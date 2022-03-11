News
Minnesota House passes DFL’s drought relief bill
The Minnesota House voted 101-33 Thursday evening to pass a Democratic-Farmer-Labor version of a drought relief bill for farmers and ranchers. But with a competing Republican proposal from the Senate, aid may face further delays as lawmakers work to hash out differences between the bills.
A Republican-backed proposal that passed the Agriculture Committee in the Senate Wednesday focuses mostly on grants for farmers and ranchers, appropriating $10 million in relief grants, as well as funding for the state Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and $500,000 for deer farmers.
The Democrats’ proposal offers similar relief but adds $13 million for programs including reforestation efforts to counter tree loss inflicted by the drought and grants for water infrastructure.
“The ongoing drought has affected forests throughout Minnesota,” Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, said in a release announcing the bill passing the House. “This bill provides for reforestation in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Protecting our public natural resources is critical in conserving water and mitigating climate change.”
Hansen and Rep. Mike Sundin, DFL-Esko, authored the House version of the relief bill, which despite some Republican protests passed with bipartisan support.
Earlier on in the Legislative session, both parties appeared to agree on $10 million in drought relief. With two competing versions of the bill in the Legislature, the House and Senate will likely have to negotiate on a compromise in conference committee.
Minnesota Senate approves GOP’s mandate on K-12 curriculum requirement
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday advanced a proposal to require K-12 teachers to make public their class syllabus and update parents if there were meaningful changes during the course of the academic year.
The plan is the latest piece of GOP lawmakers’ so-called “Parents Bill of Rights” to advance through the chamber and the bill’s author said it comes on the heels of the pandemic and after parents reported that they had trouble getting information about their kids’ syllabi from public or charter schools.
On a 36-31 vote, senators advanced the proposal, which will face an uphill climb in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led House of Representatives. Republican lawmakers around the country have introduced similar bills ahead of the midterm elections in the fall.
And Minnesota Republicans said they were a top priority coming into the 2021 legislative session.
“During COVID, the burden fell more on parents ins some cases, and as we move back to balance, let’s remember that partnership needs to be strengthened every day because that is what’s best for our kids,” the bill’s author Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, said. Benson is also running for governor on the GOP ticket. “We’re giving parents visibility to understand what their child will be learning in the month and in the year to come. … I hope this syllabus requirement becomes a tool to help parents and teachers be partners.”
Democrats pushed back on the need for the bill and cited concerns from Education Minnesota — the state’s largest teacher’s union — noting that the requirement would be onerous on educators who are already stretched thin.
“These are unnecessary mandates. There are already over 40 elements in statute that remind us, require us to communicate with our parents as teachers,” Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said. “Yes, our parents should and do already share their curriculum. … This bill and the bill we heard last week are going to require teachers who are already overworked to do even more.”
The Minnesota School Boards Association, Association of Metropolitan School Districts and Minnesota Association of School Administrators in written testimony said they supported efforts to get parents involved in the classroom but hoped lawmakers would avoid “time-consuming and costly new mandates.”
Former Hormel CEO, Albert Lea attorney join field to succeed Hagedorn in 1st District
The race to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn grew Thursday as a former CEO of Hormel Foods announced he’s running as a Democrat and an Albert Lea attorney joined the GOP field.
Jeff Ettinger served as CEO of Hormel from 2005 until 2016, a time of major growth for the Austin-based food company best known for its meat brands like Spam, Cure 81 ham, Black Label bacon, Jennie-O Turkey and Dinty Moore beef stew.
“I’m not a politician,” Ettinger said in a statement. “I’m a business leader and ran one of the largest companies in southern Minnesota. I’m proud of the work our team did at Hormel to grow the company and provide more opportunities for our employees but I’m equally proud of our work in making the Austin community a better place to live. I’d like to continue that work for all of southern Minnesota.
Also filing Thursday was Matt Benda, an agricultural law attorney from Albert Lea.
“The First Congressional District is Minnesota’s agricultural breadbasket filled with hard-working people farming our land, running main street businesses and saving lives with world class healthcare,” Benda said in a statement. “Congressman Jim Hagedorn was a tireless advocate for these foundational pillars, and I would be honored to carry on his work in these critical areas.”
Hagedorn died of kidney cancer two weeks ago. Gov. Tim Walz has called a special primary for May 24, followed by a special election on Aug. 9 to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term. The filing period closes Tuesday.
Other candidates in the southern Minnesota district include Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson and former Rep. Brad Finstad, and Democrats Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor and onetime U.S. Senate candidate; Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, who went from homelessness in Rochester to Yale University and Cambridge University; and Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookstore owner.
Nets silence Philly fans in blowout victory over the Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — The night began with boos for Ben Simmons.
The night ended with boos for the 76ers, and cheers from the traveling Nets faithful after the arena cleared.
Philly fans booed Simmons, the ex-Sixers star who joined the Nets in the James Harden trade, every time he was visible: When he entered the team hotel after the bus arrived in Philadelphia; when he assisted Patty Mills during pregame warmups, and when he emerged from the locker room wearing a black-and-yellow hockey jersey to join his team on the bench as a spectator for Thursday night’s rivalry game.
Those boos may have impacted Simmons, who smiled at times when the fans poured on. But they had no effect whatsoever on a Nets team that strung together its most dominant win of a tattered yet fully salvageable regular season.
The Nets made quick work of the new-look Sixers, leading by more than 30 en route to a 129-100 victory in Philadelphia. It was the most focused performance the Nets have put forth in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that uprooted their roster mid-season, and they have won two straight since their get-right victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry scored 25 of the Nets’ first 26 points and combined for 71 on the night. At one point, the trio had scored 44 points to Philly’s 42.
Meanwhile it was a night to forget for Harden, who couldn’t muster any offense. The Beard scored 25 or more points in each of his first four games as a 76er but shot just 3-of-17 from the field for 11 points against the Nets. It was a vintage Harden performance: He shot 2-of-11 against the Sacramento Kings, 6-of-19 against the Phoenix Suns and 4-of-13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three of his last games against the Nets before the trade to Philly.
And to think: At some point, Simmons will be off the bench and on the floor joining the players who just reduced his former teammates to ash on Thursday.
Here’s some more food for thought: This might not be the last time these two teams play this season.
Thursday night’s victory moves the Nets just two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They also have the NBA’s fourth-easiest remaining schedule, and with the Philly game now behind him, Simmons is expected to overcome his back soreness, get in shape and join the rotation in the coming weeks.
Yet even without Simmons, even without Joe Harris (out for the season with ankle soreness), and even without LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), the Nets proved the better team by a mile. Joel Embiid scored 27 points but did all of his damage from the foul line, where he shot 15-of-19 from the charity stripe in the first half alone. The Nets sent doubles at Embiid and rushed him every time he touched the ball, forcing him into a 5-of-17 shooting night from the field.
Meanwhile, the Nets shot 56% as a team and 45% from deep, featuring 25 points from Durant, 24 from Curry and another 22 from Irving. They also held the Sixers to less than 120 points for their first time in any games Harden and Embiid have played together.
As dominant of a victory as Thursday night was for the Nets, it’s only one mark in the win column. Brooklyn is still fighting an uphill battle: They remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, in need of a Hail Mary to evade the end-of-the-season play-in tournament.
Yet with Irving, Durant and Curry, the Nets proved more than capable of handling a top-four Eastern Conference foe. And as for Simmons, so what if Philly fans booed him?
Those boos will be a distant memory when he makes his Nets debut, though it remains unclear when that date will come.
