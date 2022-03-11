News
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv was on the move again, spreading out into forests and towns near the capital.
On the economic and political front, the U.S. and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction Russia by revoking its most favored trading status, while on the ground, the Kremlin’s forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavier losses and stiffer resistance than anticipated.
“It’s ugly already, but it’s going to get worse,” said Nick Reynolds, a land warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.
With the invasion in its 16th day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been “certain positive developments” in Russia-Ukraine talks, but gave no details.
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had “reached a strategic turning point,” though he did not elaborate.
“It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it,” he said via video from Kyiv.
He also said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country. Thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed in the invasion.
So far, the Russians have made the biggest advances on cities in the east and south — including in Mariupol, the heavily bombarded seaport where civilians scrounged for food and fuel amid a harrowing 10-day-old siege — while struggling in the north and around Kyiv.
On Friday, they continued to launch airstrikes in urban areas such as Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol, while also pounding targets away from the main battle zones.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in the west “out of action.”
The Lutsk strikes killed four Ukrainian servicemen and wounded six, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered into shelters in an air raid alert
Russian airstrikes also targeted for the first time the eastern city of Dnipro, a major industrial hub and Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, situated on the Dnieper River. Three strikes hit, killing at least one person, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.
In images of the aftermath released by Ukraine’s emergency agency, firefighters doused a flaming building, and ash fell on bloodied rubble. Smoke billowed over shattered concrete where buildings once stood.
In another potentially ominous development, new satellite photos appeared to show the massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had split up and fanned out.
Howitzers were towed into position to open fire, and armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city, according to Maxar Technologies, the company that produced the images.
The 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of tanks and other vehicles had massed outside Kyiv early last week. But its advance had appeared to stall amid reports of food and fuel shortages, muddy roads and attacks by Ukrainian troops with anti-tank missiles.
The purpose of the latest move was unclear, though Russia is widely expected eventually to try to encircle the capital.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said that after making “limited progress,” Russian forces were trying to “re-set and re-posture” their troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
But Reynolds, the defense analyst, said the move, in part, looked like an attempt by the troops to better protect themselves by dispersing. He said it may indicate the Russians are not ready to surround the city just yet.
Repeated rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have taken place along the Belarus border, and the two countries’ foreign ministers held talks on Thursday with no apparent progress, while various third countries have also made attempts to broker a stop to the fighting.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the fact that negotiations are taking place so early in the fighting “might speak to Russian concerns” about the progress of the war.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian soldiers traversed snow-dusted fields and woods near Kyiv, rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers slung over their shoulders, in a video recorded by Radio Free Europe. One of them vowed to kill their enemies over the bombing of Mariupol.
Gunfire and explosions could be heard, and at one point, shots split the air nearby, and the soldiers dropped to the ground and returned fire.
In Washington, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The move to revoke to revoke “most favored nation” status for Russia was taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.
“The free world is coming together to confront Putin,” Biden said.
Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports. Other Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow to Russia, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply. Putin has insisted Russia can endure sanctions.
The United Nations’ political chief said the U.N. has received credible reports that Russian forces are using cluster bombs in Ukraine, including in populated areas. Cluster bombs scatter “bomblets” over wide areas. Their use against civilians is prohibited under international law.
In Syria, Russia backed the government in imposing long, brutal sieges of opposition-held cities, wreaking heavy destruction and causing widespread civilian casualties. That history, along with the siege of Mariupol, has raised fears of similar bloodshed in Ukraine.
Temperatures sank below freezing across most of Ukraine and were forecast to hit -13 degrees Celsius (8 Fahrenheit) in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has come under heavy bombardment.
About 400 apartment buildings in Kharkiv lost heat, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov appealed to remaining residents to descend into the subway or other underground shelters where blankets and hot food were being distributed.
The bombardment continued in Mariupol, where a deadly strike on a maternity hospital this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations. Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians from the city of 430,000 have been thwarted by continued attacks, and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk put the number of dead there at more than 1,300.
Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the United Nations.
Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, along with other reporters around the world contributed.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
NCAA women’s hockey: Nation’s top lines collide in quarterfinal between Gophers, UMD
The top-scoring line in women’s hockey features the nation’s top two scorers, Taylor Heise and Abigail Boreen, who will check into Saturday’s NCAA tournament game against Minnesota Duluth with a combined 124 points.
But it’s their partner, Catie Skaja, who just might make the whole thing work.
“Those two know if they didn’t have Skaja, they wouldn’t have the success they’re having,” Minnesota assistant coach and former Gophers All-American Natalie Darwitz said.
Together, they are arguably the best line in college hockey with a combined 61 goals and NCAA-leading 170 points.
“We feel unstoppable,” Boreen said.
