Recent developments beef up Dolphins’ free agent, trade options at positions of need
The Miami Dolphins will indubitably look into veteran options on the offensive line and at running back, wide receiver and inside linebacker in free agency, which begins next week.
The choices available ahead of Monday, when free agent negotiations can begin before the official start of free agency next Wednesday, increased between developments on Thursday and Wednesday night.
If the Dolphins go the way of a guard in free agency, the Tennessee Titans’ Rodger Saffold III and Buffalo Bills’ Jonathan Feliciano were recently released and now are available in the free-agent market.
If they want to address a more glaring hole at tackle, beyond the options in free agency, an NFL Network Thursday report said the Dallas Cowboys are actively having trade conversations surrounding tackle La’el Collins, who is due $10 million next season and has been a mainstay on Dallas’ line since 2015.
This after last week’s news that the Cowboys are likely to release wide receiver and Miami native Amari Cooper and Tuesday night’s development that the Seattle Seahawks released eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Saffold (6 feet 5, 325 pounds) would be 34 next season, presenting an experienced voice on the line with 157 starts over a 12-year NFL career. Don’t confuse his age for an imminent downfall either. He’s coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2021. Saffold has spent most of his career as a guard after initially entering the league with the St. Louis Rams as a left tackle.
Feliciano, 30, is a Broward County product out of Western High and the University of Miami. The 6-4, 325-pounder started 31 of his 34 games played with the Bills over the past three seasons after starting his career with the Oakland Raiders.
After originally finding his professional footing in Buffalo beginning in 2019, Feliciano had a forgettable 2021. He missed a game with a concussion, went on injured reserve due to a calf injury that cost him five games, returned in a reserve role and tested positive for COVID-19, missing two more games and getting treated at a hospital. Signing a three-year, $14.4 million contract extension last March, his release saved the Bills nearly $3.5 million.
Among other guards available in free agency is San Francisco’s Laken Tomlinson, who played in McDaniel’s offense with the 49ers, just turned 30 last month and, like Saffold, was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2021.
Miami could benefit from going after one of the top veteran tackles in free agency, with that being the biggest hole in pass protection. Top free agents in Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints and Trent Brown of the New England Patriots will carry a large price tag. The same applies to Eric Fisher, the former No. 1 draft pick in 2013 who hits the market after not re-signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins could also opt to either give left tackle Liam Eichenberg, a rookie in 2021, another chance there or, if the guard market appears more feasible financially, new coach Mike McDaniel and his staff could decipher if they want to kick Robert Hunt back out to right tackle in his third year. Hunt was solid there as a rookie in 2020 before easily being Miami’s best blocker in 2021 at right guard.
Before the new offensive line options became available, they were also trimmed, specifically at tackle, at Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. The Kansas City Chiefs tagged Orlando Brown and the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same with Cam Robinson, although both were unlikely to reach free agency. The same goes for wide receivers that were tagged in Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin.
Cooper, if pursued, could provide a prime target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have alongside Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag on Tuesday. Wagner, while likely pricy, could be the piece in the middle that sets the Dolphins’ defense over the top with everything else constant.
The Dolphins wouldn’t be in the market for a high-priced defensive end if they are able to bring back Emmanuel Ogbah on a multi-year deal, but should he land elsewhere, the Detroit Lions informed Trey Flowers he will be released at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, a Thursday report from the Detroit Free Press said.
Also becoming available on Thursday due to a split from his team but unlikely to receive interest from the Dolphins is former Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety Landon Collins. Collins and the Washington Commanders are expected to part ways after he was reportedly asked to take a pay cut following the Commanders’ acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, but the Dolphins appear set at safety with the young tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.
Omar Kelly: Breaking down the Dolphins’ 2022 crop of free agents
The Miami Dolphins will have more than $50 million in cap space to spend this offseason.
However, that’s a byproduct of having more than two dozen unrestricted and restricted free agents, many of whom won’t be returning to the 2022 team.
A new regime spearheaded by coach Mike McDaniel has laid the groundwork for a new blueprint for the direction of the team. That usually accompanies an influx of newcomers to the roster to match the overhauled offense and remade defense.
