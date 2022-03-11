News
Theater in Spring Hopes for a Dramatic Return to Normal
Spring is the time when stuff melts. Snow—if it has fallen—turns to slush in the parks and on sidewalks. Animals shake off their long winter slumber and get foraging. As for humans? It kind of feels like we’re Han Solo defrosting from a slab of carbonite, ending a period of suspended animation that began two years ago with the shutdown of theater, and everything. It took way too long, but we have a spring season that feels almost normal. Or abnormally normal. Fifteen new productions will open on Broadway in the month of April, that’s one every other day. You still need to be masked, but perhaps that will change by summer. Until then, here are a handful of the most exciting new plays and musicals on Broadway and Off, to soften every heart.
Suffs at the Public Theater (Mar 10–Apr 24)
It’s shocking that we’re still fighting over access to voting. But if you don’t fight, you don’t get the rights. That’s the inspiring message of Shaina Taub’s new musical about the bravery and vision of suffragists more than a century ago. Set in the years leading up to the 1920 passage of the Nineteenth Amendment giving women the right to vote, the production (directed by Leigh Silverman) includes beloved divas Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella, and Phillipa Soo.
Take Me Out at the Hayes Theater (Mar 10–May 29)
A professional baseball player reveals he’s gay, making headlines. Twenty years ago, when Richard Greenberg’s sports-themed play opened in London and then New York, the premise seemed inevitable. And yet, it was only this past September that Bryan Ruby made history by coming out. Now this baseball-besotted social comedy returns to Broadway to see if anything has changed. It’s an immensely witty and yearning meditation on team spirit, individual excellence, and how the two can co-exist.
Oratorio for Living Things at Ars Nova (Mar 15–Apr 17)
To hear Heather Christian is to hear angels channeling devils; to witness the earth cracking open and crooning a lament for humanity; to shiver from being in the presence of a musical sorceress. The throaty singer-songwriter’s pungent blend of blues, gospel, hymn and storytelling addresses big issues, like the fate of our little blue ball in the face of pollution and climate change. Christian’s pandemic-deferred ecological concert finally comes to Ars Nova.
Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre (previews Mar 26; opens Apr 24)
Jule Stein’s brassy biomusical about comedian Fanny Brice gets its first revival since 1967. And what leading lady is bold enough to step into Barbra Streisand’s shoes? Beanie Feldstein, the bubbly young talent seen in the Hello, Dolly!revival a couple seasons back, not to mention the teen-nerd-com Booksmart. Michael Mayer directs this revival, which includes Jane Lynch in the cast, plus a revised book by Harvey Fierstein.
Macbeth at the Longacre Theatre (previews Mar 29; opens Apr 28)
If Joel Coen’s recent arty film version of the Shakespeare tragedy hasn’t sated your appetite for tyrannical Scots haunted by ghosts and witches, check out this revival starring the late—er, former—James Bond, Daniel Craig. Ruling with a bloody fist alongside Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth, Craig will show his skills beyond pounding martinis and doing a motorcycle chase through Istanbul. Sam Gold directs this very modern take on corruption and power.
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf at the Booth Theatre (previews Apr 1; opens Apr 20)
This season has brought a lot of Black women playwrights to the fore, but it’s good to remember that Ntozake Shange helped pave their way. Shange’s breakthrough 1976 “choreopoem”—returning to Broadway after more than 40 years—explores the inner and social lives of a group of Black women who inhabit the same Harlem apartment building. In poetic and powerfully felt monologues, they reveal complicated romantic and professional challenges. Director-choreographer Camille A. Brown leads this revival.
Cyrano de Bergerac at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (Apr 5–May 22)
Don’t expect film star James McAvoy (a.k.a. Marvel’s younger Professor X) to appear in a prosthetic nose; his character may be defined by a ridiculously large schnoz, but this revival of the Edmund Rostand romantic comedy doesn’t play by the rules. Jamie Lloyd’s minimalist, abstract staging is more like a punk concert than a theatrical chestnut. McAvoy plays the brilliant wordsmith who pines for a woman he feels he cannot attract.
