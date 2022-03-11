News
St. Louis County Courthouse infested with bedbug
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Conditions could be a little uncomfortable this morning for St. Louis County court workers who reported an infestation of bed bugs.
They brought in bug-sniffing dogs and found the bugs on a desk chair.
Court officials say it’s an isolated incident, but as a safety precaution, an exterminator disinfected the entire office area last night.
Biden set to further isolate Russia economically
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will announce Friday the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. The move would be in conjunction with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries.
Each country would have to follow its own national processes, the AP said. Stripping the most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion.
The White House said the actions would “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”
NewsNation will livestream Biden’s remarks in the player above.
U.S. tariffs on Russian goods vary, but many of the most important imports are either duty free or would face a negligible increase in such taxes, Ed Gresser of the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., said in an online post. That includes imports of uranium, rhodium and palladium, king crabs and silver bullion.
Most favored nation status requires a country to treat all countries with that status the same. Members of the World Trade Organization share that status, though some countries have special privileges due to their status as developing economies.
Canada was the first major U.S. ally to remove most favored nation status for Russia last week.
Bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continuously pressed the U.S. and its allies to take further action against Russia.
The expected move comes just days after Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, saying the ban would “deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
However, the president said “defending freedom is going to cost,” so in exchange, Americans can expect higher inflation and gas prices.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared in the past week and topped $4.31 Friday, according to auto club AAA.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the convoy of Russian tanks has dispersed around Kyiv but the threat it poses has only moved, not subsided. Russian airstrikes around the country continued Friday with at least two Ukrainian servicemen killed and six people wounded.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
Letters: Putin offended? Let’s not call them sanctions, then.
Pu-phemisms
In the Sunday Pioneer Press, Putin expressed his dismay over the economic sanctions imposed on Russia. “President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that crippling economic sanctions imposed by the West were ‘akin to a declaration of war’.”
Perhaps he would prefer, or better understand, if we refer to the sanctions as a “special economic exercise.”
Kathy Whitney, Maplewood
Everybody pays
Here is my response last week’s “Give it back to those who paid it” Letter to the Editor:
According to the Minnesota Management and Budget February forecast, nearly 25% of state revenues come from the General Sales tax. Every person in the state who purchases goods and services pays taxes, and deserves a tax rebate should one be issued.
It is time to stop spreading the myth that low-income families do not pay taxes.
Dylan Kelly, Duluth
Trucking eastward
On Friday, March 4. I hopped into my semi tractor to take my scheduled daily trip through Wisconsin. It was a “Blue ribbon day,” as it was above freezing and the roads were completely dry … unlike most winter days.
As I proceeded eastward, my thoughts were a bit disjointed, flitting from the weather, the traffic, upcoming weekend activities, even the tragedy occurring in the Ukraine.
Approaching an overpass on the western edge of Wisconsin, I noticed a few American flags hanging from it and thought it was a nice patriotic gesture. A few miles down the road, another overpass and a few cars, flags, and people waving as I continued eastward.
It was then that I realized there was a caravan of truckers heading to our nation’s capital that was expected during the day. To honor those truckers, there were flags, people and posters giving those truckers moral support along the way.
I have always enjoyed driving over the road for the beauty of the trip, the independence, and simply being in control of my daily activities. But Friday, I was in awe that people took the time to line the freeways, to stand on the overpasses and wave to each and every big rig that passed.
For the duration of my trip eastward, I felt as if I was a part of this larger movement, thanks to those who gathered on overpasses along my route. Certainly, any truckers heading to Washington, D.C., were equally moved. It truly was a “blue ribbon day.”
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Left to the wolves
We failed to act. We, the United Nations, Europe, the United States, all the nations of the free world could have prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We knew it was coming and we could have stopped it. How? I believe Putin would not have launched his criminal and deadly invasion if there had been a multinational ground force positioned inside Ukraine. Confronted by the armed forces from more than two dozen nations, I don’t think Russia would have crossed the border.
International sanctions will weaken the Russian economy, but sadly they will do nothing to prevent the ravages of Russia’s war on the innocents in Ukraine. We are all inspired by the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people, and we are responding with humanitarian aid, prayers and some defensive weapons. But our efforts are too late and too little. We could have averted the catastrophe. We could have prevented the horror, the deaths, the trauma.
“Peace through strength” is not just a campaign slogan. It works. Ukraine asked for help and would have welcomed our presence as a deterrent to Russian aggression. The highest form of international law and common cause should be to band together to stop the killing of our neighbors and destruction of their homes, schools, hospitals and churches.
In 1990/1991, after Iraq invaded Kuwait, the United States assembled the largest formation of warships since WWII and cobbled together an international military force in the Middle East. The aim of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm was to “preserve the sovereignty of nations.” We established a strong line of defense to protect Saudi Arabia (and its oil) and then advanced to attack and defeat the Iraqi army. Why didn’t we do this in Europe in 2022 to defend and preserve the sovereignty of Ukraine?
Every nation on the planet left the Ukrainian people, men, women and children to the Russian wolves. I am heartbroken and angry that we did not act. I firmly believe that the presence of a multinational “line in the sand,” along with a Ukraine bristling with defensive weapons, poised to inflict high Russian casualties, would have given Putin pause.
I am waiting for the political pundits and world leaders to come to this conclusion and speak out. I have not heard from any yet. Many will say it was not our war. It was not our fight. We would have provoked the Russians. We would promote escalation.