But not every free agent will be shown the door because some players (Emmanuel Ogbah) are critical to what the Dolphins want to do, some (Phillip Lindsay) would be good scheme fits, and a few (Nik Needham) still have promising upside.
Here’s a look at all of Miami’s players with expiring contracts, with how much they earned last season, a breakdown of what they contributed in 2021 and what could be ahead for each.
Receiver Will Fuller — $10.5 million
Fuller was Miami’s worst free-agent signing since the Dolphins inked safety Gibril Wilson to a five-year, $27.5 million deal in 2009, and he only lasted one season. Fuller had four catches for 26 yards in the one-and-a-half games he played before breaking his finger in Week 4 and never returned. Fuller, who turns 28 next month, must convince his next team that his heart is still into playing football.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah — $7.5 million
Considering Ogbah recorded recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons with the Dolphins, re-signing the 28-year-old should be Miami’s top priority. That could cost the Dolphins as much as $15 million a season, depending on what other teams have shown interest. A good deal for Ogbah will include a guarantee of at least $25 million.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett — $5 million
Brissett, a former Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer standout, led Miami to a 2-3 record filling in for injured starter Tua Tagovailoa. He completed 62.7 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. His 78.1 passer rating was the fourth-worst of his six-year career. Miami plans to add a veteran quarterback and must decide if Brissett is the right fit for this team, and at what price point.
Tailback Phillip Lindsay — $3.25 million
Miami claimed Lindsay off the waiver wire in late December, and the former Pro Bowl running back contributed 119 yards on 38 carries in four games for the Dolphins. Re-signing the 27-year-old should be considered because he’s viewed as specialist at running the outside zone plays Mike McDaniel intends to install.
Receiver Albert Wilson — $3 million
Wilson’s had an inconsistent four-year tenure with the Dolphins in his 33 starts since 2018. His lackluster production — 25 receptions for 213 yards — last season hints that it’s time for both sides to move on unless it’s for a minimum deal.
Cornerback Justin Coleman — $2.25 million
Coleman was signed with the hopes he’d take over the nickel cornerback spot, but his inconsistent play early allowed Nik Needham to keep his old role. Coleman improved as the season progressed, contributing 27 tackles and two interceptions. But it’s a stretch to conclude he’s anything more than a journeyman and special teams contributor.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts — $2.14 million
Roberts returned to the Dolphins nine months after having reconstructive knee surgery. He resumed his starting role as Miami’s starting inside linebacker and delivered a career year, recording 83 tackles, one sack and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles. The problem is Roberts, who will turn 28 in April, is viewed as a two-down linebacker, and Miami needs to find a versatile inside linebacker who can play every snap.
Tight end Durham Smythe — $2.2 million
Smythe, who has started 41 games for the Dolphins the past four seasons, logged a career-high in receptions (32) and receiving yards (325). But this in-line tight end remains limited as a pass catcher, and has only scored two touchdowns in his career. Expect the former Notre Dame standout to sign with the highest bidder in this tight-end-starved free agent market.
Running back Malcolm Brown — $2.14 million
Brown, who joined Miami as a free agent last offseason, started three games early in the season and contributed 125 rushing yards and one rushing score on 33 carries. He also caught three passes for 10 yards before being placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury. At this point, he’s a minimum-salary player.
Punter Michael Palardy — $1.4 million
Palardy, a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, was inconsistent last season, which contributed to Miami’s struggles on special teams. He averaged 44.7 yards on 78 punts (ranked 28th), and 40.1 net yards per punt (ranked 21st), which means he should either be replaced or have competition this offseason.
Defensive tackle John Jenkins — $1.2 million
Jenkins played in the first six games of 2021, serving as the Dolphins’ injury replacement for Raekwon Davis. During that stretch, he had 16 tackles in 169 defensive snaps. If the 32-year-old Jenkins continues playing, it will likely be for the veteran minimum. Miami’s his home, so re-signing him late will likely be considered.
