News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 11-17
Turning Red.”>Turning Red.”>
This week offers some sweet nostalgia: new movies take us back to the family sci-fi romps of the ’80s, as well as the colorful chaos of the ’00s. But there are also epics from directors Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve returning to streaming, plus the second season of a show created by the man who gave us the beloved American version of The Office. There’s more than enough to fill your week with streaming, so here are some of your best options.
What to watch on Netflix
The Adam Project
The Adam Project is the second collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy-director Shawn Levy within the past 12 months, and this Netflix family blockbuster looks like it might be just as big of a hit. When Reynold’s time-traveling fighter pilot crash lands in 2022, he has to team up with the 12-year-old version of himself to save the future. How can they accomplish this? By going to their father, a science whiz professor played by Mark Ruffalo. The cast is rounded out by a trio of talented actresses: Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener. It’s a lovely return to classics like Back to the Future and E.T., making it one to watch for nostalgia alone. The Adam Project premieres Friday, March 11th.
Dunkirk
Rarely does an awards season pass without some kind of historical war movie, but somehow 2021 seemed to go on with no critically acclaimed combat epic in sight. But fear not – Dunkirk is coming to streaming this week. One of Christopher Nolan’s most daring and innovative films, Dunkirk tracks various British soldiers and civilians one week, one day, and one hour out from the dangerous rescue at Dunkirk, France during World War 2. Nolan creates spectacle on a massive scale, grounding some of his best visual set pieces in historical realism. Dunkirk will be streaming from Saturday, March 12th.
What to watch on Hulu
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
For those of you who don’t know, Romania has a pretty booming film industry; the country sends movies to international film festivals like Cannes and Berlin annually, and Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is the latest of a string of critical successes. This off-kilter film follows the aftermath of a school teacher’s sex tape leak, complete with angry parents demanding her dismissal and a significant meditation on privacy and hypocrisy in the 2020s. The movie is equal parts raunch and moral philosophy, and it’s entirely provocative. Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn will be available starting Thursday, March 17th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Upload
From Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of The Office and Parks and Recreation, comes Season 2 of Upload, a sci-fi comedy that premiered back in 2020. In this series, people can “upload” their consciousness into a virtual afterlife once they’ve passed. Nathan, our computer engineer protagonist who died young, continues to navigate life after death, which includes some bumps in the road of his relationship with his still-living girlfriend, Ingrid, all the while his afterlife customer service representative Nora suspects that his untimely death was a murder! The show juggles a lot, but Daniels’ past series should tell you that things only get better as the seasons stretch on. Season 2 of Upload premieres Friday, March 11th.
What to watch on HBO Max
Dune
This week’s addition to the list of Oscar nominees on streaming is Dune. With ten nominations (including Best Picture) and a nine-figure box office gross, Dune is one of the biggest movies of the past year. The first in a two-part sci-fi epic, it stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul, the heir to House Atreides and a slew of political conflict. Alongside him are Oscar Isaac as his father Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as his mystic mother, and Jason Momoa as the interestingly-named sword master Duncan Idaho. Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin add to the never-ending, exquisite ensemble. Dune is available to stream now.
What to watch on Disney Plus
Turning Red
Turning Red is the newest Disney-Pixar animated movie, and I am incredibly excited for it! It centers on Mei Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who finds out that a certain family curse has doomed her to turn into a massive red panda whenever she gets overly anxious or excited. The film is set in the early-aughts, so it’s filled to the brim with boy-bands and brightly colored backpacks. Turning Red is a movie for all of the weird girls, those of us who had mousy hair and too-big braces and an incredibly difficult time with the burgeoning emotions of teenage girlhood. If the premise doesn’t hook you in, maybe the glowing reviews will. Turning Red premieres Friday, March 11th.
What to watch on Apple TV+
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
This miniseries stars Samuel L. Jackson in the kind of dramatic role we rarely see him in these days, and that’s reason enough to tune in. Based on the novel of the same name, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey features its title character, an aging man struggling with dementia, as he briefly remembers a period of his past that has to do with the mysterious death of his nephew. The series is a very different vehicle for Jackson, but he proves that he’s as good a lead actor as any. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey premieres Friday, March 11th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
News
Bum knee can’t keep Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards off the court for long
Anthony Edwards returned Wednesday night from the first non-COVID injury that ever caused him to miss NBA games in his brief pro career. The tendinopathy in his left knee caused the second-year Timberwolves guard to miss four consecutive games.
