New Brighton man sentenced for ‘Boogaloo Bois’ terrorism plotting during George Floyd unrest
A New Brighton man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for conspiring with the “Boogaloo Bois” extremist group in a 2020 plot to provide material support and resources to a foreign terror organization.
Michael Robert Solomon, 31, sold silencers and other gun parts to an FBI agent he believed was a member of Hamas, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
A federal judge accepted Solomon’s guilty plea in May 2021.
In addition to the prison term, Solomon was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to five years of supervised release. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Solomon cooperated with authorities after his arrest and provided information critical to other investigations.
Solomon and his co-defendant, 22-year-old Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, N.C., who pleaded guilty in the case in December 2020, first came to the attention of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in late May 2020.
Authorities began investigating the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government extremist group, after learning that some members were discussing violence and were armed during the unrest in Minneapolis.
In early June 2020, the FBI received information about Teeter, Solomon and other Boogaloo Bois members through a confidential source, whom Solomon and Teeter believed to be a member of Hamas, a militant Palestinian organization opposed to Israel and the United States.
In recorded conversations, the pair expressed that Hamas shares anti-U.S. government views that align with their own, court documents said. Teeter and Solomon also desired to be “mercenaries” for Hamas to generate funds for the Boogaloo Bois movement.
On June 14, Teeter met with the confidential source and proposed ways to assist Hamas, including using explosives to destroy U.S. government buildings, court documents said.
According to court documents, on June 19, Teeter and Solomon met with the source and discussed a plot to destroy a Minnesota courthouse.
Teeter and Solomon also produced and delivered five firearm suppressors to the source and an undercover FBI employee on July 30.
The two agreed to make additional suppressors for Hamas, court documents said.
On Aug. 29, Teeter and Solomon gave the undercover FBI employee a 3D-printed “auto sear” device, believing it would be used by Hamas to convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones, court documents said.
ASK IRA: Is Omer Yurtseven over Dewayne Dedmon a Heat possibility?
Q: Hi, Ira. Erik Spoelstra’s biggest mistake in the 2021-2022 season is his bull-headed banishment or time out, call it what you will, of Omer Yurtseven, a guy who makes rebounding and scoring look relatively easy at times. Bottom line, Yurtseven needs to play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon or at worst 14 minutes per game. — David, Miami.
A: As readers of this space know, this is one I’ve wrestled with for a while. First, there is no way to make this rotation work with three centers. The minutes simply aren’t there. And too many teams go small to make more than one center at a time functional (it did not look very good at the start in Brooklyn, when Omer opened alongside Bam Adebayo). Beyond that, Dewayne Dedmon’s veteran savvy makes a difference, a significant difference defensively. And, please, do not overstate statistics piled up when the reserves, such as Omer Yurtseven, enter at the end of blowouts. All of that said, Dewayne’s productivity has been noticeably off recently, including some of his efficiency finishing at the rim. Considering the back contraption he wears before games, it could be a function of recent back issues. I’m still not sold that a change is needed. But perhaps at least investigating the possibility of Omer minutes as an alternative might be worth exploring at times over coming weeks, before the playoff rotation is settled. It might not be as clear cut as it previously appeared. But until Omer’s defense takes another step, I’m not sure it is much of a debate point at the moment.
Q: The Heat culture is not for everyone, but I am glad Victor Oladipo fits that mold like the rest of his teammates. — Christopher, Vancouver.
A: The reality of the 2021 offseason is there simply was not much out there when it came to leaps of faith on Victor Oladipo in free agency. So the Heat offered a lifeline of support, as well as the reality of maintaining Vic’s Bird Rights for a sizeable salary boost this coming offseason. So there were plenty of reasons for him to buy in. But it still takes the perseverance to make it back, and the Heat provided everything needed to maximize that perseverance. So win-win.
Q: With the buyout market as barren as it is, should the Heat work out Tyreke Evans? If he can pass a physical, it’d be a veteran guard, grateful for an opportunity, who can score and defend. At the very least, it’d be an upgrade over Kyle Guy, no? — C.J., Dubai.
A: Kyle Guy is on a two-way contract, a spot Tyreke Evans has aged out of. Plus, such a roster spot is not playoff eligible. And with the signing of Haywood Highsmith, the Heat have filled out their standard, 15-player roster. The Heat were well aware of Tyreke’s availability and NBA reinstatement when they opted to sign Haywood.
Tractor-trailer flips off Poplar Street Bridge on-ramp, 2 injured
ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash on an entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge.
A tractor-trailer went over the side of the entrance ramp at about 3:30 a.m. It was going from the eastbound 44/northbound 55 ramp onto the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge going into Illinois when it lost control and flipped off the ramp. It landed on its side.
Authorities said the two people inside the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital. The St. Louis Fire Department said both of them were in serious but stable condition.
The tractor-trailer was carrying plastic bottle caps. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: Andover 2, Moorhead 1, 2OT
The third time was truly the charm for Gavyn Thoreson and the Andover boys hockey team Thursday night.
In a couple different ways.
Making their third straight state tournament appearance, the Huskies finally managed to escape the quarterfinals, dramatically downing Moorhead 2-1 in Class 2A action at Xcel Energy Center on a goal by Thoreson with 5:42 left in the second overtime.
The game ended just before 11:30 p.m.
“I made eye contact (with teammate Cayden Casey) as we were going down the ice,” said Thoreson describing the game-winning goal. “He knew what he was doing and made a perfect pass. We do a drill in practice called stiff stick where we go hard to the net and just tip it in.
“I don’t even remember what happened,” he added with a smile. “I blacked out.”
The game winner came after an apparent goal by Casey with 16.3 seconds to play in regulation was disallowed on review when officials ruled he had made a kicking motion.
There was a second review after the puck got behind Spuds goalie Kai Weigel in the first overtime. Officials ruled the whistle had blown before the puck went in the net, and the call on the ice stood.
But there was no doubt about the goal by Thoreson. And, as a result, Andover (23-5-1) advances to meet top-seeded Hill-Murray in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. The Pioneers held off Lakeville South 3-2 in the other quarterfinal Thursday night.
“The coaches just told us to take a deep breath,” said Casey of coming back after seeing an apparent game-winning goal wiped out. “There’s nothing you can do about it after that. We just had to play our game and keep working hard.”
The Huskies made their state tournament debut as the top seed in 2020 but fell 3-2 to St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals, then lost 5-2 to Maple Grove in the quarterfinals a year ago.
“It feels really good,” Andover coach Mark Manney said. “These guys probably feel better about it than I do. They had to do all the work. I just stood and watched.
“We’ve now come here as a five seed twice and as the one seed once. And you can play a lot looser being the underdog — even if it’s as a minute underdog in the four-five game.”
The Spuds, who defeated Andover 6-1 when the two teams met on Dec. 3 in Moorhead, outshot the Huskies 45-33 Thursday. But Andover senior Austin Brauns, a finalist for this season’s Frank Brimsek Award given to the state’s top senior goalie, finished with 44 saves.
Weigel, a sophomore, finished with 31 saves for his team, which had lost only once since mid-December prior to Thursday.
“I felt like they had more jump than us for two periods,” Manney said. “And then it started to even out the first half of the third.”
Things remained scoreless well into the second period before Huskies junior Cooper Conway scored with 11:13 to go before intermission. Moorhead tied things up when junior forward Harper Bentz scored his 38th goal of the season with 6:21 left in the period.
And that’s how it remained until Thoreson finally brought things to a close.
“Obviously, it means a lot to us,” Brauns said. “The past two years we’ve lost close ones in the quarterfinals. (So to come out on top tonight) means a lot.”
