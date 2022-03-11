News
Nets rally around Ben Simmons for statement win vs. 76ers: ‘If you come at Ben, you come at us.’
PHILADELPHIA — The night began with boos for Ben Simmons.
The night ended with boos for the 76ers, and cheers from the traveling Nets faithful after the arena cleared.
Kevin Durant best summed the swing just a few seconds after taking the podium following Thursday’s game — a landslide, 129-100 victory over the 76ers that re-legitimized the Nets as conference juggernauts and championship contenders.
“It was a good environment to start. It didn’t finish that way. It didn’t feel (hostile) when we left off the court,” Kevin Durant said postgame. “It’s hard for you to chant at Ben Simmons when you’re losing by so much.”
Philly fans booed Simmons, the ex-Sixers star who joined the Nets in the James Harden trade, every time he was visible: When he entered the team hotel after the bus arrived in Philadelphia; when he assisted Patty Mills during pregame warmups, and when he emerged from the locker room wearing a black-and-yellow hockey jersey to join his team on the bench as a spectator for Thursday night’s rivalry game.
Those boos may have impacted Simmons, who smiled at times when the fans poured on, but they had the opposite effect on a Nets team that rallied around their Australian star to string together their most dominant performance of the second half of the season.
“I think playing for Ben on this night meant something to Ben,” Kyrie Irving said postgame. “We all felt it. We’re all there. … If you come at Ben, you come at us. You come at anyone else on our team, you come at all of us, and that’s the mentality.”
The Nets ignored the theatrics and made quick work of the new-look Sixers, leading by as many as 36 en route to a blowout victory. It was the most focused performance the Nets have put forth in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that uprooted their roster mid-season, and they have won two straight since their get-right victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
“I think it’s great for our confidence,” said head coach Steve Nash. “We’ve had such a rough stretch with injuries and trying to put this thing together and build some cohesion and understanding. It’s nice to have two games in a row where you play well and the ball goes in the basket. It brings everyone together a little bit and puts relief and confidence in what we are trying to do.”
The Nets connected on a flurry of first-quarter haymakers, and the Sixers never recovered. Brooklyn hung a 40-point first quarter and took a 17-point lead into the second period. The Nets neutralized James Harden who shot just 3-of-17 from the field and missed 11 of his first 12 shots. Poor shooting has been typical of Harden in games he struggles to get to the free throw line. Taking foul shots away had been an area of emphasis for the Nets already, Nash said, but even more so given Harden’s crafty and deceptive history.
Yet in many respects, it was a typical performance for Harden, who struggled both to find his offense at the beginning of the season in the face of the NBA’s rule changes on shooting fouls and to find a shooting touch in his final days in Brooklyn.
The Beard shot just 2-of-11 against the Sacramento Kings, 6-of-19 against the Phoenix Suns and 4-of-13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three of his last games against the Nets before the trade to Philly. His game against the Nets was his worst since he joined the Sixers. It also marked Philly’s first loss in a game both he and Joel Embiid have played in since the trade. The Sixers were 5-0 in such games before the loss to the Nets.
“(Only) two free throws tonight for (Harden), 3-for-17 (from the field), tried to get to the rim but I think we were all there swarming,” Durant said of the defense on his former teammate. “When he’s getting to the rim, getting downhill, getting to the free throw line, that’s when he’s tough to stop and we eliminated a lot of that stuff — 3-for-17, 11 points, that’s a great formula for us to win.”
As the boos piled in the Sixers’ direction, Nets fans intensified their chants for their team. 76ers fans exited the arena early into the fourth quarter when it became clear no level of heroics would save their team. Meanwhile, Nets fans hung back and chanted “Brooook-lynnnnnn” relentlessly in an all-but-empty arena.
Those fans also surrounded Durant atop the tunnel leading to the locker room as he walked off the Wells Fargo Center floors after the game.
“Our fans traveled,” said Durant. “It was pretty remarkable to see Brooklyn fans because the label on us is that we don’t have any fans. So to hear them in a huge arena like this, fighting against another energetic crowd like the Sixers fans, it was exciting to see.”
“I’ve been seeing it more and more the last couple of years now that I’ve been here. Fans are starting to travel more and more to support us.”
Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry scored 25 of the Nets’ first 26 points and combined for 71 on the night. At one point, the trio had scored 44 points to Philly’s 42.
And to think: At some point, Simmons will be off the bench and on the floor joining the players who just reduced his former teammates to ash. It makes the victory that much sweeter for the Nets: They just unraveled the Eastern Conference’s third seed, and they did it without their third-best player.