That’s been true enough, but the Bulldogs will have something to say about that on Saturday when the team’s meet at Ridder Arena for a trip to the Frozen Four on March 18-20 in State College, Pa.
Eighth-ranked UMD (25-11-1) made quick work of No. 9 Harvard on Thursday, a 4-0 victory at Ridder that set up a sixth meeting this season between the WCHA rivals. Leading the way was the nation’s second-leading scoring line. and it’s pretty close.
Senior center Gabbie Hughes scored a hat trick, and linemates Elizabeth Giguère and Anna Klein had assists on all of them for a total of eight of the Bulldogs’ 11 points. That’s now 166 points this season that that line.
As Gophers coach Brad Frost said before the teams’ last meeting, “It starts with them.”
One could say the same for the top line of No. 2 Minnesota (29-8-1). Heise leads the nation with 19 goals and 66 points, and Boreen is next with 24 goals and 58 points. But it’s often Skaja, a senior from New Prague who was hampered by injuries last season, leading the way as the first forward in the offensive zone — the F1 in Gophers’ parlance.
Asked to describe her role, Skaja said, “I see it as one that just disrupts things, gets the energy going. I mean, love to be F1, and (Darwitz) and I talk about it all the time — that’s my role, to be F1, cause those turnovers, allow time and space for those two.”
Early in the season, Frost and his staff made two moves that seemed to sync up the Gophers’ entire lineup, moving Skaja to the first line and making Amy Potomak the center on the third. The moves were made before a road series at then-No. 3 Colgate, a Gophers sweep.
Since then, Skaja has scored all 18 of her goals and registered 26 of her 28 assists, but the moves made every line better. Minnesota was 3-3 before the change; they’re 25-6-1 since.
“We have confidence, at any point in the game, to play any line against the other team’s top line, and that’s what’s cool about this team — that depth,” said Darwitz, who with assistant Jake Bobrowski has coached the Gophers forwards this season.
The matchup of top lines isn’t lost on either team.
“It kind of fuels us to play against such a strong line and gives our unit some extra motivation,” said Hughes, who grew up in Lino Lakes and played at Centennial High School. “It also is a lot more fun playing against such high-level competition.”
More important is the game itself. UMD wasn’t happy with the way it played in the WCHA Final Faceoff, especially after going 2-2 against the Gophers during the regular season. The Gophers scored in the first 43 seconds and never trailed in a 5-1 victory.
“We’re really fired up knowing we didn’t play the way we wanted to play, and didn’t play to the best of our abilities,” Hughes said. “We’re just excited to prove that game was a hiccup for us, and want to start as strong and as fast as we can.”
The Gophers have something to prove, as well. They were ranked No. 1 for five weeks in both weekly polls and the PairWise and RPI standings before dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to Ohio State in the Final Faceoff championship game.
The Bulldogs were in the Frozen Four last season; Minnesota hasn’t played in an NCAA tournament game since 2018-19. Ready to play Ohio State in a first-round game before college sports were shut down in 2020, they were left out of the field last season.
“I think we have a lot to give,” Skaja said. “We have a lot that was taken away from us, so we’re going to play with more grit, more intensity, and I think that’s going to shock some teams. It’s a really exciting time. We haven’t been here in a while and it’s good to be back and be able to prove that we should be here and we are the best team in the country.”
Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps
By SARA CLINE
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent cities line sidewalks, tarps cover broken-down cars, and sleeping bags are tucked in storefront doorways. The reality of the homelessness crisis in Oregon’s largest city can’t be denied.
“I would be an idiot to sit here and tell you that things are better today than they were five years ago with regard to homelessness,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said recently. “People in this city aren’t stupid. They can open their eyes.”
As COVID-19 took root in the U.S., people on the street were largely left on their own — with many cities halting sweeps of homeless camps following guidance from federal health officials. The lack of remediation led to a situation that has spiraled out of control in many places, with frustrated residents calling for action as extreme forms of poverty play out on city streets.
Wheeler has now used emergency powers to ban camping along certain roadways and says homelessness is the “most important issue facing our community, bar none.”
Increasingly in liberal cities across the country — where people living in tents in public spaces have long been tolerated — leaders are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures to address homelessness that would have been unheard of a few years ago.
In Seattle, new Mayor Bruce Harrell ran on a platform that called for action on encampments, focusing on highly visible tent cities in his first few months in office. Across from City Hall, two blocks worth of tents and belongings were removed Wednesday. The clearing marked the end of a two and a half week standoff between the mayor and activists who occupied the camp, working in shifts to keep homeless people from being moved.
In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a pilot program over the summer to permanently clear several homeless camps. In December, the initiative faced a critical test as lawmakers voted on a bill that would ban clearings until April. It failed 5-7.
