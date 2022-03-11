Minnesota Senate approves ALS funding, a tribute to member stricken with disease

DETROIT — Cam Talbot made a beeline from his crease with fists flying nearly 200 feet away from him.

A tense battle between the Wild and Red Wings had just erupted into a street fight on the other end and Talbot was about to let his teammates go at it alone.

It started with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic taking a full swing at Jordan Greenway with no time on the clock. That ignited complete chaos that featured Greenway ready to drop the gloves with anyone willing to accept his invitation, Talbot picking a fight with Nedeljkovic to no avail, and Matt Dumba pummeling rookie sensation Lucas Raymond with a series of haymakers that left a pool of blood on the ice.

When the dust settled, and the blood got scraped from the surface, the Wild and the Red Wings actually had to finish a hockey game.

In the end, the Wild prevailed 6-5 in a shootout, an anticlimactic way to decide a highly entertaining game.

It was a fast start for the Wild with Matt Boldy cashing in a couple of minutes into the game to make it 1-0. Not long after that, Jakub Vrana helped the Red Wings tied the game at 1-1 with a rising shot that beat Talbot.

The scoring continued midway through the first period when Joel Eriksson Ek put the Wild in front 2-1. Kinda. Though he technically gets credit for the goal, Eriksson Ek can thank Nedeljkovic, who essentially scored on himself when his clearing attempt accidentally knocked the puck into the back of the net.

Give the Red Wings credit for not folding at that point. They tied the score at 2-2 with a goal from Raymond a couple of minutes later, then moved in front 3-2 when Vrana hammered home a wide-angled shot.

The deficit grew for the Wild early the second period as Raymond scored for the Red Wings to make it 4-2. Mats Zuccarello responded with a goal to make it 4-3, then the Wild appeared to tie the game before a goaltender interference penalty wiped the goal off the board.

As the second period came to a close, the Wild and Red Wings got into the aforementioned brawl. The officials assessed a handful of penalties, including roughing minors on Greenway and Dumba, roughing minors on Nedeljkovic and Raymond, and a penalty against Talbot for leaving his crease.

That put the Wild on the penalty kill to start the third period, and after killing the penalty with relative ease, the Wild tied the game at 4-4 when Boldy found the back of the net once again. Then, after shaking off a series of big hits, Kirill Kaprizov put the Wild in front 5-4 with a clutch goal.

While it looked like it might be enough for the Wild, Jordan Oesterle helped the Red Wings tie the game at 5-5 with a snipe in the waning minutes.

That forced overtime and the ensuing shootout where the Wild came out on top.