Missouri’s average gas price is nearing the record high set in 2008

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s average gas price is just 9 cents lower than the state record set in July 2008.

On Thursday, AAA reported the statewide average gas price was $3.85 per gallon. The record is $3.94.

Missouri has the second-lowest average gas price in the nation, according to AAA. Drivers in Kansas have the lowest prices at $3.82. The national average is $4.32.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

One week ago, Missouri’s average gas price was $3.40. One year ago, Missouri’s average gas price was $2.59.

St. Louis’ average gas price on Thursday was $3.99. Last week it was $3.49. One year ago, it was $2.61.