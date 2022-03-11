News
The Nets are staring down the opps in Philly tonight
PHILADELPHIA — Nets, take a look: These are the opps.
James Harden left Brooklyn for Joel Embiid and the 76ers, an Atlantic Division rival the Nets will see four times every season. Harden has gone 5-0 since forcing his way to Philly in a trade deadline deal that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
The Nets have gone 4-8 since the deal and lost 18 of their last 24 games, with the Nets entering Thursday night with a 1-2 record since Kevin Durant’s injury return.
Not to mention they’ve tanked to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They’re a team with a still-legitimate championship aspiration, but are jostling for a play-in tournament position with an anemic .500 record.
It feels like a mid-season hit job by a team the Nets are going to see four times every season, a reality that magnifies the details underscoring this CrockPot rivalry.
The Nets are in worse position now than before the trade, and even though they’re starting to get healthy, they have just 15 games to put it together before it’s win or go home.
Meanwhile the Sixers have buoyed up the standings to second in the East. They are the direct beneficiaries of the Nets’ downfall.
That makes them Public Enemy No. 1. And now the Harden-led Philly squad — a legitimized championship contender — will play the Nets up-close and personal in the first matchup between the two falling a month from the day of the blockbuster trade.
Bruce Brown said he’s thankful for what Harden did to help his game in a breakout season last year, but on Thursday night, he’s the enemy.
“Definitely,” Brown said. “I don’t want him to do well tonight.
“Honestly James made my season last year for sure. … So that’s my guy – but tonight…you know…”
And then comes the harsh reality: It’s not just Harden. It’s also Embiid, a front-runner for the league’s Most Valuable Player of the Year award.
The Nets are no different from the NBA’s other 28 teams who’ve each proved unsuccessful in slowing down the All-Star big man who’s averaging a league-leading 29.7 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists per game to go with perennial Defensive Player of the Year-level clamps.
Brooklyn’s best hope has just been upgraded from the veteran and former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge to Drummond, who was Embiid’s backup in Philly before the deal. Drummond didn’t have any cheat codes on how to slow his former teammate down.
“You can’t stop a guy like that and hold them out an entire game,” Drummond said at shootaround on Thursday. “He’s going to score; he’s going to find ways to be effective during the game. It’s just being okay with some of the shots he takes, and just playing it the best you can.”
And what are the shots the Nets don’t want Embiid to take?
“Layups!” Drummond said in disbelief. “Layups! We don’t want him taking layups, as many jump shots as possible.”
So the Nets want to keep Embiid out of the paint, without any real answers on how to do so. That was already the case before Harden arrived in Philly, opening up the offense for Embiid and taking a large scoring load off his shoulders.
“Incredible talent between those two,” Nash said. “So we’ll have our hands full. We’ll have to compete, play extremely hard and play with a lot of spirit.”
It’s an impossible situation, as evidenced by the Sixers’ 5-0 record in games Harden and Embiid have played together. Meanwhile the Nets find themselves at Square 1 in the final leg of the season.
They are still seeking chemistry and cohesion, still adjusting to new faces on the roster, including one name that hasn’t touched the floor yet.
And that’s why the Sixers are the opps, because “opp” is short for opposition. They have reaped their benefits at Brooklyn’s expense.
Now the Sixers are legitimate title contenders, while the Nets’ odds have been muddied by a number of circumstances in a disastrous season.
Which could be a reminder the Nets receive four times each season plus the playoffs for the foreseeable future.
Chicago Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for 2 draft picks
The Chicago Bears went all-in pursuing a Super Bowl championship when they traded for Khalil Mack four years ago. Now, in the first big move by new general manager Ryan Poles, they are shipping out the edge rusher in the hopes of laying a foundation for the future.
The Bears have agreed to trade Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. The deal is contingent on Mack, who underwent foot surgery after he was placed in injured reserve last season, passing a physical.
Poles has mentioned multiple times the Bears are short on draft picks as they pay off the remainder of the trade with the New York Giants to move up and draft quarterback Justin Fields last year. He called it the “hand we were dealt” last week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, where multiple sources hinted the Bears could be looking to move one of the few assets on the roster that could bring a quality return.
Adding the Chargers’ second-round pick (No. 48 overall) gives the Bears three picks in the top 100 of what is considered a deep draft. It’s not good for quarterbacks and there are more questions than answers for the how the top-10 will shake out, but plenty of good prospects will be available on Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) and entering Day 3. The other Bears picks in the top 100 are at No. 39 in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3.
