Smollett declines to speak at sentencing in staged attack
By DON BABWIN and KATHLEEN FOODY
CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett declined to make a statement during his Thursday sentencing hearing for lying to police in a staged hate crime, saying he agreed with his attorney’s advice to remain quiet.
Smollett’s attorneys asked Cook County Judge James Linn to limit the sentence to community service, arguing that the former “Empire” actor has been punished by the criminal justice system and by the effect on his career.
Prosecutors have asked Linn to include incarceration and order $130,000 restitution in his sentence.
The special prosecutor who brought the criminal case against Jussie Smollett that led to a guilty verdict against the actor asked a judge Thursday to include “an appropriate amount of prison time” when sentencing Smollett for his conviction of lying to police in a staged hate crime.
Dan Webb said during the sentencing hearing that he would not ask for a specific amount of time, leaving that to Cook County Judge James Linn’s discretion. He also asked that Smollett be ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.
Smollett’s defense attorney Nenye Uche asked Linn to limit the sentence to community service. He said Smollett “has lost nearly everything” in his career and finances and asked that Linn give him time to make restitution if that is part of the sentence.
“Why are we jumping up and down as if this is a murder case?” Uche said. “It’s not.”
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes. Brown asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
“The city is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crime,” Brown said.
Jussie Smollett’s grandmother, testifying for the defense, asked Linn not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett, 92, told the court. She later added, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., told the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Smollett’s attorneys also read aloud letters from other supporters, including an organizer with Black Lives Matter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson that asked Linn to consider the case’s effect on Smollett’s life and career and to avoid any confinement as part of his sentence.
Other supporters spoke about worries that Smollett would be at risk in prison, specifically mentioning his race, sexual orientation and his family’s Jewish heritage.
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, Smollett will be allowed to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
Joplin mansion on the market combines hunter’s lodge, Paris fashion aesthetics
JOPLIN, Mo. – Marriage is about compromise. It may sound like a schmaltzy turn of phrase but sayings like this do come from a place of truth. The give and take of a relationship is important. Usually that involves going along with something your partner wants to do when you’d rather not. Or sometimes it means letting your spouse pick a decoration for the house that you may not be particularly keen on.
For one Joplin couple, that compromise manifested itself as two additional wings catering to the couple’s different tastes. This unique, $2.95 million estate—think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, but as a house—went on the market earlier this month.
The homeowners met in college and routinely visited the local Barnes & Noble for coffee. They’d sift through architectural magazines to pick out features and styles, and collect the magazine clippings in a “dream home book” of sorts. After marrying in 2004, they bounced all around the country—he was a doctor, she was a dentist—before moving into the doctor’s childhood home in Joplin.
The Cape Cod-style home, built in 1978, had five bedrooms and four bathrooms. But as their family grew with the addition of five children, the couple decided to expand their home. Following a partial renovation in 2015, complete with hand-painted Gracie wallpaper, they agreed to not one but two new wings of the home that would accomodate their hobbies and styles.
The woman said her husband, who loves hunting and taxidermy, wanted a place where he could display his trophies and tap into his rustic sensibilities. But she needed to create her own sanctuary where she could relax and unwind in comfort in a Parisian atmosphere celebrating her love of fashion.
Inspired by her trips to Paris, she consulted with architect Patrick Fox to manifest the couple’s newly-built primary suite (the middle wing) into a tribute of fashion empire Dior. The suite’s brass and iron staircase is a replica of the haute catoure salon at 30 Avenue Montaigne. The glorious chandelier hanging from the suite’s 18-foot coffered ceiling is reminiscent of the fixture located in the Hôtel Plaza Athénée across the street from Dior. She also designed the crystals hanging from the ceiling and her husband installed them.
This wing also holds a theater room with wall art celebrating the Moulin Rouge, as well as a wine room. And while the wine closet is certainly a site to behold, the room’s most striking feature is mounted around the door jamb – an ornate piece of wood salvaged from an old ticket booth for the French omnibus.
The guest wing—designed and built for the husband—evokes a hunter’s lodge showcasing a towering 4-sided open fireplace, a 30-foot tall kiln-dired pin oak tree, reclaimed Ozarkeology wood, and a Mennonite-crafted floating staircase and solid wood beams. The “drip lighting” scones and chandelier were constructed with hand-blown glass antique pipes.
