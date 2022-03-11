St. Louis County Courthouse infested with bedbug

Pu-phemisms

In the Sunday Pioneer Press, Putin expressed his dismay over the economic sanctions imposed on Russia. “President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that crippling economic sanctions imposed by the West were ‘akin to a declaration of war’.”

Perhaps he would prefer, or better understand, if we refer to the sanctions as a “special economic exercise.”

Kathy Whitney, Maplewood

Everybody pays

Here is my response last week’s “Give it back to those who paid it” Letter to the Editor:

According to the Minnesota Management and Budget February forecast, nearly 25% of state revenues come from the General Sales tax. Every person in the state who purchases goods and services pays taxes, and deserves a tax rebate should one be issued.

It is time to stop spreading the myth that low-income families do not pay taxes.

Dylan Kelly, Duluth

Trucking eastward

On Friday, March 4. I hopped into my semi tractor to take my scheduled daily trip through Wisconsin. It was a “Blue ribbon day,” as it was above freezing and the roads were completely dry … unlike most winter days.

As I proceeded eastward, my thoughts were a bit disjointed, flitting from the weather, the traffic, upcoming weekend activities, even the tragedy occurring in the Ukraine.

Approaching an overpass on the western edge of Wisconsin, I noticed a few American flags hanging from it and thought it was a nice patriotic gesture. A few miles down the road, another overpass and a few cars, flags, and people waving as I continued eastward.

It was then that I realized there was a caravan of truckers heading to our nation’s capital that was expected during the day. To honor those truckers, there were flags, people and posters giving those truckers moral support along the way.

I have always enjoyed driving over the road for the beauty of the trip, the independence, and simply being in control of my daily activities. But Friday, I was in awe that people took the time to line the freeways, to stand on the overpasses and wave to each and every big rig that passed.

For the duration of my trip eastward, I felt as if I was a part of this larger movement, thanks to those who gathered on overpasses along my route. Certainly, any truckers heading to Washington, D.C., were equally moved. It truly was a “blue ribbon day.”

Jerry Wynn, St. Paul

Left to the wolves

We failed to act. We, the United Nations, Europe, the United States, all the nations of the free world could have prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We knew it was coming and we could have stopped it. How? I believe Putin would not have launched his criminal and deadly invasion if there had been a multinational ground force positioned inside Ukraine. Confronted by the armed forces from more than two dozen nations, I don’t think Russia would have crossed the border.

International sanctions will weaken the Russian economy, but sadly they will do nothing to prevent the ravages of Russia’s war on the innocents in Ukraine. We are all inspired by the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people, and we are responding with humanitarian aid, prayers and some defensive weapons. But our efforts are too late and too little. We could have averted the catastrophe. We could have prevented the horror, the deaths, the trauma.

“Peace through strength” is not just a campaign slogan. It works. Ukraine asked for help and would have welcomed our presence as a deterrent to Russian aggression. The highest form of international law and common cause should be to band together to stop the killing of our neighbors and destruction of their homes, schools, hospitals and churches.

In 1990/1991, after Iraq invaded Kuwait, the United States assembled the largest formation of warships since WWII and cobbled together an international military force in the Middle East. The aim of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm was to “preserve the sovereignty of nations.” We established a strong line of defense to protect Saudi Arabia (and its oil) and then advanced to attack and defeat the Iraqi army. Why didn’t we do this in Europe in 2022 to defend and preserve the sovereignty of Ukraine?

Every nation on the planet left the Ukrainian people, men, women and children to the Russian wolves. I am heartbroken and angry that we did not act. I firmly believe that the presence of a multinational “line in the sand,” along with a Ukraine bristling with defensive weapons, poised to inflict high Russian casualties, would have given Putin pause.

I am waiting for the political pundits and world leaders to come to this conclusion and speak out. I have not heard from any yet. Many will say it was not our war. It was not our fight. We would have provoked the Russians. We would promote escalation.

I am highly skeptical that Putin would have picked a fight with the U.S. and NATO. We have history and morality are our side. For almost five decades, during the Cold War, we contained the Soviet Union with our awesome military strength, national will and projection of power. And, remember, the U.S. prevailed and Russia “blinked” at the brink of war during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Have we not learned our lessons from history – especially European history? How do you prevent war, genocide and brutality? You build a strong, collective, determined defense and deterrent to aggression and atrocities. You make the cost of bad behavior too steep.

When you’re the world’s superpower sometimes you need to use your superpowers. I’m further distressed that the U.S. Navy, my navy, the most powerful navy the world has ever seen, “stayed at anchor” when we should have wrested control of the Black Sea from the Russians to protect Ukraine’s’ ports and people.

The world failed to act in common defense of Ukrainian life and liberty. We should feel collective outrage, shame and remorse and resolve to never, ever again choose only inaction, caution, sunflowers and our thoughts and prayers.

David Francis, Stillwater

The writer is a retired U.S. Navy captain and former nuclear submarine officer.