I am highly skeptical that Putin would have picked a fight with the U.S. and NATO. We have history and morality are our side. For almost five decades, during the Cold War, we contained the Soviet Union with our awesome military strength, national will and projection of power. And, remember, the U.S. prevailed and Russia “blinked” at the brink of war during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Have we not learned our lessons from history – especially European history? How do you prevent war, genocide and brutality? You build a strong, collective, determined defense and deterrent to aggression and atrocities. You make the cost of bad behavior too steep.
When you’re the world’s superpower sometimes you need to use your superpowers. I’m further distressed that the U.S. Navy, my navy, the most powerful navy the world has ever seen, “stayed at anchor” when we should have wrested control of the Black Sea from the Russians to protect Ukraine’s’ ports and people.
The world failed to act in common defense of Ukrainian life and liberty. We should feel collective outrage, shame and remorse and resolve to never, ever again choose only inaction, caution, sunflowers and our thoughts and prayers.
David Francis, Stillwater
The writer is a retired U.S. Navy captain and former nuclear submarine officer.
Jets must dive head first into free agency to fix the defense
The Jets must be aggressive in addressing the defense.
As much as Zach Wilson’s development is the most important task within the rebuild, the Jets must build a roster equipped to start winning in 2022.
And it begins with drastically improving the defense.
With free agency approaching the Jets’ goal must be to compete for the wild card. Making the playoffs isn’t necessary for 2022 to be a success. But playing meaningful games in December with a shot to make the playoff is a requirement.
The Jets defense must improve after allowing 29.6 points and 397 yards per game, both worst in the NFL. Offenses did whatever they wanted to the Jets. The run defense allowed 2,343 rushing yards (fourth most) with 28 touchdowns (most in the NFL).
QBs sliced them up as they allowed 4,682 passing yards, third most in the NFL, and 28 touchdowns, sixth most. And the pass rush was invisible as they totaled 33 sacks, fifth fewest.
That’s why Robert Saleh said, “Having a better defense and improving on defense is at the front of our minds,” at the combine.
The Jets have almost $50 millions in cap space with four draft picks in the top 40, including two in the top 10. So, they can beef up the defense and add pieces around Wilson. Those assets have created an explosion of optimism among Jets fans as they’re strung out on a drug called hope.
It’s time to capitalize on the faith and improve the win-loss column by improving the defense to make a significant jump from a 4-13 season.
The Jets need another edge rusher to help with the pass rush and run defense. A cornerback who can match up with opposing No.1 receivers and another safety.
This is my opinion but also people in the building have voiced these needs, too.
If they don’t improve the defense enough, Wilson will have to play like Justin Herbert for the team to have any chance of making the playoffs.
Herbert threw for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and the Chargers still missed the playoffs because their defense allowed 27 points per game(29th) and 360 yards(23rd) per game.
That’s too big of a burden to expect Wilson to play remotely close to Herbert to overcome a poor defense in year two after finishing his rookie year with only nine touchdown passes.
And this column isn’t to say don’t add pieces to the Jets offense. Because they have holes but it’s further along than the defense right now.
Wilson needs another receiver to pair with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The Jets need a tight end and a right guard. Supplement the roster with those pieces and let’s see what leap Wilson makes.
But no matter how much of a jump Wilson makes from a production standpoint, it won’t matter if the defense isn’t radically upgraded.
Doesn’t matter how the Jets improve it, get it done.
Look at the schedule the Jets are facing in 2022. The main theme of the Jets schedule is good-to-elite QBs.
Let’s start with the elites.
The Broncos acquired Russel Wilson, who’s a nine-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring. Wilson’s weapons feature Courtland Sutton, who went for 1,112 yards two years ago, former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. That’s a good receiving corps and they have a talented running back in Javonte Williams who finished with 903 rushing yards with four touchdowns as a rookie.
The Packers are led by Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams. Rodgers is the reigning two-time MVP, Adams is an All-Pro, and Jones is Pro Bowl running back.
The Bills aren’t disappearing as long as Josh Allen is slinging the rock to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, whose role should increase after his dominant playoff performance.
The Bengals are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance led by Joe Burrow with his explosive weapons in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. All three of them have produced 1,000-yard seasons. And they have Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.
Ravens’ offense still has former MVP Lamar Jackson who can slice a defense through the air and with his legs.
That’s six games against elite QBs. The rosters around them are subjected to change but the point stands.
Let’s transition to the good QBs.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are known to put up points with playmakers in Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. The narrative surrounding Cousins could lead folks to believe he isn’t good. But he’s averaged 31 passing touchdowns since he’s arrived in Minnesota.
The Patriots might regress with the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But Mac Jones played extremely well as a rookie, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Patriots’ run game was phenomenal as Damien Harris carried the load with 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. Rhamondre Stevenson added 606 yards and five touchdowns.
That allowed Jones to play efficient football as a rookie. And as of right now, the Patriots own the Jets as they’ve beat Gang Green 12 times in a row.
Those are nine games with teams who can light up the scoreboard.
The last thing the Jets need is Wilson feeling like he has to get into a shootout every week to win in his second year. There will be weeks when he struggles, and the Jets defense needs to be able to bail him out.
So, while building the offense around Wilson is important, vastly improving the Jets defense is equally important for winning games in 2022.
Make it happen, Joe Douglas. You accumulated the assets for this moment. Don’t fumble the bag.
