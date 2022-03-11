News
Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
By DON BABWIN
CHICAGO (AP) — A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday.
Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
The verdict came after a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that Smollett planned the attack, hired and paid two men he knew from his work on the show “Empire” to carry it out and bought them supplies they would need.
After the ruling a sentencing hearing began for Smollett, who faces time behind bars or probation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Actor Jussie Smollett returned to court on Thursday, where he will learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free.
Smollett arrived at the Cook County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, flanked by family members and his attorneys. At the hearing, his defense team first sought to have the jury’s verdict overturned on legal grounds.
Defense attorney Tina Glandian said legal errors predate the trial and argued that a county judge did not have the legal authority to permit a second prosecution of Smollett led by special prosecutors after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges against him. But judges rarely grant such motions.
Sean Wieber, a member of the special prosecution team, said in his response to the motion that the evidence “overwhelmingly established Mr. Smollett’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Cook County Judge James Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett’s attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
___
Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
News
Where to score some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day
St. Paddy’s is fully on this year, and that means lots of restaurants are serving traditional corned beef and cabbage!
Even though many Irish don’t much care for the dish, it’s what immigrants from the Green Isle ate when they arrived in America, where beef was much more plentiful than it was in their native land.
Here are some places that serve it March 17. Some have it beyond just that day, which we have noted below.
5-8 Club: 2289 E. Minnehaha Ave., Maplewood and 1741 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 6251 Douglas Court N., Champlin; 5800 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 5-8club.com; $13.99
Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse: 1305 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-1408; bennettschopandrailhouse.com; lunch, $10.95, dinner, $15.95
Celt’s Craft House: 7083 W. 153rd St., Apple Valley; www.celtscrafthouse.com; served every day, $13
Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 S. Snelling Ave., #200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com; dinner for two includes house-corned beef, roasted potatoes and onions and beer-braised cabbage. Available dine in our takeout; $34.95
The Clover: 14845 S Robert Trail; Rosemount; 651-348-2220; theclovermn.com; served with soda bread, $16
Fireside Lounge: 1288 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-457-6397; fireside-lounge.com; $12.99
Gabe’s by the Park: 991 Lexington Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com; $13.95
Herbie’s on the Park: 317 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-726-1700; herbiesonthepark.com; Guinness braised corned beef, Yukon mashed potatoes, roasted garlic brown gravy, parmesan creamed peas and a dinner roll, $25
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse: 12800 Bunker Prairie Road N.W., Minneapolis; 736-951-7225; kendallstc.com; served March 17-20; $19.95
The Little Oven: 1786 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-735-4944; thelittleoven.com; includes popover or dinner roll and shamrock cookie, $12.99
Lucky’s 13 Pubs: Five metro locations, including 1353 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 2033 Burnsville Center, Burnsville and 2480 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; luckys13pub.com; $16.99
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar: 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan; 651-340-7809; masonjar.kitchen/st-patricks-day; served March 11-17; $20
Me & Julio: 350 W. 33rd St., Hastings; 651-438-2520; meandjuliomn.com; $15.99
Patrick McGovern’s Pub & Restaurant: 225 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-224-5821; patmcgoverns.com; served every Wednesday in addition to St. Pat’s, $15.50
The St. Paul Grill: 350 Market St., St. Paul; 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com
Shamrocks Irish Nook: 995 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-9925; crshamrocks.com; $13.95, smaller portion in the tent is $7.
Stockyard’s Tavern & Chophouse: 456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul; 651-350-7743; stockyardstc.com; $21.95
Tiffany’s Sports Lounge: 2051 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-690-4747; tiffanysportslounge.com; $15.95. Corned beef is Guinness braised.
Yankee Tavern: 1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan; 651-756-8748; theyankeetavern.com; $16.99
News
Pappy’s Smokehouse named Missouri’s best BBQ joint by Southern Living
ST. LOUIS – Apologies to Kansas City, but St. Louis rules the roost—or rather, the pit—when it comes to barbecue.
Earlier this week, Southern Living announced the results of its sixth annual South’s Best Awards, a reader’s choice award of sorts, recognizing top destinations and experiences across the South. The full list of winners appears in the April edition of Southern Living magazine, which hits newsstands on March 18.
Besides barbecue joints, readers were surveyed about the favorite Southern cities and small towns, family getaways, resorts, state parks, scenic drives, bakeries, breweries, and cities on the rise.
Pappy’s Smokehouse, which Southern Living credits for bringing Memphis-style barbecue to St. Louis, was one of 18 establishments named in the survey, across 17 states and Washington, D.C.
News
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season that will begin April 7.
The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote Thursday, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25 p.m. Owners planned to hold a ratification vote later in the day.
The agreement will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16. Fans can start making plans to be at Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium and Camden Yards next month. Opening day is being planned a little more than a week behind the original date on March 31.
The deal will also set off a rapid-fire round of free agency. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.
The sport’s new collective bargaining agreement will also expand the playoffs to 12 teams and introduce incentives to limit so-called “tanking.” The minimum salary will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to around $230 million this year, a slight loosening for the biggest spenders such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox. A new bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.
Commissioner Rob Manfred had set a Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game schedule along with full pay and service time required for players to reach free agency. Talks spilled past the deadline and Manfred announced more cancellations Wednesday, increasing the total to 184 of the 2,230 games.
After yet another snag, this time over management’s desire for an international amateur draft, the deal came together Thursday afternoon and capped nearly a year of talks that saw pitchers Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller take prominent roles as union spokesmen.
Players had fumed for years about the deal that expired Dec. 1, which saw payrolls decline for 4% in 2021 compared to the last full season, back to their 2015 level. The union had an ambitious negotiating stance in talks that began last spring, asking for free-agency rights to increase with an age-based backstop and for an expansion of salary arbitration to its level from 1974-86.
In the late stages, the level and rates of the luxury tax, designed as a break on spending, became the key to a deal. Players think that too low a threshold and too high a rate acts tantamount to a salary cap, which the union fought off with a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
The agreement came after three days of shuttle negotiations between the MLB offices in midtown Manhattan and the players’ association headquarters, three blocks away.
Despite hundreds of hours of threats and counter-threats, the sides are set to avoid regular-season games being canceled by labor conflict for the first time since the 1994-95 strike. Games originally announced as canceled by Manfred were changed to postponed, and MLB will modify the original schedule.
The deal came at a cost, though, with years of public rancor again casting both owners and players as money obsessed. Spring training in Arizona and Florida was disrupted for the third straight year following two exhibition seasons altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Exhibition games had been scheduled to start Feb. 26.
Players will have about 28 days of training rather than the usual 42 for pitchers and catchers.
In some ways, the negotiations were similar to those in 1990, when a lockout started Feb. 15 and ended with a four-year deal announced 1:18 a.m. on March 19.
___
More AP MLB: and
Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
Where to score some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day
Pappy’s Smokehouse named Missouri’s best BBQ joint by Southern Living
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Baseball’s back: MLB, Players agree to deal ending lockout
Assistant public defenders in MN authorize strike vote, say they’re ‘sounding the alarm’ about broken system
Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—But It’s Still a Terrible Time to Buy an Electric Car
MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Recent developments beef up Dolphins’ free agent, trade options at positions of need
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch