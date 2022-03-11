News
Khalil Mack is gone. So who could be next to leave in the Chicago Bears’ rebuilding project?
Khalil Mack was the first to go, and he surely will not be the last as Ryan Poles begins the long process of rebuilding the Chicago Bears, who had the second-oldest roster in the NFL at the start of 2021, a season that ended with a 6-11 record.
The question is what’s next — or maybe more important, who’s next?
You can’t go halfway if you’re going to tear down a team that has had one winning season in the last nine years. Any player who isn’t deemed to potentially be part of the future when the Bears are ready to contend again should be available or considered for replacement.
The Bears struck a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, agreeing to trade Mack in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. Poles didn’t kick off the makeover at Halas Hall with a minor transaction. He signaled this is a major renovation, not a project for a weekend warrior.
The trade will saddle the Bears with $24 million in dead salary-cap space for this season, but it frees up $6 million in space for 2022. And Mack will be off the team’s books in 2023, when his cap number was to climb to $28.5 million, a huge number because the team repeatedly had restructured his contract to create cap space as it went along.
Mack was the highest-paid player on the roster. Now that he’s gone, there are legitimate questions for three of the four players with the next-highest salaries for 2022, including defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, whom a league source said the team has actively shopped.
DE Robert Quinn: $12.8 million base salary, $17.14 million cap figure
Coming off an 18 ½-sack season, there’s no question Quinn would have decent trade value. The return for Quinn, who will be 32 in May, might not be as good as it was for Mack, he clearly has gas remaining in the tank.
Dealing Quinn would leave the cupboard at defensive end nearly bare for new coach Matt Eberflus, which could be a factor.
Maybe the smart play would be to hang on to Quinn for now and wait for a contending team to have a need. Provided he’s healthy and performing well, Quinn could be valuable at the trade deadline, and an acquiring team wouldn’t need a huge amount of cap space to fit him in. But if Poles really wants to tear this thing all the way down, he would gauge the market for Quinn now.
S Eddie Jackson: $11 million base salary, $15.09 million cap figure
The Bears signed Jackson to a four-year, $58.4 million just after the 2019 season, and he hasn’t been the same player since reaching the top of the pay grade at his position.
It’s unknown how Poles, his staff and the coaches evaluated Jackson on film from 2021, but the safety wasn’t an impact player, and the tape certainly doesn’t say $11 million. That salary would make trading him a challenge. The Bears could approach Jackson about a pay reduction, but it’s unknown how he would react. Releasing him would create $18.56 million in dead cap space, more than the space he would take up on the roster.
Paying him $11 million this season might make less sense than swallowing a huge cap hit, but cutting Jackson would leave the Bears with almost nothing at the safety position.
DT Eddie Goldman: $8.76 million base salary, $11.81 million cap figure
Goldman, 28, can still flash at times and be a monster in the middle of a run defense. But it’s a passing league, and he’s not the same player he was before a contract extension and then opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. Goldman’s high base salary might make getting even a late-round pick in return difficult, especially if teams figure the Bears will cut him if they cannot find a taker. Trading or cutting Goldman would create more than $6.5 million in cap savings. It would be surprising if the Bears elected to pay him more than $8 million this season.
The Bears have more decisions to make. Linebacker Danny Trevathan, whose play slipped considerably the last two seasons, is expected to be released. The Bears already are carrying $40 million in dead cap space for 2022, and releasing Trevathan would add more than $8.9 million to that figure, but he simply didn’t have any range last season.
A health-related decision needs to be made with running back Tarik Cohen, who has missed the last 30 regular-season games since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. His base salary is $3.9 million, which is a big chunk for a gadget player and punt returner.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu could be the victim of a scheme change. The Bears can release him before a $250,000 roster bonus is due. Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson has a similar $250,000 roster bonus the team must decide on, but cutting him would create even more depth issues at the position.
Maybe the Bears will find a taker for Nick Foles now that they have paid him $16 million the last two seasons. He’s owed $8 million in 2022, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed. A deal would be easier after March 20, when a $4 million roster bonus is due. Flipping Foles would put the Bears in the market for a new backup quarterback, and it’s hard to say what they could get in return.
Poles has difficult decision to weigh as he considers efforts to add additional draft capital this year, clear salary-cap space for 2023 and build a roster with existing players he wants to be part of the process.
