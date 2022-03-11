News
Jets must dive head first into free agency to fix the defense
The Jets must be aggressive in addressing the defense.
As much as Zach Wilson’s development is the most important task within the rebuild, the Jets must build a roster equipped to start winning in 2022.
And it begins with drastically improving the defense.
With free agency approaching the Jets’ goal must be to compete for the wild card. Making the playoffs isn’t necessary for 2022 to be a success. But playing meaningful games in December with a shot to make the playoff is a requirement.
The Jets defense must improve after allowing 29.6 points and 397 yards per game, both worst in the NFL. Offenses did whatever they wanted to the Jets. The run defense allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL).
QBs sliced them up as they allowed 4,682 passing yards, third most in the NFL, and 28 touchdowns, sixth most. And the pass rush was invisible as they totaled 33 sacks, fifth fewest.
That’s why Robert Saleh said, “Having a better defense and improving on defense is at the front of our minds,” at the combine.
The Jets have almost $50 millions in cap space with four draft picks in the top 40, including two in the top 10. So, they can beef up the defense and add pieces around Wilson. Those assets have created an explosion of optimism among Jets fans as they’re strung out on a drug called hope.
It’s time to capitalize on the faith and improve the win-loss column by improving the defense to make a significant jump from a 4-13 season.
The Jets need another edge rusher to help with the pass rush and run defense. A cornerback who can match up with opposing No.1 receivers and another safety.
This is my opinion but also people in the building have voiced these needs, too.
If they don’t improve the defense enough, Wilson will have to play like Justin Herbert for the team to have any chance of making the playoffs.
Herbert threw for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and the Chargers still missed the playoffs because their defense allowed 27 points per game(29th) and 360 yards(23rd) per game.
That’s too big of a burden to expect Wilson to play remotely close to Herbert to overcome a poor defense in year two after finishing his rookie year with only nine touchdown passes.
And this column isn’t to say don’t add pieces to the Jets offense. Because they have holes but it’s further along than the defense right now.
Wilson needs another receiver to pair with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The Jets need a tight end and a right guard. Supplement the roster with those pieces and let’s see what leap Wilson makes.
But no matter how much of a jump Wilson makes from a production standpoint, it won’t matter if the defense isn’t radically upgraded.
Doesn’t matter how the Jets improve it, get it done.
Look at the schedule the Jets are facing in 2022. The main theme of the Jets schedule is good-to-elite QBs.
Let’s start with the elites.
The Broncos acquired Russel Wilson, who’s a nine-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring. Wilson’s weapons feature Courtland Sutton, who went for 1,112 yards two years ago, former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. That’s a good receiving corps and they have a talented running back in Javonte Williams who finished with 903 rushing yards with four touchdowns as a rookie.
The Packers are led by Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams. Rodgers is the reigning two-time MVP, Adams is an All-Pro, and Jones is Pro Bowl running back.
The Bills aren’t disappearing as long as Josh Allen is slinging the rock to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, whose role should increase after his dominant playoff performance.
The Bengals are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance led by Joe Burrow with his explosive weapons in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. All three of them have produced 1,000-yard seasons. And they have Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.
Ravens’ offense still has former MVP Lamar Jackson who can slice a defense through the air and with his legs.
That’s six games against elite QBs. The rosters around them are subjected to change but the point stands.
Let’s transition to the good QBs.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are known to put up points with playmakers in Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. The narrative surrounding Cousins could lead folks to believe he isn’t good. But he’s averaged 31 passing touchdowns since he’s arrived in Minnesota.
The Patriots might regress with the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But Mac Jones played extremely well as a rookie, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Patriots’ run game was phenomenal as Damien Harris carried the load with 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. Rhamondre Stevenson added 606 yards and five touchdowns.
That allowed Jones to play efficient football as a rookie. And as of right now, the Patriots own the Jets as they’ve beat Gang Green 12 times in a row.
Those are nine games with teams who can light up the scoreboard.
The last thing the Jets need is Wilson feeling like he has to get into a shootout every week to win in his second year. There will be weeks when he struggles, and the Jets defense needs to be able to bail him out.
So, while building the offense around Wilson is important, vastly improving the Jets defense is equally important for winning games in 2022.
Make it happen, Joe Douglas. You accumulated the assets for this moment. Don’t fumble the bag.