Safety Jason McCourty — $1.2 million
McCourty had 21 tackles in seven games for Miami before going on injured reserve with a foot injury. Jevon Holland blossomed into one of the team’s top playmakers in his absence, which means the 34-year-old McCourty’s services are no longer needed. If he’s signed in Miami, or elsewhere, it will likely be for the veteran minimum.
Linebacker Duke Riley — $1.1 million
Riley started three of 15 games in 2021, logging 22 tackles and a blocked punt last season. He was one of the few productive players on special teams because his energy was infectious. Last season marked the least he’s ever played in his five-year NFL career, but as a minimum salary signee he could bring plenty of value.
Linebacker Brennan Scarlett — $1.1 million
Scarlett started four of 12 games last season, contributing 17 tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass breakup. He’s a role player who has played more snaps on special teams than he did on defense.
Receiver Mack Hollins — $1.1 million
Hollins isn’t just one of the Dolphins’ best special teams contributors, he’s also been one of the team’s most productive red-zone weapons. He scored four touchdowns on his 14 receptions last season. This team captain should be a priority to re-sign, but at the right price.
Center Greg Mancz — $990,000
The Dolphins sent a 2022 sixth-round pick to Baltimore during the summer to acquire Mancz and a 2022 seventh-round selection. Mancz started four of five games last season as a replacement for injured center Michael Deiter, but his play didn’t hint that he’s more than an NFL backup.
Tailback Duke Johnson — $920,000
Johnson, a former University of Miami standout, emerged as the team’s leading tailback late in the season, and his 4.6 yards-per-carry average indicates the 28-year-old Johnson could potentially do more with a better offensive line leading the way. Miami will likely sign one veteran tailback and add another in the draft, so it will be interesting to see if Johnson has a future with the Dolphins.
Receiver Isaiah Ford — $920,000
Ford, a 2017 seventh-round pick, has been waived and re-signed 10 times since 2018 by the Dolphins. His understanding of Miami’s old offense made him difficult to replace, which explains why the fifth-year veteran had 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns last season. Adding him for camp competition has been beneficial for years.
Linebacker Vince Biegel — $920,000
Biegel, a 2019 Dolphins starter, had a rough two seasons since because of injuries, but fought his way back onto the 53-man roster, contributing primarily on special teams. It’s difficult to say whether there’s more upside to Biegel, who turns 29 in July. But he’s proven that he has the type of versatility the Dolphins favor.
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (RFA) — $850,000
The former University of Miami standout was signed off Carolina’s practice squad in late October. He had two tackles in four games last season with Miami. It’s unrealistic to expect Miami to use an original-round tender worth $2.4 million on Redwine, but he might be signed to a contract for the NFL minimum.
Cornerback Jamal Perry (RFA) — $850,000
Perry will have an uphill battle remaining with Miami because of the knee injury he suffered in late November. He’s facing a tough rehab as a restricted free agent. Don’t expect Miami to place a tender on him, but he could be re-signed for the minimum, giving him a chance to rehab with the Dolphins.
Tailback Patrick Laird (RFA) — $850,000
Laird, who made the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie from California, spent the past three seasons serving as a special teams contributor and a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. His 2021 season ended with a knee injury, which means he’ll likely be signing for the minimum with Miami or another team when he’s healthy. Getting a tender is unlikely.
Cornerback Nik Needham (RFA) — $850,000
The Dolphins have unsuccessfully tried to find a cornerback better than Needham for the past three seasons, but the former UTEP standout Miami has developed as an undrafted rookie keeps proving his value as versatile defender. In his three seasons, he’s contributed 171 tackles, six interceptions and three sacks, while starting 22 of 45 games. Placing an original-round ($2.4 million) tender on the 25-year-old Needham will allow Miami to match any multi-year offer another team makes.
Receiver Preston Williams (RFA) — $850,000
Williams was Miami’s most promising rookie in 2019 before his season ended prematurely because of a knee injury. In 2020, a foot injury derailed his second season as a starter. Last season, Williams was relatively healthy, but wasn’t been a factor. He’s caught six passes for 71 yards in eight games. His struggles and complicated personality might motivate the Dolphins to move on instead of placing the original-round tender ($2.4 million) on the restricted free agent. But it is possible that Miami could re-sign him to a smaller contract if he doesn’t sign elsewhere.