It’s a long play, one Poles proved he’s eager to begin after agreeing to trade the biggest piece he had — Mack.
()
News
The three forces that could shape the Ravens’ salary cap and approach to free agency | ANALYSIS
The Ravens know what they need to fix their roster this offseason. It’s a lot: an offensive tackle, a center, an edge rusher, a couple of defensive linemen, a couple of cornerbacks, more depth pieces here and there.
As the start of free agency looms, the Ravens also know what they have to spend in free agency. It’s not a lot. With the release of cornerback Tavon Young and the retirement of offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, general manager Eric DeCosta has about $16 million in salary cap space. At least $5 million will likely be set aside for the Ravens’ draft class. Several million more will be allocated for an in-season expenditures.
It’s a relatively small war chest. It’s also not a fixed one. The Ravens’ financial picture is expected to change before the new league year starts Wednesday, if not before the NFL’s legal-tampering period opens Monday. There could be trades and contract restructurings and cuts that expand (or contract) the team’s offseason budget.
As always, DeCosta and team officials will be guided by a familiar refrain in their team-building approach: “Right player, right price.” But other big-picture considerations will have to be made, too.
Compensatory picks
DeCosta joked at the NFL scouting combine last week that good ideas give teams about a six-week head start in the NFL, “and then someone else is going to do it.” The lag time on compensatory draft picks was a little longer.
“It took a long time for other teams to catch up,” DeCosta said in Indianapolis. “Now everybody is doing it. It’s just that when you have a good idea, somebody else is going to come along and cannibalize it.”
That won’t change the Ravens’ offseason strategy. They’ll still pursue the kind of free agents who don’t factor into the NFL’s nebulous formula for awarding mid-round draft picks — players like guard Kevin Zeitler, whom the New York Giants released five days before he agreed to terms with the Ravens last March.
Because of the Ravens’ limited spending power, they might not even be able to offset big-name departures with big-name signings. Bradley Bozeman could earn the biggest contract of any free-agent center. Patrick Ricard could emerge as one of the NFL’s highest-paid fullbacks overall. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell won’t come cheap. Outside linebacker Justin Houston should have plenty of suitors.
Depending on the size of their contract, 2022 playing time and potential All-Pro honors, all of which determine the relative compensatory values, the Ravens could be in line for several 2023 picks as high as the fourth or fifth round. This year, they’re expected to receive two fourth-round picks for the loss of pass rushers Matthew Judon, whose deal with the New England Patriots was worth $13.6 million annually, and Yannick Ngakoue, whose Las Vegas Raiders contract was worth $13 million annually.
There are already a handful of players who could be this year’s Zeitler. In Seattle, the rebuilding Seahawks released eight-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Arizona Cardinals cut inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who had 116 tackles last season. The Tennessee Titans parted ways with Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold. Free-agent offensive tackle Trent Brown wasn’t released, but the New England Patriots’ contract restructuring last year means he won’t factor into the formula. More notable names could join them soon.
“I am confident that we’ll have the resources to sign our own guys back,” DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference last month, “or, if we see very good value in [the] free-agency market, to maybe target somebody, knowing, as you guys know, that we’ll also factor in comp picks along the way.”
Contract structures
When DeCosta took over for Ozzie Newsome, he wanted to avoid the back-loaded contracts that too often handcuffed the Ravens’ salary cap management. And in negotiating lucrative, long-term deals, the Ravens’ contract outlays have indeed been more conservative than some of those DeCosta inherited.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s salary cap hit will rise from $17.5 million in 2022 to as high as $21.5 million in 2025, before ending at $19.3 million in 2026. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s cap hit is $18.6 million this year and won’t spike by more than $3 million over any of the next four years. Tight end Mark Andrews’ four-year, $56 million deal ends with two straight years of $16.9 million cap hits.
DeCosta has made exceptions for smaller-scale deals, of course. Cornerback Marcus Peters’ three-year, $42 million extension more than doubled his 2019 cap hit in 2020 ($15 million), before falling sharply in 2021 ($10 million), then rising again in 2022 ($15.5 million). Safety Earl Thomas earned just a $2 million salary in 2019 but was due $10 million in 2020. Zeitler’s cap hit will more than double this year, from $4 million to $9 million, then end at $9.5 million in 2023.
