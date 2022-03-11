News
Schnucks stores to stay open one hour later starting Monday
ST. LOUIS – Schnucks announced that most of their stores will return to a 10 p.m. closing time beginning Monday. This is one hour later than the store’s previously scheduled hours. The new hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for 103 Schnucks stores.
The deli, meat, and seafood counters will also start new hours on Monday. Those will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Schnucks said the following stores will have alternate hours: City Plaza, Sierra Vista, Downtown, Eat Well, Jasper, Cahokia, Evansville North and Darmstadt.
“We know that as the days become longer and families begin to have more spring and summer activities, we’ll see the volume of shoppers return later in the evening,” Executive Vice President of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck said. “With the return to a 10 p.m. close, along with longer service department hours for deli, meat, and seafood, we are ensuring that we meet our customers’ needs with more options to shop for the products they love.”
All Schnucks stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17. They will reopen at their normal scheduled time on Monday, April 18.
Sing and Twirl With Opera and Dance This Spring in NYC
Even in the best of times, opera and dance are endangered art forms. Their audiences are loyal but small, and not necessarily growing. Yet they persevere because there will always be a core constituency that supports new and classic work. The Metropolitan Opera reopened for business in the fall and, unlike many theater events, has not missed performances due to covid outbreaks. But the Met is only the tip of the NYC opera scene, and this spring there are several indie opera events to choose from. Same goes for dance. City Center is throwing a big-tent festival of top-tier companies—Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Martha Graham—but you can catch younger talent at the Baryshnikov Arts Center. Big ticket or small, opera and dance are back this spring. Go and cheer them.
Book of Mountains & Seas at St. Ann’s Warehouse (Mar 15–20)
The trailblazing Beth Morrison Projects and St. Ann’s Warehouse present the delayed premiere of this opera-puppetry spectacle, which had been planned for January’s Prototype festival. Composer Huang Ruo musicalizes a fourth-century BCE Chinese creation myth, which is visually manifested by designer-director Basil Twist. Expect a stage full of massive, elemental puppets, and Ruo conducting the Choir of Trinity Wall Street to create a sensory explosion.
Upload at the Park Avenue Armory (Mar 22–30)
Can we somehow preserve our personality, our essence, after death? That’s the philosophical question posed by Dutch composer and film auteur Michel van der Aa. In his new multimedia opera, a daughter (the sublime soprano Julia Bullock) uploads her father’s memories and thoughts to create a “virtual resurrection.” Opera has always excelled with stories of heroes who dare too much, who feel too deeply and this sounds like Icarus territory.
The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace at Dixon Place (Apr 7–10)
Kamala Sankaram’s 2019 opera with librettist Rob Handel gets its New York City premiere thanks to New Camerata Opera. The one-act chamber opera follows Ada, Countess of Lovelace and Lord Byron’s daughter, a visionary involved in the development of 19th-century proto-computers. Ada struggles between her work in mathematics and social obligations as a mother and wife. She pioneered the algorithm, but Victorian hypocrisy is a harder code to crack.
Hamlet at the Metropolitan Opera (May 13–June 4)
After Fire Shut Up in My Bones and Eurydice, the Met is making good on its promise to produce new opera. Now comes a piece that premiered at Glyndebourne 2017, based on a little-known play by Shakespeare. Australian composer Brett Dean and librettist Matthew Jocelyn (the latter using 20% of the original text) musicalize the story of a melancholy Dane vacillating over revenge in two acts. Allan Clayton reprises his performance as the titular prince.
Mark Morris Dance Group at BAM (Mar 24–27)
One of master choreographer Mark Morris’s most beloved works returns to BAM after two decades: L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato. Danced to music by George Frideric Handel, this glorious triptych refers to three states of being from the title: happy, thoughtful, and moderate. Philosophical yet kinetic, playful yet profound, this sublime conversation between modernity and classicism will be on every dance aficionado’s must-see list. Featuring the Choir of Trinity Wall Street with Downtown Voices conducted by Colin Fowler.
City Center Dance Festival at New York City Center (Mar 24–Apr 10)
Not to be confused with its Fall for Dance program, City Center is inaugurating its first spring dance festival this year. The iconic venue welcomes back Paul Taylor Dance Company (a world premiere by Lauren Lovette), Ballet Hispánico (New York premiere of Doña Perón), Dance Theatre of Harlem (New York premieres of Robert Garland’s Higher Ground and Claudia Schreier’s Passage), and Martha Graham Dance Company. The latter troupe will present a new version of the 1952 mystery play Canticle for Innocent Comedians, reimagined by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).
The Dance Floor: BTS K-Pop with DJ Gamma Vibes at Rubenstein Atrium (Apr 8)
Come for a little knowledge and a lot of dancing. On Friday nights through May at the David Rubenstein Atrium, DJs spin tunes from Latin, K-Pop, and hip-hop. The April 8 night celebrates K-Pop juggernaut BTS. NYC’s own K-Pop specialist DJ Gamma Vibes will play the group’s biggest hits and deep cuts for show that will get you up and jumping. It’s all free.
