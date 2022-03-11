News
Tyler Conklin ‘would love’ to re-sign with Vikings but unsure what will happen in free agency
Tyler Conklin has interest in re-signing with the Vikings, but has no idea what will happen next week in free agency.
Conklin, who last season became just the fifth different tight end in team history to catch 60 passes, is due to become a free agent next Wednesday. But his price tag might be too high for the cap-challenged Vikings to keep him, especially since he might be viewed as a potential backup to Irv Smith Jr., who missed all of last season due to a knee injury.
“I would love to be back in Minnesota if it makes sense for both parties,’’ Conklin said Thursday in a phone interview. “But I don’t have those answers. But I love Minnesota. My girlfriend loves Minnesota.”
Conklin, who caught 61 passes last season for 593 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Smith as the starter, said he has not received an offer from the Vikings. Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald said in January that Conklin, who made $920,000 in 2021, could command a salary of between $6 million and $8 million a year in free agency. And that was before three of the NFL’s eight players who received franchise tags this week were tight ends in Cleveland’s David Njoku, Miami’s Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz of Dallas.
“I think we’re in a good situation market-wise,’’ Conklin said. “There’s obviously the tags, and that took a couple of guys off the market. … After finally getting an opportunity to show what I can do going into my fourth year and getting into free agency and having a good year and being healthy, you can’t ask for much more.”
Conklin said he has yet to speak to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell but has talked to new tight ends coach Brian Angelichio. O’Connell replaced the fired Mike Zimmer and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has replaced the fired Rick Spielman as general manager.
“I like everything that’s happened,’’ Conklin said. “I think the organization is in good hands and heading in the right direction. Whether I’m there or not, I’m excited to see how things go.”
Caleb Martin’s left knee is the Heat’s latest injury concern, MRI not needed
The Miami Heat again find themselves in an injury waiting game, this time with forward Caleb Martin.
Injured during the first half of Wednesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena, Martin initially was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, It was determined Thursday that a MRI was not required.
Martin already had been dealing with a sore left Achilles that has had him listed as questionable on recent injury reports. He missed five games in a seven-game stretch in February with that ailment, before returning to appear in the past eight games.
Even with the return of guard Victor Oladipo from an 11-month injury absence, Martin had remained in the rotation, with coach Erik Spoelstra instead shuffling Gabe Vincent and Max Strus into lesser roles.
Martin, 26, began the season on a two-way contract. He then was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 15, making him eligible for the playoff roster. He becomes a restricted free agent July 1, with the Heat able to match outside offers up to their salary-cap limit.
The Heat have 15 games remaining in their regular season, with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday night. The regular season ends April 10, with the NBA playoffs opening April 16.
Added in the offseason after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets, Martin has made 52 appearances this season, including 10 starts. He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 22:51, often playing with the closing lineup due to his defensive prowess.
With forward Markieff Morris still sidelined in his recovery from a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Martin has been one of the few options for Spoelstra as the backup power forward to starter P.J. Tucker. Spoelstra’s remaining options are recently signed Haywood Highsmith, bigger lineups that feature dual big men, or going small, with Strus taking Martin’s minutes in Wednesday night’s second half.
For the Heat, it means additional time less than whole.
“I mean, one thing you don’t like to see is one of your brothers go down,” center Bam Adebayo said. “He’s an important piece for us. He does so many things defensively, and he kind of has an offensive game. So that hinders us.
“You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously, but he’ll bounce back.”
Why Highsmith
With the signing of Highsmith, the Heat do not have a roster spot for a Martin fill-in, if needed, already at the roster limit of 15 under standard contract, plus guards Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart on two-way contracts.
Spoelstra explained that the team signed Highsmith, 25, with the long view in mind. The 6-foot-7 forward was signed to a three-year contract that includes non-guaranteed 2022-23 and ‘23-24 seasons.
“We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
The Heat initially signed Highsmith to a pair of emergency 10-day contracts in the wake of the team’s COVID outbreak in late December.
“We’re really excited about having him in the program,” Spoelstra said. “We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did.
“He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Bad moments
Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns was the Heat second worst home loss of the season, eclipsed only by their 111-85 Dec. 1 loss to the Cavaliers, Friday’s opponent at FTX Arena.
Also, the Heat’s 55-38 rebounding deficit Wednesday was their third-worst deficit of the season, worst since being outrebounded by 18 in a Dec. 4 loss in Milwaukee.
“Obviously unacceptable,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve been pretty good about it all year, but definitely a learning experience that now we know that definitely can’t happen.” . . .
In scoring 17 against the Suns, guard Tyler Herro saw his franchise-record streak snapped at seven consecutive 20-point games off the bench. The previous Heat record was four in a row by Chris Gatling in March 1996 . . .
Wednesday was the Heat’s first loss when Robinson scored 20 or more, now 11-1 in such situations, after Robinson led the Heat with 22.
Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
By DON BABWIN
CHICAGO (AP) — A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday.
Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
The verdict came after a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that Smollett planned the attack, hired and paid two men he knew from his work on the show “Empire” to carry it out and bought them supplies they would need.
After the ruling a sentencing hearing began for Smollett, who faces time behind bars or probation.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Actor Jussie Smollett returned to court on Thursday, where he will learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free.
Smollett arrived at the Cook County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, flanked by family members and his attorneys. At the hearing, his defense team first sought to have the jury’s verdict overturned on legal grounds.
Defense attorney Tina Glandian said legal errors predate the trial and argued that a county judge did not have the legal authority to permit a second prosecution of Smollett led by special prosecutors after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges against him. But judges rarely grant such motions.
Sean Wieber, a member of the special prosecution team, said in his response to the motion that the evidence “overwhelmingly established Mr. Smollett’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if Cook County Judge James Linn chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.
The sheer size and scope of the police investigation was a major part of the trial and is key in a $130,000 pending lawsuit that the city filed against Smollett to recover the cost of police overtime, so the judge also could order the actor to pay a hefty fine and restitution.
Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.
In December, Smollett was convicted in a trial that included the testimony of two brothers who told jurors Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, gave them money for the ski masks and rope, instructed them to fashion the rope into a noose. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Smollett, who knew the men from his work on the television show “Empire” that filmed in Chicago, testified that he did not recognize them and did not know they were the men attacking him.
During the hearing, prosecutors and Smollett’s attorneys will get a chance to present witnesses and allow Smollett to make a statement. He could repeat some of the things he told jurors during the trial about how he was simply a victim of a violent crime.
Smollett could also tell the judge as he told jurors about his extensive history of volunteering and donating to charitable causes. And he could say that the fact that the case left his career in shambles is punishment enough for him avoid custody.
Unlike the trial, Linn has agreed to let photographers and a television camera inside court for the hearing — meaning the public will for the first time get to see and hear Smollett speak in court.
Where to score some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day
St. Paddy’s is fully on this year, and that means lots of restaurants are serving traditional corned beef and cabbage!
Even though many Irish don’t much care for the dish, it’s what immigrants from the Green Isle ate when they arrived in America, where beef was much more plentiful than it was in their native land.
Here are some places that serve it March 17. Some have it beyond just that day, which we have noted below.
5-8 Club: 2289 E. Minnehaha Ave., Maplewood and 1741 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 6251 Douglas Court N., Champlin; 5800 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 5-8club.com; $13.99
Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse: 1305 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-1408; bennettschopandrailhouse.com; lunch, $10.95, dinner, $15.95
Celt’s Craft House: 7083 W. 153rd St., Apple Valley; www.celtscrafthouse.com; served every day, $13
Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 S. Snelling Ave., #200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com; dinner for two includes house-corned beef, roasted potatoes and onions and beer-braised cabbage. Available dine in our takeout; $34.95
The Clover: 14845 S Robert Trail; Rosemount; 651-348-2220; theclovermn.com; served with soda bread, $16
Fireside Lounge: 1288 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-457-6397; fireside-lounge.com; $12.99
Gabe’s by the Park: 991 Lexington Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com; $13.95
Herbie’s on the Park: 317 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-726-1700; herbiesonthepark.com; Guinness braised corned beef, Yukon mashed potatoes, roasted garlic brown gravy, parmesan creamed peas and a dinner roll, $25
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse: 12800 Bunker Prairie Road N.W., Minneapolis; 736-951-7225; kendallstc.com; served March 17-20; $19.95
The Little Oven: 1786 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-735-4944; thelittleoven.com; includes popover or dinner roll and shamrock cookie, $12.99
Lucky’s 13 Pubs: Five metro locations, including 1353 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 2033 Burnsville Center, Burnsville and 2480 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; luckys13pub.com; $16.99
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar: 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan; 651-340-7809; masonjar.kitchen/st-patricks-day; served March 11-17; $20
Me & Julio: 350 W. 33rd St., Hastings; 651-438-2520; meandjuliomn.com; $15.99
Patrick McGovern’s Pub & Restaurant: 225 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-224-5821; patmcgoverns.com; served every Wednesday in addition to St. Pat’s, $15.50
The St. Paul Grill: 350 Market St., St. Paul; 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com
Shamrocks Irish Nook: 995 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-9925; crshamrocks.com; $13.95, smaller portion in the tent is $7.
Stockyard’s Tavern & Chophouse: 456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul; 651-350-7743; stockyardstc.com; $21.95
Tiffany’s Sports Lounge: 2051 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-690-4747; tiffanysportslounge.com; $15.95. Corned beef is Guinness braised.
Yankee Tavern: 1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan; 651-756-8748; theyankeetavern.com; $16.99
