAA tournament game Thursday at Ridder Arena.
Now the Bulldogs will get a second shot at the Gophers, who as the second seed received a bye straight to the quarterfinals. The two in-state rivals will play for a sixth time in 2021-22 at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game that will decide whether UMD gets back to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second year in a row, or if the Gophers go back for the first time since losing to Wisconsin in the 2019 national championship game.
“It’s interesting coming back to the same building for tonight’s game — which was the biggest game of the season — to see how we were going to respond,” said Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell, a former assistant and associate head coach under Harvard coach Katey Stone. “I thought we responded really well. It’s also interesting if you think of that game last weekend, Minnesota scored on the first shift of the game, and how the tides turned at the end of the first, and then soon into the second, and at the beginning of the third. I was talking about the timing and how that affects the game, we kind of flipped the script and did that tonight.”
Hughes, the Lino Lakes native who played at Centennial High School, scored 39 seconds into the game and picked up her second goal 25 seconds into the second period. A finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award and Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, she buried her third goal of the game with 7:39 left in the second to give UMD a three-goal advantage heading into the third period.
Linemate and fellow Patty Kaz finalist Elizabeth Giguere had the primary assist on two of Hughes’ goals — and almost fed her for a fourth later in the second period — while Klein, a fifth-year senior like Giguere, set Hughes up on the second score seconds into the second period.
Giguere finished with three assists and Klein had two. Senior center McKenzie Hewett also had a goal for UMD, tallying her seventh goal of the season in the third to make it 4-0.
“It was really fun,” Hughes said of the performance her line put on Thursday. “I was talking to Kleiner after that, and that was probably one of the best games we’ve played together in a while. So it felt really fun, and I think the key to that was just focusing on five minutes at a time for our line. It really helped us today.”
Thursday was the third meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Crimson, and the third time the Bulldogs skated away victorious having swept Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, over New Year’s Weekend. Hughes, Giguere and Klein combined for seven goals and nine assists in the series sweep, with Hughes scoring four goals and Giguere notching five assists.
“They’re a phenomenal line,” said Harvard senior defenseman and captain Emma Buckles. “There’s no going against that. They played us really hard, and we tried to keep up with them.”
Soderberg returns between the pipes
The Bulldogs gave senior goaltender Emma Soderberg the start over sophomore Jojo Chobak on Thursday and Soderberg, the semifinalist for national goaltender of the year, finished with 27 saves for her fourth shutout of the season.
The starter for almost the entire season, Thursday’s NCAA tournament game was Soderberg’s first start since giving up three goals on five shots in the first period of Game 1 of a WCHA quarterfinal series against Minnesota State on Feb. 25. It was just Soderberg’s second start since returning from a breakout performance with Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Soderberg said she originally underestimated how much time it would take to recover from playing five Olympic games on the other side of the globe.
“It definitely took more time than I thought it would be,” Soderberg said. “I felt like I could just keep rolling into it, but obviously it was hard — first handling the jet lag of 14 hours. And then just getting into the rhythm again, like school, hockey and everything like that. But it’s been fun, and Jojo has been doing an amazing job in net for us. But it’s good to be back.”
Chobak — who enters the NCAA tournament with a .928 save percentage and 1.79 goals against average this season — made 11 straight starts for UMD between Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 and then became the go-to for the Bulldogs in the WCHA playoffs after the opening period of Game 1. She played in the Final Faceoff semifinal against the Gophers last Saturday, giving up that goal 51 seconds in before finishing with 34 saves on 38 shots.
Asked why she chose Soderberg on Thursday, Crowell said she liked Soderberg’s experience in the NCAA tournament. Soderberg backstopped the Bulldogs to within a win of the national championship game in last year’s NCAA tourney in Erie, Pennsylvania, stopping 74 of the 77 shots she faced in a 1-0 overtime win over Colgate and 3-2 overtime loss to Northeastern.
“I thought Jojo played really well last weekend, but Sods has been in these spots and she’s earned the opportunity to get in the net,” Crowell said. “She’s a fantastic teammate, was a fantastic teammate to Jojo all the way through. We just felt it was a good time to put her back in there, and she was great.”
News
Chief: Second Joplin officer won’t recover from shooting
JOPLIN, mo. — The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was among three shot on Tuesday “will not recover” from his injuries.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced Thursday that patrol officer Jake Reed’s family says he was being prepared to be an organ donor.
Another officer, Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, died Tuesday. The third officer who was shot, Rick Hirshey, was in serious but stable condition on Thursday.
Rowland says the suspected gunman, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, was shot and killed by Capt. William Davis shortly after Hirshey was shot. Reed joined the Joplin police force in 2017.
