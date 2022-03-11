News
How Khalil Mack’s 4 years with the Chicago Bears unfolded, from a stunning beginning to the sudden end
As abruptly as Khalil Mack’s time in Chicago started in 2018, it ended Thursday.
The Chicago Bears are trading the six-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Ryan Poles’ first major move as Bears general manager signified his willingness to tear down the Bears roster in a rebuild.
Mack leaves Chicago having totaled 36 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, 52 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 53 games over four seasons.
Here’s a look at how his career here unfolded.
Sept. 1, 2018
As the Bears got ready to open their first season under new coach Matt Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace pulled off one of the biggest moves of his tenure. The Bears sent 2019 first- and sixth-round picks and 2020 first- and third-round picks to the Oakland Raiders to acquire Mack, then 27 and entering his fifth NFL season. The Bears, who also got a second-round pick and a conditional pick that became a seventh rounder in the deal, then signed Mack to a six-year, $141 million extension through 2024, with $90 million guaranteed.
“Elite defensive players in their prime are rare, so when we knew we had a legit shot to acquire him, we did everything we thought necessary to get him,” Pace said in a statement.
The next day, Mack introduced himself to the media at Halas Hall by saying he’s “not a big talker” and instead likes to show what he can do through his work.
“I’ve always thought of myself as the best defensive player in the league and I want to play like the best defensive player in the league,” he said. “I want to be the best at what I do, and that’s just me. That’s what comes with Mack.”
Sept. 9, 2018
In his Bears debut against the Green Bay Packers, Mack forced two second-quarter turnovers in a span of seven Packers plays. First, he stripped backup quarterback DeShone Kizer, filling in for injured Aaron Rodgers, on third-and-goal and recovered the fumble. Then he returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown, the only pick-six of his time in Chicago.
However, Rodgers returned to rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.
“You prepare all offseason for the first game of the season,” Mack said. “I wanted to come back and make an impact, but even then you want to win these games. That’s the only thing on my mind. I hate losing.”
Oct. 28, 2018
After injuring his right ankle two weeks earlier, Mack missed the first game of his career, against the New York Jets.
He also sat out a week later, spoiling a potential return to Buffalo, where he played in college. They were the only two games he missed of his first three seasons in Chicago.
Dec. 16, 2018
Mack recorded 2 ½ sacks — the second-highest single-game total of his career — to help the Bears to a 24-17 victory over the Packers and the NFC North title. That included the aptly named Khalil Mack Back Sack.
Leonard Floyd added two sacks as the Bears took down Rodgers five times.
“(Mack) is the kind of player, just like Aaron Donald when you play in L.A., you have to figure out where he’s at every play,” Rodgers said. “You’re pairing him with Floyd, who is a legitimate pass rusher, Eddie (Goldman), who has had a great season, Akiem (Hicks), who is very disruptive. It’s a tough front.”
Jan. 6, 2019
In Mack’s second career playoff game, the Bears defense held the Philadelphia Eagles to just 10 points late into the fourth quarter.
But the Eagles put together a winning 60-yard drive in the final five minutes. When they reached the Bears 2-yard line, Mack stopped Darren Sproles twice for no gain, and Nick Foles threw incomplete on third down. But Foles hit Golden Tate for a touchdown on fourth down, and Cody Parkey double-doinked the 43-yard field-goal attempt a minute later in a 16-15 Eagles victory.
“It wasn’t going to surprise me if they stopped them,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “How can you fault our D? They’ve played pretty darned well this year. Those guys feel bad. They want to make a play more than anybody, but that’s our job then as the offense to step up and pick them up.”
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio left a short time later to become the Denver Broncos head coach. Mack appeared in one other playoff game for the Bears in the 2020 season but still hasn’t played in a postseason victory.
Oct. 6, 2019
The Bears entered their London game against the Raiders at 3-1, leading to one of Mack’s more memorable quotes.
“A dog that poops fast don’t poop for long,” he said, later offering an explanation. “It really means that anybody can start fast. But it’s about the whole race. You know what I’m saying? It’s the whole season. Being consistent.”
There was significant buildup about Mack facing his former team, and his game didn’t live up to the hype. The Raiders double-teamed Mack for much of the game to hold him without a sack and with one quarterback hit against Derek Carr.
“The coaches were the real MVPs of today’s game,” Carr said after the Raiders’ 24-21 win.
