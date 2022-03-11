News
Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett
By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY
CHICAGO (AP) — Special prosecutor Dan Webb asked a judge Thursday to include “an appropriate amount of prison time” when sentencing Jussie Smollett for his conviction of lying to police in a staged hate crime.
Webb said during a sentencing hearing Thursday that he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to the Cook County judge’s discretion.
He also asked that Smollett be ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Jussie Smollett’s grandmother called her grandson a “justice warrior” at his sentencing Thursday and asked a judge not to include prison time in his sentence for the former “Empire” actor’s conviction of lying to police in a staged hate crime.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett, 92, told the court during the hearing. She later added, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes. He said the financial cost of investigating Smollett’s report was significant. But he added that the effect on true victims of hate crimes cannot be measured.
Brown also asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
“The city is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crime,” Brown said.
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., spoke for the defense, telling the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Joel Smollett, Jr. also mocked suggestions that his brother going to jail would restore public trust in the criminal justice system. He said the case boils down to “he said, he said.”
Smollett’s attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including an organizer with Black Lives Matter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Cook County Judge James Linn to consider the case’s effect on Smollett’s life and career and to avoid any confinement as part of his sentence.
Other supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family’s Jewish heritage.
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, Smollett will be allowed to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
News
Sterling Shepard returning to Giants on one-year deal: source
Shep is back.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is returning to the Giants on a restructured, one-year contract, a source confirmed to the Daily News early Thursday evening.
Shepard’s previous contract ran through 2023.
He is making financial concessions, as he returns from a torn Achilles, in exchange for hitting free agency a year earlier.
So Shepard, 29, the longest-tenured Giant, will return for a seventh straight season with the team.
His contract restructure is one of several moves GM Joe Schoen is making to try to clean up the Giants’ salary cap.
News
US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new approach
By DAVID KOENIG and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month — through mid-April — while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule.
The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it will extend the requirement through April 18.
TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.
The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.
As of March 3, more than 90% of the U.S. population lived in areas with low or medium COVID-19 case levels, meaning that the CDC no longer recommends face masks in public indoor settings.
A decision to eventually scrap the mask requirement — one of the last vestiges of nationwide pandemic rules — has grown more likely in recent weeks as more states, even those led by Democratic governors, relaxed their own mandates for wearing masks indoors, and the CDC eased its recommendations.
That led critics to question why the CDC would allow maskless people to gather in movie theaters and sports arenas but not on planes.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that deciding on the right policy for travel was more complicated than setting recommendations for local communities.
“If you’re moving from one zone to another and picking people up … it’s a little bit different, and that requires some consultation, which is what (CDC officials) are going to endeavor to do between now and April 18,” Psaki said.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that her agency must study the science around virus transmission “but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors.”
Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, said he was disappointed in the one-month extension.
“The science does not support this decision,” he said. Earlier, Wicker and 30 other Republican senators asked Biden to end the mask rule and a requirement that travelers test free of COVID-19 within a day before flying to the U.S.
Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the largest U.S. airlines, said in a statement that it urged the administration to end both rules.
Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said it makes sense to be more cautious on planes, subway trains and buses because “they are designed to efficiently put a lot of people in one place,” raising the risk of virus transmission.
Stephen Morse, an infectious-diseases expert at Columbia University, said a short-term extension of the rule is appropriate, but he warned that once it is dropped it will be hard to revive if COVID-19 cases surge again. He said there have been so many surprises with the pandemic that “a month may not be long enough.”
The federal mask mandate was imposed in January 2021, days after President Joe Biden took office, and has been extended several times. The Trump administration had declined to require masks on public transportation, but airlines began requiring them in mid-2020 to reassure passengers worried about contracting the virus.
Last September, the Transportation Security Administration doubled the fines for people who refused to wear a mask on public transportation to up to $1,000 for first-time offenders and up to $3,000 for repeat violations.
The requirement became a lightning rod for confrontation between some passengers and airline crews. Since the start of 2021, airlines have reported more than 6,000 incidents of unruly passengers, most of them involving disputes over mask wearing. That history could make it unlikely for airlines to require masks once the federal rule lapses.
“I don’t think the airlines have any desire to impose their own requirements at this point against a public that is weary of these restrictions,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel-industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group.
On four flights he took this week, Harteveldt said, “I noticed there were passengers who did not wear their masks even when they were not eating or drinking, and the flight attendants did not ask them to put them on.”
Flight attendants were once mostly in favor of masks, which they viewed as protecting their health. They largely supported the federal rule, which carried more weight than an airline policy.
But cabin crews are now divided over keeping the federal rule, according to their largest union, the Association of Flight Attendants, which declined to take a position on extending the mandate beyond March 18.
