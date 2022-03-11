News
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital dispersed and redeployed.
International condemnation escalated over an airstrike in Mariupol a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital, with Western and Ukrainian officials calling the attack a war crime. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian refusal to permit evacuations from the port city amounted to “outright terror.”
Meanwhile, the highest-level talks held since the invasion began two weeks ago yielded no progress, the number of refugees fleeing the country topped 2.3 million, and Kyiv braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the capital had become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians.
Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, with armored units seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported.
The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to have stalled amid reports of food and fuel shortages. U.S. officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.
In Mariupol, a southern seaport of 430,000, the situation was increasingly dire. More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege of the frigid city, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Residents of the southern seaport of 430,000 have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.
“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.
On Thursday, firefighters tried to free a boy trapped in the rubble. One grasped the boy’s hand. His eyes blinked, but he was otherwise still. It was not clear if he survived. Nearby, at a mangled truck, a woman wrapped in a blue blanket shuddered at the sound of an explosion.
Grocery stores and pharmacies were emptied days ago by people breaking in to get supplies, according to a local official with the Red Cross, Sacha Volkov. A black market is operating for vegetables, meat is unavailable, and people are stealing gasoline from cars, Volkov said.
Places protected from bombings are hard to find, with basements reserved for women and children, he said. Residents, Volkov said, are turning on one another: “People started to attack each other for food.”
The local fire department and the city’s State Technical University were bombed.
An exhausted-looking Aleksander Ivanov pulled a cart loaded with bags down an empty street flanked by damaged buildings.
“I don’t have a home anymore. That’s why I’m moving,” he said. “It doesn’t exist anymore. It was hit, by a mortar.”
Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians have been thwarted by Russian shelling, Ukrainian authorities said.
“They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve,” Vereshchuk said. “It’s a war crime.”
All told, some 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs, Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy told Russian leaders that the invasion will backfire on them as their economy is strangled. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply.
“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. “And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens — everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed such talk, saying the country has endured sanctions before.
″We will overcome them,” he said at a televised meeting of government officials. He did, however, acknowledge the sanctions create “certain challenges.”
In addition to those who have fled the country, millions have been driven from their homes inside Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people — half the population of the metropolitan area — have left the capital.
“Every street, every house … is being fortified,” he said. “Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands.”
On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl named Katya was recovering at the Brovary Central District Hospital on the outskirts of Kyiv after her family was ambushed as they tried to flee the area. She was shot in the hand when their car was raked with gunfire from a roadside forest, said her mother, who identified herself only as Nina.
The girl’s father, who drove frantically from the ambush on blown-out tires, underwent surgery. His wife said he had been shot in the head and had two fingers blown off.
Western officials said Russian forces have made little progress on the ground in recent days and are seeing heavier losses and stiffer Ukrainian resistance than Moscow apparently anticipated. But Putin’s forces have used air power and artillery to pummel Ukraine’s cities.
Early in the day, the Mariupol city council posted a video showing a convoy it said was bringing in food and medicine. But as night fell, it was unclear if those buses had reached the city.
A child was among those killed in the hospital airstrike Wednesday. Seventeen people were also wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors, and children buried in the rubble. Images of the attack, with pregnant women covered in dust and blood, dominated news reports in many countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack “a shameful and immoral act of war.” Britain’s Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the hospital was hit by indiscriminate fire or deliberately targeted, “it is a war crime.”
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into the invasion, saying, “The eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed concerns about civilian casualties as “pathetic shrieks” from Russia’s enemies, and denied Ukraine had even been invaded.
Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, held talks in a Turkish resort in their first meeting since the invasion.
The two sides discussed a 24-hour cease-fire but made no progress, Kuleba said. He said Russia still wanted Ukraine to surrender but insisted that will not happen.
Lavrov said Russia is ready for more negotiations, but he showed no sign of softening Moscow’s demands.
Russia has alleged that Western-looking, U.S.-backed Ukraine poses a threat to its security. Western officials suspect Putin wants to install a government friendly to Moscow in Kyiv as part of an effort to draw the former Soviet state back into its orbit.
In Vienna, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had scheduled inspections of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. Rafael Grossi would give no details on how or when the inspections would take place.
Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four power plants across the country, plus the closed plant in Chernobyl, scene of a 1986 nuclear disaster. Fighting around Chernobyl and another plant have raised global fears of another disaster.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, 91-year-old Alevtina Shernina sat wrapped in a blanket, an electric heater at her feet, as cold air blew in through a damaged window. She survived the brutal World War II siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.
Her daughter-in-law Natalia said she was angry that Shernina “began her life in Leningrad under the siege as a girl who was starving, who lived in cold and hunger, and she’s ending her life” in similar circumstances.
“There were fascists there and there are fascists here who came and bombed our buildings and windows,” she said.