“I don’t normally get hurt,” Edwards said Wednesday. “This is the most I’ve had to sit out, for sure.”
He battled the knee for a while leading up to the all-star game, and was listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of games. Yet prior to the break, Edwards continued to play through the ailment for the Timberwolves (38-29).
“It’s something that you can play through; certain people can play through it. But if you don’t have a certain tolerance for pain, you can’t play through that. That joint was just throbbing on my knee, right by my kneecap, big knot just hurting, hurting, hurting,” Edwards said. “It would start off good, then three to four minutes into the game, hurting, hurting, hurting for the rest of the game and I be in trouble because I can’t really do nothing, for real.”
Edwards said the recent time off was “needed.” It appeared to have a positive impact. The 20-year-old guard said he didn’t experience any issues with the knee during Wednesday’s 132-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“So that’s a great sign,” Edwards said.
Edwards finished the game with 16 points, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“I thought it was a good first game back,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
The knee is likely something the Timberwolves will continue to monitor and potentially manage down the stretch run of the regular season. Edwards noted he has had to go to bed earlier so he can get to the facility earlier in the mornings for his treatments.
“But it’s all good,” he said. “It’s to get me back to 100 percent, and I’m all with it.”
Finch noted prior to the Thunder game just how excited Edwards was to get back to competition. Edwards longs to play the game, and despises missing action. He said returning to action is the “best thing that ever happened to me.” There was a reason for his specific return date Wednesday.
“I wanted to get my rhythm back before the Miami game (Saturday), because I know that’s a big game,” Edwards said. “I thought this game was the perfect game for me to go out there and get all the rust out. Orlando game (Friday), then should be ready.”
News
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: No. 3 Maple Grove 5, Edina 2
Maple Grove got five goals from four different goal scorers Thursday to get past Edina, 5-2, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.
The third-seeded Crimson will meet unseeded Prior Lake in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Finn Brink netted the first goal of the game to put Maple Grove up 1-0. Edina answered back with a score from Eddie Revenig later in the period.
But Maple Grove pulled away in the second with scores from Landon Gunderson and Joshua Giuliani to build a two-goal lead that ballooned to three with Blake Steenerson’s goal early in the third.
Edina made things a little interesting later in the final period, as Wyatt Wurst scored to cut the Hornet’s deficit to two, and Edina generated a late power play. But the Hornets failed to score with the man advantage, and Giuliani scored his second goal of the game, this one with an empty net, to seal the deal with a minute to play.
News
Minnesota Fringe lottery selects performers; new festival mascot needs a name
Minnesota Fringe, the summertime alternative performing arts festival, will return to in-person performances this summer after two years of virtual and hybrid events.
The 29th Fringe will run Aug. 4-14 at 11 locations in two neighborhood hubs in Minneapolis.
Fringe participants are chosen in a random lottery. The 2022 Fringe will host 595 performances of 119 shows over 11 days, according to a Fringe Festival news release. A complete list of this year’s 244 applicants is available at minnesotafringe.org.
A naming contest is under way for the new Fringe mascot, with submissions accepted through March 21. The winning name will be announced at Five Fifths, Fringe’s annual fundraising event, on May 9. For years, the Fringe mascot was a zany black cat-creature named Wobbles. The new mascot is a more sedate purple cat figure.
For more information, go to minnesotafringe.org.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 11-17
Bum knee can’t keep Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards off the court for long
Class 2A boys hockey quarterfinal: No. 3 Maple Grove 5, Edina 2
Minnesota Fringe lottery selects performers; new festival mascot needs a name
Tyler Conklin ‘would love’ to re-sign with Vikings but unsure what will happen in free agency
Caleb Martin’s left knee is the Heat’s latest injury concern, MRI not needed
Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
Where to score some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day
Pappy’s Smokehouse named Missouri’s best BBQ joint by Southern Living
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Oh Baby! First look at Chris Brown’s third child, Lovely Symphani Brown | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?