The Chicago Bears’ trade of Khalil Mack signifies a painful page-turn. But GM Ryan Poles’ work is just beginning.
Chicago might never forget the force of that initial adrenaline surge, the surprise news that broke in the early hours of a September Saturday in 2018. Khalil Mack was coming to Halas Hall, joining the Bears defense to ignite an on-the-rise unit that had eyes on becoming elite. General manager Ryan Pace had pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Raiders, dealing away two first-round picks but reeling in a big fish at a pivotal moment for the franchise.
The jolt was powerful and resonated for months.
Remember the rush from the season opener, just a week after the trade, when Mack was rag-dolling Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer and ripping the football from his arms? Remember a short time later when he intercepted a Kizer pass and rolled 27 yards into the south end zone at Lambeau Field to continue his comic-book Bears debut?
Remember two weeks later when Mack’s fourth-quarter strip-sack of Sam Bradford sealed a 16-14 road win over the Arizona Cardinals and his teammates were already likening his skill set and impact to LeBron James’? “He’s playing lights out,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said that evening. “Everybody is feeding off the energy and his playmaking ability. I don’t know if it’s that he encourages us or he instills some kind of confidence in us in that we’re witnessing greatness, but it’s amazing.”
Remember the six forced fumbles and 12 ½ sacks Mack had that season, including the “back sack” on Aaron Rodgers in the December home win at Soldier Field that clinched the NFC North championship? Remember the 50 sacks and 36 takeaways the Bears defense had that season, the vice grip they put on opponents allowing a league-best 17.7 points per game?
Remember the juice, that feeling that this kind of success was going to last for a while with the Bears establishing themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders while Mack established himself as their undeniable fire-starter?
Man, that unbridled excitement seemed so distant and so depleted Thursday when Mack’s exit from the Bears became reality. New general manager Ryan Poles executed a Mack trade himself, this one sending the 31-year-old edge rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a league source, in exchange for a second-round pick in next month’s draft plus a sixth-rounder in 2023.
That was it, an unfortunate and unceremonious end to a run that once held so much promise yet ended with an undeniable fizzle. Mack’s four seasons in Chicago, while solid overall, ended with only 36 sacks and zero playoff victories. He wound up on injured reserve last season with a left foot injury he could never get on the right side of. Over the last two years, Mack spent time on the injury report because of issues with his back, shoulder, knee, ankle and foot.
Simply put, everything fell apart.
In September 2018, Mack became a Bear in the first place because of a tense contract standoff with the Raiders. The Bears rewarded him with a six-year, $141 million contract that included $90 million guaranteed. That made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, just a day after Aaron Donald signed a six-year, $135 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
Both players were paid to be every-week stars, every-series difference-makers. Donald, though, provided the Rams a far greater return on investment, recording 59 sacks and 78 tackles for loss over the last four seasons while winning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 and 2020. He carried the Rams into the playoffs as an All-Pro in three of those seasons and last month made the Lombardi Trophy-clinching play in the final minute of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI.
Mack’s final impact play as a Bear, meanwhile, was a sack of Rodgers in the first quarter of a 24-14 home loss that ended with Rodgers verbally reminding fans at Soldier Field of his dominance over them.
So now Chicago must deal with this familiar hollow feeling, the deep disappointment that seems to be underneath the surface of just about everything the Bears do.
Mack’s career, headed for Season 9, will continue elsewhere, back in California and back in the AFC West under the guidance of Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was once his outside linebackers coach at Halas Hall. The Bears, meanwhile, will continue through the early stages of a major transition year with a new regime making every effort to work toward a brighter future.
Thursday’s trade agreement was Poles’ most public declaration to date that the Bears are diving into a transition year that is certain to be heavy in roster-building grunt work but low on excitement and exhilaration for fans. Buckle in.
By trading Mack, Poles indirectly affirmed what most of the league already knew — that the Bears aren’t positioned to compete for anything meaningful in 2022. So now a first-year GM is working to balance the focus he puts on the roster he’s assembling with the vision he has for the next championship-contending team at Halas Hall.
For the last six weeks, Poles has hinted that the roster he inherited is not a quick fix, that the Bears aren’t a screw turn here or a bolt tighten there away from being a playoff threat again. And his plan to rebuild through the draft will only accelerate if the organization has more selections. That has left Poles to claim tent space at the NFL’s flea market, working to see what he can discard and what kind of draft-pick compensation he can bring back.