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (RFA) — $850,000
Eguavoen, a CFL import the Dolphins have spent the past three seasons developing, has spent most of his tenure in Miami as a special teams contributor. This past season, he contributed 16 tackles, half a sack and six quarterback hits in 180 defensive snaps. Putting the original-round tender ($2.4 million) on Eguavoen would be fiscally irresponsible, so expect him to become an unrestricted free agent.
‘I like her a lot, but’ Hawley describes meeting with high court nomineee Ketanji Brown Jackson
ST. LOUIS–U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the United States Supreme Court, has been making the rounds in the Senate, meeting with lawmakers who will be panelists for her confirmation hearing beginning March 21, and later, when the full Senate is expected to take up her nomination.
On Wednesday, she met with Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Hawley, who voted against her nomination for her current role on the DC Court of Appeals, reacted to the meeting in an interview with FOX2 Thursday.
“We talked about a wide range of areas of law. I really enjoyed my time with her and I like her a lot, I have respect for her. I will say this though but I was troubled by a number of things we discussed and I’ve got some concerns as we move forward here,” Hawley said.
Among the areas Hawley said he’s looking for more answers about include:
- Brown Jackson’s work as a public defender and as a private attorney representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay, which Hawley described as “very aggressive representation.”
- What Hawley said was the judge’s advocacy for eliminating mandatory sentencing minimums.
Fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins had words of praise for Brown Jackson after meeting with her for more than an hour and a half at the Capitol on Tuesday, raising Democrats’ hopes that she could be a GOP vote in favor of her confirmation.
FOX2’s Mick Bond and The Associated Press contributed information for this story
First mochi doughnut shop in Minnesota arrives in St. Paul
Consider a cake donut. It’s wheel-shaped, laden with sugar or glaze and dense — at times, a little too heavy for my liking. Now, take that regular cake donut and add some bounce and levity to the dough (in the form of glutinous rice flour) and a bulbous shape (think eight small spheres of dough connected to form a ring). And there you have it: a mochi doughnut.
Mochi donuts have become trendy among U.S. foodies in the past two years, and they have finally arrived in Minnesota by way of Soga Mochi Donut, the new donut kiosk in St. Paul’s Dragon Star Oriental Foods.
Soga’s co-founder, Bella Zhan, originally fell in love with these donuts when she was studying and living in Japan. In Tokyo, there’s a beloved donut chain called Mister Donut, which popularized the mochi donut (also known as the pon de ring donut). Every day, Zhan would traverse back from school and pick up a Mister Donut mochi donut along the way. Mochi donuts are sold in Hawaii, California and New York, but, when Zhan was doing research, there were none in Minnesota. “When I came back to the U.S., I really missed that texture, that taste of the doughnut. So that’s when I started to create a plan to open a mochi doughnut shop,” Zhan said.
Soga Mochi Donut offers mainstay mochi doughnut flavors that include an original mochi doughnut and a churro mochi doughnut, along with four flavors of the week that change each Monday — some past flavors include matcha doughnuts made with ceremonial grade matcha powder from Japan, Oreo, pistachio and yuzu. Zhan seeks inspiration for the weekly flavors by perusing the ice cream section of Target and compiling a list of different flavor possibilities on her Notes app.
These scratch-made doughnuts incorporate glutinous rice flour into the batter to create a chewy, elastic texture. This flour is naturally higher in starch, which lends a bouncier mouthfeel to the treat. The doughnuts come out hot with a golden and crisp exterior, and they go down bite by bite, chewy and light. According to Zhan, on any given weekend day, the shop sells around 1,800 to 2,000 doughnuts.
Though Zhan’s mochi doughnut shop is Minnesota’s first, it won’t be Minnesota’s last. The soon-to-open Bober Tea and Mochi Dough in Dinkytown is slated to open sometime this spring. Who knows where else folks will find these doughnut delights in Minnesota in the coming months? But for now, Zhan is elated to introduce Minnesotans to the magic of the mochi doughnut.
Dragon Star Oriental Foods: 633 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul
