Minnesota Senate approves GOP’s mandate on K-12 curriculum requirement
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday advanced a proposal to require K-12 teachers to make public their class syllabus and update parents if there were meaningful changes during the course of the academic year.
The plan is the latest piece of GOP lawmakers’ so-called “Parents Bill of Rights” to advance through the chamber and the bill’s author said it comes on the heels of the pandemic and after parents reported that they had trouble getting information about their kids’ syllabi from public or charter schools.
On a 36-31 vote, senators advanced the proposal, which will face an uphill climb in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led House of Representatives. Republican lawmakers around the country have introduced similar bills ahead of the midterm elections in the fall.
And Minnesota Republicans said they were a top priority coming into the 2021 legislative session.
“During COVID, the burden fell more on parents ins some cases, and as we move back to balance, let’s remember that partnership needs to be strengthened every day because that is what’s best for our kids,” the bill’s author Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, said. Benson is also running for governor on the GOP ticket. “We’re giving parents visibility to understand what their child will be learning in the month and in the year to come. … I hope this syllabus requirement becomes a tool to help parents and teachers be partners.”
Democrats pushed back on the need for the bill and cited concerns from Education Minnesota — the state’s largest teacher’s union — noting that the requirement would be onerous on educators who are already stretched thin.
“These are unnecessary mandates. There are already over 40 elements in statute that remind us, require us to communicate with our parents as teachers,” Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said. “Yes, our parents should and do already share their curriculum. … This bill and the bill we heard last week are going to require teachers who are already overworked to do even more.”
The Minnesota School Boards Association, Association of Metropolitan School Districts and Minnesota Association of School Administrators in written testimony said they supported efforts to get parents involved in the classroom but hoped lawmakers would avoid “time-consuming and costly new mandates.”
Former Hormel CEO, Albert Lea attorney join field to succeed Hagedorn in 1st District
The race to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn grew Thursday as a former CEO of Hormel Foods announced he’s running as a Democrat and an Albert Lea attorney joined the GOP field.
Jeff Ettinger served as CEO of Hormel from 2005 until 2016, a time of major growth for the Austin-based food company best known for its meat brands like Spam, Cure 81 ham, Black Label bacon, Jennie-O Turkey and Dinty Moore beef stew.
“I’m not a politician,” Ettinger said in a statement. “I’m a business leader and ran one of the largest companies in southern Minnesota. I’m proud of the work our team did at Hormel to grow the company and provide more opportunities for our employees but I’m equally proud of our work in making the Austin community a better place to live. I’d like to continue that work for all of southern Minnesota.
Also filing Thursday was Matt Benda, an agricultural law attorney from Albert Lea.
“The First Congressional District is Minnesota’s agricultural breadbasket filled with hard-working people farming our land, running main street businesses and saving lives with world class healthcare,” Benda said in a statement. “Congressman Jim Hagedorn was a tireless advocate for these foundational pillars, and I would be honored to carry on his work in these critical areas.”
Hagedorn died of kidney cancer two weeks ago. Gov. Tim Walz has called a special primary for May 24, followed by a special election on Aug. 9 to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term. The filing period closes Tuesday.
Other candidates in the southern Minnesota district include Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson and former Rep. Brad Finstad, and Democrats Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor and onetime U.S. Senate candidate; Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, who went from homelessness in Rochester to Yale University and Cambridge University; and Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookstore owner.
Nets silence Philly fans in blowout victory over the Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — The night began with boos for Ben Simmons.
The night ended with boos for the 76ers, and cheers from the traveling Nets faithful after the arena cleared.
Philly fans booed Simmons, the ex-Sixers star who joined the Nets in the James Harden trade, every time he was visible: When he entered the team hotel after the bus arrived in Philadelphia; when he assisted Patty Mills during pregame warmups, and when he emerged from the locker room wearing a black-and-yellow hockey jersey to join his team on the bench as a spectator for Thursday night’s rivalry game.
Those boos may have impacted Simmons, who smiled at times when the fans poured on. But they had no effect whatsoever on a Nets team that strung together its most dominant win of a tattered yet fully salvageable regular season.
The Nets made quick work of the new-look Sixers, leading by more than 30 en route to a 129-100 victory in Philadelphia. It was the most focused performance the Nets have put forth in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that uprooted their roster mid-season, and they have won two straight since their get-right victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry scored 25 of the Nets’ first 26 points and combined for 71 on the night. At one point, the trio had scored 44 points to Philly’s 42.
Meanwhile it was a night to forget for Harden, who couldn’t muster any offense. The Beard scored 25 or more points in each of his first four games as a 76er but shot just 3-of-17 from the field for 11 points against the Nets. It was a vintage Harden performance: He shot 2-of-11 against the Sacramento Kings, 6-of-19 against the Phoenix Suns and 4-of-13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three of his last games against the Nets before the trade to Philly.
And to think: At some point, Simmons will be off the bench and on the floor joining the players who just reduced his former teammates to ash on Thursday.
Here’s some more food for thought: This might not be the last time these two teams play this season.
Thursday night’s victory moves the Nets just two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They also have the NBA’s fourth-easiest remaining schedule, and with the Philly game now behind him, Simmons is expected to overcome his back soreness, get in shape and join the rotation in the coming weeks.