The Ravens’ front office has its limits, though. If DeCosta makes any big moves this offseason, chances are that the deals won’t include voidable years. These “dummy” years, popularized by the New Orleans Saints, are tacked on to the end of contracts to help a team pay a signing bonus and prorate the bonus over more years than actually exist on the contract.
Essentially, the salary cap mechanism allows teams to buy now and pay later. If a player signs a five-year contract with a $30 million signing bonus, and the deal voids after three years, his team would have to account for the $6 million in annual cap charges over the first three years, then absorb the remaining $12 million in prorated bonus money in the fourth year.
“There’s always that risk-reward,” DeCosta said last week of the Ravens’ approach to structuring contracts. “It’s kind of like, as a kid, maybe you know not to do something and you do it anyways. What I try to do is understand that what we do once, we run the risk of doing it again and again. The idea of precedent, the idea of putting yourself in a position where agents can say, ‘Well, you do it this time, you did it that time’ — that’s a hard thing to break away from.
“We try to stay consistent, understanding that it might put us in a position where we might not potentially be as good of a team in the short term. It’s just, what does the short term look like and what does the long term look like? As the GM, I’ve always felt that my job was the caretaker of the organization in the short term, but also the long term.”
2023 uncertainty
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens have insisted they’re committed to hammering out an extension. The uncertainty over his long-term future in Baltimore, however, could inject some uncertainty into free-agent deals.
Considering Jackson’s potential and the franchise’s championship ambitions, the question isn’t so much whether he’ll be around in 2023 but what kind of contract he’ll play under. If the Ravens can’t get a deal done over the next year, they could place the franchise tag on the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player. According to salary cap website Over the Cap, the 2023 franchise tag for quarterbacks is projected to be worth about $34 million, which becomes fully guaranteed when signed.
A long-term deal would commit the Ravens to more money in the long term but likely help their cap space in the short term. In the first two years of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ megadeal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his cap hits were $5.3 million and $7.4 million. For the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, they were $9.8 million and $15.9 million. For the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, they’ll be $10.2 million and $16.4 million.
Jackson’s 2023 season would be his sixth — all of his high-profile peers except Prescott signed an extension before their fifth year — which could change the calculus on his early-year cap hits. But the difference in savings between a cap hit of $10 million, or even $20 million, and $34 million is significant. Jackson’s next contract is one more unknown for team officials to consider as they plot out their long-term future.
Say the Ravens want to sign a top-tier free agent to a multiyear deal this offseason. Because of their limited cap space, they’d likely have to back-load the bulk of his salary after the first year of the contract. Five Ravens are set to count at least $9.5 million against the cap in 2023, totaling nearly $76 million. If Jackson signs a $34 million franchise tag, that figure jumps to $110 million. Would the Ravens be willing to add another player with a cap hit of $10 million to $20 million, essentially tying up more than half of their projected salary cap in seven players?
With a record-breaking extension for Jackson, that future would likely be unavoidable. But the more the Ravens can plan for, the better prepared they’ll be.
()
News
How Khalil Mack’s 4 years with the Chicago Bears unfolded, from a stunning beginning to the sudden end
As abruptly as Khalil Mack’s time in Chicago started in 2018, it ended Thursday.
The Chicago Bears are trading the six-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Ryan Poles’ first major move as Bears general manager signified his willingness to tear down the Bears roster in a rebuild.
Mack leaves Chicago having totaled 36 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, 52 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 53 games over four seasons.
Here’s a look at how his career here unfolded.
Sept. 1, 2018
As the Bears got ready to open their first season under new coach Matt Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace pulled off one of the biggest moves of his tenure. The Bears sent 2019 first- and sixth-round picks and 2020 first- and third-round picks to the Oakland Raiders to acquire Mack, then 27 and entering his fifth NFL season. The Bears, who also got a second-round pick and a conditional pick that became a seventh rounder in the deal, then signed Mack to a six-year, $141 million extension through 2024, with $90 million guaranteed.
“Elite defensive players in their prime are rare, so when we knew we had a legit shot to acquire him, we did everything we thought necessary to get him,” Pace said in a statement.
The next day, Mack introduced himself to the media at Halas Hall by saying he’s “not a big talker” and instead likes to show what he can do through his work.
“I’ve always thought of myself as the best defensive player in the league and I want to play like the best defensive player in the league,” he said. “I want to be the best at what I do, and that’s just me. That’s what comes with Mack.”
