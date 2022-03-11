News
Magic’s defensive progress to be tested against league’s elite offenses
The Orlando Magic used another high-level defensive showing to secure a 108-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
How much progress has the Magic’s defense made after the All-Star break and how will it handle going up against elite offenses? They won’t have to wait long to find out, with the next week giving them multiple opportunities for answers.
Wednesday marked the sixth time in seven games the Magic (17-50) finished with a better-than-league-average defensive rating — points allowed per 100 possessions.
Orlando’s 104.7 defensive rating since the All-Star break is the league’s best mark during that period and a significant improvement from its 117 defensive rating in nine games before the break.
“That’s two nights in a row holding teams to 102,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wednesday’s win, which came one day after Orlando’s 102-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “That’s what we talk about. We’re going to hang our hats on the defensive end and our guys are understanding that. Our ability to sit down and guard is what we’re going to hang our hats on nightly.”
To Cole Anthony, the Magic’s defensive improvements come from being “tied together on a string.”
Orlando’s been protecting the rim — a staple of its defense — better since the break, allowing 45.1 points in the paint (sixth in the league) compared to 51.1 points (21st) in nine pre-break matchups.
“Rotations, we’ve been on point with that,” Anthony said. “Just having each other’s backs and making multiple efforts as a team. That’s really been the key to our defense being what it is right now.”
The caveat to the Magic’s improved defensive rating? Their performances have come against teams who’ve had season-long offensive struggles (Houston Rockets) or were without at least one of their primary offensive creators (Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet; Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker; Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram).
Friday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) will be the start of matchups that give the Magic a better idea of how much progress they’ve made defensively. The Timberwolves have a 112.8 offensive rating (the league’s seventh-best mark) and a 119.5 offensive rating since Feb. 1.
Sunday’s home game will come against the Philadelphia 76ers, who rank top-three in offensive rating since James Harden joined the lineup while Tuesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets will come against a team that’s played at an elite offensive level since Kevin Durant returned from his left knee injury.
The Magic will know how close they are, or how much farther they have to go.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
What’s the Wild’s plan for veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski?
DETROIT — Alex Goligoski entered Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings having played 50 of 55 games for the Wild this season. He has been a mainstay on a blue line that has been plagued by injuries for the past couple of months.
Whether it was Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, or most recently, Matt Dumba missing an extended period of time, the Wild have been able to rely on the 36-year-old Goligoski to be in the lineup more often than not.
Could that change in the coming weeks? Perhaps.
Asked whether the coaching staff is going to start limiting Goligoski’s minutes in the future, coach Dean Evason responded, “Yep.” While he wouldn’t provide details beyond that affirmative, it’s clear there’s a plan in place for how to handle Goligoski down the stretch.
It doesn’t mean the Wild are going to starting scratching him for no reason. The former Gophers star from Grand Rapids, Minn., is still too good of a player to do that.
But with the way Goligoski’s age has appeared to catch up with him as of late, Wild might not want him to play both games of a back-to-back.
If that’s the case, Goligoski could be watching from the press box during Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. It would explain why rookie Calen Addison is on the current road trip instead of playing big minutes with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
SHAKE IT UP
It’s no secret that the Wild struggled on special teams during a recent stretch that saw them lose eight of 10 games. They were an abysmal 4 for 30 on the power play in that span, prompting the coaching staff to make some changes ahead of Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers.
It paid dividends as Kevin Fiala scored on the power play, with Matt Boldy assisting. They were playing on separate units prior to that game.
“We had to shake it up,” Evason said. “It has sucked.”
In addition to switching up the personnel, Evason also implored his players to get inside more on the power play. He felt they were hanging around the perimeter too much throughout the slump, and thus, making it too easy on opponents.
“They committed to doing what we asked of them as far as getting inside,” Evason said, referencing Fiala’s goal. “He came to the net, and we got a bounce, and he made a good play to score the goal. We did a lot of good things on it, so we’ll hopefully continue to do that.”
WAKE-UP CALL
There’s no doubt that Brandon Duhaime looked motivated throughout Tuesday’s game against the Rangers. He was nearly scratched for that one in favor of Connor Dewar, and that seemed to get his attention.
Asked if the coaching staff has had conversations with Duhaime about his recent struggles, Evason sidestepped the question, making it about the team as a whole.
“We’re communicating all the time,” Evason said. “As a coaching staff, we have 1-on-1’s with guys all the time in different situations, positively and negatively. Without getting into a lot of details, there’s a lot of guys that have had touch-ups as of late.”
As for Dewar sitting out this week, the coach was adamant that it had nothing to do with how he has played.
“It’s a numbers things,” Evason said. “We played well (Tuesday), so we’ll have the same lineup.”
Class 2A state hockey quarterfinals: Prior Lake 6, No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall 0
A tournament so deep it was expected to deliver a number of upsets did so in the very first game Thursday in St. Paul, at Cretin-Derham Hall’s expense.
When teams are somewhat evenly matched, it can often come down to which player rises up to make the big play. Mr. Hockey candidate Alex Bump stepped up to the plate Thursday.
The Vermont commit tallied a natural hat trick in the first period — three of his five goals for the game — to spur Prior Lake to a 6-0 upset of the Raiders. The goals consisted of one impressive snipe after another as the senior forward staked his team to an advantage that allowed the Lakers to control the way the game was played throughout.
Prior Lake out-shot Cretin-Derham Hall 33-22. Bump added an assist in the third period on Sam Rice’s power-play goal to put Prior Lake up 4-0 and essentially ice the game . Bump’s fourth goal was a clean finish amid carnage in front of the Raiders’ net, and No. 5 — the cherry on top and his 46th of the season — came in front of the net off the rush to put the game into running time.
In their first state tournament appearance ever, the unseeded Lakers (19-10) are off to Friday night’s state semifinals.
Cretin-Derham Hall (24-4) was making its first state tournament trip since 2009.
Former St. Louis school principal facing federal charges in murder-for-hire plot
ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury has indicted a former St. Louis school principal and his friend for the 2016 murder of a pregnant teacher.
Jocelyn Peters was found shot to death inside her Central West End apartment on March 24, 2016. Peters, 30, was seven months pregnant at the time of her murder. She taught third grade at Horace Mann Elementary School in the Tower Grove neighborhood of south city.
Months later, Phillip Carter of Oklahoma was arrested in connection with the killing. St. Louis homicide detectives learned Carter had been a longtime friend of Cornelius Green, who was Peters’ boyfriend at the time.
The federal indictment alleges Green, who was already legally married, was cheating on his spouse with Peters and got her pregnant in 2015.
Green was the former principal at Carr Lane Visual & Performing Arts Middle School, near Downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Public Schools, Green had been employed by the district since 2002 where he worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and, eventually, principal.
Sometime in early 2016, prosecutors say Green hatched a plan to murder Jocelyn Peters and their unborn child. He reached out to his friend Cutler and offered to pay him to commit the deed.
On or about March 7, 2016, Green sent a UPS package to Cutler containing $2,500 as a retainer for the crime.
On March 21, Cutler traveled from Oklahoma to St. Louis to stay at Green’s residence. The following day, Green traveled from St. Louis to Chicago so he wouldn’t be in town when Peters was killed.
Prosecutors allege Cutler entered Peters’ apartment and shot her in bed before fleeing.
Green and Cutler are currently incarerated and awaiting trial. They were previously charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for the murders of Peters and her unborn child.