In California, home to more than 160,000 homeless people, cities are reshaping how they address the crisis. The Los Angeles City Council used new laws to ban camping in 54 locations. LA Mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino has introduced plans for a ballot measure that would prohibit people from sleeping outdoors in public spaces if they have turned down offers of shelter.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in December in the crime-heavy Tenderloin neighborhood, which has been ground zero for drug dealing, overdose deaths and homelessness. She said it’s time to get aggressive and “less tolerant of all the bull—- that has destroyed our city.”
In Sacramento voters may decide on multiple proposed homeless-related ballot measures in November — including prohibiting people from storing “hazardous waste,” such as needles and feces, on public and private property, and requiring the city to create thousands of shelter beds. City officials in the area are feeling increasing pressure to break liberal conventions, including from an conservation group that is demanding that 750 people camping along a 23-mile (37-kilometer) natural corridor of the American River Parkway be removed from the area.
Advocates for the homeless have denounced aggressive measures, saying the problem is being treated as a blight or a chance for cheap political gains, instead of a humanitarian crisis.
Donald H. Whitehead Jr., executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless, said at least 65 U.S. cities are criminalizing or sweeping encampments. “Everywhere that there is a high population of homeless people, we started to see this as their response.”
Portland’s homeless crisis has grown increasingly visible in recent years. During the area’s 2019 point-in-time count — a yearly census of sorts — an estimated 4,015 people were experiencing homelessness, with half of them “unsheltered” or sleeping outside. Advocates say the numbers have likely significantly increased.
Last month Wheeler used his emergency powers to ban camping on the sides of “high-crash” roadways — which encompass about 8% of the total area of the city. The decision followed a report showing 19 of 27 pedestrians killed by cars in Portland last year were homeless. People in at least 10 encampments were given 72 hours to leave.
“It’s been made very clear people are dying,” Wheeler said. “So I approach this from a sense of urgency.”
Wheeler’s top adviser — Sam Adams, a former Portland mayor — has also outlined a controversial plan that would force up to 3,000 homeless people into massive temporary shelters staffed by Oregon National Guard members. Advocates say the move, which marks a major shift in tone and policy, would ultimately criminalize homelessness.
“I understand my suggestions are big ideas,” Adams wrote. “Our work so far, mine included, has … failed to produce the sought-after results.”
Oregon’s Democratic governor rejected the idea. But Adams says if liberal cities don’t take drastic action, ballot measures that crack down on homelessness may emerge instead.
That’s what happened in left-leaning Austin, Texas. Last year voters there reinstated a ban that penalizes those who camp downtown and near the University of Texas, in addition to making it a crime to ask for money in certain areas and times.
People who work with the homeless urge mayors to find long-term solutions — such as permanent housing and addressing root causes like addiction and affordability — instead of temporary ones they say will further traumatize and villainize a vulnerable population.
The pandemic has added complications, with homeless-related complaints skyrocketing in places like Portland, where the number of campsites removed each week plummeted from 50 to five after COVID-19 hit.
The situation has affected businesses and events, with employers routinely asking officials to do more. Some are looking to move, while others already have — notably Oregon’s largest annual golf tournament, the LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic, relocated from Portland last year due to safety concerns related to a nearby homeless encampment.
James Darwin “Dar” Crammond, director at the Oregon Water Science Center building downtown, told the City Council about his experience working in an area populated with encampments.
Crammond said four years ago the biggest security concerns were vandalism and occasional car break-ins. Now employees often are confronted by “unhinged” people and forced to sidestep discarded needles, he said.
Despite spending $300,000 on security and implementing a buddy system for workers to safely be outdoors, the division of the U.S. Geological Survey is looking to move.
“I don’t blame the campers. There are a few other options for housing. There’s a plague of meth and opiates and a world that offers them no hope and little assistance,” Crammond said. “In my view, where the blame squarely lies is with the City of Portland.”
In New York City, where a homeless man is accused of pushing a woman to her death in front of a subway in January, Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night.
Adams has likened homelessness to a “cancerous sore,” lending to what advocates describe as a negative and inaccurate narrative that villainizes the population.
“Talk to someone on the street and literally just hear a little bit about their stories — I mean, honestly, homelessness can happen to any one of us,” said Laura Recko, associate director of external communications for Central City Concern in Portland.
And some question whether the tougher approach is legal — citing the 2018 federal court decision known as Martin v. City of Boise, Idaho, that said cities cannot make it illegal for people to sleep or rest outside without providing sufficient indoor alternatives.
Whitehead, of the National Coalition for the Homeless, thought the landmark ruling would force elected officials to start developing long-term fixes and creating enough shelter beds for emergency needs. Instead, some areas are ignoring the decision or finding ways around it, he said.
“If cities become as creative about solutions as they are about criminalization, then we could end homelessness tomorrow,” he said.
Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Longtime Wild captain Mikko Koivu ’emotional’ ahead of Sunday’s jersey retirement
Mikko Koivu recently tried to explain the situation to his 6-year-old son Kasper.