Sept. 9, 2018
In his Bears debut against the Green Bay Packers, Mack forced two second-quarter turnovers in a span of seven Packers plays. First, he stripped backup quarterback DeShone Kizer, filling in for injured Aaron Rodgers, on third-and-goal and recovered the fumble. Then he returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown, the only pick-six of his time in Chicago.
However, Rodgers returned to rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.
“You prepare all offseason for the first game of the season,” Mack said. “I wanted to come back and make an impact, but even then you want to win these games. That’s the only thing on my mind. I hate losing.”
Oct. 28, 2018
After injuring his right ankle two weeks earlier, Mack missed the first game of his career, against the New York Jets.
He also sat out a week later, spoiling a potential return to Buffalo, where he played in college. They were the only two games he missed of his first three seasons in Chicago.
Dec. 16, 2018
Mack recorded 2 ½ sacks — the second-highest single-game total of his career — to help the Bears to a 24-17 victory over the Packers and the NFC North title. That included the aptly named Khalil Mack Back Sack.
Leonard Floyd added two sacks as the Bears took down Rodgers five times.
“(Mack) is the kind of player, just like Aaron Donald when you play in L.A., you have to figure out where he’s at every play,” Rodgers said. “You’re pairing him with Floyd, who is a legitimate pass rusher, Eddie (Goldman), who has had a great season, Akiem (Hicks), who is very disruptive. It’s a tough front.”
Jan. 6, 2019
In Mack’s second career playoff game, the Bears defense held the Philadelphia Eagles to just 10 points late into the fourth quarter.
But the Eagles put together a winning 60-yard drive in the final five minutes. When they reached the Bears 2-yard line, Mack stopped Darren Sproles twice for no gain, and Nick Foles threw incomplete on third down. But Foles hit Golden Tate for a touchdown on fourth down, and Cody Parkey double-doinked the 43-yard field-goal attempt a minute later in a 16-15 Eagles victory.
“It wasn’t going to surprise me if they stopped them,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “How can you fault our D? They’ve played pretty darned well this year. Those guys feel bad. They want to make a play more than anybody, but that’s our job then as the offense to step up and pick them up.”
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio left a short time later to become the Denver Broncos head coach. Mack appeared in one other playoff game for the Bears in the 2020 season but still hasn’t played in a postseason victory.
Oct. 6, 2019
The Bears entered their London game against the Raiders at 3-1, leading to one of Mack’s more memorable quotes.
“A dog that poops fast don’t poop for long,” he said, later offering an explanation. “It really means that anybody can start fast. But it’s about the whole race. You know what I’m saying? It’s the whole season. Being consistent.”
There was significant buildup about Mack facing his former team, and his game didn’t live up to the hype. The Raiders double-teamed Mack for much of the game to hold him without a sack and with one quarterback hit against Derek Carr.
“The coaches were the real MVPs of today’s game,” Carr said after the Raiders’ 24-21 win.
It was the start of a six-game stretch in which Mack had only one sack. He eventually broke the rough patch with a key strip-sack against New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in late November, but he finished the season with 8 ½ sacks, the second-lowest total of his career next to his rookie season.
Oct. 8, 2020
Mack had six games with two or more sacks while with the Bears, one of the most memorable a 20-19 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.
That was the game Brady lost track of downs. It was also the game Mack flung right tackle Tristan Wirfs to the ground after getting to Brady.
“I can’t explain that, man,” Mack said. “It just happens. I play the game very physical, and it just so happened that he was holding on to me, and I had to get him off.”
Dec. 13, 2020
Mack and the Bears defense throttled the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson on the way to the first of three straight December wins and a playoff berth.
Mack forced a Duke Johnson fumble and recovered it and sacked Watson in the end zone for a safety in a 36-7 win, one of the highlights of a season in which he played through multiple injuries. The Bears had seven sacks on the night.
“He was back there trying to wreak havoc,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays. That’s what we expect him to do. He had a big game and he came out with the right mindset all week and executed his plays. A lot of guys stepped up when they tried to double him, and we had a lot of sacks today. That’s what you want to see.”
Oct. 10, 2021
Mack’s second game against the Raiders was more memorable for him. Playing in their new Las Vegas stadium, he had a sack and eight tackles — the most of his time in Chicago — in a 20-9 Bears win.
“It was amazing,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “He made them regret not wanting to keep him.