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed along with other reporters around the world.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
FBI searches home of Wisconsin woman who helped St. Paul charter school make hedge fund investment that lost millions
Before making an illegal $5 million investment with an overseas hedge fund in 2019, Hmong College Prep Academy founder and superintendent Christianna Hang tried to invest the school’s money with a woman the FBI now thinks was running a Ponzi scheme.
The FBI last month obtained a search warrant for the Mequon, Wis., home of Kay Yang, who is a friend of Hang’s.
Agents were looking for evidence that Yang committed money laundering and wire fraud while managing more than $15 million in investments for clients across the country.
Those clients nearly included Hmong College Prep Academy, the St. Paul charter school, according to documents contained in a lawsuit the school filed against Woodstock Capital, LLC.
In May 2019, while looking to invest some of the school’s money to help pay for a new middle school, Hang contacted Yang, who held herself out to be a successful hedge fund manager.
Hang wanted to invest the school’s funds in Yang’s hedge fund, but Yang refused, saying she was over capacity and couldn’t take on more money, Woodstock said in a court filing. Woodstock’s attorney, Mathew Meyer, later said he spoke with Yang by phone and Yang explained her hedge fund actually was “too small to handle such a large investment.”
In reality, Yang “never funded” her hedge funds and had no hedge fund investors, according to a 2020 consent order Yang reached with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. She was, however, facilitating foreign currency exchange trades, or FOREX, for a number of clients, but was not registered as an investment adviser. Regulators ordered her to pay back $17 million to around 40 investors; an ongoing lawsuit by some of the investors claims she hasn’t paid.
No criminal charges have been filed.
WOODSTOCK REFERRAL
Although Yang would not take the school’s money, she did refer Hang to a business associate, Paul Brown, a London-based representative of the Woodstock hedge fund, in August 2019.
Four weeks later, against the advice of the school’s attorney and, according to the office of State Auditor, in violation of state law, Hang wired Woodstock $5 million of the school’s money.
Eighteen months after that, all that was left of the school’s investment was $700,000.
The school sued Woodstock last July, alleging the hedge fund either stole or badly mismanaged the investment.
Woodstock says the $4.3 million loss was just a matter of bad timing.
Meyer, the hedge fund’s attorney, said in a court filing that the investment came just before the coronavirus pandemic, “possibly the worst time in recent world history for investments such as those made by hedge funds in general.”
Meyer told the Pioneer Press in September that he knew little about Yang’s activities and that her 2020 trouble with Wisconsin regulators was “completely unrelated” to the school’s dispute with Woodstock. He reiterated Thursday that Woodstock was a legitimate hedge fund and the school’s investment suffered because of poor timing.
John Duffey, who represent the school in its lawsuit against Woodstock, declined to comment Thursday about Yang’s alleged Ponzi scheme.
YANG AND HANG
The relationship between Hang, the school founder, and Yang, the troubled Wisconsin investor, is not entirely clear.
Woodstock in a court filing described Yang as a “close personal friend of Dr. Hang’s.”
In a conference call last year with investors financing the bulk of the school’s expansion, Hang gave vague responses to questions about how she came to invest with Woodstock.
She described Yang’s company, Xapphire, as an investment group that is “in the community” – apparently referring to the Hmong-American community– and helps the school from time to time. such as when it bought $20,000 in McDonald’s food for a school picnic.
When investors pressed her about the school’s relationship with Xapphire, Yang acknowledged she herself is “the one who knows the Xapphire group,” as well as an associated charity, the Milwaukee-based National Institute & Association for Minorities.
Yang’s name never was mentioned on the investor call, only the name of her company. And when an investor asked whether the company was spelled “Sapphire,” Hang confirmed it was.
By the time of that call, a Google search of “Xapphire” would have produced Yang’s consent order with Wisconsin regulators.
Hang and her husband, chief operating officer Pao Yang, both resigned from the school at the end of last year, leaving with a combined $350,000 in separation payments.
The couple sold their Hugo home last month, and a mobile phone number for Hang no longer works.
SEARCH WARRANT
The FBI’s Wisconsin search warrant application says nothing about Woodstock, Hang or Hmong College Prep Academy.
What is alleged is that Yang since 2017 has obtained over $15 million from investors throughout the country with the understanding she would invest in foreign exchange trading. A number of those individuals are from Minnesota, according to a Wisconsin investor who lost money with Yang and spoke with the Pioneer Press.
Several investors told the FBI they were promised strong returns and shown statements that seemed to reflect a successful investment. But when they’d contact Yang about withdrawing their funds, she either wouldn’t respond or would make excuses for why they couldn’t.
The FBI found that about $2 million was returned to investors, but Ponzi schemes “are ultimately unsustainable because the returns promised to an ever-growing number of participants must be paid using funds deposited by a necessarily finite pool of new participants. At some point the scheme must become too big.”
Yang apparently did invest $12 million in FOREX trading between 2017 and 2021, but $11 million of that was lost to fees and poor performance.
Of the funds that never were invested, several million apparently paid for personal expenses, including the purchase of Yang’s home and one for her sister-in-law; a Tesla; luxury travel; credit cards; international wire transfers; student loans; tuition payments; and ATM withdrawals at casinos.
