News
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season that will begin April 7.
The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote Thursday, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25 p.m. Owners planned to hold a ratification vote later in the day.
The agreement will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16. Fans can start making plans to be at Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium and Camden Yards next month. Opening day is being planned a little more than a week behind the original date on March 31.
The deal will also set off a rapid-fire round of free agency. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.
The sport’s new collective bargaining agreement will also expand the playoffs to 12 teams and introduce incentives to limit so-called “tanking.” The minimum salary will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to around $230 million this year, a slight loosening for the biggest spenders such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox. A new bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.
Commissioner Rob Manfred had set a Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game schedule along with full pay and service time required for players to reach free agency. Talks spilled past the deadline and Manfred announced more cancellations Wednesday, increasing the total to 184 of the 2,230 games.
After yet another snag, this time over management’s desire for an international amateur draft, the deal came together Thursday afternoon and capped nearly a year of talks that saw pitchers Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller take prominent roles as union spokesmen.
Players had fumed for years about the deal that expired Dec. 1, which saw payrolls decline for 4% in 2021 compared to the last full season, back to their 2015 level. The union had an ambitious negotiating stance in talks that began last spring, asking for free-agency rights to increase with an age-based backstop and for an expansion of salary arbitration to its level from 1974-86.
In the late stages, the level and rates of the luxury tax, designed as a break on spending, became the key to a deal. Players think that too low a threshold and too high a rate acts tantamount to a salary cap, which the union fought off with a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
The agreement came after three days of shuttle negotiations between the MLB offices in midtown Manhattan and the players’ association headquarters, three blocks away.
Despite hundreds of hours of threats and counter-threats, the sides are set to avoid regular-season games being canceled by labor conflict for the first time since the 1994-95 strike. Games originally announced as canceled by Manfred were changed to postponed, and MLB will modify the original schedule.
The deal came at a cost, though, with years of public rancor again casting both owners and players as money obsessed. Spring training in Arizona and Florida was disrupted for the third straight year following two exhibition seasons altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Exhibition games had been scheduled to start Feb. 26.
Players will have about 28 days of training rather than the usual 42 for pitchers and catchers.
In some ways, the negotiations were similar to those in 1990, when a lockout started Feb. 15 and ended with a four-year deal announced 1:18 a.m. on March 19.
___
More AP MLB: and
News
Baseball’s back: MLB, Players agree to deal ending lockout
ST. LOUIS– Major League Baseball’s lockout of its players is over, 99 days after it began.
One day after more regular season games were at least temporarily canceled, including the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener, the sides came to an agreement that preserves a 162 game season. The Players Asociation has ratified the agreement, according to the Associated Press. The owners have not officially ratified it yet.
Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.
Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.
The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin, when the international draft obstacle caused MLB to refuse to counter the union’s latest overall proposal. Terms of the ultimate final agreement were not immediately available.
In a Mark Feinsand story on MLB.com shared on the MLB Twitter account, some of the terms are as follows:
- Increased minimum salaries
- Raised competitive balance tax thresholds
- Universal DH
- A system to prevent service-time manipulation
- 12 team postseason
This is a developing story and will be updated
News
Assistant public defenders in MN authorize strike vote, say they’re ‘sounding the alarm’ about broken system
Most assistant public defenders in Minnesota authorized a strike in a vote announced Thursday, after they rejected a contract offer from the state.
Teamsters Local 320, which represents more than 650 employees of the Minnesota Board of Public Defense, said in a statement that workers “are sounding the alarm as the state continues to fall short on its efforts to reform its broken criminal justice system.” They represent 80 to 90 people of people charged with a crime in Minnesota.
The union plans to file its intent to strike Thursday and there will be a mandatory 10-day “cooling off period” when they’ll go back to the bargaining table with the state. The union’s goal is to reach an agreement to avoid a work stoppage, said Brian Aldes, Local 320 secretary-treasurer. It’s the first time the public defenders union in Minnesota has authorized a strike.
The bargaining committee recommended that members reject the contract offer from the Minnesota Board of Public Defense, which the board said was its “last, best and final offer.”
Local 320 said in a statement that the offer doesn’t address the board’s “long standing and rampant issues of high caseloads, high turnover, low employee morale, and pay inequities — issues which are preventing BoPD attorneys from meeting mandated ethical standards and systematically harming the State’s indigent clients, the majority of whom are people of color.”
