UMN extends Lindsay Whalen’s contract through 2024-25

We need to take the power back.

The MLS power rankings are not just drunk; the weekly lists slur words instead of make sense. Here are two anecdotes.

Let’s start with Week 2 of 2021. Minnesota United had just been smacked in a 4-0 season-opening loss at Seattle and deserved to fall in any pecking order. But ESPN’s list dropped the Loons to 27th — dead last.

What?!

The Sounders were coming off an MLS Cup appearance in 2020, beating the Loons in the Western Conference final to get there. Given their lofty statuses the year before, Minnesota did not deserve after one game to be below the dozen clubs who didn’t make the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, nor its new expansion side.

It was laughable at the time, and especially later when Minnesota made the playoffs. But last spring, I swore off checking “power rankings” — even if the list, at times, comes with some insightful comments on clubs I might not usually check in on.

Fast forward to Tuesday. After Week 2 of 2022, I caved and clicked on MLSsoccer.com’s current list to find MNUFC at 12th. On the surface, that’s fine. The Loons are winless with two draws in two games. They’ve scored two goals and have conceded two, so that’s seems to be an OK spot in a 28-club league at this point in the young season.

MLSsoccer.com had Nashville SC at No. 1. Fair. They beat Seattle, a Western Conference favorite, 1-0 on the road in the season opener and then held on for a 1-1 draw with the Loons in St. Paul last Saturday.

No. 4 on that list was Philadelphia Union, which had a 1-1 draw with Minnesota in their home opener on Feb. 26 and then staged a second-half comeback to beat Montreal 2-1 last week.

Philly and Nashville are considered top-tier sides this season, and their results have proven that standing through two weeks. Good for them. Top-5 clubs. This isn’t a suggestion Minnesota deserves to be higher than them, but eight spots lower in a cobbled-together list is just too big a gap.

For another perspective, ESPN had Nashville at No. 2, Philadelphia ninth and Minnesota 13th.

Adrian Heath saw MLS’ rankings, too, and commented on them unprompted earlier this week because, well, of course he did. The Loons manager doesn’t pass up many opportunities to single out slights — real or otherwise.

When Minnesota reached the U.S. Open Cup final in 2019, Heath said “flags will be at half-mast” for MLSsoccer.com commentators given the Loons’ success.

Yet power rankings aren’t some sort of grave injustice. Voting for polls can be hard; I’ve cast ballots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for years and years. It’s a grind.

I’m not perfect in my system; I’ve got biases. But there is concerted effort made to be fair and also course correct if a misstep appears to be made.

It’s also far from personal. I’ve been accused of hating a particular program, but I’ve got no vendettas, despite diehards dropping into my Twitter direct mentions to tell me otherwise. And I’ll bore you: I’m more likely just ambivalent about your squad!

Preseason rankings can be particularly tough to compile, with roster turnover and no results yet on the field, but once teams start playing, especially better teams squaring off, those games are the most sterling data points possible.

This brings us to MLS action on Sunday, when the Loons will look to knock off a team that is not only higher in power rankings but tops in the Eastern Conference standings.

The New York Red Bulls are 2-0-0 after wins over San Jose and Toronto. While those opponents are not Philly and Nashville, a plus-five goal differential shows the Red Bulls have been steps above their competition thus far. Red Bulls attacker Lewis Morgan is the reigning MLS Player of the Week after a first-half hat trick against Toronto, and their 4-2-2-2 formation has been clicking.

If the Loons get a road win in Harrison, N.J., or even a third straight draw, it will be a positive result that, you’d think, would boost their power rankings within the league.

But I won’t be holding my breath.