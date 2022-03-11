News
Sterling Shepard returning to Giants on one-year deal: source
Shep is back.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is returning to the Giants on a restructured, one-year contract, a source confirmed to the Daily News early Thursday evening.
Shepard’s previous contract ran through 2023.
He is making financial concessions, as he returns from a torn Achilles, in exchange for hitting free agency a year earlier.
So Shepard, 29, the longest-tenured Giant, will return for a seventh straight season with the team.
His contract restructure is one of several moves GM Joe Schoen is making to try to clean up the Giants’ salary cap.
News
US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new approach
By DAVID KOENIG and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month — through mid-April — while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule.
The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it will extend the requirement through April 18.
TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.
The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.
As of March 3, more than 90% of the U.S. population lived in areas with low or medium COVID-19 case levels, meaning that the CDC no longer recommends face masks in public indoor settings.
A decision to eventually scrap the mask requirement — one of the last vestiges of nationwide pandemic rules — has grown more likely in recent weeks as more states, even those led by Democratic governors, relaxed their own mandates for wearing masks indoors, and the CDC eased its recommendations.
That led critics to question why the CDC would allow maskless people to gather in movie theaters and sports arenas but not on planes.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that deciding on the right policy for travel was more complicated than setting recommendations for local communities.
“If you’re moving from one zone to another and picking people up … it’s a little bit different, and that requires some consultation, which is what (CDC officials) are going to endeavor to do between now and April 18,” Psaki said.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that her agency must study the science around virus transmission “but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors.”
Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, said he was disappointed in the one-month extension.
“The science does not support this decision,” he said. Earlier, Wicker and 30 other Republican senators asked Biden to end the mask rule and a requirement that travelers test free of COVID-19 within a day before flying to the U.S.
Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the largest U.S. airlines, said in a statement that it urged the administration to end both rules.
Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said it makes sense to be more cautious on planes, subway trains and buses because “they are designed to efficiently put a lot of people in one place,” raising the risk of virus transmission.
Stephen Morse, an infectious-diseases expert at Columbia University, said a short-term extension of the rule is appropriate, but he warned that once it is dropped it will be hard to revive if COVID-19 cases surge again. He said there have been so many surprises with the pandemic that “a month may not be long enough.”
The federal mask mandate was imposed in January 2021, days after President Joe Biden took office, and has been extended several times. The Trump administration had declined to require masks on public transportation, but airlines began requiring them in mid-2020 to reassure passengers worried about contracting the virus.
Last September, the Transportation Security Administration doubled the fines for people who refused to wear a mask on public transportation to up to $1,000 for first-time offenders and up to $3,000 for repeat violations.
The requirement became a lightning rod for confrontation between some passengers and airline crews. Since the start of 2021, airlines have reported more than 6,000 incidents of unruly passengers, most of them involving disputes over mask wearing. That history could make it unlikely for airlines to require masks once the federal rule lapses.
“I don’t think the airlines have any desire to impose their own requirements at this point against a public that is weary of these restrictions,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel-industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group.
On four flights he took this week, Harteveldt said, “I noticed there were passengers who did not wear their masks even when they were not eating or drinking, and the flight attendants did not ask them to put them on.”
Flight attendants were once mostly in favor of masks, which they viewed as protecting their health. They largely supported the federal rule, which carried more weight than an airline policy.
But cabin crews are now divided over keeping the federal rule, according to their largest union, the Association of Flight Attendants, which declined to take a position on extending the mandate beyond March 18.
The continuation of the rule seemed to underscore the position of airlines and aircraft manufacturers, who have argued since the start of the pandemic that high-quality filters and strong air flow made virus transmission unlikely in plane cabins. In December, as omicron was spreading rapidly, the CEO of Southwest Airlines told Congress that masks “don’t add much, if anything” to safety on planes — a claim that experts quickly disputed.
David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue and now leads another start-up carrier, Breeze Airways, said passengers “who feel uncomfortable should wear a good mask, an N95 mask,” but face coverings shouldn’t be mandatory.
“I would love to see it expire on (March) 18th,” Neeleman told The Associated Press. “It puts a lot of stress on our flight crews, and it puts stress on our passengers.”
Shannon Schreyer of Ogden, Utah, wants the mandate killed.
“I haven’t seen that it has provided any measure of effectiveness,” he said, his mask hanging just below his mouth while picking up luggage at Detroit Metro Airport. “I think that the masks have been a pretty big facade from the very beginning. We’re pretty much over the whole COVID thing.”
Some travelers are just perplexed by all the fuss over wearing masks.
“I don’t really mind, honestly — on bus, on train, on plane,” said Natalie Johnston, a University of Michigan student from Philadelphia, who was waiting for a bus in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “I don’t really think it’s that big of a deal.”
News of the extension and policy review was first reported by Reuters.
David Koenig reported from Dallas. Mike Stobbe in New York and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.
News
Heat get good news on Caleb Martin’s hyperextended left knee; no MRI required, questionable for Friday
The Miami Heat received favorable news Thursday regarding the hyperextended left knee sustained Wednesday night by forward Caleb Martin.
Injured during the first half of the loss to the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena, Martin did not require an MRI and is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
Martin already had been dealing with a sore left Achilles that had him listed as questionable on recent injury reports. He missed five games in a seven-game stretch in February with that ailment, before returning to appear in the past eight games.
Even with the return of guard Victor Oladipo from an 11-month injury absence, Martin had remained in the rotation, with coach Erik Spoelstra instead shuffling Gabe Vincent and Max Strus into lesser roles.
Martin, 26, began the season on a two-way contract. He then was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 15, making him eligible for the playoff roster. He becomes a restricted free agent July 1, with the Heat able to match outside offers up to their salary-cap limit.