Eventually, Kasper started to get pick up what Dad was putting down. As much as a child can.
“So when I play for the Wild, I can’t wear No. 9?” the younger Koivu hilariously asked his father.
Precisely, Kasper.
After a couple of decades in the NHL, the Wild finally will raise a number into the rafters Sunday night at the Xcel Energy Center. The highly anticipated pregame ceremony will start at 5 p.m., ahead of the Wild’s game against the Nashville Predators.
“I think the word ‘humbled’ comes to my mind,” said Koivu, a 38-year-old native of Finland who still lives in the Twin Cities. “Like I always said, I was very proud to be a member of the Minnesota Wild.”
Now his name and number will live on forever.
It is the first time in franchise history that the Wild have decided to retire a number — no, the No. 1 banner dedicated to the fans doesn’t count — and it’s fitting that Koivu is at the forefront.
He was and is the Minnesota Wild through and through.
“He had such a long career here in the State of Hockey,” said former teammate Andrew Brunette, who now coaches the Florida Panthers. “He kind of epitomizes what the Minnesota Wild are and how they play and how they conduct their business. He was the face of the franchise for so long. It’s nice to see a number up there.”
While many of the details of the pregame ceremony are still under wraps, including what the No. 9 banner will actually look like, it’s been confirmed that dozens of former teammates will be in attendance, as well as former general manager Doug Risebrough, who picked up Koivu in the first round of the 2001 NHL Draft, and many more who played a key role in his career.
“I don’t think there’s a way to explain how much that means (to me) for each and every individual to be there,” Koivu said. “I just hope that they all know how much they mean to me.”
Most importantly for Koivu, though, is that his family will be by his side, including parents Tuire and Jukka; older brother Saku, and children Sofie, Kasper and Oskar.
“I’m sure it’s going to be emotional,” Koivu said. “Hopefully it’ll also be a fun night for all of us.”
Though the No. 9 became became synonymous with Koivu, he actually wore jersey number 21 as a rookie with the Wild. In fact, if it weren’t for former NHL star Mark Parish, there might be a different number being raised in the rafters Sunday night.
“He came in and he was a veteran player back then, and he had worn No. 21 for his whole career,” Koivu recalled. “He came up to me like, ‘Hey, would you mind if I take No. 21?’ ”
Not surprisingly, Koivu ceded the number to Parish without much of a fight. Then, after the Wild moved on from former winger Alexandre Daigle, Koivu reached out to head equipment manager Tony DaCosta.
“I called Tony and told him, like, ‘I’d really like No. 9 if it is possible,’ ” Koivu said. “It turned out great.”
Indeed. Originally drafted by the Wild with No. 6 overall pick, Koivu blossomed into the face of the franchise. He was the first full-time captain for the Wild, spending the better part of 15 years wit the organization, and finishing his career as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer by a wide margin with 709 points.
Still, Koivu’s scoring prowess was never his calling card. Instead, he became widely known as a shutdown center, embodying the identity of the Wild.
It’s an identity that legendary coach Jacques Lemaire established in the early stages of the franchise, and a style of play Koivu gravitated to from the moment he stepped onto the ice.
“I had that style of hockey coming in from Finland,” Koivu said. “That’s kind of the way we play the game over there. That’s the secret behind our success as a country.”
To this day, Koivu attributes much of his success to Lemaire.
“I felt like he took me to another level,” Koivu said. “That’s something that I truly appreciate what he did to me.”
As much as Koivu’s piercing stare became part of his brand, assistant coach Darby Hendrickson remembers him for a lot more than that.
“He has a side that he doesn’t show all the time where he does laugh and he wants to tell jokes and stuff,” Hendrickson said while setting up the punchline. “Which aren’t funny. He will say jokes and we’ll all go, ‘Huh?’ And he’s laughing.”
In that same breath Hendrickson made sure to bring up Koivu’s work ethic. There was nobody who worked harder than Koivu during his career.
“He’s always had that business-like focus before a game,” Hendrickson said. “I think that was his strength. That’s how he operated. He knew who he was and what it took for him to be prepared every day.”
All of that preparation led Koivu to this point. He still doesn’t know what it’s going to feel like on Sunday night when his number gets raised. He has been to a handful of games this season, and each time, he has tried to imagine the moment.
“You really can’t,” he said. “I think I’ll know after Sunday. You see the jersey and the number up in the rafters, I’m sure it’ll get emotional after that.”
As for his 6-year-old son Kasper, if someday he makes it to the NHL, and by some stroke up luck ends up playing for the Wild, perhaps Dad will petition to let him wear his number.
“We will talk about that then.” Koivu said with a laugh. “You know, right now we’re in Eden Prairie youth hockey, so we’ll go step by step.”
