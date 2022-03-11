News
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin ‘Kingdom’ tour coming to the X in June
The “Kingdom” tour, featuring Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin will stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on June 25.
Tickets (with prices not yet announced), go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 via ticketmaster.com.
Five-time Grammy-nominated Maverick City Music features a rotating group of members that include Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Aaron Moses, Joe L Barnes and Brandon Lake. The group draws inspiration from soul, gospel, R&B, and indie rock.
Kirk Franklin is a 16-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, arranger, and producer with more than 30 years of hits that bridge hip-hop, pop and gospel.
Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires are special guests on the tour.
Man, 19, wounded when he’s shot in leg in bar in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland
A man was shot and wounded in a bar in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland early Friday.
Officers found the 19-year-old lying on the sidewalk outside Plums Bar & Grill with a gunshot wound to the leg at about 12:30 a.m., said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
He told officers he was inside the bar at Snelling and Randolph avenues when he heard a loud pop and realized he was shot, Davis said. There were numerous people leaving the bar when officers arrived.
Paramedics took the man to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one was under arrest as of Friday morning.
Plums owner Dan McQuillan said there was not a confrontation or fight and he was told by police that, as of this point in the investigation, it may have happened when a gun accidentally discharged.
“We’ve owned the place for 35 years and never had anything like this happen before,” McQuillan said.
Everyone who comes into the bar has to present identification showing their age, which McQuillan said indicates the 19-year-old showed an ID that said he was 21 or older. “We’ll continue to enforce that and … make sure we’re up to date with any forms of ID that are circulating,” he said.
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv was on the move again, spreading out into forests and towns near the capital.
On the economic and political front, the U.S. and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction Russia by revoking its most favored trading status, while on the ground, the Kremlin’s forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavier losses and stiffer resistance than anticipated.
“It’s ugly already, but it’s going to get worse,” said Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.
With the invasion in its 16th day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been “certain positive developments” in Russia-Ukraine talks, but gave no details.
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had “reached a strategic turning point,” though he did not elaborate.
“It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it,” he said via video from Kyiv.
He also said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country. Thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed in the invasion.
So far, the Russians have made the biggest advances on cities in the east and south — including in Mariupol, the heavily bombarded seaport where civilians scrounged for food and fuel amid a harrowing 10-day-old siege — while struggling in the north and around Kyiv.
On Friday, they continued to launch airstrikes in urban areas such as Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol, while also pounding targets away from the main battle zones.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in the west “out of action.”
The Lutsk strikes killed four Ukrainian servicemen and wounded six, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered into shelters in an air raid alert
Russian airstrikes also targeted for the first time the eastern city of Dnipro, a major industrial hub and Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, situated on the Dnieper River. Three strikes hit, killing at least one person, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.
In images of the aftermath released by Ukraine’s emergency agency, firefighters doused a flaming building, and ash fell on bloodied rubble. Smoke billowed over shattered concrete where buildings once stood.
In another potentially ominous development, new satellite photos appeared to show the massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had split up and fanned out.
Howitzers were towed into position to open fire, and armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city, according to Maxar Technologies, the company that produced the images.
The 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of tanks and other vehicles had massed outside Kyiv early last week. But its advance had appeared to stall amid reports of food and fuel shortages, muddy roads and attacks by Ukrainian troops with anti-tank missiles.
The purpose of the latest move was unclear, though Russia is widely expected eventually to try to encircle the capital.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said that after making “limited progress,” Russian forces were trying to “re-set and re-posture” their troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
But Reynolds, the defense analyst, said the move, in part, looked like an attempt by the troops to better protect themselves by dispersing. He said it may indicate the Russians are not ready to surround the city just yet.
Repeated rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have taken place along the Belarus border, and the two countries’ foreign ministers held talks on Thursday with no apparent progress, while various third countries have also made attempts to broker a stop to the fighting.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the fact that negotiations are taking place so early in the fighting “might speak to Russian concerns” about the progress of the war.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian soldiers traversed snow-dusted fields and woods near Kyiv, rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers slung over their shoulders, in a video recorded by Radio Free Europe. One of them vowed to kill their enemies over the bombing of Mariupol.
Gunfire and explosions could be heard, and at one point, shots split the air nearby, and the soldiers dropped to the ground and returned fire.
In Washington, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The move to revoke to revoke “most favored nation” status for Russia was taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.
“The free world is coming together to confront Putin,” Biden said.
Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports. Other Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow to Russia, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply. Putin has insisted Russia can endure sanctions.
The United Nations’ political chief said the U.N. has received credible reports that Russian forces are using cluster bombs in Ukraine, including in populated areas. Cluster bombs scatter “bomblets” over wide areas. Their use against civilians is prohibited under international law.
