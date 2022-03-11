News
UMN extends Lindsay Whalen’s contract through 2024-25
Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has had her contract extended three years, the school announced Friday morning. The deal keeps her under contract through the 2024-25 season.
The former Gophers All-American and four-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx will enter her fifth season next fall after a second consecutive losing season but with the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. ESPN has ranked the haul, an all-Minnesota group of Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Niamya Holloway, No. 10 nationally.
Whalen, a first-time coach when she was hired prior to the 2018-19 season, has an overall record of 59-47, but 28-44 in Big Ten play. The Gophers (14-17, 7-11) had their season ended in a 65-60 first-round Big Ten tournament loss to Northwestern last week but have requested consideration for the 2022 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The Gophers went 21-11 in Whalen’s first season and won a WNIT game against Northern Iowa but haven’t played in the postseason since.
Commentary: Loons can further show MLS power rankings are a joke
We need to take the power back.
The MLS power rankings are not just drunk; the weekly lists slur words instead of make sense. Here are two anecdotes.
Let’s start with Week 2 of 2021. Minnesota United had just been smacked in a 4-0 season-opening loss at Seattle and deserved to fall in any pecking order. But ESPN’s list dropped the Loons to 27th — dead last.
What?!
The Sounders were coming off an MLS Cup appearance in 2020, beating the Loons in the Western Conference final to get there. Given their lofty statuses the year before, Minnesota did not deserve after one game to be below the dozen clubs who didn’t make the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, nor its new expansion side.
It was laughable at the time, and especially later when Minnesota made the playoffs. But last spring, I swore off checking “power rankings” — even if the list, at times, comes with some insightful comments on clubs I might not usually check in on.
Fast forward to Tuesday. After Week 2 of 2022, I caved and clicked on MLSsoccer.com’s current list to find MNUFC at 12th. On the surface, that’s fine. The Loons are winless with two draws in two games. They’ve scored two goals and have conceded two, so that’s seems to be an OK spot in a 28-club league at this point in the young season.
MLSsoccer.com had Nashville SC at No. 1. Fair. They beat Seattle, a Western Conference favorite, 1-0 on the road in the season opener and then held on for a 1-1 draw with the Loons in St. Paul last Saturday.
No. 4 on that list was Philadelphia Union, which had a 1-1 draw with Minnesota in their home opener on Feb. 26 and then staged a second-half comeback to beat Montreal 2-1 last week.
Philly and Nashville are considered top-tier sides this season, and their results have proven that standing through two weeks. Good for them. Top-5 clubs. This isn’t a suggestion Minnesota deserves to be higher than them, but eight spots lower in a cobbled-together list is just too big a gap.
For another perspective, ESPN had Nashville at No. 2, Philadelphia ninth and Minnesota 13th.
Adrian Heath saw MLS’ rankings, too, and commented on them unprompted earlier this week because, well, of course he did. The Loons manager doesn’t pass up many opportunities to single out slights — real or otherwise.
When Minnesota reached the U.S. Open Cup final in 2019, Heath said “flags will be at half-mast” for MLSsoccer.com commentators given the Loons’ success.
Yet power rankings aren’t some sort of grave injustice. Voting for polls can be hard; I’ve cast ballots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for years and years. It’s a grind.
I’m not perfect in my system; I’ve got biases. But there is concerted effort made to be fair and also course correct if a misstep appears to be made.
It’s also far from personal. I’ve been accused of hating a particular program, but I’ve got no vendettas, despite diehards dropping into my Twitter direct mentions to tell me otherwise. And I’ll bore you: I’m more likely just ambivalent about your squad!
Preseason rankings can be particularly tough to compile, with roster turnover and no results yet on the field, but once teams start playing, especially better teams squaring off, those games are the most sterling data points possible.
This brings us to MLS action on Sunday, when the Loons will look to knock off a team that is not only higher in power rankings but tops in the Eastern Conference standings.
The New York Red Bulls are 2-0-0 after wins over San Jose and Toronto. While those opponents are not Philly and Nashville, a plus-five goal differential shows the Red Bulls have been steps above their competition thus far. Red Bulls attacker Lewis Morgan is the reigning MLS Player of the Week after a first-half hat trick against Toronto, and their 4-2-2-2 formation has been clicking.
If the Loons get a road win in Harrison, N.J., or even a third straight draw, it will be a positive result that, you’d think, would boost their power rankings within the league.
But I won’t be holding my breath.
Children and an adult rushed to St. Louis hospitals after sleeping in a car all night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue in north St. Louis this morning. Several children and a woman were rushed to area hospitals for a medical emergency. The children range in age from one to eight years old.
A neighbor says the group was sleeping in a running car all night with a bad muffler. The exhaust from the car may have seeped into the interior of the vehicle. They may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene early this morning to check on the people in the car. One of the children was able to walk but others had to be carried away from the scene.
One of the children is in critical condition. Two of the kids are in serious condition.
FOX 2 reporters at the scene and the hospital gathering details in this developing story. This page will be updated with more information as it comes into our newsroom.
Alan Jackson brings ‘Last Call’ tour to the X on July 29
Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is bringing his “Last Call: One More for the Road!” tour — with more than 30 years of hits — to St. Paul on July 29.
Jackson will be on tour for the first time since revealing last fall that he has a neurological disorder.
“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in a news release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow.”
Tickets, at prices that have not yet been announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at AlanJackson.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning March 15 (citientertainment.com).
