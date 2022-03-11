News
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that the former “Empire” actor orchestrated himself.
Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.
Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution.
Smollett loudly proclaimed his innocence after the sentence. “I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago,” Smollett shouted as sheriff’s deputies led him out of the courtroom, capping an hourslong sentencing hearing.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Jussie Smollett declined to make a statement Thursday during his sentencing hearing for lying to police in a staged hate crime, saying he agreed with his attorney’s advice to remain quiet.
Smollett’s decision came after special prosecutor Dan Webb asked Cook County Judge James Linn to include “an appropriate amount of prison time” when sentencing the actor for his conviction. Webb said he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to Linn’s discretion.
He also asked that Smollett be ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.
Smollett’s defense attorney Nenye Uche asked Linn to limit the sentence to community service. He said Smollett “has lost nearly everything” in his career and finances and asked that Linn give him time to make restitution if that is part of the sentence.
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes. Brown asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
Jussie Smollett’s grandmother, testifying for the defense, asked Linn not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett, 92, told the court. She later added, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., told the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Smollett’s attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including an organizer with Black Lives Matter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Linn to consider the case’s effect on Smollett’s life and career and to avoid any confinement as part of his sentence.
Other supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family’s Jewish heritage.
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, Smollett will be allowed to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
___
Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
News
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for hate crime hoax
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was sentenced Thursday to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that the former “Empire” actor orchestrated himself.
Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.
Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution.
Smollett loudly proclaimed his innocence after the sentence. “I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago,” Smollett shouted as sheriff’s deputies led him out of the courtroom, capping an hourslong sentencing hearing.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Jussie Smollett declined to make a statement Thursday during his sentencing hearing for lying to police in a staged hate crime, saying he agreed with his attorney’s advice to remain quiet.
Smollett’s decision came after special prosecutor Dan Webb asked Cook County Judge James Linn to include “an appropriate amount of prison time” when sentencing the actor for his conviction. Webb said he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to Linn’s discretion.
He also asked that Smollett be ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.
Smollett’s defense attorney Nenye Uche asked Linn to limit the sentence to community service. He said Smollett “has lost nearly everything” in his career and finances and asked that Linn give him time to make restitution if that is part of the sentence.
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes. Brown asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
Jussie Smollett’s grandmother, testifying for the defense, asked Linn not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett, 92, told the court. She later added, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., told the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Smollett’s attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including an organizer with Black Lives Matter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Linn to consider the case’s effect on Smollett’s life and career and to avoid any confinement as part of his sentence.
Other supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family’s Jewish heritage.
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, Smollett will be allowed to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
News
Wisconsin girls basketball: St. Croix Falls bows out in Division 3 semifinals
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two rallies were too much to ask for the St. Croix Falls girls basketball team.
The Saints saw their initial comeback fade into a 13-point halftime deficit and their season came to an end with a 66-36 loss to second-ranked Freedom on Thursday afternoon in the Division 3 semifinals of the Wisconsin state tournament.
St. Croix Falls (24-5), making its first trip to state, cut an early 13-point deficit to five, only to see the Irish score the final eight points of the first half for a 32-19 lead at the break.
“That was probably the most devastating that I saw on the girls’ faces,” St. Croix Falls coach Angie Maternowsky said. “That was the point that it was like, we’ve got to refocus, get back in this, regroup and try to get to halftime at that point so we could settle things down.”
Freedom then opened the second half with a 7-1 run, going in front 39-20 on a 3-pointer by Kierstin Kriewaldt.
“That was big because they had cut it to 24-19 and it starts to get a little dicey there,” Freedom coach Mike Vander Loop said. “We respect the heck out of St. Croix Falls. They’re a very good team. We worked hard to be ready for their different schemes. They have a lot of very athletic players who can score. So, when they had cut it to 24-19, we needed to respond.”
“That, I think, was probably the most important part of the game,” he said. “If they win the next couple minutes after they had cut it to five, it’s probably a different story.”
Freedom (28-1) advances to Saturday’s title game against third-ranked Waupun (26-3), a 47-29 winner over Whitefish Bay Dominican in the other semifinal.
Brianna McCurdy scored 11 points, and Kelsey Cooper added eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds for St. Croix Falls. The Saints, who came to state on a nine-game winning streak, made just 13 of 47 shots for 28 percent, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range, and also committed 18 turnovers, which led to 28 points by the Irish.
Sade Jarmolowicz scored 22 points, and Megan Alexander and Kriewaldt had 12 each for Freedom, which made 27 of 55 shots from the field, including 9 of 18 from deep.
“We’re just so excited to make history at our school,” McCurdy said. “The outcome of this game doesn’t show how hard we worked and everything. It’s been such a fun ride, and we’re just very proud of each other, and we’re very excited to experience it.”
News
Senate committee votes to roll back St. Paul rent-control ordinance, bar others like it
A Minnesota Senate committee voted Thursday to roll back St. Paul’s new rent-control ordinance and to bar other cities, counties and townships from imposing similar restrictions on rent increases in the future.
But the bill faces a steep uphill climb in the Legislature. The Republican-led committee that approved the measure passed almost-identical legislation last year — and then it died without receiving another hearing.
Senate Housing Committee Chairman Rich Draheim, a Madison Lake Republican who introduced the bill, acknowledged his proposal will be a tough sell in the Capitol, but he said he’s more optimistic about it this year than he was in 2021.
Why? Because, he said, the public is learning more every week about the adverse effects of rent control: housing projects are being cancelled, lenders refusing to finance construction of rent-controlled buildings, and before rent control takes effect in St. Paul, many landlords are raising rents now because they’ll be capped at 3 percent annual increases May 1 under the ordinance the city’s voters passed last fall.
Draheim’s bill would repeal St. Paul’s ordinance and also stop the Minneapolis City Council from adopting rent-stabilization policies that the city’s residents voted to allow last fall.
The bill’s critics have accused Republican lawmakers off supporting a rent control ban to curry favor with wealthy landlords and real estate developers.
But Draheim said he’s pushing the legislation because rent control doesn’t work.
“We all care about rent… Rents are too high,” he said. But the solution is to provide more housing units, and rent control would have the opposite effect.
“Rent control has never worked,” Draheim told the committee.
But rent-limiting policies are already in use in more than 180 U.S. cities, Tram Hoang of Minneapolis, director of policy and research at the Housing Justice Center, said at the hearing.
“Our housing crisis is the result of many issues, and there is no silver bullet to solving it,” she said. “Now is the time where we need as many tools as possible. Taking one away… hurts our ability to ensure that every Minnesotan has a home.”
Trying to erase the votes of more than 100,000 St. Paul and Minneapolis voters who supported rent control is “an attack on our democracy,” said Minneapolis resident Hannah Merrill.
A handful of spokesmen for building owners and building trades unions testified in favor of the bill.
Draheim suggested that his bill could pass the Republican-controlled Senate. “It’ll be decided in the (DFL-run) House,” he said.
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for hate crime hoax
Wisconsin girls basketball: St. Croix Falls bows out in Division 3 semifinals
Senate committee votes to roll back St. Paul rent-control ordinance, bar others like it
OSHA investigating death of construction worker injured in accident in downtown Stillwater
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up
FBI searches home of Wisconsin woman who helped St. Paul charter school make hedge fund investment that lost millions
With MLB’s lockout over, what’s next for Twins?
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard agrees to return to Giants on restructured, one-year deal: source
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Oh Baby! First look at Chris Brown’s third child, Lovely Symphani Brown | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?