“Mack’s our leader. He’s had games like this. And we fuel off that.”
It was one of the final three games of his Bears career and the last victory.
Oct. 31, 2021
The Bears ruled out Mack for the game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a left foot injury, which he had been trying to play through. He sat out two games heading into the bye week.
“This has been one of the fastest starts he’s had in his career, production-wide,” Nagy said. “You feel it. You see it. He’s had a couple weeks there where he’s not been able to practice but he’s been able to strap it up on Sunday and get out there and do a lot of great things. The want is there, but we’ve got to sometimes protect Khalil from himself, and that’s where we’re at right now. We’ll continue to work through things with him, open communication and come up with a good plan.”
A few weeks later, on Nov. 19, the Bears placed Mack on injured reserve and announced he would have season-ending surgery.
“There’s no way you can fill his shoes,” defensive lineman Goldman said. “But you just try to get to the quarterback as much as you can.”
March 10, 2022
Mack’s stay in Chicago ended with the trade to the Chargers. He will reunite with his former Bears position coach — Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
The deal subtracted the once most exciting player on the roster (when he was healthy) but also gave Poles additional needed draft capital and some salary-cap space.
“Obviously you want a lot of picks,” Poles said 10 days earlier at the NFL scouting combine. “But that’s just the hand we were dealt. And we’ll be open-minded on how we can create more picks. And we’ll be smart about that.”
Bears players reacted accordingly, with Jackson tweeting the mind blown emoji and wide receiver Damiere Byrd tweeting “Veto!”
As the Bears say goodbye, here are a few more memorable moments to enjoy.
()
News
New Brighton man sentenced for ‘Boogaloo Bois’ terrorism plotting during George Floyd unrest
A New Brighton man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for conspiring with the “Boogaloo Bois” extremist group in a 2020 plot to provide material support and resources to a foreign terror organization.
Michael Robert Solomon, 31, sold silencers and other gun parts to an FBI agent he believed was a member of Hamas, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
A federal judge accepted Solomon’s guilty plea in May 2021.
In addition to the prison term, Solomon was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to five years of supervised release. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Solomon cooperated with authorities after his arrest and provided information critical to other investigations.
Solomon and his co-defendant, 22-year-old Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, N.C., who pleaded guilty in the case in December 2020, first came to the attention of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in late May 2020.
Authorities began investigating the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government extremist group, after learning that some members were discussing violence and were armed during the unrest in Minneapolis.
In early June 2020, the FBI received information about Teeter, Solomon and other Boogaloo Bois members through a confidential source, whom Solomon and Teeter believed to be a member of Hamas, a militant Palestinian organization opposed to Israel and the United States.
In recorded conversations, the pair expressed that Hamas shares anti-U.S. government views that align with their own, court documents said. Teeter and Solomon also desired to be “mercenaries” for Hamas to generate funds for the Boogaloo Bois movement.
On June 14, Teeter met with the confidential source and proposed ways to assist Hamas, including using explosives to destroy U.S. government buildings, court documents said.
According to court documents, on June 19, Teeter and Solomon met with the source and discussed a plot to destroy a Minnesota courthouse.
Teeter and Solomon also produced and delivered five firearm suppressors to the source and an undercover FBI employee on July 30.
The two agreed to make additional suppressors for Hamas, court documents said.
On Aug. 29, Teeter and Solomon gave the undercover FBI employee a 3D-printed “auto sear” device, believing it would be used by Hamas to convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones, court documents said.
Khalil Mack is gone. So who could be next to leave in the Chicago Bears’ rebuilding project?
The three forces that could shape the Ravens’ salary cap and approach to free agency | ANALYSIS
How Khalil Mack’s 4 years with the Chicago Bears unfolded, from a stunning beginning to the sudden end
New Brighton man sentenced for ‘Boogaloo Bois’ terrorism plotting during George Floyd unrest
ASK IRA: Is Omer Yurtseven over Dewayne Dedmon a Heat possibility?
Tractor-trailer flips off Poplar Street Bridge on-ramp, 2 injured
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: Andover 2, Moorhead 1, 2OT
Cardinals’ home opener set for April, and baseball fans are ready
Nets rally around Ben Simmons for statement win vs. 76ers: ‘If you come at Ben, you come at us.’
Here’s why gas prices are soaring, according to oil industry expert
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?