Yet even without Simmons, even without Joe Harris (out for the season with ankle soreness), and even without LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), the Nets proved the better team by a mile. Joel Embiid scored 27 points but did all of his damage from the foul line, where he shot 15-of-19 from the charity stripe in the first half alone. The Nets sent doubles at Embiid and rushed him every time he touched the ball, forcing him into a 5-of-17 shooting night from the field.
Meanwhile, the Nets shot 56% as a team and 45% from deep, featuring 25 points from Durant, 24 from Curry and another 22 from Irving. They also held the Sixers to less than 120 points for their first time in any games Harden and Embiid have played together.
As dominant of a victory as Thursday night was for the Nets, it’s only one mark in the win column. Brooklyn is still fighting an uphill battle: They remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, in need of a Hail Mary to evade the end-of-the-season play-in tournament.
Yet with Irving, Durant and Curry, the Nets proved more than capable of handling a top-four Eastern Conference foe. And as for Simmons, so what if Philly fans booed him?
Those boos will be a distant memory when he makes his Nets debut, though it remains unclear when that date will come.
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval Thursday, hitching a ride on a government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion killing thousands and forcing over 2 million others to flee, the Senate approved the overall $1.5 trillion overall legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but they’ve rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against brutal force has been inspirational for many voters.
“We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight against Putin,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said just before the vote. “And once we pass this funding in a short while, we will keep that promise.”
The House passed the compromise bill easily Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s signature was certain.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said approval “proves once more that members of both parties can come together to deliver results for the American people” — a phenomenon in short supply in recent years.
She also prodded lawmakers to revive money “urgently needed to prevent severe disruptions to our COVID response.” In an embarrassment to Biden and Democratic leaders who’d made it a top priority, the House on Wednesday dropped the measure’s $15.6 billion for continuing efforts to battle the pandemic after rank-and-file lawmakers balked at cuts in aid states had been promised.
Around half the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon’s costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door. Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.
Republicans strongly backed that spending. But they criticized Biden for moving too timidly, such as in the unresolved dispute with Poland over how that nation could give MiG fighter jets to Ukraine that its pilots know how to fly.
“This administration’s first instinct is to flinch, wait for international and public pressure to overwhelm them, and then take action only after the most opportune moment has passed us by,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
White House aides told Congress last month that Biden wanted $6.4 billion to counter Russia’s invasion. He ended up formally requesting $10 billion, an amount that it took an eager Congress just a few days to boost to its final figure of $13.6 billion.
The $1.5 trillion bill carrying that aid gave Democrats a near 7% increase for domestic initiatives, which constituted a bit less than half the package. That translated to beefed-up spending for schools, housing, child care, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement grants to communities and feeding programs.
The measure also directs money to minority communities and historically black colleges, renews efforts aimed at preventing domestic violence against women and requires infrastructure operators to report serious hacking incidents to federal authorities.
Republicans lay claim to an almost 6% boost for defense, including money for 85 advanced F-35 fighter planes, 13 new Navy ships, upgrades for 90 Abrams tanks and improvements for schools on military bases. There would be another $300 million for Ukraine and $300 million for other Eastern European allies on top of the measure’s emergency funding.
The GOP also prevailed in retaining decades-old restrictions against using federal money to pay for nearly all abortions. And they forced Biden to abandon goals for his 2022 budget — politically implausible from the start — that envisioned 16% domestic program increases and defense growth of less than 2%.
Besides those policy victories, many lawmakers of both parties had one incentive to back the spending package that they have not enjoyed since 2010. Democratic leaders restored the old practice of earmarks, hometown projects for lawmakers that Congress dropped in 2011 because voters viewed it as a sleazy misspending of taxpayers’ money.
The practice restored, the expansive bill was laced with thousands of the projects at a price tag of several billion dollars. Years ago, the numbers were often higher.
Affirming the practice’s popularity, the Senate rejected an amendment by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to strip the earmarks. Braun said they encompassed 367 pages that weighed five pounds and showed “the swamp is rising again.” The amendment’s defeat by a bipartisan 64-35 margin spoke for itself.
Government agencies have operated under last year’s lower spending levels since the new fiscal year began Oct. 1 because, as usual, Congress hadn’t approved any bills by then updating those amounts.
Months of talks produced the compromise spending pact this week. With the latest temporary spending measure expiring Friday night, Biden’s signature of the $1.5 trillion bill would avert a weekend federal shutdown, which was never going to happen because neither party had reason to spark such a battle.
The Senate sent Biden a separate bill financing agencies through Tuesday in case it takes time to complete the required reprinting and proofreading of the lengthy measure.
A lot has happened since Oct. 1, much of it challenging for Democrats. Biden’s polling numbers have sunk, high inflation has persisted and gasoline prices have jumped. Omicron’s fade has left voters impatient to end pandemic restrictions, Biden’s marquee social and environment bill has crashed and Russia has invaded Ukraine.
With that election-year backdrop, Democrats saw the $1.5 trillion package as their chance to claim wins.
Currently controlling both the White House and Congress, Democrats could lose their narrow House and Senate majorities in November’s midterm elections, meaning this could be the peak of their ability to win policy priorities for years. Before last year, the last time they controlled both branches was in 2010.
The largesse has been enabled, in part, by both parties’ relaxed attitudes toward gargantuan federal deficits.
Last year’s pandemic-fueled shortfall of $2.8 trillion was the second worst ever. It was so high that Biden has suggested that this year’s projected $1.8 trillion gap would be an accomplishment because it would be $1 trillion smaller, the biggest reduction ever.