Mack, as a proven standout pass rusher, was a piece Poles could sell off for legitimate value. And while the trade haul is far from spectacular, it gives the GM an added swing on Day 2 of the draft, another opportunity to land a promising young difference maker who ideally will become part of the new core the Bears must establish.
Still, the deal also signifies a page-turn that will be hard for some loyal fans to accept. It’s a reminder that, even after the acquisition of a proven commodity at a premier position in September 2018, there are few guarantees. The climb up the NFL mountain is always steep and full of landslides.
On Thursday, Poles and the Bears were spotted right back near the base with their necks craned, trying to see the apex far, far above. Another attempt at a treacherous upward trek is beginning. It will require a great deal of energy, persistence and resilience.
With Mack’s exit, though, a natural dip in enthusiasm is to be expected.
For many Bears fans, the nostalgia for 2018 will never fully disintegrate. It’s easy to recall the blast of excitement that the original Mack trade generated and how the star pass rusher arrived with wide eyes and grand hopes. Mack said on his first day at Halas Hall that he was most happy to feel wanted.
“It’s just that feeling that they’re excited to have you,” he said, “and just understanding what’s going on over here right now. Obviously an exciting time to be a Chicago Bear. You have young talent (here). And on the defensive side of the ball, you definitely have some dogs. I’m looking forward to getting out there with them dogs.”
For Chicago, all that is deep in the past now, replaced by yet another intense letdown. A list of ambitious goals went unachieved.
Mack, once the headliner of the show, has exited the stage.
Khalil Mack is gone. So who could be next to leave in the Chicago Bears’ rebuilding project?
Khalil Mack was the first to go, and he surely will not be the last as Ryan Poles begins the long process of rebuilding the Chicago Bears, who had the second-oldest roster in the NFL at the start of 2021, a season that ended with a 6-11 record.
The question is what’s next — or maybe more important, who’s next?
You can’t go halfway if you’re going to tear down a team that has had one winning season in the last nine years. Any player who isn’t deemed to potentially be part of the future when the Bears are ready to contend again should be available or considered for replacement.
The Bears struck a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, agreeing to trade Mack in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. Poles didn’t kick off the makeover at Halas Hall with a minor transaction. He signaled this is a major renovation, not a project for a weekend warrior.
The trade will saddle the Bears with $24 million in dead salary-cap space for this season, but it frees up $6 million in space for 2022. And Mack will be off the team’s books in 2023, when his cap number was to climb to $28.5 million, a huge number because the team repeatedly had restructured his contract to create cap space as it went along.
Mack was the highest-paid player on the roster. Now that he’s gone, there are legitimate questions for three of the four players with the next-highest salaries for 2022, including defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, whom a league source said the team has actively shopped.
DE Robert Quinn: $12.8 million base salary, $17.14 million cap figure
Coming off an 18 ½-sack season, there’s no question Quinn would have decent trade value. The return for Quinn, who will be 32 in May, might not be as good as it was for Mack, he clearly has gas remaining in the tank.
Dealing Quinn would leave the cupboard at defensive end nearly bare for new coach Matt Eberflus, which could be a factor.
Maybe the smart play would be to hang on to Quinn for now and wait for a contending team to have a need. Provided he’s healthy and performing well, Quinn could be valuable at the trade deadline, and an acquiring team wouldn’t need a huge amount of cap space to fit him in. But if Poles really wants to tear this thing all the way down, he would gauge the market for Quinn now.
S Eddie Jackson: $11 million base salary, $15.09 million cap figure
The Bears signed Jackson to a four-year, $58.4 million just after the 2019 season, and he hasn’t been the same player since reaching the top of the pay grade at his position.
It’s unknown how Poles, his staff and the coaches evaluated Jackson on film from 2021, but the safety wasn’t an impact player, and the tape certainly doesn’t say $11 million. That salary would make trading him a challenge. The Bears could approach Jackson about a pay reduction, but it’s unknown how he would react. Releasing him would create $18.56 million in dead cap space, more than the space he would take up on the roster.
Paying him $11 million this season might make less sense than swallowing a huge cap hit, but cutting Jackson would leave the Bears with almost nothing at the safety position.
