Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval Thursday, hitching a ride on a government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion killing thousands and forcing over 2 million others to flee, the Senate approved the overall $1.5 trillion overall legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but they’ve rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against brutal force has been inspirational for many voters.
“We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight against Putin,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said just before the vote. “And once we pass this funding in a short while, we will keep that promise.”
The House passed the compromise bill easily Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s signature was certain.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said approval “proves once more that members of both parties can come together to deliver results for the American people” — a phenomenon in short supply in recent years.
She also prodded lawmakers to revive money “urgently needed to prevent severe disruptions to our COVID response.” In an embarrassment to Biden and Democratic leaders who’d made it a top priority, the House on Wednesday dropped the measure’s $15.6 billion for continuing efforts to battle the pandemic after rank-and-file lawmakers balked at cuts in aid states had been promised.
Around half the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon’s costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door. Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.
Republicans strongly backed that spending. But they criticized Biden for moving too timidly, such as in the unresolved dispute with Poland over how that nation could give MiG fighter jets to Ukraine that its pilots know how to fly.
“This administration’s first instinct is to flinch, wait for international and public pressure to overwhelm them, and then take action only after the most opportune moment has passed us by,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
White House aides told Congress last month that Biden wanted $6.4 billion to counter Russia’s invasion. He ended up formally requesting $10 billion, an amount that it took an eager Congress just a few days to boost to its final figure of $13.6 billion.
The $1.5 trillion bill carrying that aid gave Democrats a near 7% increase for domestic initiatives, which constituted a bit less than half the package. That translated to beefed-up spending for schools, housing, child care, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement grants to communities and feeding programs.
The measure also directs money to minority communities and historically black colleges, renews efforts aimed at preventing domestic violence against women and requires infrastructure operators to report serious hacking incidents to federal authorities.
Republicans lay claim to an almost 6% boost for defense, including money for 85 advanced F-35 fighter planes, 13 new Navy ships, upgrades for 90 Abrams tanks and improvements for schools on military bases. There would be another $300 million for Ukraine and $300 million for other Eastern European allies on top of the measure’s emergency funding.
The GOP also prevailed in retaining decades-old restrictions against using federal money to pay for nearly all abortions. And they forced Biden to abandon goals for his 2022 budget — politically implausible from the start — that envisioned 16% domestic program increases and defense growth of less than 2%.
Besides those policy victories, many lawmakers of both parties had one incentive to back the spending package that they have not enjoyed since 2010. Democratic leaders restored the old practice of earmarks, hometown projects for lawmakers that Congress dropped in 2011 because voters viewed it as a sleazy misspending of taxpayers’ money.
The practice restored, the expansive bill was laced with thousands of the projects at a price tag of several billion dollars. Years ago, the numbers were often higher.
Affirming the practice’s popularity, the Senate rejected an amendment by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to strip the earmarks. Braun said they encompassed 367 pages that weighed five pounds and showed “the swamp is rising again.” The amendment’s defeat by a bipartisan 64-35 margin spoke for itself.
Government agencies have operated under last year’s lower spending levels since the new fiscal year began Oct. 1 because, as usual, Congress hadn’t approved any bills by then updating those amounts.
Months of talks produced the compromise spending pact this week. With the latest temporary spending measure expiring Friday night, Biden’s signature of the $1.5 trillion bill would avert a weekend federal shutdown, which was never going to happen because neither party had reason to spark such a battle.
The Senate sent Biden a separate bill financing agencies through Tuesday in case it takes time to complete the required reprinting and proofreading of the lengthy measure.
A lot has happened since Oct. 1, much of it challenging for Democrats. Biden’s polling numbers have sunk, high inflation has persisted and gasoline prices have jumped. Omicron’s fade has left voters impatient to end pandemic restrictions, Biden’s marquee social and environment bill has crashed and Russia has invaded Ukraine.
With that election-year backdrop, Democrats saw the $1.5 trillion package as their chance to claim wins.
Currently controlling both the White House and Congress, Democrats could lose their narrow House and Senate majorities in November’s midterm elections, meaning this could be the peak of their ability to win policy priorities for years. Before last year, the last time they controlled both branches was in 2010.
The largesse has been enabled, in part, by both parties’ relaxed attitudes toward gargantuan federal deficits.
Last year’s pandemic-fueled shortfall of $2.8 trillion was the second worst ever. It was so high that Biden has suggested that this year’s projected $1.8 trillion gap would be an accomplishment because it would be $1 trillion smaller, the biggest reduction ever.
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: Hill-Murray 3, Lakeville South 2
It was early evening, but Jack Erickson got a quick wake-up call as the Hill-Murray junior goalie made his first state tournament start Thursday night.