The continuation of the rule seemed to underscore the position of airlines and aircraft manufacturers, who have argued since the start of the pandemic that high-quality filters and strong air flow made virus transmission unlikely in plane cabins. In December, as omicron was spreading rapidly, the CEO of Southwest Airlines told Congress that masks “don’t add much, if anything” to safety on planes — a claim that experts quickly disputed.
David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue and now leads another start-up carrier, Breeze Airways, said passengers “who feel uncomfortable should wear a good mask, an N95 mask,” but face coverings shouldn’t be mandatory.
“I would love to see it expire on (March) 18th,” Neeleman told The Associated Press. “It puts a lot of stress on our flight crews, and it puts stress on our passengers.”
Shannon Schreyer of Ogden, Utah, wants the mandate killed.
“I haven’t seen that it has provided any measure of effectiveness,” he said, his mask hanging just below his mouth while picking up luggage at Detroit Metro Airport. “I think that the masks have been a pretty big facade from the very beginning. We’re pretty much over the whole COVID thing.”
Some travelers are just perplexed by all the fuss over wearing masks.
“I don’t really mind, honestly — on bus, on train, on plane,” said Natalie Johnston, a University of Michigan student from Philadelphia, who was waiting for a bus in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “I don’t really think it’s that big of a deal.”
News of the extension and policy review was first reported by Reuters.
David Koenig reported from Dallas. Mike Stobbe in New York and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.
News
Heat get good news on Caleb Martin’s hyperextended left knee; no MRI required, questionable for Friday
The Miami Heat received favorable news Thursday regarding the hyperextended left knee sustained Wednesday night by forward Caleb Martin.
Injured during the first half of the loss to the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena, Martin did not require an MRI and is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
Martin already had been dealing with a sore left Achilles that had him listed as questionable on recent injury reports. He missed five games in a seven-game stretch in February with that ailment, before returning to appear in the past eight games.
Even with the return of guard Victor Oladipo from an 11-month injury absence, Martin had remained in the rotation, with coach Erik Spoelstra instead shuffling Gabe Vincent and Max Strus into lesser roles.
Martin, 26, began the season on a two-way contract. He then was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 15, making him eligible for the playoff roster. He becomes a restricted free agent July 1, with the Heat able to match outside offers up to their salary-cap limit.
The Heat have 15 games remaining in their regular season, with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday night. The regular season ends April 10, with the NBA playoffs opening April 16.
Added in the offseason after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets, Martin has made 52 appearances this season, including 10 starts. He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 22:51, often playing with the closing lineup due to his defensive prowess.
With forward Markieff Morris still sidelined in his recovery from a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Martin has been one of the few options for Spoelstra as the backup power forward to starter P.J. Tucker. Spoelstra’s remaining options are recently signed Haywood Highsmith, bigger lineups that feature dual big men, or going small, with Strus taking Martin’s minutes in Wednesday night’s second half.
“I mean, one thing you don’t like to see is one of your brothers go down,” center Bam Adebayo said of Martin. “He’s an important piece for us. He does so many things defensively, and he kind of has an offensive game.
“You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously, but he’ll bounce back.”
Also listed as questionable for Friday is forward Jimmy Butler, who missed Wednesday night’s game due to sinus congestion.
In addition to Morris, Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart also are listed as out Friday, in their case due to G League assignment.
Why Highsmith
With the signing of Highsmith, the Heat do not have a roster spot for a Martin fill-in, if needed, already at the roster limit of 15 under standard contract, Guy and Smart on two-way contracts.
Spoelstra explained the reasoning for the signing of Highsmith as a move made with the long view in mind, with the 25-year-old 6-foot-7 forward signed to a three-year contract that includes non-guaranteed 2022-23 and ‘23-24 seasons.
“We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
The Heat initially had Highsmith on a pair of emergency 10-day contracts in the wake of the team’s COVID outbreak in late December.
“We’re really excited about having him in the program,” Spoelstra said. “We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did.
“He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Bad moments
Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns was the Heat second worst home loss of the season, eclipsed only by their 111-85 Dec. 1 loss to the Cavaliers, Friday’s opponent at FTX Arena.
Also, the Heat’s 55-38 rebounding deficit Wednesday was their third-worst deficit of the season, worst since being outrebounded by 18 in a Dec. 4 loss in Milwaukee.
“Obviously unacceptable,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve been pretty good about it all year, but definitely a learning experience that now we know that definitely can’t happen.” . . .
In scoring 17 against the Suns, guard Tyler Herro saw his franchise-record streak snapped at seven consecutive 20-point games off the bench. The previous Heat record was four in a row by Chris Gatling in March 1996 . . .
Wednesday was the Heat’s first loss when Robinson scored 20 or more, now 11-1 in such situations, after Robinson led the Heat with 22.