A Strange Loop at the Lyceum Theatre (previews Apr 6; opens Apr 26)
When it opened Off Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2019, this audacious meta-musical by Michael R. Jackson seemed destined for Broadway. You-know-what put that plan on hold. Now the taboo-shredding satire—think of it as a Black, gay, neurotically self-referential Company—makes the Great White Way a little less pale.
News
Missouri’s average gas price is nearing the record high set in 2008
ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s average gas price is just 9 cents lower than the state record set in July 2008.
On Thursday, AAA reported the statewide average gas price was $3.85 per gallon. The record is $3.94.
Missouri has the second-lowest average gas price in the nation, according to AAA. Drivers in Kansas have the lowest prices at $3.82. The national average is $4.32.
“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”
One week ago, Missouri’s average gas price was $3.40. One year ago, Missouri’s average gas price was $2.59.
St. Louis’ average gas price on Thursday was $3.99. Last week it was $3.49. One year ago, it was $2.61.
News
Sunset Hills approves Bass Pro Shops project in South St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis region will soon be home to a second Bass Pro Shop location.
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen gave approval this week to a plan to bring the outdoor retailer to the South County municipality on the site of the former Toys R’ Us at 3600 Lindbergh Blvd., near Watson Road.
Demolition is expected to start immediately on the roughly 8.5 acre site with an opening date scheduled in November.
Bass Pro Shops will be a joy to many city residents and shoppers throughout South county, the St. Louis metropolitan area, and beyond. We will truly be a destination city. Direct sales tax revenues will be substantial for our city and secondary sales tax revenues will also significantly increase with considerable increases in sales at surrounding sunset hills businesses. We are all excited and proud of our city!” Sunset Hills Mayor Patricia Fribis said in a news release.
This will be the second Bass Pro location in the St. Louis region, joining one on Fifth Street in St. Charles.
News
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ season might not be over
The Minnesota women’s basketball team might have more games to play.
Although knocked out of the Big Ten Conference tournament with a losing overall record last week, the Gophers might be an attractive team for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, which will announce its field Sunday night.
Minnesota has officially entered its name for consideration.
The Gophers finished 14-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play but teams aren’t required to finish above .500 for one of the tournament’s 32 at-large bids. Automatic bids are offered to the best finisher in conference standings that didn’t receive an NCAA tournament bid.
That won’t be Minnesota, which finished 10th in the Big Ten, with attractive NCAA bubble teams such as Purdue (16-14), Michigan State (15-15) and Northwestern (17-12) finishing above them. The Gophers might, however, tick some other boxes.
“The remaining team slots in the Postseason WNIT will be filled by the top (Division I) teams available,” the tournament said on its website.
Messages to WNIT director Jared Rudiger and the tournament’s spokesperson were not returned, and Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen declined to comment.
Among considerations are a team’s strength of schedule, how it performed in its final 10 games and its standing in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a complicated index that has replaced the Ratings Percentage Index as the key factor in selecting postseason tournament teams.
The Gophers were 5-5 in their last 10 regular-season games, a run that included their two best victories — over Michigan State and Northwestern — and close road losses at No. 11 Indiana and No. 8 Iowa. They’re ranked 89th of 356 Division I teams in the NET standings, ahead of winning teams such as Charlotte (19-9), Seton Hall (19-12) and Old Dominion (22-8).
Another plus, Gophers junior guard Sara Scalia’s 105 made 3-pointers rank second nationally, tied with Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell and behind only Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson, who has 110. Scalia ranks fourth in 3-pointers per game (3.47) and 13th in 3-point percentage (42.5).
The Gophers played in the 2019 WNIT in Whalen’s first season coaching at her alma mater, beating Northern Iowa at Williams Arena and then losing at Cincinnati.