In Syria, Russia backed the government in imposing long, brutal sieges of opposition-held cities, wreaking heavy destruction and causing widespread civilian casualties. That history, along with the siege of Mariupol, has raised fears of similar bloodshed in Ukraine.
Temperatures sank below freezing across most of Ukraine and were forecast to hit -13 degrees Celsius (8 Fahrenheit) in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has come under heavy bombardment.
About 400 apartment buildings in Kharkiv lost heat, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov appealed to remaining residents to descend into the subway or other underground shelters where blankets and hot food were being distributed.
The bombardment continued in Mariupol, where a deadly strike on a maternity hospital this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations. Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians from the city of 430,000 have been thwarted by continued attacks, and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk put the number of dead there at more than 1,300.
Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the United Nations.
___
Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, along with other reporters around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
NCAA women’s hockey: Nation’s top lines collide in quarterfinal between Gophers, UMD
The top-scoring line in women’s hockey features the nation’s top two scorers, Taylor Heise and Abigail Boreen, who will check into Saturday’s NCAA tournament game against Minnesota Duluth with a combined 124 points.
But it’s their partner, Catie Skaja, who just might make the whole thing work.
“Those two know if they didn’t have Skaja, they wouldn’t have the success they’re having,” Minnesota assistant coach and former Gophers All-American Natalie Darwitz said.
Together, they are arguably the best line in college hockey with a combined 61 goals and NCAA-leading 170 points.
“We feel unstoppable,” Boreen said.
That’s been true enough, but the Bulldogs will have something to say about that on Saturday when the team’s meet at Ridder Arena for a trip to the Frozen Four on March 18-20 in State College, Pa.
Eighth-ranked UMD (25-11-1) made quick work of No. 9 Harvard on Thursday, a 4-0 victory at Ridder that set up a sixth meeting this season between the WCHA rivals. Leading the way was the nation’s second-leading scoring line. and it’s pretty close.
Senior center Gabbie Hughes scored a hat trick, and linemates Elizabeth Giguère and Anna Klein had assists on all of them for a total of eight of the Bulldogs’ 11 points. That’s now 166 points this season that that line.
As Gophers coach Brad Frost said before the teams’ last meeting, “It starts with them.”
One could say the same for the top line of No. 2 Minnesota (29-8-1). Heise leads the nation with 19 goals and 66 points, and Boreen is next with 24 goals and 58 points. But it’s often Skaja, a senior from New Prague who was hampered by injuries last season, leading the way as the first forward in the offensive zone — the F1 in Gophers’ parlance.
Asked to describe her role, Skaja said, “I see it as one that just disrupts things, gets the energy going. I mean, love to be F1, and (Darwitz) and I talk about it all the time — that’s my role, to be F1, cause those turnovers, allow time and space for those two.”
Early in the season, Frost and his staff made two moves that seemed to sync up the Gophers’ entire lineup, moving Skaja to the first line and making Amy Potomak the center on the third. The moves were made before a road series at then-No. 3 Colgate, a Gophers sweep.
Since then, Skaja has scored all 18 of her goals and registered 26 of her 28 assists, but the moves made every line better. Minnesota was 3-3 before the change; they’re 25-6-1 since.
“We have confidence, at any point in the game, to play any line against the other team’s top line, and that’s what’s cool about this team — that depth,” said Darwitz, who with assistant Jake Bobrowski has coached the Gophers forwards this season.
The matchup of top lines isn’t lost on either team.
“It kind of fuels us to play against such a strong line and gives our unit some extra motivation,” said Hughes, who grew up in Lino Lakes and played at Centennial High School. “It also is a lot more fun playing against such high-level competition.”
More important is the game itself. UMD wasn’t happy with the way it played in the WCHA Final Faceoff, especially after going 2-2 against the Gophers during the regular season. The Gophers scored in the first 43 seconds and never trailed in a 5-1 victory.
“We’re really fired up knowing we didn’t play the way we wanted to play, and didn’t play to the best of our abilities,” Hughes said. “We’re just excited to prove that game was a hiccup for us, and want to start as strong and as fast as we can.”
The Gophers have something to prove, as well. They were ranked No. 1 for five weeks in both weekly polls and the PairWise and RPI standings before dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to Ohio State in the Final Faceoff championship game.
The Bulldogs were in the Frozen Four last season; Minnesota hasn’t played in an NCAA tournament game since 2018-19. Ready to play Ohio State in a first-round game before college sports were shut down in 2020, they were left out of the field last season.
“I think we have a lot to give,” Skaja said. “We have a lot that was taken away from us, so we’re going to play with more grit, more intensity, and I think that’s going to shock some teams. It’s a really exciting time. We haven’t been here in a while and it’s good to be back and be able to prove that we should be here and we are the best team in the country.”