“I think Ben is special because of all the different things he does on the floor, from defense rebounding, facilitating and scoring,” Nash said postgame. “So I want him to play in a lot of different ways and be a problem for other teams in multiple facets of the game.”
Thursday night’s victory moves the Nets just two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They also have the NBA’s fourth-easiest remaining schedule, and with the Philly game now behind him, Simmons is expected to overcome his back soreness, get in shape and join the rotation in the coming weeks.
Yet even without Simmons, even without Joe Harris (out for the season with ankle soreness), and even without LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), the Nets proved the better team by a mile. Joel Embiid scored 27 points but did all of his damage from the foul line, where he shot 15-of-19 from the field in the first half alone. The Nets sent doubles at Embiid and rushed him every time he touched the ball, forcing him into a 5-of-17 shooting night from the field.
Meanwhile, the Nets shot 56% as a team and 45% from deep, featuring 25 points from Durant, 24 from Curry and another 22 from Irving. They also held the Sixers to less than 120 points for their first time in any games Harden and Embiid have played together.
As dominant of a victory as Thursday night was for the Nets, it’s only one mark in the win column. Brooklyn is still fighting an uphill battle: They remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, still in need of a Hail Mary to evade the end-of-the-season play-in tournament.
Yet with Irving, Durant and Curry, the Nets proved more than capable of handling a top-four Eastern Conference foe.
“We’re getting better, we’re getting used to playing with each other,” said Curry. “We got a lot of veteran guys, a deep team, a lot of guys who in a short amount of time are coming together, playing together and making it easier for everyone else. It’s more of a regular season game but it’s a big stepping stone.”
Here’s why gas prices are soaring, according to oil industry expert
ST. LOUIS — A long-time chemical engineer in the oil industry and a senior energy columnist for Forbes says it’s time people know the truth about what’s behind soaring gas prices.
People now feel lucky to find gas for under $4-a-gallon in St. Louis and they’re looking for someone to blame. President Biden, Vladimir Putin, and oil industry leaders are the most often suspect culprits.
A diesel fill-up at $4.89-a-gallon cost a driver more than $209 in Maryland Heights, Thursday.
He said that was cheap compared to where he came from in Tennessee.
Our current fuel crisis has certainly been “fueled” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, according to Rapier.
However, it’s rooted in the Covid19 ‘stay home’ orders of 2020, he said.
The oil industry crashed amid plummeting demand then with U.S. production falling from nearly 13 million barrels-a-day to 9.7 million, Rapier said. Demand recovered, pump prices started climbing, and oil companies started ramping up production months before President Biden took office.
“When supply collapsed you had companies that went bankrupt. You had people that left the oil industry permanently. When demand started to recover it’s not like going back out and turning a nob and cranking production back up,” Rapier said.
“Our drilling rigs have risen by 60% in the last year,” he continued. “So, oil companies are drilling. Production is coming up but was still about 1.5 million barrels a day below the pre-Covid numbers. That’s a major factor in causing oil prices to rise because demand has recovered.”
Experts expect U.S. oil prices to end up closer to $75-$80 dollars a barrel, down from close to $130 this week.
Moving forward with the Keystone pipeline, stalled by President Biden, could help with future crises, according to Rapier.
“In the case of crisis like this that pipeline would have been there. We would have had potentially another 830,000 barrels-a-day coming down that pipeline that could have been relied on in an emergency,” he said.
Oil companies ride the highs and lows of the marketplace and are unlikely to base production projections on the current inflated prices. He expects those prices to flatten out at $75-$80-a-barrel over the next year.
A shift in tone from both the Biden administration and oil industry leaders could speed up the timetable for relief at the gas pumps, he said.
“We’re in a crisis. The administration needs to be talking to the oil companies about what can you do, how can we help, how can we work together to boost oil production,” Rapier said.
If the market settles at $75-$80-a-barrel oil, gas prices should settle at closer to $3-a-gallon, instead of $4-$5.
Man shot in head, killed in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot in the head in north St. Louis Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near Union Street and Interstate 70. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating. No further details have been released.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
NCAA women’s hockey: Bulldogs earn another shot at Gophers after blanking Harvard
Last Saturday in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals at Ridder Arena, Minnesota Duluth surrendered a goal to Minnesota in the opening minute of an eventual 5-1 loss to the Gophers, who also struck early in the second and a mere 14 seconds into the third.