It was the start of a six-game stretch in which Mack had only one sack. He eventually broke the rough patch with a key strip-sack against New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in late November, but he finished the season with 8 ½ sacks, the second-lowest total of his career next to his rookie season.
Oct. 8, 2020
Mack had six games with two or more sacks while with the Bears, one of the most memorable a 20-19 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.
That was the game Brady lost track of downs. It was also the game Mack flung right tackle Tristan Wirfs to the ground after getting to Brady.
“I can’t explain that, man,” Mack said. “It just happens. I play the game very physical, and it just so happened that he was holding on to me, and I had to get him off.”
Dec. 13, 2020
Mack and the Bears defense throttled the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson on the way to the first of three straight December wins and a playoff berth.
Mack forced a Duke Johnson fumble and recovered it and sacked Watson in the end zone for a safety in a 36-7 win, one of the highlights of a season in which he played through multiple injuries. The Bears had seven sacks on the night.
“He was back there trying to wreak havoc,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays. That’s what we expect him to do. He had a big game and he came out with the right mindset all week and executed his plays. A lot of guys stepped up when they tried to double him, and we had a lot of sacks today. That’s what you want to see.”
Oct. 10, 2021
Mack’s second game against the Raiders was more memorable for him. Playing in their new Las Vegas stadium, he had a sack and eight tackles — the most of his time in Chicago — in a 20-9 Bears win.
“It was amazing,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “He made them regret not wanting to keep him.
“Mack’s our leader. He’s had games like this. And we fuel off that.”
It was one of the final three games of his Bears career and the last victory.
Oct. 31, 2021
The Bears ruled out Mack for the game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a left foot injury, which he had been trying to play through. He sat out two games heading into the bye week.
“This has been one of the fastest starts he’s had in his career, production-wide,” Nagy said. “You feel it. You see it. He’s had a couple weeks there where he’s not been able to practice but he’s been able to strap it up on Sunday and get out there and do a lot of great things. The want is there, but we’ve got to sometimes protect Khalil from himself, and that’s where we’re at right now. We’ll continue to work through things with him, open communication and come up with a good plan.”
A few weeks later, on Nov. 19, the Bears placed Mack on injured reserve and announced he would have season-ending surgery.
“There’s no way you can fill his shoes,” defensive lineman Goldman said. “But you just try to get to the quarterback as much as you can.”
March 10, 2022
Mack’s stay in Chicago ended with the trade to the Chargers. He will reunite with his former Bears position coach — Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
The deal subtracted the once most exciting player on the roster (when he was healthy) but also gave Poles additional needed draft capital and some salary-cap space.
“Obviously you want a lot of picks,” Poles said 10 days earlier at the NFL scouting combine. “But that’s just the hand we were dealt. And we’ll be open-minded on how we can create more picks. And we’ll be smart about that.”
Bears players reacted accordingly, with Jackson tweeting the mind blown emoji and wide receiver Damiere Byrd tweeting “Veto!”
As the Bears say goodbye, here are a few more memorable moments to enjoy.
()
News
New Brighton man sentenced for ‘Boogaloo Bois’ terrorism plotting during George Floyd unrest
A New Brighton man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for conspiring with the “Boogaloo Bois” extremist group in a 2020 plot to provide material support and resources to a foreign terror organization.
Michael Robert Solomon, 31, sold silencers and other gun parts to an FBI agent he believed was a member of Hamas, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
A federal judge accepted Solomon’s guilty plea in May 2021.
In addition to the prison term, Solomon was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to five years of supervised release. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Solomon cooperated with authorities after his arrest and provided information critical to other investigations.
Solomon and his co-defendant, 22-year-old Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, N.C., who pleaded guilty in the case in December 2020, first came to the attention of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in late May 2020.
Authorities began investigating the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government extremist group, after learning that some members were discussing violence and were armed during the unrest in Minneapolis.
In early June 2020, the FBI received information about Teeter, Solomon and other Boogaloo Bois members through a confidential source, whom Solomon and Teeter believed to be a member of Hamas, a militant Palestinian organization opposed to Israel and the United States.
In recorded conversations, the pair expressed that Hamas shares anti-U.S. government views that align with their own, court documents said. Teeter and Solomon also desired to be “mercenaries” for Hamas to generate funds for the Boogaloo Bois movement.
On June 14, Teeter met with the confidential source and proposed ways to assist Hamas, including using explosives to destroy U.S. government buildings, court documents said.