Minnesota needs 149 more attorneys and an additional 100+ staff in support roles to meet national standards for public defender caseloads, State Public Defender William Ward told the Minnesota House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee in January.
A House bill would appropriate $50 million from the state’s general fund to the Board of Public Defense in fiscal year 2023.
Local 320 represents about 470 attorneys working as assistant public defenders throughout the state, except those hired before 1999 who work for Ramsey or Hennepin counties, Aldes said. The staff also includes investigators, paralegals and legal office assistants. The contract expired in June and they’ve been negotiating since then.
News
Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—But It’s Still a Terrible Time to Buy an Electric Car
Gas prices have jumped tremendously in the past week amid the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On March 10, two days after President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, the U.S. national average gas price reached $4.31 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Now that driving a car powered by fossil fuels gets more expensive by the day, does it make sense to finally switch to electric?
Historically, abrupt jump in gas prices often led to increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. This was the case during oil price spikes in 2008 and 2011, according to automotive information site Edmunds.com.
But the situation is different this time. As oil prices surge, electric vehicles are increasingly expensive as well—for a host of reasons. And, like just about every other type of vehicle, they are in short supply.
First, there is the ongoing chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production disruption. Additionally, some key raw materials of electric vehicle batteries are seeing price spikes like that of oil as the war rattles commodity markets. “Electric vehicles are more dependent on microchips and rare earth metals than traditional vehicles, making the industry challenges of the past two years particularly costly for EVs,” said Karl Brauer, an executive analyst of the automotive research site iSeeCars.
The price of nickel, a main component of EV batteries, has jumped 400 percent since the war in Ukraine began, according to data compiled by the Wall Street Journal. On Tuesday, nickel contracts skyrocketed so rapidly that the London Metal Exchange, the world’s largest exchange of industrial metal futures, had to suspend trading.
There is no direct sanctions on Russian metal exports yet. But prices of nickel and other metal commodities have been surging for weeks as talks of the West’s ban on Russian oil export drive concerns that metals could also be targeted.
Tight Supply Is Driving Up the Price of Electric Vehicles
Then, there is the supply squeeze. A record-low inventory of new cars—both electric and gas-powered—have driven up prices at both dealerships and used car markets. A Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan, one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S., cost $48,000 in March 2021, according to tech news site electrek. Now, it’s selling for $52,000 (before potential tax savings) on Tesla’s website. Some used Model 3 cost even more. According to a February study by iSeeCars, a one-year-old Tesla Model 3 cost $8,300 (or 17.8 percent) more, than a new one.
At the end of 2021, inventory levels at U.S. car dealership were at their lowest since the 2008 Financial Crisis, according to a report from the automotive analytics firm IHS Markit.
“These issues should eventually be resolved, but the current state of the world is not friendly to EV production,’ iSeeCars’ Brauer said. “(It’s) cutting profits and forcing price hikes in many instances.”
Cost factors aside, there are also EV makers who seem to hike up prices just because they can. Rivian, the Amazon-backed EV startup whose electric pickup is rated “2022 Truck of the Year” by MotorTrend magazine, recently announced a nearly 20 percent price increase on their most popular pickup and SUV models. (Rivian later reversed the price increases after meeting strong customer backlash, including a shareholder lawsuit.) Rivian has delivered only about 1,000 vehicles to date and hasn’t begun mass production. It’s unclear how supply chain constraints would affect its cost economics.
Most hybrid and fully-electric vehicles are more expensive than their gas-powered equivalents. The time it takes for owners to offset that premium withtax rebates and gas savings varies from model to model. When asked whether now is a good time to buy an electric vehicle, Brauer said, “It’s not a great time to buy an EV but it’s no worse than anything else given the current market conditions.”
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Baseball’s back: MLB, Players agree to deal ending lockout
Assistant public defenders in MN authorize strike vote, say they’re ‘sounding the alarm’ about broken system
Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—But It’s Still a Terrible Time to Buy an Electric Car
MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162
Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
Recent developments beef up Dolphins’ free agent, trade options at positions of need
Omar Kelly: Breaking down the Dolphins’ 2022 crop of free agents
‘I like her a lot, but’ Hawley describes meeting with high court nomineee Ketanji Brown Jackson
First mochi doughnut shop in Minnesota arrives in St. Paul
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch