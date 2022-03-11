News
What means more, and what’s in store, for Heat down stretch of NBA East playoff race
For as showy as a Wednesday victory over the league-leading Phoenix Suns might have been, what benefits the Miami Heat more at this stage of the season are a few sensible wins.
Because not all victories are created equally in a playoff race.
With the Eastern Conference race so tight at the top, an argument could be made of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena having greater meaning than anything that could have been achieved in what turned into Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Suns.
For that matter, the same could be said about a victory this coming Tuesday over the lottery-bound Detroit Pistons having more meaning than a Saturday night victory over the surging Minnesota Timberwolves.
Why? Because conference games mean more, potentially far more, when it comes to playoff tiebreakers.
The NBA’s first playoff tiebreaker is head-to-head record.
The Heat finished their season series against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 2-2 tie.
Should the Heat lose their March 21 road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, that season series also would end in a 2-2 tie.
In each case, the next tiebreaker would be if one of the tied teams is a division champion.
Except . . . the Heat are going to win the Southeast in a runaway, and the 76ers lead the Atlantic and the Bucks lead the Central. So potentially a three-way tie in that aspect, as well.
That makes conference record the next tiebreaker, which is why games against conference opponents mean more.
The Heat find themselves well positioned in that aspect of the playoff race, entering Friday at 28-13 against the conference. By comparison, the Bucks go into the weekend at 24-12 against the East, the 76ers at 19-14.
And while the Bulls are a healthy 25-17 against the East, the Heat lead that four-game season series 3-0.
With an older core featuring players such as 36-year-old P.J. Tucker and 35-year-old Kyle Lowry, it could be interesting to see if coach Erik Spoelstra prioritizes the games that mean more the balance of the regular season.
Such as:
March 21 at 76ers: With a victory, the Heat not only would clinch the season series 3-1 over Philadelphia, but also would clinch a three-way tie involving themselves, the 76ers and Bucks.
That would come because of a 5-3 aggregate record against the Bucks and 76ers. The best the Bucks could do is 4-3, currently at 1-1 against the 76ers with one meeting remaining with Philadelphia.
However, if the Heat lose in Philadelphia, they could not win such a three-team tiebreaker at a collective 4-4. That is because it then would leave the winner of the March 29 Bucks at 76ers with a 4-3 record in that three-team pool (the 76ers and Bucks only play three times this season).
March 30 at Boston: The Celtics already have clinched the three-game season series by winning the first two meetings in blowouts.
However, if the Heat wind up in a three-team tie with the Celtics and the 76ers, a final 0-3 record could against the Celtics could offset a potential 3-1 season-series win against Philadelphia.
April 3 in Chicago: Again, the season series has been won against the Bulls, but if there is multiple-team tiebreaker with the Bulls and say either the Bucks or 76ers, a 4-0 record against Chicago could go a long way to the Heat’s advantage.
NBA playoff tiebreakers: two teams
(1) Head-to-head won-lost percentage.
(2) Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division.
(3) Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division.
(4) Conference won-lost percentage.
(5) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff teams, own conference.
(6) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff teams, other conference.
(7) Net Points, all games.
NBA playoff tiebreakers: multiple teams
(1) Division leader wins tie from team not leading a division.
(2) Head-to-head won-lost percentage.
(3) Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division.
(4) Conference won-lost percentage.
(5) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff teams, own conference.
(6) W-L Percentage vs. Playoff teams, other conference.
(7) Net Points, all games.
()
Russian strikes blast western Ukraine as offensive widens
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time, as observers and satellite photos indicated that its troops, long stalled in a convoy outside the capital Kyiv, were trying to maneuver to encircle the city.
With the invasion now in its third week, the U.S. and its allies prepared to step up their efforts to isolate and sanction Russia by revoking its most favored trading status. The move comes amid mounting outrage after a deadly airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, under an increasingly constricting 10-day-old siege.
The new airstrikes in western Ukraine were likely a message from Russia that no area was safe, Western and Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have struggled in the face of heavier-than-expected resistance and supply and morale problems. So far, they have made the most advances on cities in the south and east while stalling in the north and around Kyiv.
Strikes on the western Lutsk airfield killed two Ukrainian servicemen and wounded six people, according to the head of the surrounding Volyn region, Yuriy Pohulyayko. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered to shelters after an air raid alert, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons Friday to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk “out of action.” He did not provide details.
New satellite photos, meanwhile, appeared to show a massive Russian convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised for firing in another potentially ominous movement.
The 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, tanks and artillery had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to stall as reports of food and fuel shortages circulated. U.S. officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.
The satellite imagery, from Maxar Technologies, showed the 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, tanks and artillery outside Kyiv had been redeployed, the company said. Armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some vehicles moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.