According to court documents, on June 19, Teeter and Solomon met with the source and discussed a plot to destroy a Minnesota courthouse.
Teeter and Solomon also produced and delivered five firearm suppressors to the source and an undercover FBI employee on July 30.
The two agreed to make additional suppressors for Hamas, court documents said.
On Aug. 29, Teeter and Solomon gave the undercover FBI employee a 3D-printed “auto sear” device, believing it would be used by Hamas to convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones, court documents said.
News
ASK IRA: Is Omer Yurtseven over Dewayne Dedmon a Heat possibility?
Q: Hi, Ira. Erik Spoelstra’s biggest mistake in the 2021-2022 season is his bull-headed banishment or time out, call it what you will, of Omer Yurtseven, a guy who makes rebounding and scoring look relatively easy at times. Bottom line, Yurtseven needs to play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon or at worst 14 minutes per game. — David, Miami.
A: As readers of this space know, this is one I’ve wrestled with for a while. First, there is no way to make this rotation work with three centers. The minutes simply aren’t there. And too many teams go small to make more than one center at a time functional (it did not look very good at the start in Brooklyn, when Omer opened alongside Bam Adebayo). Beyond that, Dewayne Dedmon’s veteran savvy makes a difference, a significant difference defensively. And, please, do not overstate statistics piled up when the reserves, such as Omer Yurtseven, enter at the end of blowouts. All of that said, Dewayne’s productivity has been noticeably off recently, including some of his efficiency finishing at the rim. Considering the back contraption he wears before games, it could be a function of recent back issues. I’m still not sold that a change is needed. But perhaps at least investigating the possibility of Omer minutes as an alternative might be worth exploring at times over coming weeks, before the playoff rotation is settled. It might not be as clear cut as it previously appeared. But until Omer’s defense takes another step, I’m not sure it is much of a debate point at the moment.
Q: The Heat culture is not for everyone, but I am glad Victor Oladipo fits that mold like the rest of his teammates. — Christopher, Vancouver.
A: The reality of the 2021 offseason is there simply was not much out there when it came to leaps of faith on Victor Oladipo in free agency. So the Heat offered a lifeline of support, as well as the reality of maintaining Vic’s Bird Rights for a sizeable salary boost this coming offseason. So there were plenty of reasons for him to buy in. But it still takes the perseverance to make it back, and the Heat provided everything needed to maximize that perseverance. So win-win.
Q: With the buyout market as barren as it is, should the Heat work out Tyreke Evans? If he can pass a physical, it’d be a veteran guard, grateful for an opportunity, who can score and defend. At the very least, it’d be an upgrade over Kyle Guy, no? — C.J., Dubai.
A: Kyle Guy is on a two-way contract, a spot Tyreke Evans has aged out of. Plus, such a roster spot is not playoff eligible. And with the signing of Haywood Highsmith, the Heat have filled out their standard, 15-player roster. The Heat were well aware of Tyreke’s availability and NBA reinstatement when they opted to sign Haywood.
()
News
Tractor-trailer flips off Poplar Street Bridge on-ramp, 2 injured
ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash on an entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge.
A tractor-trailer went over the side of the entrance ramp at about 3:30 a.m. It was going from the eastbound 44/northbound 55 ramp onto the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge going into Illinois when it lost control and flipped off the ramp. It landed on its side.
Authorities said the two people inside the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital. The St. Louis Fire Department said both of them were in serious but stable condition.
The tractor-trailer was carrying plastic bottle caps. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
How Khalil Mack’s 4 years with the Chicago Bears unfolded, from a stunning beginning to the sudden end
New Brighton man sentenced for ‘Boogaloo Bois’ terrorism plotting during George Floyd unrest
ASK IRA: Is Omer Yurtseven over Dewayne Dedmon a Heat possibility?
Tractor-trailer flips off Poplar Street Bridge on-ramp, 2 injured
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: Andover 2, Moorhead 1, 2OT
Cardinals’ home opener set for April, and baseball fans are ready
Nets rally around Ben Simmons for statement win vs. 76ers: ‘If you come at Ben, you come at us.’
Here’s why gas prices are soaring, according to oil industry expert
Man shot in head, killed in north St. Louis
NCAA women’s hockey: Bulldogs earn another shot at Gophers after blanking Harvard
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?