Back at Ridder Arena again on Thursday for the NCAA tournament, it was the Bulldogs who were striking early and often.
UMD senior center Gabbie Hughes posted a natural hat trick, scoring two of her three goals in the opening minute of the first and second periods, to lead the No. 8-seeded Bulldogs to a 4-0 victory over No. 9 Harvard in a first-round NCAA tournament game Thursday at Ridder Arena.
Now the Bulldogs will get a second shot at the Gophers, who as the second seed received a bye straight to the quarterfinals. The two in-state rivals will play for a sixth time in 2021-22 at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game that will decide whether UMD gets back to the NCAA Frozen Four for the second year in a row, or if the Gophers go back for the first time since losing to Wisconsin in the 2019 national championship game.
“It’s interesting coming back to the same building for tonight’s game — which was the biggest game of the season — to see how we were going to respond,” said Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell, a former assistant and associate head coach under Harvard coach Katey Stone. “I thought we responded really well. It’s also interesting if you think of that game last weekend, Minnesota scored on the first shift of the game, and how the tides turned at the end of the first, and then soon into the second, and at the beginning of the third. I was talking about the timing and how that affects the game, we kind of flipped the script and did that tonight.”
Hughes, the Lino Lakes native who played at Centennial High School, scored 39 seconds into the game and picked up her second goal 25 seconds into the second period. A finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award and Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, she buried her third goal of the game with 7:39 left in the second to give UMD a three-goal advantage heading into the third period.
Linemate and fellow Patty Kaz finalist Elizabeth Giguere had the primary assist on two of Hughes’ goals — and almost fed her for a fourth later in the second period — while Klein, a fifth-year senior like Giguere, set Hughes up on the second score seconds into the second period.
Giguere finished with three assists and Klein had two. Senior center McKenzie Hewett also had a goal for UMD, tallying her seventh goal of the season in the third to make it 4-0.
“It was really fun,” Hughes said of the performance her line put on Thursday. “I was talking to Kleiner after that, and that was probably one of the best games we’ve played together in a while. So it felt really fun, and I think the key to that was just focusing on five minutes at a time for our line. It really helped us today.”
Thursday was the third meeting this season between the Bulldogs and Crimson, and the third time the Bulldogs skated away victorious having swept Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, over New Year’s Weekend. Hughes, Giguere and Klein combined for seven goals and nine assists in the series sweep, with Hughes scoring four goals and Giguere notching five assists.
“They’re a phenomenal line,” said Harvard senior defenseman and captain Emma Buckles. “There’s no going against that. They played us really hard, and we tried to keep up with them.”
Soderberg returns between the pipes
The Bulldogs gave senior goaltender Emma Soderberg the start over sophomore Jojo Chobak on Thursday and Soderberg, the semifinalist for national goaltender of the year, finished with 27 saves for her fourth shutout of the season.
The starter for almost the entire season, Thursday’s NCAA tournament game was Soderberg’s first start since giving up three goals on five shots in the first period of Game 1 of a WCHA quarterfinal series against Minnesota State on Feb. 25. It was just Soderberg’s second start since returning from a breakout performance with Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Soderberg said she originally underestimated how much time it would take to recover from playing five Olympic games on the other side of the globe.
“It definitely took more time than I thought it would be,” Soderberg said. “I felt like I could just keep rolling into it, but obviously it was hard — first handling the jet lag of 14 hours. And then just getting into the rhythm again, like school, hockey and everything like that. But it’s been fun, and Jojo has been doing an amazing job in net for us. But it’s good to be back.”
Chobak — who enters the NCAA tournament with a .928 save percentage and 1.79 goals against average this season — made 11 straight starts for UMD between Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 and then became the go-to for the Bulldogs in the WCHA playoffs after the opening period of Game 1. She played in the Final Faceoff semifinal against the Gophers last Saturday, giving up that goal 51 seconds in before finishing with 34 saves on 38 shots.
Asked why she chose Soderberg on Thursday, Crowell said she liked Soderberg’s experience in the NCAA tournament. Soderberg backstopped the Bulldogs to within a win of the national championship game in last year’s NCAA tourney in Erie, Pennsylvania, stopping 74 of the 77 shots she faced in a 1-0 overtime win over Colgate and 3-2 overtime loss to Northeastern.
“I thought Jojo played really well last weekend, but Sods has been in these spots and she’s earned the opportunity to get in the net,” Crowell said. “She’s a fantastic teammate, was a fantastic teammate to Jojo all the way through. We just felt it was a good time to put her back in there, and she was great.”