It came when junior forward Tanner Ludtke scored 10 seconds into the first period to give unseeded Lakeville South an early one-goal lead over the top-seeded Pioneers in a Class 2A state quarterfinal matchup at Xcel Energy Center.
After that, though, Erickson could not have been more on his toes, finishing with 32 saves including a couple of huge stops down the stretch in the third period, as Hill-Murray held off the Cougars 3-2.
“I’d say that kind of woke me up,” said Erickson of surrendering the early goal. “It got me into the game a little bit.
“It got the nerves out.”
Hill-Murray (24-4-1) advances to meet the winner of the Andover/Moorhead quarterfinal in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday, continuing a quest for the state title it never got the chance to defend a year ago. The Pioneers won the Class 2A championship in 2020 but were unable to take the ice in the quarterfinals last season because of a COVID-19 exposure, meaning they returned even hungrier this time around.
“It’s super special to us to be here,” said senior Dylan Godbout, the East Metro boys hockey player of the year and (along with senior teammate Leo Gruba) a finalist for this season’s Mr. Hockey Award. “There are a lot of guys in that locker room who didn’t get the chance to do this last year.”
They’re getting the opportunity this time around. But when Ludtke scored before fans had even settled into their seats for the start of action, it was a bit of a jolt. The Nebraska-Omaha recruit now has 23 goals this season, and that one missed being the quickest goal in a state tournament game by only three seconds, falling short of a goal seven seconds in by St. Cloud Cathedral’s Josh Wolke in the 1993 Tier II third-place game.
“I’ve been to the tourney twice before,” said Ludtke, whose team finished as runner-up to Eden Prairie last season. “This is my third time now. I know you can’t pass up shots there. I got a spot and saw upper left. It was a good way to start.”
But senior Axel Begley answered with a goal just under three minutes later, then Gruba followed with one of his own on the power play with 11:11 remaining in the first period as Hill-Murray took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
“You always want to start a state tournament fast, and it was a bummer to give one up just 10 seconds in, but we responded fairly quickly,” said Godbout, who had an assist on Gruba’s goal. “We got the momentum back and I don’t think we ever lost it after that.”
Still, things stayed even into the second period before senior Gianni Hurley scored what proved to be a crucial goal at the 13:42 mark of the second period to increase the Hill-Murray lead to 3-1.
“We just made a couple of mistakes, but (they) will capitalize on every mistake you make because that’s the kind of team they are,” said Lakeville South head coach Josh Storm, who is in his first season leading his team.
But Storm’s players did not go quietly. Junior Tyler Lafferty scored just as a Pioneers’ penalty expired to cut the gap to 3-2 with 13:41 remaining. That, though, was as close as the Cougars could get as Erickson came up with some huge saves late, including one from his direct left by junior Aidan Willis with 7:58 to go.
“I was on the ice and I had a perfect view of that one,” Godbout said. “My jaw hit the ice. I knew he could make that save. But to do it on this stage, in front of this many people, is something that he’ll remember and I’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”
So now it’s onto the semifinals with the goal of more beyond that.
“This is a great feeling,” Erickson said. “It’s been a dream of mine my whole life to get here. I saw what it was like when we won two years ago and I want to help us do that again.”
Minnesota Senate approves ALS funding, a tribute to member stricken with disease
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to provide $20 million in grants for research against Lou Gehrig’s disease, a tribute to Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who was diagnosed with the disease last year.
The bill would give $20 million to the Office of Higher Education to award competitive grants to conduct research into the prevention, treatment, causes, and cures of the disease, formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. It also includes $5 million for ALS caregivers.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and there is no known cure. It ultimately robs people of their ability to walk, talk and, eventually, breathe. At any given time roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease.
Tomassoni, a former Democrat turned independent, said in a statement that little to no progress has been made in finding a cure since New York Yankees baseball player Lou Gehrig died of ALS in 1941. He said he was still driving and able to dress and feed himself in September, but can’t do any of that today.
“Hopefully, this bill will go a long way to finding a permanent stop to any progression whatsoever,” the veteran Iron Range lawmaker said. “It may not happen in my lifetime but the future needs to be full of hope that the next generations will be ALS free.”
The bill now awaits action in the House, where Speaker Melissa Hortman said a hearing is expected on Tuesday.
Crash shuts down lanes of southbound I-55 in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Meramec Bottom Road in south St. Louis County.
The crash happened around 8:52 p.m. Thursday. There is a report of injuries; however, it’s unclear how many people were hurt in the crash.
Police are encouraging drivers to use an alternate route. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