Mack, 31, had six sacks through seven games last year before the Bears rested him with the foot injury. When the situation didn’t improve, he was shut down for the season. Although he played in all 16 games in 2020, he battled a variety of injuries that limited him to nine sacks.
Now, Mack will be paired with Joey Bosa playing for Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Bears’ outside linebackers coach in 2018. The Bears still have Robert Quinn, who is coming off an 18½-sack season, and this could potentially create a larger role for Trevis Gipson, who had seven sacks last year in his second season.
The trade, which cannot become official until the first day of the new league year March 16, saddles the Bears with $24 million in dead cap space for this season. He would have counted for more than $30 million against the cap if he was on the roster.
Photos: Ukrainians fleeing war ‘can’t leave’ pets behind
Mounds of abandoned clothes and other personal items lie strewn along corridors leading out of Ukraine. The farther people carry their things, the harder it is, so they leave them behind, said Ludmila Sokol, a gym teacher fleeing Zaporizhzhia in the south.
But their pets, they keep alongside them.
Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the pets people could not leave behind: birds, rabbits, hamsters, cats and dogs.
People fleeing the outskirts of Kyiv crowded together under a destroyed bridge, carrying little luggage and abandoning their vehicles on the road. But their pets remained with them.
One woman ferried her dog across an improvised bridge over the Irpin River amid the evacuation. Another at a train station in Poland nuzzled her orange cat, nose to nose.
A young girl wrapped in an aluminized blanket hugged her two Chihuahuas close as she made the crossing into Medyka, Poland.
And in Siret, Romania, a young mother helped her toddler to drink from a paper cup as she cuddled her white Chihuahua. Nearby, a Maltese puppy peered out of a plastic bag filled with toothpaste, shampoo and hand lotion.
Grasping her fluffy white dog, an elderly woman who made it to Romania collapsed in exhaustion in a ballroom converted into a refugee shelter.
Victoria Trofimenko said she felt an obligation to keep not only her family but her pets safe.
The 42-year-old had originally never planned to leave Kyiv, she told The Associated Press by Zoom days after the war started.
But as the missiles and explosives rained down she thought about her duty to protect her 18-year-old daughter, 69-year-old mother — and her dog, Akira, and cat, Galileo.
She bought train tickets to head west, eventually ending up in Prague. She said she first arrived in Hungary, though, and was grateful to have Akira by her side for protection.
“I can’t leave dogs or cats. I have to take responsibility,” she said.
Smollett’s grandmother asks judge not to send him to prison
By DON BABWIN
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s grandmother said Thursday her grandson is a “justice warrior” and asked a judge not to include prison time in his sentence for Smollett’s conviction of lying to police in a staged hate crime.
“The Jussie I know and love does not match up with the media’s portrayal of him,” Molly Smollett, 92, said during a sentencing hearing. Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at the hearing at the Cook County Courthouse.
“I ask you, judge, not to send him to prison,” Molly Smollett said, later adding, “If you do, send me along with him, OK?”
Jussie Smollett put his hands together as if praying and met his grandmother’s eyes as she left the witness stand.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Chicago’s police superintendent said Thursday that Jussie Smollett’s false report of a hate crime harmed “actual victims” of such crimes, according to a statement read during the actor’s sentencing.
Witnesses for both the state and Smollett testified at Smollett’s sentencing at the Cook County Courthouse. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who was called by the state, submitted a statement that was read aloud by Samuel Mendenhall, a member of the special prosecution team.
In the statement, Brown, who became superintendent in April 2020 and wasn’t with the city at the time of Smollett’s police report, said the financial cost of investigating Smollett’s report was significant. But he added that the effect on true victims of hate crimes cannot be measured.
Brown also asked that the city be compensated for its costs, saying the cost of investigating his claim could have been spent elsewhere in the city.
“The city is a victim of Mr. Smollett’s crime,” Brown said.
Smollett’s brother, Joel Smollett, Jr., spoke for the defense, telling the court that Smollett is “not a threat to the people of Illinois. In my humble opinion he is completely innocent.”
Joel Smollett, Jr. also mocked suggestions that his brother going to jail would restore public trust in the criminal justice system. He said the case boils down to “he said, he said.”
Smollett will eventually learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free. Before the sentencing began, Cook County Judge James Linn rejected a motion from the defense to overturn the jury’s verdict on legal grounds. Judges rarely grant such motions.
“I do believe at the end of the day that Mr. Smollett received a fair trial,” Linn said.
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett’s attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