The Heat have 15 games remaining in their regular season, with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday night. The regular season ends April 10, with the NBA playoffs opening April 16.
Added in the offseason after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets, Martin has made 52 appearances this season, including 10 starts. He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 22:51, often playing with the closing lineup due to his defensive prowess.
With forward Markieff Morris still sidelined in his recovery from a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Martin has been one of the few options for Spoelstra as the backup power forward to starter P.J. Tucker. Spoelstra’s remaining options are recently signed Haywood Highsmith, bigger lineups that feature dual big men, or going small, with Strus taking Martin’s minutes in Wednesday night’s second half.
“I mean, one thing you don’t like to see is one of your brothers go down,” center Bam Adebayo said of Martin. “He’s an important piece for us. He does so many things defensively, and he kind of has an offensive game.
“You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously, but he’ll bounce back.”
Also listed as questionable for Friday is forward Jimmy Butler, who missed Wednesday night’s game due to sinus congestion.
In addition to Morris, Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart also are listed as out Friday, in their case due to G League assignment.
Why Highsmith
With the signing of Highsmith, the Heat do not have a roster spot for a Martin fill-in, if needed, already at the roster limit of 15 under standard contract, Guy and Smart on two-way contracts.
Spoelstra explained the reasoning for the signing of Highsmith as a move made with the long view in mind, with the 25-year-old 6-foot-7 forward signed to a three-year contract that includes non-guaranteed 2022-23 and ‘23-24 seasons.
“We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
The Heat initially had Highsmith on a pair of emergency 10-day contracts in the wake of the team’s COVID outbreak in late December.
“We’re really excited about having him in the program,” Spoelstra said. “We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did.
“He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Bad moments
Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns was the Heat second worst home loss of the season, eclipsed only by their 111-85 Dec. 1 loss to the Cavaliers, Friday’s opponent at FTX Arena.
Also, the Heat’s 55-38 rebounding deficit Wednesday was their third-worst deficit of the season, worst since being outrebounded by 18 in a Dec. 4 loss in Milwaukee.
“Obviously unacceptable,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve been pretty good about it all year, but definitely a learning experience that now we know that definitely can’t happen.” . . .
In scoring 17 against the Suns, guard Tyler Herro saw his franchise-record streak snapped at seven consecutive 20-point games off the bench. The previous Heat record was four in a row by Chris Gatling in March 1996 . . .
Wednesday was the Heat’s first loss when Robinson scored 20 or more, now 11-1 in such situations, after Robinson led the Heat with 22.
News
Chicago Bears agree to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for 2 draft picks
The Chicago Bears went all-in pursuing a Super Bowl championship when they traded for Khalil Mack four years ago. Now, in the first big move by new general manager Ryan Poles, they are shipping out the edge rusher in the hopes of laying a foundation for the future.
The Bears have agreed to trade Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. The deal is contingent on Mack, who underwent foot surgery after he was placed in injured reserve last season, passing a physical.
Poles has mentioned multiple times the Bears are short on draft picks as they pay off the remainder of the trade with the New York Giants to move up and draft quarterback Justin Fields last year. He called it the “hand we were dealt” last week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, where multiple sources hinted the Bears could be looking to move one of the few assets on the roster that could bring a quality return.
Adding the Chargers’ second-round pick (No. 48 overall) gives the Bears three picks in the top 100 of what is considered a deep draft. It’s not good for quarterbacks and there are more questions than answers for the how the top-10 will shake out, but plenty of good prospects will be available on Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) and entering Day 3. The other Bears picks in the top 100 are at No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3.
Mack, 31, had six sacks through seven games last year before the Bears rested him with the foot injury. When the situation didn’t improve, he was shut down for the season. Although he played in all 16 games in 2020, he battled a variety of injuries that limited him to nine sacks.
Now, Mack will be paired with Joey Bosa playing for Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Bears’ outside linebackers coach in 2018. The Bears still have Robert Quinn, who is coming off an 18½-sack season, and this could potentially create a larger role for Trevis Gipson, who had seven sacks last year in his second season.
The trade, which cannot become official until the first day of the new league year March 16, saddles the Bears with $24 million in dead cap space for this season. He would have counted for more than $30 million against the cap if he was on the roster.
If Poles doesn’t believe the Bears roster is positioned for a playoff run right away — and it certainly doesn’t look like it is — the time to trade Mack was now. Paying a player entering his ninth season near the top of scale for pass rushers wouldn’t make a lot of sense for a team entering a transitionary phase.
The Denver Broncos received second- and third-round picks from the Rams for pass rusher Von Miller during the middle of last season. Denver paid down the remainder of Miller’s contract by $9 million. That probably accounts for the difference in compensation as there’s no sign at this point the Bears are eating a portion of Mack’s contract, which calls for him to receive a $5.5 million roster bonus March 18.
Mack was an instant success for the Bears in the 2018 season opener when he had one sack, one interception retuned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in what was a 24-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He went on to have 12½ sacks and six forced fumbles for one of the best defenses in the league, but the Bears were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The defense began to slide in 2019 following the departure of coordinator Vic Fangio, and Mack had 8½ sacks that season. The team banked on investing in Quinn to pair with Mack in 2020, the idea being that one of the fiercest pass rushes in the NFL would restore the defense to greatness. Mack was listed on the injury report with four separate issues that season and Quinn never got going.
Now, the Chargers hope the combination of Mack and Bosa elevates them in the rugged AFC West while Poles has a little more draft capital to work with and clears the highest-paid player on the roster from the books.
It will be interesting to see if the Bears dangle more veterans to acquire draft picks in return or stay put. They have a void at pass rush as they build a new defense under coach Matt Eberflus.