DT Eddie Goldman: $8.76 million base salary, $11.81 million cap figure
Goldman, 28, can still flash at times and be a monster in the middle of a run defense. But it’s a passing league, and he’s not the same player he was before a contract extension and then opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. Goldman’s high base salary might make getting even a late-round pick in return difficult, especially if teams figure the Bears will cut him if they cannot find a taker. Trading or cutting Goldman would create more than $6.5 million in cap savings. It would be surprising if the Bears elected to pay him more than $8 million this season.
The Bears have more decisions to make. Linebacker Danny Trevathan, whose play slipped considerably the last two seasons, is expected to be released. The Bears already are carrying $40 million in dead cap space for 2022, and releasing Trevathan would add more than $8.9 million to that figure, but he simply didn’t have any range last season.
A health-related decision needs to be made with running back Tarik Cohen, who has missed the last 30 regular-season games since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. His base salary is $3.9 million, which is a big chunk for a gadget player and punt returner.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu could be the victim of a scheme change. The Bears can release him before a $250,000 roster bonus is due. Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson has a similar $250,000 roster bonus the team must decide on, but cutting him would create even more depth issues at the position.
Maybe the Bears will find a taker for Nick Foles now that they have paid him $16 million the last two seasons. He’s owed $8 million in 2022, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed. A deal would be easier after March 20, when a $4 million roster bonus is due. Flipping Foles would put the Bears in the market for a new backup quarterback, and it’s hard to say what they could get in return.
Poles has difficult decision to weigh as he considers efforts to add additional draft capital this year, clear salary-cap space for 2023 and build a roster with existing players he wants to be part of the process.
It’s a long play, one Poles proved he’s eager to begin after agreeing to trade the biggest piece he had — Mack.
The three forces that could shape the Ravens’ salary cap and approach to free agency | ANALYSIS
The Ravens know what they need to fix their roster this offseason. It’s a lot: an offensive tackle, a center, an edge rusher, a couple of defensive linemen, a couple of cornerbacks, more depth pieces here and there.
As the start of free agency looms, the Ravens also know what they have to spend in free agency. It’s not a lot. With the release of cornerback Tavon Young and the retirement of offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, general manager Eric DeCosta has about $16 million in salary cap space. At least $5 million will likely be set aside for the Ravens’ draft class. Several million more will be allocated for an in-season expenditures.
It’s a relatively small war chest. It’s also not a fixed one. The Ravens’ financial picture is expected to change before the new league year starts Wednesday, if not before the NFL’s legal-tampering period opens Monday. There could be trades and contract restructurings and cuts that expand (or contract) the team’s offseason budget.
As always, DeCosta and team officials will be guided by a familiar refrain in their team-building approach: “Right player, right price.” But other big-picture considerations will have to be made, too.
Compensatory picks
DeCosta joked at the NFL scouting combine last week that good ideas give teams about a six-week head start in the NFL, “and then someone else is going to do it.” The lag time on compensatory draft picks was a little longer.
“It took a long time for other teams to catch up,” DeCosta said in Indianapolis. “Now everybody is doing it. It’s just that when you have a good idea, somebody else is going to come along and cannibalize it.”
That won’t change the Ravens’ offseason strategy. They’ll still pursue the kind of free agents who don’t factor into the NFL’s nebulous formula for awarding mid-round draft picks — players like guard Kevin Zeitler, whom the New York Giants released five days before he agreed to terms with the Ravens last March.
Because of the Ravens’ limited spending power, they might not even be able to offset big-name departures with big-name signings. Bradley Bozeman could earn the biggest contract of any free-agent center. Patrick Ricard could emerge as one of the NFL’s highest-paid fullbacks overall. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell won’t come cheap. Outside linebacker Justin Houston should have plenty of suitors.
Depending on the size of their contract, 2022 playing time and potential All-Pro honors, all of which determine the relative compensatory values, the Ravens could be in line for several 2023 picks as high as the fourth or fifth round. This year, they’re expected to receive two fourth-round picks for the loss of pass rushers Matthew Judon, whose deal with the New England Patriots was worth $13.6 million annually, and Yannick Ngakoue, whose Las Vegas Raiders contract was worth $13 million annually.
There are already a handful of players who could be this year’s Zeitler. In Seattle, the rebuilding Seahawks released eight-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Arizona Cardinals cut inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who had 116 tackles last season. The Tennessee Titans parted ways with Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold. Free-agent offensive tackle Trent Brown wasn’t released, but the New England Patriots’ contract restructuring last year means he won’t factor into the formula. More notable names could join them soon.