It appeared the convoy forces were moving west around the city, trying to encircle it to the south, according to Jack Watling, a research fellow at a British defense think-tank, the Royal United Services Institute. “They’re about half-way around now, to be able to close off on the south,” he told BBC radio.
He said they were likely preparing for a “siege rather than assault” on Kyiv because of continuing low morale and logistical problems.
The British Ministry of Defense said that after making “limited progress” because of logistical mishaps and Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces were trying to “re-set and re-posture” their troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
Moscow also gave new indications that it plans to bring fighters from Syria into the conflict.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia knew of “more than 16,000 applications” from countries in the Middle East, many of them from people who he said had helped Russia against the Islamic State group, according to a Kremlin transcript.
Shoigu did not specify Syria and his numbers could not be confirmed. But since 2015, Russian forces have backed Syrian President Assad against various groups opposed to his rule, including Islamic State.
Responding to Shoigu, President Vladimir Putin approved bringing in “volunteer” fighters and told his defense minister to help them “move to the combat zone.”
Increasing the pressure on Moscow, the U.S. and other nations were poised later Friday to announce the revocation of Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status, which would allow higher tariffs to be imposed on some Russian imports. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow to Russia, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply.
Russian airstrikes also targeted for the first time the eastern city of Dnipro, a major industrial hub and Ukraine’s fourth-largest city in a strategic position on the Dnieper River. Three strikes hit early Friday, killing at least one person, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko.
The head of the Kyiv Region administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said a missile hit the town of Baryshivka, about 20 kilometers east of Kyiv’s main international Boryspil Airport. He reported significant damage to residences but no immediate casualty toll.
In Syria, Russia backed the government in imposing long, brutal sieges on opposition-held cities, wreaking heavy destruction on residential area and causing widespread civilian casualties.
That history — along with the ongoing siege of the Azov Sea port of Mariupol — has raised fears of similar bloodshed in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian-backed fighters have advanced up to 800 meters of Mariupol from the east, north and west, further squeezing the city which has the Azov Sea to its south. Konashenkov said the advance was being conducted by fighters from the separatist-held Donetsk region, the standard Russian line for fighting in the east.
Ukrainian authorities are planning to send aid to Mariupol, home to some 430,000, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video message.
Repeated previous attempts have failed as aid and rescue convoys were targeted by Russian shelling, even as residents have grown more desperate, scrounging for food and fuel.
More than 1,300 people have died in the city’s 10-day siege, Vereshchuk said. “They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve,” she added. “It’s a war crime.”
Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.
“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Thursday. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.
Grocery stores and pharmacies were emptied days ago by people breaking in to get supplies, according to a local official with the Red Cross, Sacha Volkov. A black market is operating for vegetables, meat is unavailable, and people are stealing gasoline from cars, Volkov said.
Places protected from bombings are hard to find, with basements reserved for women and children. Residents, Volkov said, are turning on one another: “People started to attack each other for food.”
Vereshchuk also announced efforts to create new humanitarian corridors to bring aid to people in areas occupied or under Russian attack around the cities of Kherson in the south, Chernihiv in the north and Kharkiv in the east.
Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. Some 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs, Zelenskyy said.
In addition to those who have fled the country, millions have been driven from their homes. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s population, have left the capital.
“Every street, every house … is being fortified,” he said. “Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands.”
St. Louis County Courthouse infested with bedbug
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Conditions could be a little uncomfortable this morning for St. Louis County court workers who reported an infestation of bed bugs.
They brought in bug-sniffing dogs and found the bugs on a desk chair.
Court officials say it’s an isolated incident, but as a safety precaution, an exterminator disinfected the entire office area last night.
Biden set to further isolate Russia economically
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will announce Friday the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. The move would be in conjunction with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries.
Each country would have to follow its own national processes, the AP said. Stripping the most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion.
The White House said the actions would “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”
NewsNation will livestream Biden’s remarks in the player above.
U.S. tariffs on Russian goods vary, but many of the most important imports are either duty free or would face a negligible increase in such taxes, Ed Gresser of the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., said in an online post. That includes imports of uranium, rhodium and palladium, king crabs and silver bullion.
Most favored nation status requires a country to treat all countries with that status the same. Members of the World Trade Organization share that status, though some countries have special privileges due to their status as developing economies.
Canada was the first major U.S. ally to remove most favored nation status for Russia last week.
Bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continuously pressed the U.S. and its allies to take further action against Russia.
The expected move comes just days after Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, saying the ban would “deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
However, the president said “defending freedom is going to cost,” so in exchange, Americans can expect higher inflation and gas prices.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared in the past week and topped $4.31 Friday, according to auto club AAA.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the convoy of Russian tanks has dispersed around Kyiv but the threat it poses has only moved, not subsided. Russian airstrikes around the country continued Friday with at least two Ukrainian servicemen killed and six people wounded.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