Casino records showed that between 2016 and August 2020, Yang and her husband visited the same Milwaukee casino about once every five days, wagering a total of $10.7 million at slot machines and losing $854,000.
With MLB’s lockout over, what’s next for Twins?
A deal has been agreed upon. The lockout is over. Baseball is back.
So, what comes next?
A frenzy of activity is expected over the next few days as preparations for the 2022 season resume. Opening Day is scheduled for April 7 at Target Field, just shy of a month from now, and there is much to be done before then.
Twins players will begin descending upon Fort Myers, Fla., to report to camp, which is set to officially kick off on Sunday. A handful of players are already in the area, and may report earlier.
Some members of the coaching staff, including manager Rocco Baldelli, are already on site, as are members of the front office.
As the Twins ready for the beginning of spring training, though, there’s still plenty of roster building that must happen. First on the list of priorities: The front office still needs to build a starting pitching rotation, be it via free agency, trade or filling some spots internally.
Last we left off, the Twins had locked in superstar center fielder Byron Buxton long term, doling out a seven-year, $100 million extension to keep him in the Twin Cities through 2028.
Hours after making that news official, and shortly before the lockout began, the Twins brought in starting pitcher Dylan Bundy on a one-year deal with a club option. Bundy joins a rotation in need of work.
The Twins appear to be banking on Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober stepping up and filling spots in the rotation. But the two of them have just a combined 25 games of major league experience in between them.
Other options for the back of the rotation, like Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe, are on the roster, though both spent a bulk of last season injured — a finger injury for Dobnak, a shoulder issue for Thorpe.
A flurry of moves preceded the lockout, many of the premium arms coming off the board. Hours before the lockout began, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said that they had spent the early part of the offseason having “a lot of discussion about trade fits, what those could look like, trying to lay the groundwork for those,” looking more closely into the trade market than at free agents.
While the Twins could turn to more creative options to eat up some innings, it’s no secret to anyone that the front office will be spending plenty of time in the upcoming days looking to shore up the rotation.
Patching up the bullpen should be another area of focus, though that’ll take on less importance in the coming days than starting pitching and the Twins’ other big need: a starting shortstop.
While the Twins could theoretically move Jorge Polanco back over, Polanco thrived defensively at second base last season after being shifted across the infield.
This year’s free-agent shortstop class headed by Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Báez and Trevor Story represented likely the best shortstop crop to hit the market in a long time, but all but two have signed and the Twins weren’t expected to be swimming at the top of the market anyway. Andrelton Simmons, who manned shortstop for the Twins last year, is among the options still available.
The Twins are also without a full-time designated hitter after trading away Nelson Cruz last season, but it seems likely they could opt to move players in and out of the role on a daily basis. That would help get players off their feet for a day, which could come in handy particularly for 36-year-old third baseman Josh Donaldson.
No matter what the Twins do, the next few days — and weeks — are bound to be hectic.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard agrees to return to Giants on restructured, one-year deal: source
Shep is back for year seven.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is returning to the Giants on a restructured, one-year contract, a source confirmed to the Daily News early Thursday evening.
Shepard’s existing contract ran through 2023. He is making financial concessions as he returns from a torn left Achilles in exchange for hitting free agency a year earlier.
The financial terms of the new deal were not immediately disclosed.
The Giants would have had to eat $7.9 million in dead money this season if they’d cut Shepard outright and would have saved only $4.5 million against the salary cap.
The restructure will lower Shepard’s $8.475 million scheduled salary to an undisclosed number, lower his scheduled $12.4 million salary cap hit, and wipe out next season’s scheduled $13.4 million cap hit altogether.
Shepard’s cap hits for the 2022 and 2023 seasons were so high because the Giants restructured his contract in September. The team was badly cap-strapped throughout the 2021 season, which resulted in several player restructures just to stay afloat.
They converted $5.9 million of his base salary into a signing bonus in September and, in the process, added $1.9 million to his 2022 and 2023 cap hits.
Now, Shepard, 29, the longest-tenured Giant, will return for a seventh season with the team that drafted him in the 2016 second round out of Oklahoma.
His contract restructure is one of several moves GM Joe Schoen is making to try to clean up the Giants’ salary cap. And Thursday’s agreement will likely kick off a flurry of activity in the next few days before the 2022 league year opens next Wednesday.
Corner James Bradberry is a trade or release candidate. Linebacker Blake Martinez (torn ACL) may take a pay cut or end up being released. And safety Logan Ryan is in jeopardy, even though cutting him wouldn’t save meaningful money.
The News first reported in late February that there are people in the Giants’ front office who want to move on from Ryan.
Schoen also has left the door open to trading Saquon Barkley at the right price, and recent reports oddly have connected the Giants to Bills free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as possible training camp competition for Daniel Jones.
In the coming days, Schoen’s actions will say more than any words he has spoken in press conferences to date.