The backyard features an infinity pool and hot tub, as well as an 18,000-gallon koi pond and a functioning 16’ water wheel built in North Carolina and shipped cross-country. St. Louis landscape architect Ted Spaid designed the look of the 3.5-acre lot. With a home this big, the property has two separate two-car garages, one of which doubles a workspace for the husband to perform his taxidermy.
The primary suite and barn wings are connected by a glass bridge. The custom glass floor was made by Jockimo, which developed the flooring used in the observatory atop One World Trade Center.
The mansion—dubbed Red Tail Falls Estate—expanded to 11,200 square-feet, 65% of which is from the new primary suite and the barn/lodge wings.
The Detar Lagow Greer Real Estate Team is handling the listing.
Cam Reddish out for rest of season with separated shoulder
MEMPHIS — Well, that trade hasn’t worked out. At least not yet.
Cam Reddish, acquired in January by the Knicks for a first-round pick, is out for the rest of the season after tests uncovered a separated shoulder, the team announced Thursday.
Reddish is still under contract through next season but his stint in New York hasn’t gotten off the ground. He played just 15 games and averaged six points before his injury Monday in Sacramento, where he was upended during a block attempt by Kings guard Davion Mitchell and fell hard onto the court.
Reddish tried to break the fall with his arm and officially sustained a “right shoulder AC joint injury,” according to the Knicks.
Team president Leon Rose traded a protected first-round pick and Kevin Knox to the Hawks for Reddish. If the Knicks don’t sign him to a contract extension, Reddish, 22, the 10th overall pick in 2019, will become a restricted free agent in 2022.
Lawmakers remain divided over plan to replenish unemployment insurance trust fund
Minnesota legislative leaders remain so far apart on a deal to avert a looming increase in unemployment insurance taxes on businesses that they couldn’t even agree Thursday on whether the deadline is next Tuesday, or April 30.
Bills reflecting the automatic tax increase are due to go out to employers from the state on Tuesday. The money would be used to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which has been drained by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate approved a $2.7 billion bill to tap federal coronavirus relief money to pay the state’s debt to the U.S. government for jobless benefits and to avert the tax increase on a bipartisan 55-11 vote three weeks ago. But House Democrats continue to link a fix with a long-stalled plan for “hero pay” for front-line workers who took risks to stay on the job during the pandemic.
Republican legislative leaders, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and the state Department of Employment and Economic Development agree that the House needs to act before Tuesday to prevent the increase.
“Businesses are staring down a massive tax increase and Democrats in the House are doing absolutely nothing about it,” said GOP Deputy House Minority Leader Anne Neu Brindley, of North Branch. She said House Republicans were ready to try to force a vote before the deadline.
But Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told reporters after meeting with the governor and GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, that she views April 30 as the real deadline for resolving the dispute because that’s the due date under state law for employers to make the first tax payments under the higher rates.
The meeting yielded no apparent progress. Miller declined to comment afterward. Hortman is holding out for $1 billion in bonuses for a broad pool of front-line workers, while Senate Republicans have tried for months to hold that to $250 million for a smaller group and keep it separate from the unemployment insurance dispute.
“There’s no willingness to negotiate on giving money to workers on the part of the Republican Senate,” Hortman said. “So all they want to do is cut taxes for businesses, and not do anything for workers, and we’re not interested in that.”
House Democrats have held out the possibility that employers who pay the higher tax once they get the bills next week could get refunds after a deal is reached. But Doug Loon, president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday is a real deadline that matters for businesses.
“They cannot have a tax increase at this time,” Loon said, explaining that businesses need to keep their money so they can stay competitive in the marketplace and so that they can attract and pay workers “at a time of grave uncertainty.”
Community banker Brady Folkestad, of Lakeview Bank in Lakeville, which employs 21 people, said many small employers fully tapped their lines of credit and savings to get through the pandemic and pay employees.
“They’re places in your neighborhood and they want to be here for you today and tomorrow, next week and next month,” Folkestad said. “They really can’t sustain another tax increase.”
