Where to score some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day
St. Paddy’s is fully on this year, and that means lots of restaurants are serving traditional corned beef and cabbage!
Even though many Irish don’t much care for the dish, it’s what immigrants from the Green Isle ate when they arrived in America, where beef was much more plentiful than it was in their native land.
Here are some places that serve it March 17. Some have it beyond just that day, which we have noted below.
5-8 Club: 2289 E. Minnehaha Ave., Maplewood and 1741 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 6251 Douglas Court N., Champlin; 5800 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 5-8club.com; $13.99
Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse: 1305 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-1408; bennettschopandrailhouse.com; lunch, $10.95, dinner, $15.95
Celt’s Craft House: 7083 W. 153rd St., Apple Valley; www.celtscrafthouse.com; served every day, $13
Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 S. Snelling Ave., #200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com; dinner for two includes house-corned beef, roasted potatoes and onions and beer-braised cabbage. Available dine in our takeout; $34.95
The Clover: 14845 S Robert Trail; Rosemount; 651-348-2220; theclovermn.com; served with soda bread, $16
Fireside Lounge: 1288 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-457-6397; fireside-lounge.com; $12.99
Gabe’s by the Park: 991 Lexington Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com; $13.95
Herbie’s on the Park: 317 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-726-1700; herbiesonthepark.com; Guinness braised corned beef, Yukon mashed potatoes, roasted garlic brown gravy, parmesan creamed peas and a dinner roll, $25
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse: 12800 Bunker Prairie Road N.W., Minneapolis; 736-951-7225; kendallstc.com; served March 17-20; $19.95
The Little Oven: 1786 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-735-4944; thelittleoven.com; includes popover or dinner roll and shamrock cookie, $12.99
Lucky’s 13 Pubs: Five metro locations, including 1353 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 2033 Burnsville Center, Burnsville and 2480 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; luckys13pub.com; $16.99
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar: 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan; 651-340-7809; masonjar.kitchen/st-patricks-day; served March 11-17; $20
Me & Julio: 350 W. 33rd St., Hastings; 651-438-2520; meandjuliomn.com; $15.99
Patrick McGovern’s Pub & Restaurant: 225 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-224-5821; patmcgoverns.com; served every Wednesday in addition to St. Pat’s, $15.50
The St. Paul Grill: 350 Market St., St. Paul; 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com
Shamrocks Irish Nook: 995 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-9925; crshamrocks.com; $13.95, smaller portion in the tent is $7.
Stockyard’s Tavern & Chophouse: 456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul; 651-350-7743; stockyardstc.com; $21.95
Tiffany’s Sports Lounge: 2051 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-690-4747; tiffanysportslounge.com; $15.95. Corned beef is Guinness braised.
Yankee Tavern: 1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan; 651-756-8748; theyankeetavern.com; $16.99
Pappy’s Smokehouse named Missouri’s best BBQ joint by Southern Living
ST. LOUIS – Apologies to Kansas City, but St. Louis rules the roost—or rather, the pit—when it comes to barbecue.
Earlier this week, Southern Living announced the results of its sixth annual South’s Best Awards, a reader’s choice award of sorts, recognizing top destinations and experiences across the South. The full list of winners appears in the April edition of Southern Living magazine, which hits newsstands on March 18.
Besides barbecue joints, readers were surveyed about the favorite Southern cities and small towns, family getaways, resorts, state parks, scenic drives, bakeries, breweries, and cities on the rise.
Pappy’s Smokehouse, which Southern Living credits for bringing Memphis-style barbecue to St. Louis, was one of 18 establishments named in the survey, across 17 states and Washington, D.C.
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season that will begin April 7.
The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote Thursday, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25 p.m. Owners planned to hold a ratification vote later in the day.
The agreement will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16. Fans can start making plans to be at Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium and Camden Yards next month. Opening day is being planned a little more than a week behind the original date on March 31.
The deal will also set off a rapid-fire round of free agency. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.
The sport’s new collective bargaining agreement will also expand the playoffs to 12 teams and introduce incentives to limit so-called “tanking.” The minimum salary will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to around $230 million this year, a slight loosening for the biggest spenders such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox. A new bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.
Commissioner Rob Manfred had set a Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game schedule along with full pay and service time required for players to reach free agency. Talks spilled past the deadline and Manfred announced more cancellations Wednesday, increasing the total to 184 of the 2,230 games.
After yet another snag, this time over management’s desire for an international amateur draft, the deal came together Thursday afternoon and capped nearly a year of talks that saw pitchers Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller take prominent roles as union spokesmen.
Players had fumed for years about the deal that expired Dec. 1, which saw payrolls decline for 4% in 2021 compared to the last full season, back to their 2015 level. The union had an ambitious negotiating stance in talks that began last spring, asking for free-agency rights to increase with an age-based backstop and for an expansion of salary arbitration to its level from 1974-86.
In the late stages, the level and rates of the luxury tax, designed as a break on spending, became the key to a deal. Players think that too low a threshold and too high a rate acts tantamount to a salary cap, which the union fought off with a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
The agreement came after three days of shuttle negotiations between the MLB offices in midtown Manhattan and the players’ association headquarters, three blocks away.
Despite hundreds of hours of threats and counter-threats, the sides are set to avoid regular-season games being canceled by labor conflict for the first time since the 1994-95 strike. Games originally announced as canceled by Manfred were changed to postponed, and MLB will modify the original schedule.
The deal came at a cost, though, with years of public rancor again casting both owners and players as money obsessed. Spring training in Arizona and Florida was disrupted for the third straight year following two exhibition seasons altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Exhibition games had been scheduled to start Feb. 26.
Players will have about 28 days of training rather than the usual 42 for pitchers and catchers.
In some ways, the negotiations were similar to those in 1990, when a lockout started Feb. 15 and ended with a four-year deal announced 1:18 a.m. on March 19.
___
More AP MLB: and
Baseball’s back: MLB, Players agree to deal ending lockout
ST. LOUIS– Major League Baseball’s lockout of its players is over, 99 days after it began.
One day after more regular season games were at least temporarily canceled, including the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener, the sides came to an agreement that preserves a 162 game season. The Players Asociation has ratified the agreement, according to the Associated Press. The owners have not officially ratified it yet.
Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.
Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.
The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin, when the international draft obstacle caused MLB to refuse to counter the union’s latest overall proposal. Terms of the ultimate final agreement were not immediately available.
In a Mark Feinsand story on MLB.com shared on the MLB Twitter account, some of the terms are as follows:
- Increased minimum salaries
- Raised competitive balance tax thresholds
- Universal DH
- A system to prevent service-time manipulation
- 12 team postseason
This is a developing story and will be updated