“I am confident that we’ll have the resources to sign our own guys back,” DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference last month, “or, if we see very good value in [the] free-agency market, to maybe target somebody, knowing, as you guys know, that we’ll also factor in comp picks along the way.”
Contract structures
When DeCosta took over for Ozzie Newsome, he wanted to avoid the back-loaded contracts that too often handcuffed the Ravens’ salary cap management. And in negotiating lucrative, long-term deals, the Ravens’ contract outlays have indeed been more conservative than some of those DeCosta inherited.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s salary cap hit will rise from $17.5 million in 2022 to as high as $21.5 million in 2025, before ending at $19.3 million in 2026. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s cap hit is $18.6 million this year and won’t spike by more than $3 million over any of the next four years. Tight end Mark Andrews’ four-year, $56 million deal ends with two straight years of $16.9 million cap hits.
DeCosta has made exceptions for smaller-scale deals, of course. Cornerback Marcus Peters’ three-year, $42 million extension more than doubled his 2019 cap hit in 2020 ($15 million), before falling sharply in 2021 ($10 million), then rising again in 2022 ($15.5 million). Safety Earl Thomas earned just a $2 million salary in 2019 but was due $10 million in 2020. Zeitler’s cap hit will more than double this year, from $4 million to $9 million, then end at $9.5 million in 2023.
The Ravens’ front office has its limits, though. If DeCosta makes any big moves this offseason, chances are that the deals won’t include voidable years. These “dummy” years, popularized by the New Orleans Saints, are tacked on to the end of contracts to help a team pay a signing bonus and prorate the bonus over more years than actually exist on the contract.
Essentially, the salary cap mechanism allows teams to buy now and pay later. If a player signs a five-year contract with a $30 million signing bonus, and the deal voids after three years, his team would have to account for the $6 million in annual cap charges over the first three years, then absorb the remaining $12 million in prorated bonus money in the fourth year.
“There’s always that risk-reward,” DeCosta said last week of the Ravens’ approach to structuring contracts. “It’s kind of like, as a kid, maybe you know not to do something and you do it anyways. What I try to do is understand that what we do once, we run the risk of doing it again and again. The idea of precedent, the idea of putting yourself in a position where agents can say, ‘Well, you do it this time, you did it that time’ — that’s a hard thing to break away from.
“We try to stay consistent, understanding that it might put us in a position where we might not potentially be as good of a team in the short term. It’s just, what does the short term look like and what does the long term look like? As the GM, I’ve always felt that my job was the caretaker of the organization in the short term, but also the long term.”
2023 uncertainty
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens have insisted they’re committed to hammering out an extension. The uncertainty over his long-term future in Baltimore, however, could inject some uncertainty into free-agent deals.
Considering Jackson’s potential and the franchise’s championship ambitions, the question isn’t so much whether he’ll be around in 2023 but what kind of contract he’ll play under. If the Ravens can’t get a deal done over the next year, they could place the franchise tag on the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player. According to salary cap website Over the Cap, the 2023 franchise tag for quarterbacks is projected to be worth about $34 million, which becomes fully guaranteed when signed.
A long-term deal would commit the Ravens to more money in the long term but likely help their cap space in the short term. In the first two years of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ megadeal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his cap hits were $5.3 million and $7.4 million. For the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, they were $9.8 million and $15.9 million. For the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, they’ll be $10.2 million and $16.4 million.
Jackson’s 2023 season would be his sixth — all of his high-profile peers except Prescott signed an extension before their fifth year — which could change the calculus on his early-year cap hits. But the difference in savings between a cap hit of $10 million, or even $20 million, and $34 million is significant. Jackson’s next contract is one more unknown for team officials to consider as they plot out their long-term future.
Say the Ravens want to sign a top-tier free agent to a multiyear deal this offseason. Because of their limited cap space, they’d likely have to back-load the bulk of his salary after the first year of the contract. Five Ravens are set to count at least $9.5 million against the cap in 2023, totaling nearly $76 million. If Jackson signs a $34 million franchise tag, that figure jumps to $110 million. Would the Ravens be willing to add another player with a cap hit of $10 million to $20 million, essentially tying up more than half of their projected salary cap in seven players?
With a record-breaking extension for Jackson, that future would likely be unavoidable. But the more the Ravens can plan for, the better prepared they’ll be.