Let the Crows Come at Jerome Robbins Theater (Apr 13–15)
After a two-year pause, Minneapolis-based choreographer and dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy’s meditation on crows and memory has its New York premiere. Fusing folk imagery and ancestry, Ramaswamy presents three dance solos, which recall a memory that has a common origin but is remembered differently by individuals. Live music by composers Jace Clayton and Brent Arnold samples and deconstructs classical South Indian music by Prema Ramamurthy.
UMN extends Lindsay Whalen’s contract through 2024-25
Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has had her contract extended three years, the school announced Friday morning. The deal keeps her under contract through the 2024-25 season.
The former Gophers All-American and four-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx will enter her fifth season next fall after a second consecutive losing season but with the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. ESPN has ranked the haul, an all-Minnesota group of Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Niamya Holloway, No. 10 nationally.
Whalen, a first-time coach when she was hired prior to the 2018-19 season, has an overall record of 59-47, but 28-44 in Big Ten play. The Gophers (14-17, 7-11) had their season ended in a 65-60 first-round Big Ten tournament loss to Northwestern last week but have requested consideration for the 2022 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The Gophers went 21-11 in Whalen’s first season and won a WNIT game against Northern Iowa but haven’t played in the postseason since.
Commentary: Loons can further show MLS power rankings are a joke
We need to take the power back.
The MLS power rankings are not just drunk; the weekly lists slur words instead of make sense. Here are two anecdotes.
Let’s start with Week 2 of 2021. Minnesota United had just been smacked in a 4-0 season-opening loss at Seattle and deserved to fall in any pecking order. But ESPN’s list dropped the Loons to 27th — dead last.
What?!
The Sounders were coming off an MLS Cup appearance in 2020, beating the Loons in the Western Conference final to get there. Given their lofty statuses the year before, Minnesota did not deserve after one game to be below the dozen clubs who didn’t make the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, nor its new expansion side.
It was laughable at the time, and especially later when Minnesota made the playoffs. But last spring, I swore off checking “power rankings” — even if the list, at times, comes with some insightful comments on clubs I might not usually check in on.
Fast forward to Tuesday. After Week 2 of 2022, I caved and clicked on MLSsoccer.com’s current list to find MNUFC at 12th. On the surface, that’s fine. The Loons are winless with two draws in two games. They’ve scored two goals and have conceded two, so that’s seems to be an OK spot in a 28-club league at this point in the young season.
MLSsoccer.com had Nashville SC at No. 1. Fair. They beat Seattle, a Western Conference favorite, 1-0 on the road in the season opener and then held on for a 1-1 draw with the Loons in St. Paul last Saturday.
No. 4 on that list was Philadelphia Union, which had a 1-1 draw with Minnesota in their home opener on Feb. 26 and then staged a second-half comeback to beat Montreal 2-1 last week.
Philly and Nashville are considered top-tier sides this season, and their results have proven that standing through two weeks. Good for them. Top-5 clubs. This isn’t a suggestion Minnesota deserves to be higher than them, but eight spots lower in a cobbled-together list is just too big a gap.
For another perspective, ESPN had Nashville at No. 2, Philadelphia ninth and Minnesota 13th.
Adrian Heath saw MLS’ rankings, too, and commented on them unprompted earlier this week because, well, of course he did. The Loons manager doesn’t pass up many opportunities to single out slights — real or otherwise.
When Minnesota reached the U.S. Open Cup final in 2019, Heath said “flags will be at half-mast” for MLSsoccer.com commentators given the Loons’ success.
Yet power rankings aren’t some sort of grave injustice. Voting for polls can be hard; I’ve cast ballots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for years and years. It’s a grind.
I’m not perfect in my system; I’ve got biases. But there is concerted effort made to be fair and also course correct if a misstep appears to be made.
It’s also far from personal. I’ve been accused of hating a particular program, but I’ve got no vendettas, despite diehards dropping into my Twitter direct mentions to tell me otherwise. And I’ll bore you: I’m more likely just ambivalent about your squad!
Preseason rankings can be particularly tough to compile, with roster turnover and no results yet on the field, but once teams start playing, especially better teams squaring off, those games are the most sterling data points possible.
This brings us to MLS action on Sunday, when the Loons will look to knock off a team that is not only higher in power rankings but tops in the Eastern Conference standings.
The New York Red Bulls are 2-0-0 after wins over San Jose and Toronto. While those opponents are not Philly and Nashville, a plus-five goal differential shows the Red Bulls have been steps above their competition thus far. Red Bulls attacker Lewis Morgan is the reigning MLS Player of the Week after a first-half hat trick against Toronto, and their 4-2-2-2 formation has been clicking.
If the Loons get a road win in Harrison, N.J., or even a third straight draw, it will be a positive result that, you’d think, would boost their power rankings within the league.
But I won’t be holding my breath.
